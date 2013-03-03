Collins takes out Omloop van het Hageland
Kiwi gives Wiggle-Honda the win in Belgium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|3:09:18
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO - To The Top
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|4
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Napoleon Games St Martinus Cycling Team Kerksen
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|11
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland
|15
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|17
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) United States
|18
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|19
|Sungeun Gu (Kor) Orica - AIS
|20
|Carmen Small (USA) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|21
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|22
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|23
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|24
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|26
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|27
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|28
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland
|29
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|30
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|31
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|32
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|33
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO - To The Top
|35
|Annelies Dom (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|37
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|38
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - AIS
|39
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO - To The Top
|40
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|41
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|42
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:00:07
|43
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:11
|44
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|45
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|46
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|47
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:22
|48
|Jamie Bookwalter (USA) United States
|0:00:39
|49
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|50
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|51
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|52
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|53
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) BigMat-Auber93
|54
|Jolie D´Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|55
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|56
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|57
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|58
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|59
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|60
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|61
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|62
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland
|63
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland
|64
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|65
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|66
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|67
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:38
|68
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|69
|Elen Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Powered By Math Salden
|71
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|72
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|73
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|74
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Powered By Math Salden
|76
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|77
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|78
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|79
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland
