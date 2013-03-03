Trending

Collins takes out Omloop van het Hageland

Kiwi gives Wiggle-Honda the win in Belgium

Image 1 of 22

Emma Johansson (Orica GreenEdge) leads on the cobbles

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 22

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 22

The women take on the Omloop van het Hageland

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 22

Jolien d'Hoore (Lotto) moves up

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 22

Jessie Daams (Orica GreenEdge) leads

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 22

Elisa Longo Borghini has come up with a solution for the frozen eyeball epidemic

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 22

Emily Collins (Wiggle Honda) wins the women's Omloop van het Hageland

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 22

Lisebet de Vocht (Rabo)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 22

Chantal Blaak (Tibco) leads

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 22

Emily Collins (Wiggle Honda) wins the women's Omloop van het Hageland by a wheel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 22

Maaike Polspoel (Sengers)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 22

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized lululemon)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 22

Rosella Ratto (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 22

Hannah Nilsson

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 22

Lizzie Armitstead

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 22

Nele de Crits

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 22

Marieke van Wanrooij (Boels) and Sungeun Gu (Orica)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 22

The main peloton in the Omloop van het Hageland

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 22

Kaat Hannes (Lotto)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 22

Emma Johansson puts the pressure on the Omloop van het Hageland

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 22

Riders hit the cobbles in the Omloop van het Hageland

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 22

The start of the Omloop van het Hageland

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling3:09:18
2Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO - To The Top
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
4Daniela Gass (Ger) Napoleon Games St Martinus Cycling Team Kerksen
5Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized- Lululemon
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized- Lululemon
11Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland
15Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
17Jade Wilcoxson (USA) United States
18Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
19Sungeun Gu (Kor) Orica - AIS
20Carmen Small (USA) Team Specialized- Lululemon
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
22Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv Giant
23Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
26Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
27Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized- Lululemon
28Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland
29Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
30Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
31Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
32Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
33Martine Bras (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
34Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO - To The Top
35Annelies Dom (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
37Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - AIS
39Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO - To The Top
40Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
41Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
42Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:07
43Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO - To The Top0:00:11
44Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:12
45Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
46Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized- Lululemon
47Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:22
48Jamie Bookwalter (USA) United States0:00:39
49Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
50Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
51Monique Van De Ree (Ned) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
52Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
53Roxane Fournier (Fra) BigMat-Auber93
54Jolie D´Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
55Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
56Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
57Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
58Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
59Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
60Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
61Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
62Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland
63Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland
64Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
65Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
66Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:35
67Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:02:38
68Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
69Elen Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
70Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Powered By Math Salden
71Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
72Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
73Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
74Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
75Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Powered By Math Salden
76Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
77Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
78Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
79Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland

