Armitstead gets her classics groove going in Het Hageland
Briton bests break companions for maiden win of 2012
Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) opened her 2012 road account with a magnificent show of strength on the Belgian roads of Tielt, besting Pauline Prevot (Rabobank) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) to take her first Omloop van het Hageland - Tielt-Winge.
The win comes as a nice confidence booster for Amritstead who is hoping to get herself gold in the Olympic Games in London in four months time.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3:17:49
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1T4I
|6
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|7
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
|8
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|9
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|11
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|13
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|14
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|15
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|16
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|17
|Jessy Druyts (Bel)
|18
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|19
|Kim De Baat (Ned)
|20
|Annelies Dom (Bel)
|21
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|22
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1T4I
|23
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|24
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|25
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|27
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|28
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|29
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|30
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|31
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|32
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1T4I
|33
|Linea Fredäng (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|34
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|35
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|36
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|39
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|40
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|41
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|42
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|43
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|44
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|45
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|46
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|47
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|48
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|49
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|50
|Robin Farina (USA)
|51
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|52
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|53
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|54
|Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|55
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|56
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil 1T4I
|57
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|58
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|59
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|60
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|61
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1T4I
|62
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:00:56
|63
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|64
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:01:08
|65
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|66
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
|67
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|68
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|69
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|70
|Roxane Fournier (Fra)
|71
|Sione Jongstra (Ned)
|72
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|73
|Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel)
|74
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
|75
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|76
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|77
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1T4I
|78
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|79
|Edith Van Den Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|80
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|81
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|82
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|83
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|84
|Baukje Doedee (Ned)
|0:02:37
|85
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|0:02:38
|86
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|0:02:44
|87
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:02:53
|88
|Manon Klomp (Ned)
|0:02:56
|89
|Inge Klep (Ned)
|0:03:02
|90
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:03:13
|91
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|0:03:31
|92
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra)
|0:03:48
|93
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:05:40
|94
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned)
|0:06:39
