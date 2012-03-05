Trending

Armitstead gets her classics groove going in Het Hageland

Briton bests break companions for maiden win of 2012

Image 1 of 5

Amritsead was too quick for her rivals in the wet finale.

Amritsead was too quick for her rivals in the wet finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

The final podium; Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team

The final podium; Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Amritsead is looking strong in an Olympic year.

Amritsead is looking strong in an Olympic year.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Pauline Privot (Rabobank)

Pauline Privot (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

The break of three riders working together mid-race.

The break of three riders working together mid-race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) opened her 2012 road account with a magnificent show of strength on the Belgian roads of Tielt, besting Pauline Prevot (Rabobank) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) to take her first Omloop van het Hageland - Tielt-Winge.

The win comes as a nice confidence booster for Amritstead who is hoping to get herself gold in the Olympic Games in London in four months time.

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3:17:49
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:02
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:00:04
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:43
5Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1T4I
6Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
7Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
8Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
9Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
10Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
11Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
13Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
14Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
15Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
16Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
17Jessy Druyts (Bel)
18Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
19Kim De Baat (Ned)
20Annelies Dom (Bel)
21Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
22Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1T4I
23Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
24Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
25Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
27Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
28Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
29Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
30Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
31Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
32Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1T4I
33Linea Fredäng (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
34Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
35Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
36Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
39Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
40Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
41Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
42Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
43Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
44Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
45Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
46Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
47Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
48Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
49Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
50Robin Farina (USA)
51Jet Wildeman (Ned)
52Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
53Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
54Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
55Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
56Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil 1T4I
57Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
58Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
59Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
60Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
61Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1T4I
62Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team0:00:56
63Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:58
64Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:01:08
65Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:01:58
66Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
67Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:33
68Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
69Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
70Roxane Fournier (Fra)
71Sione Jongstra (Ned)
72Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
73Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel)
74Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
75Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
76Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
77Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1T4I
78Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
79Edith Van Den Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
80Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
81Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
82Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
83Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
84Baukje Doedee (Ned)0:02:37
85Femke Verstichelen (Bel)0:02:38
86Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion0:02:44
87Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:02:53
88Manon Klomp (Ned)0:02:56
89Inge Klep (Ned)0:03:02
90Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:03:13
91Tara Gins (Bel)0:03:31
92Steffi Jamoneau (Fra)0:03:48
93Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:40
94Hester Wagenaar (Ned)0:06:39

 

Latest on Cyclingnews