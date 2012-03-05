Image 1 of 5 Amritsead was too quick for her rivals in the wet finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 The final podium; Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Amritsead is looking strong in an Olympic year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Pauline Privot (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The break of three riders working together mid-race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) opened her 2012 road account with a magnificent show of strength on the Belgian roads of Tielt, besting Pauline Prevot (Rabobank) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) to take her first Omloop van het Hageland - Tielt-Winge.

The win comes as a nice confidence booster for Amritstead who is hoping to get herself gold in the Olympic Games in London in four months time.