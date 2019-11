Image 1 of 27 The race podium - Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad), Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 27 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) now leads the Dutch National "Top Competition". Katie Colclough (HTC-HighRoad) leads the junior competition (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 27 Melanie Hessling (Nutrixxion Abus) leads Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products) at the front of the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 27 The break was disciplined, riding in echelons in the wind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 27 Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) accelerates in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 27 German road Champion, Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) and Amy Pieters (Skil Koga) at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 27 The break of 21 contained four Garmin-Cervelo riders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 27 Katie Colclough (HTC-HighRoad) at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 27 Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products), Katie Colclough (HTC-HighRoad) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) kept the break going when others were looking at each other (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 27 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) makes the pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 27 Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) swings over after a turn at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 27 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) won her fourth Omloop van Borsele ahead of Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 27 No time for a victory salute, Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) won her fourth Omloop van Borsele ahead of Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 27 After illness, Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) made her debut for her 2011 team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 27 Eventual winner, Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), corners next to Dutch road Champion, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 27 Conserving energy, Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) was happy to sit at the back of the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 27 Springtime in Borsele (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 27 With 177 starters, the huge peloton was frequently strung out on the narrow roads (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 27 Patricia Schwager (Nederland Bloeit) was one of the first to stretch her legs at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 27 Schwager's team-mate, Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) was next to raise the pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 27 At the front of the peloton, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads Suzanne de Goede (Skil Koga) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 27 Janneke Kanis (Nederland Bloeit) ran out of (narrow) road and did well to stay upright (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 27 Christina Becker (Skil Koga) broke away solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 27 Becker (Skil Koga) worked hard during her solo break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 27 Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products) leads the bunch chasing Becker (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 27 Alone at the front for about 10 kilometres, Christina Becker (Skil Koga) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 27 One of the newest members of HTC-HighRoad, Katie Colclough, was in the action all day (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild has claimed her fourth consecutive victory at the Omloop van Borsele. The AA Cycling Team rider triumphed after the leading group of 11 was split leaving just six to fight it out for the win.

Charlotte Becker (HTC Highroad) and Mariannne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took the remaining places on the podium.

"We were really ready for this one," Wild said after the race. "In recent weeks, there have been a number of times where I was defeated in sprints. Yet I knew that I had to wait today. My teammate Lucinda [Brand] attacked forcing the others to follow her with five kilometers to go. That put me in the box seat."

Attacks were the order of the day with Christina Becker (Skil-Koga Cycling Team) moving ahead of the bunch at the 25 kilometre mark for a maximum gap of just over a minute. Garmin-Ceervelo then put the pressure on at the front of the peloton and with 50 kilometres of racing complete, Becker was back to the main group.

Soon after a group of 20 riders went off the front, including Wild, Vos, Brand and Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit). With five kilometres to go Brand attacked for a 10 second gain but was unable to hold her pace.

The lead group splintered, Wild went for the line and finished ahead of Becker by a wheel.

