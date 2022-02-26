Live coverage
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Men - Live Coverage
By Barry Ryan published
All the action from the first race of the Belgian season
The roll out in Ghent is at 11am local time, with the peloton due to reach kilometre zero at 11.15. The thirteen hellingen on the agenda are as follows:
1. Leberg 46km
2. Kattenberg 104km
3. Leberg 113km
4. Hostellerie 130km
5. Valkenberg 138km
6. Wolvenberg 149km
7. Marlboroughstraat 164km
8. Biesestraat 165km
9. Leberg 169km
10. Berendries 173km
11. Elverenberg-Vossenhol 175km
12. Muur-Kapelmuur 188km
13. Bosberg 191km
The day has finally arrived. After a long winter, the Belgian road season gets underway in Ghent this morning with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the first instalment in Opening Weekend. With the Tour of Flanders still five weeks away, the spring is still long, but this is the first opportunity for men like Wout van Aert, Kasper Asgreen et al to reacquaint themselves with the cobbles and hills of the Flemish Ardennes - and a chance to lay down a marker for the races to come.
