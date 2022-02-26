Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Men - Live Coverage

Refresh

The roll out in Ghent is at 11am local time, with the peloton due to reach kilometre zero at 11.15. The thirteen hellingen on the agenda are as follows:

The day has finally arrived. After a long winter, the Belgian road season gets underway in Ghent this morning with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the first instalment in Opening Weekend. With the Tour of Flanders still five weeks away, the spring is still long, but this is the first opportunity for men like Wout van Aert, Kasper Asgreen et al to reacquaint themselves with the cobbles and hills of the Flemish Ardennes - and a chance to lay down a marker for the races to come.