10 riders to watch at Opening Weekend 2022

Lotte Kopecky, Yves Lampaert, Elisa Balsamo, and Tom Pidcock are all in action this weekend

The wait for the cobbled Classics is almost over.

Saturday and Sunday sees the peloton return to the cobbles of Belgium with the men's and women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and Omloop van het Hageland.

The biggest races of spring might still be almost two months away, but this weekend opens the Belgian season, provides a taster of what's to come and the first showdown of the cobbled season that will include E3 Classic, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, among others.

We've analysed the start lists of each race coming up this weekend — both men's and women's — to pick out the favourites, the riders to watch, and the most intriguing names.

Here are the Cyclingnews riders to watch for the Opening Weekend.

Kopecky on the Tour of Flanders cobbles last year (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad only

The Belgian champion heads into Omloop Het Nieuwsblad hoping for 95 per cent of her top form, and says that she's feeling stronger than last year or any other year at the start of the Spring Classics.

She will be lining up with her new team SD Worx, and while she has always been a top contender at Omloop, this year she has a full team to back her up in the final. Versatile, capable of winning from a breakaway or a bunch sprint, she's one of the more dangerous riders in the field.

Kopecky will be joined by former winner and new teammate Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, for a powerful one-two punch. Kopecky's main targets lay further ahead at Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, but she will no doubt want to kick off the year with a win. (KF)

Sagan starts his first spring Classics season with TotalEnergies (Image credit: Sportful)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

After half a decade spent at Bora-Hansgrohe, the three-time world champion makes his Classics debut for his new squad at the weekend, having already made his quiet debut for TotalEnergies at the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var.

The Slovakian is still a must-watch rider at the cobbled Classics even if he hasn't shown himself at the very top level — for various reasons — since the spring of 2020. Like in 2021, his early-season has been disrupted by COVID-19.

This weekend will make the first time he has raced Opening Weekend since 2016 and 2017, where he won Kuurne and took two second places at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

He is unlikely to do that again after a loss of vital training in January but Sagan can never be written off. (DO)

Balsamo has already tasted success at Trek-Segafredo at the Setmana Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad only

2016 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad champion Lizzie Deignan will not be on the start line this year, having announced her second pregnancy, however her Trek-Segafredo team has a powerful contender in world champion Elisa Balsamo.

There are no signs of having the curse of the rainbow jersey for Balsamo as she won the opening stage at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana — her first win of the season with her new team.

She will have the backing of time trial world champion Ellen Van Dijk, who also won a stage at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, and Chloe Hosking, for another superb sprint option or lead out option.

If Balsamo claims the victory in Ninove, she will be the third in a row at the women's event to do so wearing the rainbow bands after Annemiek van Vleuten in 2020 and Anna van der Breggen in 2021. (KF)

Pidcock on the attack at last year's race (Image credit: Nico Vereecken/Photo News/Getty)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

22-year-old Pidcock kicks off the second Classics season of his WorldTour career this weekend, a year on from impressing on his fifth race day as a pro with third place at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Pidcock had tested himself on Saturday with several attacks before rounding out the podium behind Mads Pedersen and Anthony Turgis in the closing sprint.

A lot has happened since then — Pidcock has won Brabantse Pijl, taken mountain bike Olympic gold, raced his first Grand Tour, and become cyclo-cross world champion. In short, he has only improved in the past year.

Pidcock made an understated season debut at the Volta ao Algarve, where he suggested that he might not yet be in winning form by this weekend. He is the Ineos Grenadiers team leader along with Ethan Hayter on Saturday, and he is expected to race aggressively in these first cobbled race of the season. (DO)

Norsgaard tackles the cobbles at last year's wet Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad & Omloop van het Hageland

All eyes might be on Annemiek van Vleuten, especially after her overall win at Setmana Cyclist Valenciana last week, but we pick Emma Norsgaard Bjerg as the rider to watch at Movistar.

An all-rounder, Norsgaard Bjerg is aiming to make her mark on the spring Classics this season. One of the fastest-rising talents in the business, Norsgaard Bjerg was second to Anna van der Breggen last year, took second again at the Classic Brugge-De Panne and Scheldeprijs, and sixth at Paris-Roubaix.

With a specific focus on the spring Classics in 2022, watch for Norsgaard Bjerg to up her game on the cobbled one-day events. (KF)

Campenaerts in his new Lotto Soudal colours for 2022 (Image credit: JOMA GARCIA Photo by JOMA GARCIABELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad only

While Lotto Soudal may boast two-time winner Philippe Gilbert and the in-form Tim Wellens among their ranks for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it's Victor Campenaerts who is the most intriguing name on their start list this Saturday.

The Belgian is many things: a top time trialist and World Hour Record holder among them. But before this season he has never been considered a true Classics man. Last year was the first time he raced the full complement of cobbled Classics, and he recently told Cyclingnews that, having achieved all he can in the time trialling world, he has aimed to reinvent himself as a Classics specialist.

In contrast to the more controlled world of time trialling, Campenaerts said that, in the Classics "anything is possible".

Saturday marks Campenaerts' 2022 season debut, so it might fall to Wellens to lead the team, but it is worth keeping an eye on him. (DO)

Wiebes battles up the Muur during the 2021 Belgium Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad & Omloop van het Hageland

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has traditionally come down to a solo victory or breakaway sprint, but if the race sees a bunch sprint this year, watch for Lorena Wiebes.

Although Wiebes is targeting the green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes later this summer, don't discount her to be in top form for the Spring Classics. The team have also signed sprinter Charlotte Kool which will give Team DSM another card to play in a sprint or a much stronger lead-out.

In an interview with Cyclingnews, Wiebes indicated that the arrival of Kool and return of British Champion Pfeiffer Georgi meant the team will be stronger than ever, particularly in the sprints and the trio will test their new lead out formation at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (KF)

Van Aert in action at the 2020 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad only

Looking up and down the start list of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it's hard to get past the notion that Van Aert is the biggest name and main favourite at the race.

Of the 'big three' Classics riders: Mathieu van der Poel, Julian Alaphilippe and Van Aert, the Belgian he is the only man racing on the cobbles.

It is his first road race of the new season and he doesn't tend to kick things off in top form but he will be the most-watched rider in the men's race.

Van Aert kicks-off this Classics season with his strongest support squad yet. Mike Teunissen is back after missing last spring through injury, Tosh van der Sande has made the move from Lotto Soudal, and in fellow new addition Tiesj Benoot there's a possible co-leader.

Jumbo-Visma have arguably the strongest squad on paper for Saturday, so it is impossible to count them, or Van Aert, out, even if we're still several weeks from his peak. (DO)

Grace Brown on the podium at the Australian National Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad & Omloop van het Hageland

One of the most animated riders in the peloton, Brown is known for her savvy tactics in the finals and smart breakaway performances. Already off to a winning start, Brown secured the time trial title at the Australian National Championships.

She then joined her new team at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana where she was fifth overall. Back on her preferred terrain in the Spring Classics, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is the perfect place to show off her aggressive racing style in pursuit of an early-season victory.

The team also include Italian Marta Cavalli, which will make for a tough-to-beat duo should the race come down to a select group. (KF)

Lampaert en route to second place in 2020 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Racing: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The Belgian heads up a four-pronged attack for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl at their 'cursed' race on Saturday. The team has 'only' won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad three times since their foundation in 2003, compared to eight Kuurne titles.

Lampaert is accompanied by Zdenek Stybar, Kasper Asgreen and Florian Sénéchal, part of a squad packed with options and leaders.

Lampaert looks in very good form, shown through his hard work for Remco Evenepoel at the Volta ao Algarve, and he finished second in Omloop two years ago. Someone from QuickStep had to be here, and right now Lampaert simply looks the top choice.

In recent times, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl have rarely walked away from Opening Weekend empty handed, and in the past three years they've won four of six titles on offer.

Fabio Jakobsen's addition to the squad for Kuurne, alongside Lampaert, Sénéchal, and Stybar, only adds to the feeling that they will do it again this weekend.

Honourable mentions