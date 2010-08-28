Trending

The top three in the series: Iris Slappendel, Kirsten Wild and Vera Koedooder.

The top three in the series: Iris Slappendel, Kirsten Wild and Vera Koedooder.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The podium: Monique Van de Ree, Vera Koedooder and Belgian champion Liesbet de Vocht.

The podium: Monique Van de Ree, Vera Koedooder and Belgian champion Liesbet de Vocht.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Vera Koedooder wins the final round of the Netherlands Top Competition series.

Vera Koedooder wins the final round of the Netherlands Top Competition series.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Vera Koedooder (Batavus) claims the victory.

Vera Koedooder (Batavus) claims the victory.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Vera Koedooder claimed the victory in the Omloop Door Middag-Humsterland on Saturday, escaping from the 8-woman breakaway which disintegrated over the final kilometres. Koedooder soloed in ahead of Monique Van de Ree (Leontien.nl) and Belgian champion Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit).

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) took fourth place, which was enough to secure her overall victory in the Topcompetitie series of Dutch races.

"I've been attacking all season long, and I get caught so often," Koedooder said. "This time I felt so strong that as soon as I had a small gap I knew I would win. It was a hard race and everyone was cooked."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus3:17:05
2Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:03
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
6Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo0:00:13
7Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:00:19
8Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)
9Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:45
10Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:52
11Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
14Amy Pieters (Ned)
15Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
16Esra Tromp (Ned)
17Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
18Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
19Marielle Kerste (Ned)
20Marit Huisman (Ned)
21Heather Logan (Can) Canada
22Julia Soek (Ned)
23Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
24Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
25Kate Cullen (GBr)
26Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
27Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
28Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
29Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
30Emily Collins (NZl)
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
32Janneke Ensing (Ned)
33Silke Kogelman (Ned)
34Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
35Willeke Knol (Ned)
36Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
37Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
38Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
39Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
40Pippa Handley (GBr)
41Emma Crum (NZl)
42Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
43Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
44Anne Heijkoop (Ned)
45Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned)
46Eefje Tabak (Ned)
47Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
48Hannah Welter (Ned)
49Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
50Elise Karssies (Ned)
51Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
52Sonja Boogaard (Ned)
53Marte Lenferink (Ned)
54Marissa Otten (Ned)
55Nina Kessler (Ned)
56Danielle Bekkering (Ned)
57Joukje Braam (Ned)
58Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
59Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
60Baukje Doedee (Ned)
61Hanneke Mulder (Ned)
62Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
63Ivana Tiessens (Ned)0:03:35
64Trieneke Fokkens (Ned)

