Koedooder attacks to win Omloop Door Middag-Humsterland
Van de Ree, De Vocht best from chasing group
Vera Koedooder claimed the victory in the Omloop Door Middag-Humsterland on Saturday, escaping from the 8-woman breakaway which disintegrated over the final kilometres. Koedooder soloed in ahead of Monique Van de Ree (Leontien.nl) and Belgian champion Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit).
Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) took fourth place, which was enough to secure her overall victory in the Topcompetitie series of Dutch races.
"I've been attacking all season long, and I get caught so often," Koedooder said. "This time I felt so strong that as soon as I had a small gap I knew I would win. It was a hard race and everyone was cooked."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus
|3:17:05
|2
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:03
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|6
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo
|0:00:13
|7
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|0:00:19
|8
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)
|9
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:45
|10
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:52
|11
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned)
|15
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
|16
|Esra Tromp (Ned)
|17
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|18
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|19
|Marielle Kerste (Ned)
|20
|Marit Huisman (Ned)
|21
|Heather Logan (Can) Canada
|22
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|23
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|Kate Cullen (GBr)
|26
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|27
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|28
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|29
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|30
|Emily Collins (NZl)
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|32
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|33
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|34
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|35
|Willeke Knol (Ned)
|36
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|37
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|38
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|39
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|40
|Pippa Handley (GBr)
|41
|Emma Crum (NZl)
|42
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|43
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|44
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned)
|45
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned)
|46
|Eefje Tabak (Ned)
|47
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|48
|Hannah Welter (Ned)
|49
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|50
|Elise Karssies (Ned)
|51
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|52
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned)
|53
|Marte Lenferink (Ned)
|54
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|55
|Nina Kessler (Ned)
|56
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned)
|57
|Joukje Braam (Ned)
|58
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|59
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|60
|Baukje Doedee (Ned)
|61
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned)
|62
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|63
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned)
|0:03:35
|64
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned)
