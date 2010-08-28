Image 1 of 4 The top three in the series: Iris Slappendel, Kirsten Wild and Vera Koedooder. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 4 The podium: Monique Van de Ree, Vera Koedooder and Belgian champion Liesbet de Vocht. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 4 Vera Koedooder wins the final round of the Netherlands Top Competition series. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Vera Koedooder (Batavus) claims the victory. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Vera Koedooder claimed the victory in the Omloop Door Middag-Humsterland on Saturday, escaping from the 8-woman breakaway which disintegrated over the final kilometres. Koedooder soloed in ahead of Monique Van de Ree (Leontien.nl) and Belgian champion Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit).

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) took fourth place, which was enough to secure her overall victory in the Topcompetitie series of Dutch races.

"I've been attacking all season long, and I get caught so often," Koedooder said. "This time I felt so strong that as soon as I had a small gap I knew I would win. It was a hard race and everyone was cooked."

