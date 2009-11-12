Triple junior world champion Sam Webster will lead the kiwi sprint hopes after the second morning of heats at the Oceania Cycling Championships in Invercargill. He is one of six New Zealanders through to the quarterfinals of the elite men’s sprint at the ILT Velodrome.

The major upset came when national champion Eddie Dawkins edged out by G-Race rider Andrew Williams (Auckland) in the eighth finals. After a cat-and-mouse game, Williams managed to hold off the urgent finish by Dawkins in a photo finish.

Dawkins, the local hero in Invercargill, had earlier set the second fastest qualifying time of 10.546, less than 5/100ths of a second outside the national record in cool conditions. He was later pushed to second place in the repecharge to miss out on the chase for medals, although he will have an opportunity in his favoured Kilo Time Trial which is on tonight’s programme along with the sprint finals.

Auckland’s Adam Stewart, the other member of the G-Race squad, dispatched classy Australian James Glasspool in his first round clash while Otago’s Matthew Archbold progressed after New Zealand representative Simon Van Velthooven was relegated. Van Velthooven (Palmerston North), the hero in last night’s gold medal winning team sprint, was relegated for an irregular movement on his opponent. He recovered to win his repecharge to progress along with Southland’s Sean Fox.

Australian champion Daniel Ellis, who topped qualifiers in the men’s sprint, cruised into the last eight along with compatriot Mitchell Bullen.

Australian Matthew Glaetzer topped qualifiers in the under-19 men’s sprint in 10.822, just outside Dawkins’ track record while Canterbury’s Natasha Hansen and Auckland’s Kate Mullarkey are the only New Zealanders into the finals of the elite women’s keirin against four Australians.

Australians will also decide the gold in the under-19 3000m individual pursuit with top qualifier Alexander Edmonson taking on compatriot Jackson Law in the final.

Results

U19 Men 100M Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:10.822 2 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) 0:00:11.232 3 Jamie Green (Australia) 0:00:11.270 4 Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand) 0:00:11.676 5 James Verco (New Zealand) 0:00:11.765 6 Thomas Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:12.100

Fastest 12 To Eighth Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:10.361 2 Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:10.546 3 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.553 4 Joel Leonard (Australia) 0:00:10.625 5 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 0:00:10.661 6 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 0:00:10.664 7 Adam Stewart (New Zealand) 0:00:10.721 8 James Glasspool (Australia) 0:00:10.759 9 Matthew Archbold (New Zealand) 0:00:10.990 10 Mitchell Bullen (Australia) 0:00:11.042 11 Nathan Seddon (New Zealand) 0:00:11.090 12 Andrew Williams (New Zealand) 0:00:11.103 13 Sean Fox (New Zealand) 0:00:11.401

1/8 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Ellis (Australia) 0:00:11.750 2 Sean Fox (New Zealand)

1/8 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Williams (New Zealand) 0:00:11.503 2 Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)

1/8 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:11.740 2 Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)

1/8 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Bullen (Australia) 0:00:11.460 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

1/8 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Archbold (New Zealand) 0:00:10.460 2 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

1/8 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Stewart (New Zealand) 0:00:12.111 2 James Glasspool (Australia)

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Kate Mullarkey (New Zealand) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4 Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand) 5 Hayley Giddens (New Zealand) 6 Katie Schofield (New Zealand) 7 Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emily Rosemond (Australia) 2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 3 Madison Law (Australia) 4 Rosy Mccall (New Zealand) 5 Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand) 6 Jessica Laws (Australia)

Repecharge 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Rosy Mccall (New Zealand) 3 Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand) 4 Katie Schofield (New Zealand) 5 Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)

Repecharge 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jessica Laws (Australia) 2 Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand) 3 Hayley Giddens (New Zealand) 4 Madison Law (Australia)

U19 Women 2000M Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Williams (New Zealand) 0:02:40.500

U19M 3000 Individual Pursuit Qualifying Round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Edmondson (Australia) 0:03:26.700 2 Jackson Law (Australia) 0:03:29.200 3 Pieter Bulling (New Zealand) 0:03:29.600 4 Fraser Gough (New Zealand) 0:03:32.700 5 Andrew Van Der Hayden (New Zealand) 0:03:33.100 6 Brad Evans (New Zealand) 0:03:33.600 7 Alex Frame (New Zealand) 0:03:36.100 8 Dillon Bennett (New Zealand) 0:03:38.900 9 Brehan Cairns (New Zealand) 0:03:43.000 10 James Northey (New Zealand) 0:03:44.100

1/8 Final Rep 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sean Fox (New Zealand) 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) Dns James Glasspool (Australia)

1/8 Final Rep 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 2 Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand) 3 Nathan Seddon (New Zealand)

U19 Men Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:10.822 2 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) 0:00:11.232 3 Jamie Green (Australia) 0:00:11.270 4 Boyd Thwaites (New Zealand) 0:00:11.676 5 James Verco (New Zealand) 0:00:11.765 6 Thomas Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:12.100

