Dual Slalom racing started in the afternoon a short and dusty course on the slopes of Signal Hill. Some torrid head-to-head elimination heats were contested between New Zealand and Australian racers who needed every bit of skill they could muster to match the unpredictability of the race course.

In the men's competition, the clear favourites emerged through the heats, which led to a final between New Zealand National Downhill Champion Wyn Masters and Australia's Haden Lester. Masters was dominant, however, shutting Lester right out and winning both finals heats to take the title.

In the junior men's race, a similar pattern was noted - Daniel Franks (New Zealand) and Richard Scott (New Zealand) raced cleanly through the heats to go head-to-head in the final. Like Masters, Franks won both finals heats.

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wyn Masters (NZl)
2Haden Lester (Aus)
3Hayden McGregor (NZl)
4Randal Huntington (Aus)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
2Rita Langley (NZl)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks (NZl)
2Richard Scott (NZl)
3Mitchell Scammell (NZl)
4Cory Prutton (NZl)

