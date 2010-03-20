Dual Slalom racing started in the afternoon a short and dusty course on the slopes of Signal Hill. Some torrid head-to-head elimination heats were contested between New Zealand and Australian racers who needed every bit of skill they could muster to match the unpredictability of the race course.

In the men's competition, the clear favourites emerged through the heats, which led to a final between New Zealand National Downhill Champion Wyn Masters and Australia's Haden Lester. Masters was dominant, however, shutting Lester right out and winning both finals heats to take the title.

In the junior men's race, a similar pattern was noted - Daniel Franks (New Zealand) and Richard Scott (New Zealand) raced cleanly through the heats to go head-to-head in the final. Like Masters, Franks won both finals heats.





Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wyn Masters (NZl) 2 Haden Lester (Aus) 3 Hayden McGregor (NZl) 4 Randal Huntington (Aus)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) 2 Rita Langley (NZl)