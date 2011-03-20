Image 1 of 10 Daniel McConnell (right) edges out Paul Van Der Ploeg to win the men's elite short course race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 10 Alexander Meyland made the race his own in the sport male category. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 10 Riders in the men's elite field descend at the back of the course beneath the trees in Shepparton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 10 The top five in the men's elite short course race held in Shepparton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 10 The women's elite short course podium. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 10 Geez that was close: Men's elite short course winner, Daniel McConnell from Victoria, knew it was a close one. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 10 Rebecca Henderson recovers after pushing Rowena Fry to the line in the women's elite short course race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 10 Rowena Fry from Tasmania takes out the women's elite short course race in Shepparton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 10 Alexander Meyland takes out the sport male category in the short course race in Shepparton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 10 Oceania short course series leader, Paul Van Der Ploeg, continued his good form from Friday's cross country in the short course event in Shepparton. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

The final round of the Australian Mountain Bike National Series short track ended in two thrilling sprint finishes, won by Beijing Olympian Daniel McConnell and Rowena Fry.

In the elite men's event, reigning Australian national series champion Paul Van der Ploeg crossed the line within eight hundredths of a second of McConnell to claim the overall national series jersey once again while Fry, who was undefeated all series, secured the open women's series title.

In the elite men's event, it was a sprint to the finish between McConnell and Van Der Ploeg, with McConnell just sneaking over the line in front after review of the photo-finish.

"I've had the decision go the other way before on a photo finish at the national championships, so it was good it went the other way today and to come out with a win," McConnell said.

"I've had some bad luck with illness and injury this season, but now I can look forward to Europe and the rest of the year."

Ben Henderson climbed back from sixth position in the second half of the race to claim the third step on the podium. Aiden Lefmann and Luke Fetch crossed the line in fourth and fifth place.

The entire race was a tactical duel between the experienced riders, with McConnell and Van Der Ploeg swapping the lead several times. With three laps to go, McConnell put his foot on the gas and pulled away to a six-bike length advantage. Van Der Ploeg gave chase, and on the bell lap the sprint was on all the way to the finish. McConnell just held on for a thrilling victory.

Tasmanian Rowena Fry returned tonight after her cross country series win yesterday and was once again too strong, taking out the win and the national series title. The 28-year-old, who also contested the Oceania women's road race today, crossed the line ahead of Canberra rider, Rebecca Henderson and 2011 national champion, Katherine O'Shea.

Fry and Henderson made their way to the front of the field early in the race, alternating the lead several times. At the three quarter stage, Fry took the lead with constant pressure from Henderson.

On the final straight, it was another exciting sprint to the finish line as Fry went on to win by just seventh tenths of a second.

"It's always good to win the series and be undefeated in the short track," Fry said.

"Bec gave me a real run for my money today, she's coming along nicely. I had to work for it, my legs are a bit tired after yesterday and the road race today.

"There's a lot of power you have to put down out there on that course, I was after a coasty ride but it wasn't to be.

"I was feeling pretty good after yesterday which gave me a bit of confidence, and I thought if there's any day which I could have a crack, today was it, and I gave it everything I had," said Henderson.

"I was giving it everything but Row just had her front wheel slightly in front of mine and that was it."

New Zealand's Fiona Macdermid rolled over the line in fourth place.

In other results, Australian series leader, Alexander Meyland took out the sport men category.

Full results

Elite men 1 Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness, Torq) 0:24:38 2 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal, X-Bionic, World Cup Team) 3 Ben Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness) 0:00:16 4 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:22 5 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt) 0:00:40 6 Anton Cooper (Giant, Peakfuel, Pushbikes, Maxxis) 0:00:51 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt) 0:01:41 8 Mitchell Codner (Kirrawee Cycles Gu Energy Gel A-Line Cycling) -3laps 9 Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing, Giant Bicycles, ftptraining.com) 10 Mathew Waghorn -7laps 11 Jack Lamshed (Search2Retain - Felt) -8laps 12 Jack Haig 13 Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery, Hammer Nutrition) 14 Cal Britten (Search2Retain - Felt) 15 John Groves (Apollo Bikes) -11laps 16 Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt) DNS Carl Jones DNS Brentan Jones DNS Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive) DNS Michael Crosbie DNS Robert Lewis

Women 1 Rowena Fry (Avanti, Adidas Eyewear, TIS) 0:14:57 2 Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra, Onya Bike Belconnen & Civic) 0:00:01 3 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:00:12 4 Fiona Macdermid 0:00:59 DNS Jenni King (torq AUS croydon cycleworks) DNS Heather Logie

Sport men 1 Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles Aust) 0:20:44 2 Lewis Rattray (St Kilda Cycles) 0:00:11 3 Ben Bradley 0:00:16 4 Jacob Langham 0:00:48 5 Craig Oliver (Push Bikes) 0:00:56 6 Tom Chaffey (Bike Minded, Specialized, Penrith Sports Physiothe) 0:01:14 7 Sebastian Jayne -5laps 8 Alistair Crameri -6laps 9 Jordan Butler -9laps 10 Tim Rowe (Bike Now) 11 Jackson Frew (Commencal Cennock) -10laps 12 Mark McInnos (Butler HR) -11laps DNS Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)

Australian Mountain Bike Series short track final standings

Elite men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg 243 pts 2 Lachlan Norris 188 3 Joshua Carlson 155

Women final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 320 pts 2 Rebecca Henderson 250 3 Katherine O’Shea 223