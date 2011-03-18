Gillow betters class field for time trial crown
O'Donnell, Rhodes take minor placings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shara Gillow
|0:39:39
|2
|Bridie O'donnell
|0:00:52
|3
|Alexis Rhodes
|0:01:38
|4
|Taryn Heather
|0:01:59
|5
|Ruth Corset
|0:02:14
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak
|0:02:30
|7
|Stephanie Frawley
|0:03:32
|8
|Chloe Mcconville
|0:03:45
|9
|Kendelle Hodges
|0:04:02
|10
|Sinead Noonan
|0:04:47
|11
|Rebecca Doolan
|0:05:04
|12
|Nicole Whitburn
|0:05:09
|13
|Clare Dallat
|0:05:17
|14
|Ailie Mcdonald
|0:05:35
|15
|Stephanie Ives
|0:05:41
|16
|Megan Bagworth
|0:05:43
|17
|Jane Robinson
|0:05:48
|18
|Emma Lawson
|0:06:12
|19
|Philippa Read
|0:06:22
|20
|Emma Smith
|0:06:27
|21
|Shanice Nitis
|0:06:40
|22
|Kate Finegan
|0:07:32
|23
|Ingrid Trotter
|0:07:41
|DNF
|Amy Schramm
|DNF
|Tasha McGuckin
|DNS
|Carly Light
|DNS
|Zoe Watters
