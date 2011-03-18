Trending

Gillow betters class field for time trial crown

O'Donnell, Rhodes take minor placings

Results

Elite Women 28.4km Individual Road Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow0:39:39
2Bridie O'donnell0:00:52
3Alexis Rhodes0:01:38
4Taryn Heather0:01:59
5Ruth Corset0:02:14
6Rebecca Wiasak0:02:30
7Stephanie Frawley0:03:32
8Chloe Mcconville0:03:45
9Kendelle Hodges0:04:02
10Sinead Noonan0:04:47
11Rebecca Doolan0:05:04
12Nicole Whitburn0:05:09
13Clare Dallat0:05:17
14Ailie Mcdonald0:05:35
15Stephanie Ives0:05:41
16Megan Bagworth0:05:43
17Jane Robinson0:05:48
18Emma Lawson0:06:12
19Philippa Read0:06:22
20Emma Smith0:06:27
21Shanice Nitis0:06:40
22Kate Finegan0:07:32
23Ingrid Trotter0:07:41
DNFAmy Schramm
DNFTasha McGuckin
DNSCarly Light
DNSZoe Watters

