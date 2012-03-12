Trending

Hanlen and McConnell double up championship titles

Henderson and Peters top U23 fields

Cross country racing took place at the Oceania Mountain Bike Championships on Saturday in the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua. The multi-lap, Olympic format races drew a strong presence from Australia, and at the end of the day across the six UCI categories (U19, U23 and elite), Australian athletes claimed two championship titles while New Zealand athletes kept four for their own.

In the morning age group category races, the best athletes this summer all came together again to try to claim the coveted Oceania titles. Form athletes took wins today, with stand-out performances coming from especially the three masters male category winners. Karl Patterson admitted having a very strong premonition of winning this event overnight, and for the ex-elite downhiller following through on that for the win was an empowering experience, taking the masters 30-40 title. Rotorua legend Garth Weinberg owned the masters 40-50 category, and Wellington's Ian Paintin, like Weinberg followed through on his recent national campionship win to also take the Oceanias 50+ win.

The afternoon races were a feast of action, and national pride was on the line through U19, 23 and elite races.The Under 19 men's race delivered a breakthrough win for Rotorua local Nigel McDowell, after Sam Gaze had to withdraw due to a collision at the end of the first lap, with a ruined drivetrain. McDowell was pushed all the way by Nelson's Tom Filmer and Australia's Ben Bradley, and he held on for a very popular win. Another Rotorua local, Amber Johnston won the women's U19 race.

In the under 23s, Australia's Rebecca Henderson was too strong for the New Zealand challenge, while in the under 23 men's race, Rotorua's Dirk Peters again showed the aggression and raw desire for winning he has finely developed this summer for another championship win.

The elite races were pure excitement. New Zealand's male athletes couldn't stay with the pace set by Australia's best exponents of this brutal sport, with Dan McConnell winning this year's Oceania title, to add to his Australian National Championship win earlier this summer. Rotorua's Carl Jones was the best of the New Zealanders with fifth place.

In the elite women's race, the head to head contest between Rosara Joseph and Karen Hanlen drew a large crowd, with an increasing understanding forming of the pure quality of these two athletes. The two were stuck tightly together through the first three laps, both having some issues with a very difficult technical section of the course. However, as she has done several times this summer already, Hanlen applied the blowtorch on the third lap, gapping out to a lead that she stretched and then protected through to the win. Hanlen, like Australian McConnell doubled her championship haul with this Oceanias win, adding this to her 2012 National Championship title.

Both Hanlen and Joseph now pack up for the long trip to South Africa for the first round of the UCI World Cup next weekend, where they will continue their rivalry in the lead-up to potential selection for the London Olympics.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell (Australia)1:32:33
2Lachlan Norris (Australia)0:01:05
3Paul van der Ploeg (Australia)0:02:58
4Sid Taberlay (Australia)0:04:17
5Carl Jones (New Zealand)0:04:44
6Tim Wilding (New Zealand)0:07:02
7Chris Jongewaard (Australia)0:08:29
8Ben Hogarth (Australia)0:15:36
9Thomas Reynolds (New Zealand)0:17:18
LappedJosh Page (New Zealand)
LappedMatthew Andrew (New Zealand)
LappedMark Dunlop (New Zealand)
LappedDerek Horton (New Zealand)
LappedMike Northcott (New Zealand)
DNFDarry Stevens (New Zealand)
DNSRobert Lewis (Australia)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Hanlen (New Zealand)1:29:36
2Rosara Joseph (New Zealand)0:02:05
3Jenni King (Australia)0:05:23
4Katherine O Neill (New Zealand)0:09:26
5Katherine O Shea (Australia)0:11:14
6Jodie Willett (Australia)0:11:21
7Katrine Gellatly (New Zealand)0:11:57
8Bridget Lodge (New Zealand)0:12:48
9Melissa Newell (New Zealand)0:17:57
DNFRaewyn Morrison (New Zealand)
DNFFiona Macdermid (New Zealand)
DNSElina Ussher (New Zealand)
DNSJeanette Gerrie (New Zealand)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Peters (New Zealand)1:18:36
2Cameron Ivory (Australia)0:01:48
3Brad Hudson (New Zealand)0:02:55
4Tom Bradshaw (New Zealand)0:04:01
5Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand)0:04:03
6Samuel Shaw (New Zealand)0:04:32
7Michael Crosbie (Australia)0:05:17
8Adrian Retief (New Zealand)0:07:41
9Jack Haig (Australia)0:08:31
10Harley Going (New Zealand)0:09:06
11Nick Miller (New Zealand)0:10:13
12Alexander Meyland (Australia)0:10:32
LappedSebastian Jayne (Australia)
LappedAsh Hough (New Zealand)
LappedJames Hanus (Australia)

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel McDowell (New Zealand)1:05:19
2Tom Filmer (New Zealand)0:00:38
3Ben Bradley (Australia)0:00:45
4Ben Forbes (Australia)0:02:39
5Brett Stokman (New Zealand)0:03:46
6Craig Oliver (New Zealand)0:03:48
7Billy Sewell (Australia)0:04:35
8Tasman Nankervis (Australia)0:05:12
9Tom Fox (New Zealand)0:05:26
10Christopher Aitken (Australia)0:06:35
11Elliot Pearce (New Zealand)0:07:12
12Ben Comfort (Australia)0:07:34
13Josh Parkin (New Zealand)0:07:44
14Simon Lawson (Wellington)0:08:45
15Frank Sutton (New Zealand)0:09:54
16Jacob Langham (Australia)0:09:59
17Ryan Hunt (New Zealand)0:12:14
DNFBradley Jones (New Zealand)
DNFSamuel Gaze (New Zealand)
DNSGuy Hirst (New Zealand)

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Australia)1:15:20
2Samara Sheppard (New Zealand)0:03:29
LappedSasha Smith (New Zealand)

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Johnston (New Zealand)1:02:01
2Samantha Hope (New Zealand)0:02:13
3Toshiko Knight (New Zealand)0:05:22
4Emily Parkes (Australia)0:06:43
5Kyna Millan (Australia)0:12:33
DNSHolly Harris (Australia)

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Oliver (New Zealand)1:08:31
2David Ashby-Coventry (Timaru)0:00:56
3Gareth Cannon (New Zealand)0:02:29
4Tom Coombes (New Zealand)0:03:47
5Mitchell Campbell (New Zealand)0:06:31
6Cameron Howell (New Zealand)0:06:45
7Peter Bethell (New Zealand)0:08:44
8Jack Compton (New Zealand)0:10:23
9Callum McElroy (New Zealand)0:10:37
10Isaac Schuurman (New Zealand)0:10:40
11Sam Dobbin (New Zealand)0:11:40
12Kim Wright (New Zealand)0:11:51
13Robin Page (New Zealand)0:13:21
14Sam Dakin (New Zealand)0:13:25
15Joshua Lee (New Zealand)0:14:37
16Ryan Craggs (New Zealand)0:15:33
17Ben Friel (New Zealand)0:17:30
LappedDylan Lee (New Zealand)
DNFLewis Eccles (New Zealand)
DNFJosh Reilly (New Zealand)
DNFAlex Beaven (New Zealand)
DNFNathan Johnston (New Zealand)

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Gray (New Zealand)1:10:31
2Greg Doerksen (Australia)0:07:07
3Matthew Page (New Zealand)0:10:49
DNFBraid MacRae (New Zealand)

Masters 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Paterson (New Zealand)1:12:15
2Jonty Taylor (New Zealand)0:01:08
3Gavin McCarthy (New Zealand)0:01:10
4Saul Webb (New Zealand)0:02:42
5Lester Perry (New Zealand)0:03:19
6John Kirkcaldie (New Zealand)0:03:43
7Matt Backler (New Zealand)0:03:46
8Rhys Jenkins-Davies (New Zealand)0:31:37

Masters 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garth Weinberg (New Zealand)1:09:12
2Rex Humpherson (New Zealand)0:07:07
3Michael Spanbroek (New Zealand)0:08:06
4Ray Hope (New Zealand)0:09:59
5Andy MacDonald (New Zealand)0:14:34
6Nick Davies (New Zealand)0:18:48
7Sebastian Ziemke (New Zealand)0:23:05
8Brent Rayner (New Zealand)0:30:16
LappedJohn McRae (New Zealand)0:00:46
LappedSteven Lawson (New Zealand)0:10:30

Masters 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Paintin (New Zealand)1:15:06
2John Henderson (Australia)0:02:09
3Jim McMurray (New Zealand)0:03:00
4Ant Bradshaw (New Zealand)0:04:40
5Paul McDowell (New Zealand)0:06:23
LappedJohn Kennedy (New Zealand)

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eden Cruise (New Zealand)0:53:30
2Liam Jeffries (Australia)0:02:58
3Robert Stannard (New Zealand)0:06:19
4Paul Wright (New Zealand)0:06:48
5Craig Murray (New Zealand)0:08:07
6Connor McRae (New Zealand)0:08:47
7Jake Craggs (New Zealand)0:13:47
8Lewis Ryan (New Zealand)0:13:50
9Joe Sutton (New Zealand)0:16:47
10Henry Carr (New Zealand)0:17:36
11Finn Welsford-Ackroy (New Zealand)0:19:34
DNSKerran Tetley (New Zealand)
DNSFinn Welsford-Ackroyd (New Zealand)

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Avery (New Zealand)1:02:48
2Emma Prestidge (New Zealand)0:09:26

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jemma Manchester (New Zealand)1:03:07
2Harriet Beaven (New Zealand)0:00:42
3Shannon Hope (New Zealand)0:02:58
4Charlotte Rayner (New Zealand)0:08:15
DNSKim Wright (New Zealand)

Masters 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Dimozantos (New Zealand)1:09:20
2Amanda Davies (New Zealand)0:05:31

Masters 2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronika Ziemke (New Zealand)1:11:46
2Linda Hope (New Zealand)0:12:28

Masters 3 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel (New Zealand)1:08:59

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zia Macdermid (New Zealand)0:42:04
2Jessica Manchester (New Zealand)0:08:40

