IF anyone needed any further proof of Caleb Ewan's cycling potential only had to turn up to the Wollongong waterfront and look on in awe as the Moss Vale teen took out the NSW International Grand Prix criterium series on Sunday. A second place finish for Ewan who takes the next step up in joining the World Tour ranks with Orica-Greenedge come January 1, it was enough to clinch the overall.

After beating seasoned Team Sky professional Chris Sutton in a photo finish on day one at Cronulla, Ewan had to settle for runner up to Jack Beckinsale of the Huon Salmon Genesys team to claim the first big prize of what promises to be a red-hot summer of racing across three states culminating in the Tour Down Under in South Australia in late January. Beckinsale, the talented 20 year old from Grays Point and riding for Huon Salmon Genesys nearly stole the NSW Grand Prix title when he drove off the front with over a lap remaining.

All eyes were on the Bradley McGee coached Ewan, 19, from Moss Vale in NSW's southern highlands after his victory the previous day. Racing against the likes of Chris Sutton (Team Sky), Mark Renshaw, in his last appearance in the green and black of Belkin before his upcoming move to Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Tom Palmer of Drapac-Skoda, Leigh Howard and the Belgium Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) along with the Sulzberger brothers, Bernie and Wes, from the quaintly named town of Flowery Gully in northern Tasmania, was a totally different matter.

The tight 660m circuit at the northern end of Wollongong beach, some 80kms south of Sydney, provided a close up view of what for many in Europe is taken for granted; tight racing.

For the likes of Renshaw, Palmer and Sutton, not even when a six breakaway had slipped off the front and led by as much as 21 seconds at one point, seemed a bother, all the while Beckinsale and Ewan bided their time for the run to the finish. Two sizzling laps at full throttle from the passionate V8 fan Renshaw from Bathurst, had the crowd cheering wildly as he brought the escapees to within a manageable lead.

With four laps remaining, they were all-together, and it was a question of who was the strongest rider still standing. Manly's Chris Jory of the GPM Data#3 team, made a bold attempt at glory, only to be swallowed up, first by Beckinsale, then Ewan and closely followed by Renshaw inside the final 50 metres of the finishing line.

In the end, Ewan clinched the overall series win with a three point buffer over Beckinsale, with Palmer third on 31 points followed by Sutton, himself a former two-time winner of the series, settling for fourth.

The women's series crown was taken by Charlotte Becker, a 30-year-old German who now calls Berlin home when not racing for Rochelle Gilmore's Wiggle Honda team, which boasts Sir Bradley Wiggins as a sponsor through his English-based sporting foundation.

Becker, a former world road and track champion, didn't have it all her own way as she picked herself up of the bitumen as early as the third lap after taking a tumble just past the start finish line. Becker placed second on the stage, helping team mate Peta Mullens to win the stage. Last year’s overall winner, fast-finishing New Zealander, Sophie Williamson was third on the day.

Chief commissaire, Glenn Vigar, turned back the clock some 20 years to when he was a member of the NSW Constabluary, to punish Chloe Hosking, relegating the Canberra rider to last place for interference in the finishing place.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon Genesys 20 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS 18 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin 16 4 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling Team 15 5 Ryan McNally (Aus) Data#3 Cisco 14 6 Shem Rodgers (NZl) Giordana Racing Team 13 7 Marc Williams (Aus) Data#3 Cisco 12 8 Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 11

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle-Honda 20 pts 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda 18 3 Sophie Williamson (NZl) Wakatipu 16 4 Sarah Roy (Aus) Roxsolt Sydney Uni 15 5 Kate Finnegan (Aus) Specialized-Securitor 14 6 Emma Viotto (Aus) Suzuki Bontrager 13 7 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Dream Team Rabobank 12 8 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Securitor 11

Overall - Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) NSWIS 38 pts 2 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon Genesys 35 3 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling Team 31 4 Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 29 5 Ryan McNally (Aus) Data#3 Cisco 28 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin 26 7 Shem Rodger (NZl) Giordana Racing Team 23 8 Scott Law (Aus) NSWIS 23 9 Marc Williams (Aus) Data#3 Cisco 22 10 Nicholas Yallouris (Aus) Skoda St George 22