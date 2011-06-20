Trending

Lindgren wins in Drammen

Sveum victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Lindgren (Swe)1:40:48
2Ola Kjören (Nor)0:00:37
3Hakon Austad (Nor)0:05:59
4Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)0:06:56
5Henrik Kippernes (Nor)0:11:06
6Hakan Löfström (Swe)0:12:01
7Thomas Dahlsrud (Nor)0:13:54
8Knut Erik Nesteby (Nor)0:14:13
9Jonas Pedersen (Den)0:14:31
10Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor)0:14:44
11Ole Hem (Nor)0:14:45
12Tobias Saether (Nor)0:16:35
13Sturla Aune (Nor)0:18:12
14Viktor Sinding-Larsen (Nor)0:20:17
15Kenneth Olsen (Nor)0:20:30
16Martin Larsen (Den)0:20:44
17John Ola Buoy (Nor)0:21:17
18Martin Haugo (Nor)0:21:55
19Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor)0:23:11
20Erik Sæter (Nor)0:25:53
21Morten Krogh Hansen (Den)0:26:00
22Eivind Andreas Røed (Nor)0:30:53
23Rune Vegard Bakken (Nor)0:41:42
24Simen Tovmo (Nor)0:44:12

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)1:50:18
2Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)0:01:33
3Ann Berglund (Swe)0:07:23
4Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:12:58
5Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:14:32
6Marte Helene Halvorsen (Nor)0:33:56

Latest on Cyclingnews