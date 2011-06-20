Lindgren wins in Drammen
Sveum victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|1:40:48
|2
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:00:37
|3
|Hakon Austad (Nor)
|0:05:59
|4
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|0:06:56
|5
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor)
|0:11:06
|6
|Hakan Löfström (Swe)
|0:12:01
|7
|Thomas Dahlsrud (Nor)
|0:13:54
|8
|Knut Erik Nesteby (Nor)
|0:14:13
|9
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|0:14:31
|10
|Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor)
|0:14:44
|11
|Ole Hem (Nor)
|0:14:45
|12
|Tobias Saether (Nor)
|0:16:35
|13
|Sturla Aune (Nor)
|0:18:12
|14
|Viktor Sinding-Larsen (Nor)
|0:20:17
|15
|Kenneth Olsen (Nor)
|0:20:30
|16
|Martin Larsen (Den)
|0:20:44
|17
|John Ola Buoy (Nor)
|0:21:17
|18
|Martin Haugo (Nor)
|0:21:55
|19
|Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor)
|0:23:11
|20
|Erik Sæter (Nor)
|0:25:53
|21
|Morten Krogh Hansen (Den)
|0:26:00
|22
|Eivind Andreas Røed (Nor)
|0:30:53
|23
|Rune Vegard Bakken (Nor)
|0:41:42
|24
|Simen Tovmo (Nor)
|0:44:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|1:50:18
|2
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)
|0:01:33
|3
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|0:07:23
|4
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|0:12:58
|5
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:14:32
|6
|Marte Helene Halvorsen (Nor)
|0:33:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy