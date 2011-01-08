Image 1 of 15 Serena Sheridan sprints to second place ahead of Rushlee Buchanan. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 15 Catherine Cheatley grits her teeth with just one lap remaining. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 15 Riders feed. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 15 Serena Sheridan and defending champ Rushlee Buchanan chase on the descent. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 15 Catherine Cheatley has broken away mid way through the race. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 15 The crowd includes a band of Pirates. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 15 A large crowd has gathered half way up the climb... (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 15 Waikato/BOP riders lead the chase going into the second ascent of Dyers Pass Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 15 The trio led by Chubby Hale of Southland have a slender lead. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 15 Riders tackle the climb up Dyers Pass Rd for the first time. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 15 Three riders lead by Kathryn Jones of Cycling Otago have established a one minute lead. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 15 The peloton are content to ride tempo. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 15 Three riders have made a break shortly after the start. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 15 Catherine Cheatley signs in before the start of the Elite Women’s Road race. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 15 An exhausted Catherine Cheatley wins the 2011 National Championships. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Wanganui cyclist Cath Cheatley justified her pre-race favouritism with some bold tactics that clinched her third New Zealand road race championship in Christchurch on Saturday.

The United States-based pro made her charge at the halfway stage of the eight-lap 123km event on the Cashmere/Hoon Hay course and won in a time of three hours, 38 minutes and 19 seconds.

National series champion Serena Sheridan (Team Mico Revolution - Hawkes Bay) pipped defending champion Rushlee Buchanan (Te Awamutu) in a sprint finish to claim second at one minutes, 13 seconds adrift of Cheatley.

A swirling easterly wind made conditions testing for the field, especially on the seven ascents of the gruelling Dyers Pass Road, making Cheatley's solo ride even more impressive.

"Sometimes I ask myself why I do this, but if I'm finding it hard so is everyone else," Cheatley said afterwards.

The presence of her husband and father inspired the 27-year-old and with not a lot happening in the first part of the race she made a break early "and gritted my teeth and put it all out there."

Cheatley said she had felt terrible at first but with hill climbs her strength she had gradually got into the groove and began to feel more comfortable. She decided to make her break early because there wasn't a lot happening at the back of the peloton. She said she is excited to be taking the national jersey to the US this year and will wear it "with pride".

Sheridan, who was "stoked" with second place, said she and Buchanan had worked hard over several laps to rein in Cheatley.

"But Cath's a real powerhouse. She was incredible today - no-one can touch her at the moment."

Buchanan, 22, said it had been a tough race and she believed she had given her all to clinch third place.

"Cath's an awesome rider and it's cool to have been in the race with her. The hill is nasty and I had memories of last year when I was doing it - the windy conditions were much the same too."

Another fancied rider, Kaytee Boyd, 32, part of the strong Waikato Bay of Plenty contingent was fourth, three minutes behind Cheatley while new national time trial champion Sonia Waddell was 12th.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Jo Kiesanowski of Canterbury withdrew from the event last night because she believed it would be too strenuous give that she is joining the Kiwi track team in camp tomorrow to prepare for this month's Beijing leg of the World Cup series.

The championships will conclude on Sunday with the men's race over the same course, with 12 laps over 187km starting at 10:00 am.

