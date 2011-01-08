Cheatley wins third title
Sheridan and Buchanan second and third
Wanganui cyclist Cath Cheatley justified her pre-race favouritism with some bold tactics that clinched her third New Zealand road race championship in Christchurch on Saturday.
The United States-based pro made her charge at the halfway stage of the eight-lap 123km event on the Cashmere/Hoon Hay course and won in a time of three hours, 38 minutes and 19 seconds.
National series champion Serena Sheridan (Team Mico Revolution - Hawkes Bay) pipped defending champion Rushlee Buchanan (Te Awamutu) in a sprint finish to claim second at one minutes, 13 seconds adrift of Cheatley.
A swirling easterly wind made conditions testing for the field, especially on the seven ascents of the gruelling Dyers Pass Road, making Cheatley's solo ride even more impressive.
"Sometimes I ask myself why I do this, but if I'm finding it hard so is everyone else," Cheatley said afterwards.
The presence of her husband and father inspired the 27-year-old and with not a lot happening in the first part of the race she made a break early "and gritted my teeth and put it all out there."
Cheatley said she had felt terrible at first but with hill climbs her strength she had gradually got into the groove and began to feel more comfortable. She decided to make her break early because there wasn't a lot happening at the back of the peloton. She said she is excited to be taking the national jersey to the US this year and will wear it "with pride".
Sheridan, who was "stoked" with second place, said she and Buchanan had worked hard over several laps to rein in Cheatley.
"But Cath's a real powerhouse. She was incredible today - no-one can touch her at the moment."
Buchanan, 22, said it had been a tough race and she believed she had given her all to clinch third place.
"Cath's an awesome rider and it's cool to have been in the race with her. The hill is nasty and I had memories of last year when I was doing it - the windy conditions were much the same too."
Another fancied rider, Kaytee Boyd, 32, part of the strong Waikato Bay of Plenty contingent was fourth, three minutes behind Cheatley while new national time trial champion Sonia Waddell was 12th.
Commonwealth Games silver medalist Jo Kiesanowski of Canterbury withdrew from the event last night because she believed it would be too strenuous give that she is joining the Kiwi track team in camp tomorrow to prepare for this month's Beijing leg of the World Cup series.
The championships will conclude on Sunday with the men's race over the same course, with 12 laps over 187km starting at 10:00 am.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catherine Cheatley
|3:38:19
|2
|Serena Sheridan
|0:01:13
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan
|0:01:14
|4
|Kaytee Boyd
|0:03:00
|5
|Emily Collins
|0:03:01
|6
|Nicky Samuels
|0:03:02
|7
|Emma Crum
|8
|Paula Mccoy
|0:03:05
|9
|Courteney Lowe
|0:04:57
|10
|Jeannie Kuhajek
|0:04:58
|11
|Jaime Nielsen
|12
|Sonia Waddell
|0:11:53
|13
|Karen Fulton
|14
|Rosara Joseph
|0:11:54
|15
|Rachael Doody
|0:16:40
|16
|Elle Dalton
|17
|Haley Mercer
|18
|Philippa Sutton
|19
|Sarah Smallman
|0:20:47
|20
|Sally Fraser
|0:20:48
|21
|Amanda Minty
|22
|Aimee Burns
|0:24:34
|23
|Tracy Clark
|24
|Laura Hollingsworth
|0:24:35
|25
|Sarah Morrison
|0:24:36
|26
|Nimesha Smith
|0:26:35
|27
|Chubby Hale
|0:29:36
|28
|Elizabeth Travis
|0:31:19
|29
|Ashleigh Neave
|0:31:33
|DNF
|Melanie Burke
|DNF
|Janine Copp
|DNF
|Alexandra Neems
|DNF
|Rosy Mccall
|DNF
|Kate Chilcott
|DNF
|Kathryn Jones
|DNF
|Lauren Ellis
|DNF
|Sia Svendsen
|DNF
|Gemma Dudley
|DNF
|Josie Giddens
|DNF
|Corrinne Smit
|DNS
|Courtney Hiley
|DNS
|Gayle Brownlee
|DNS
|Nicola Leary
|DNS
|Kylie Young
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy