Image 1 of 2

Peter Latham was fastest in the IP qualifying.

(Image credit: BikeNZ)
Image 2 of 2

Natasha Hansen.

(Image credit: BikeNZ)

Three BikeNZ riders pushed their claims for international selection with strong performances on the opening night of the RaboDirect Track National Championships in Invercargill.

The Waikato Bay of Plenty pair of Peter Latham and Kaytee Boyd along with Southland-based Natasha Hansen put their hands up for the upcoming UCI World Cup in London and the World Championships with impressive wins tonight.

Waikato's Peter Latham won the men's 4000m individual pursuit title after beating off the challenge from fellow Beijing Olympic squad member Westley Gough (Waipukurau) in a vital showdown as selectors look to fill the vacant spot in the team pursuit for the London World Cup later this month.

"Any national title is nice to win and I'm pretty satisfied to come through with a good ride tonight," said Latham.

"We had a good campaign in Beijing at the World Cup a few weeks ago. I made the most of the opportunity to ride the team pursuit there and wanted to back that up tonight with a good ride.

"The event the whole team is targeting is the world championships in April in Melbourne. Whether they take me to London in a few weeks or they send me home to train for a weeks, I will just go where I am told."

Latham is one eight team pursuit riders vying for the four Olympic team pursuit spots.

"There's a lot of hungry guys. It's a pretty good position for BikeNZ to be in. It makes the competition between all of the fellas pretty tight. We just want to make the team go faster."

Latham topped the qualifiers in 4:21.730 just ahead of Gough's 4.22.065. The Waikato man was able to repeat that effort with a 4:21.975 in the final, taking control in the second half of the 4000m battle.

Meanwhile Boyd was the best of the women in the 3000m individual pursuit, taking the national title ahead of teammate Rushlee Buchanan.

Both Boyd and Buchanan have been part of the BikeNZ team pursuit squad at world championship level and are also battling for a spot going forward.

"Individual pursuits are always a tough ride, but I was confident in myself. It wasn't really about the title tonight, it was about doing a good ride," said Boyd.

"I'm feeling better all of the time. The conditions aren't too cold which is really helpful. The bikes we have are amazing, These new Avantis are great and I am pretty rapt with them.

"I find individual pursuit a real mental challenge but I think I am getting better at them slowly. It seems so simple but you have to think the whole way through. You have to slowly release the energy."

Boyd was top qualifier in 3.41.251 for the 3000m with Buchanan nearly 1.5 seconds back. But in a massive battle of two international riders, Boyd pipped Buchanan by just 3/1000th of a second in a tremendous race.

Two young riders announced their arrival in the elite ranks with junior worlds medallist Georgia Williams (Auckland) taking the bronze medal ahead of Southland's Sequoia Cooper and Alex Frame (Canterbury) having a stunning race to catch rival Cameron Karwowski (Southland) in the ride for the bronze medal in the men.

Invercargill-based Hansen, formerly from Christchurch, reinforced hopes that the burgeoning women's sprint programme has a strong future when she decimated the 500 metre time trial national record. Hansen set a new time of 34.915, with her New Zealand representative team sprint partner Katie Schofield (Otago) also eclipsing the current record and securing herself the silver medal.

The pair are making a late push for Olympic qualification and hope to be selected for the London World Cup, which offers a further chance towards their Olympic dream.

Earlier in the night Hansen partnered teenager Stephanie McKenzie (Southland) to win the women's team sprint, finishing just a blink off the national record.

BikeNZ riders Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Simon van Velthooven (Auckland) were too strong for their Southland rivals in the team sprint final. The trio rode a 44.268 to narrowly miss the national record by 3/10ths of a second, taking the title ahead of the Southland trio of Regan Sheath, Matt Archibald and Eddie Dawkins.

Dylan Kennett (Canterbury) has indicate he has the consistency needed to excel in the Omnium after three podium placings in the first events giving him an early nine point lead ahead of Hayden McCormick (Waikato Bay of Plenty) in the under 19 men's omnium.

Alysha Keith (Otago) leads the under 19 women's Omnium after three events. Keith won the flying lap and the points race and placed to establish a three point lead ahead of Cassie Cameron (Wanganui).

The championships continues until Monday.
 

Individual Pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaytee Boyd0:03:41.300
2Rushlee Buchanan0:03:43.100
3Georgia Williams0:03:44.000
4Sequoia Cooper0:03:44.900
5Jo Kiesanowski0:03:45.100
6Kylie Young0:03:46.000
7Gemma Dudley0:03:46.300
8Kathryn Jones0:03:50.400
9Elizabeth Steel0:03:53.400
10Alexandra Neems0:03:53.700
11Ashleigh James0:03:57.500
12Hannah Latta0:03:57.800
13Aimee Burns0:04:02.100
14Kate Dudley0:04:03.600

Individual Pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Latham0:04:21.700
2Westley Gough0:04:22.100
3Alex Frame0:04:25.700
4Cameron Karwowski0:04:32.300
5Brad Evans0:04:32.600
6Pieter Bulling0:04:32.700
7Ben Park0:04:38.000
8Andy Van Der Heyden0:04:38.600
9Scott Creighton0:04:39.200
10Matiu Kaihau0:04:39.600
11Will Bowman0:04:40.300
12Lee Evans0:04:44.500
13Brad Tuhi0:04:45.200
14Patrick Jones0:04:47.500
15Denay Cottam0:04:53.600

Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Southland0:00:35.077
Stephanie Mckenzie
Natasha Hansen
2Auckland0:00:37.049
Vanessa Quinn
Henrietta Mitchell
3Canterbury0:00:37.912
Olivia Wieblitz
Elizabeth Steel

Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Auckland0:00:44.386
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Simon
2Southland0:00:45.772
Karl Watson
Matt Archibald
Eddie Dawkins
3Composite0:00:49.731
Karl Watson
James Vercoe
Ben Simpson

Individual Pursuit Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Williams0:03:43.900
2Sequoia Cooper0:03:49.100

Bronze medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaytee Boyd0:03:42.000
2Rushlee Buchanan0:03:42.900

Team Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Auckland0:00:44.268
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Simon Van Velthooven
2Southland0:00:45.662
Regan Sheath
Matt Archibald
Eddie Dawkins

500m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen0:00:34.915
2Katie Schofield0:00:34.989
3Stephanie Mckenzie0:00:36.568
4Elizabeth Steel0:00:37.759
5Vanessa Quinn0:00:37.802
6Henrietta Mitchell0:00:38.023
7Katri Laike0:00:38.405
8Kathryn Jones0:00:38.425
9Hannah Latta0:00:38.657
10Kate Dudley0:00:38.752
11Olivia Wieblitz0:00:38.897
12Elyse Fraser0:00:39.527
13Aimee Burns0:00:39.968

Kilo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Karwowski0:01:02.700
2Westley Gough0:01:03.200
3Aaron Gate0:01:03.500
4Myron Simpson0:01:03.800
5Marc Ryan0:01:04.000
6Lee Evans0:01:04.700
7Alex Frame0:01:04.900
8Peter Latham
9Sam Bewley0:01:05.400
10Brad Evans0:01:06.200
11Ben Park0:01:07.300
12Matiu Kaihau0:01:07.800
13Ben Simpson0:01:08.800
14Marcel Baird0:01:09.600
15Denay Cottam0:01:10.500
16Anthony0:01:11.800

 

