BMX star Walker wins women's four cross

Franks marches through rounds to win men's race

Four cross racing followed after the dual slalom on Friday. Racers competed on the tight and challenging course that suddenly looked very narrow with four riders competing together, elbow to elbow and at speed.

Matt Walker and Daniel Franks set the pace through qualifying and the early elimination rounds, with high seeds Wyn Masters and Daniel Heads knocked out of contention for the major final in the semis.

Walker went on to win after a bold passing move on Franks in the first corner in the final, which stuck firmly and carried him through to the finish and men's national title. Mike Davis took home his second third place of the day.

The women's race provided a forum for BMX star Sarah Walker to show her power and speed. Never threatened during the heats, Walker won the final emphatically to add the women's national title to her list of accomplishments. Wellington rider Sarah Atkin impressed to take second ahead of Harper.

Full Results

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Walker
2Sarah Atkin
3Harriet Harper
4Naomi Wilson

Open men 1/4 final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2Richard Leacock
3Scott McGregor
4Dan McCombie

Open men 1/4 final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Heads
2George Brannigan
3Hayden McGregor
4Reuben Miller

Open men 1/4 final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Walker
2Mike Davis
3Hayden Lee
4Tom Matthews

Open men 1/4 final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wyn Masters
2Jake Robinson
3Scott Bedford
4Russell Archer

Open men semi final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Franks
2George Brannigan
3Richard Leacock
4Daniel Heads

Open men semi final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Walker
2Mike Davis
3Wyn Masters
4Jake Robinson

Open men finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Walker
2Daniel Franks
3Mike Davis
4George Branniga
5Wyn Masters
6Richard Leacock
7Daniel Heads
8Jake Robinson

