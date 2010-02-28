BMX star Walker wins women's four cross
Franks marches through rounds to win men's race
Four cross racing followed after the dual slalom on Friday. Racers competed on the tight and challenging course that suddenly looked very narrow with four riders competing together, elbow to elbow and at speed.
Matt Walker and Daniel Franks set the pace through qualifying and the early elimination rounds, with high seeds Wyn Masters and Daniel Heads knocked out of contention for the major final in the semis.
Walker went on to win after a bold passing move on Franks in the first corner in the final, which stuck firmly and carried him through to the finish and men's national title. Mike Davis took home his second third place of the day.
The women's race provided a forum for BMX star Sarah Walker to show her power and speed. Never threatened during the heats, Walker won the final emphatically to add the women's national title to her list of accomplishments. Wellington rider Sarah Atkin impressed to take second ahead of Harper.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Walker
|2
|Sarah Atkin
|3
|Harriet Harper
|4
|Naomi Wilson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|Richard Leacock
|3
|Scott McGregor
|4
|Dan McCombie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Heads
|2
|George Brannigan
|3
|Hayden McGregor
|4
|Reuben Miller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Walker
|2
|Mike Davis
|3
|Hayden Lee
|4
|Tom Matthews
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wyn Masters
|2
|Jake Robinson
|3
|Scott Bedford
|4
|Russell Archer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Franks
|2
|George Brannigan
|3
|Richard Leacock
|4
|Daniel Heads
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Walker
|2
|Mike Davis
|3
|Wyn Masters
|4
|Jake Robinson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Walker
|2
|Daniel Franks
|3
|Mike Davis
|4
|George Branniga
|5
|Wyn Masters
|6
|Richard Leacock
|7
|Daniel Heads
|8
|Jake Robinson
