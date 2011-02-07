Trending

Leov, Cole start 2011 season in style in Nelson

Harper prevails over Siegenthaler in women's race

Image 1 of 6

Swiss racer Emilie Siegenthaler on her way to second place

Swiss racer Emilie Siegenthaler on her way to second place
(Image credit: John Harrison)
Image 2 of 6

Leighton Kirk

Leighton Kirk
(Image credit: John Harrison)
Image 3 of 6

Jamie Lyall

Jamie Lyall
(Image credit: John Harrison)
Image 4 of 6

Bryn Dickerson on his way to winning the senior men's race

Bryn Dickerson on his way to winning the senior men's race
(Image credit: John Harrison)
Image 5 of 6

George Brannigan races in the top 10

George Brannigan races in the top 10
(Image credit: John Harrison)
Image 6 of 6

Sarah Atkin races to second place in the junior women's contest.

Sarah Atkin races to second place in the junior women's contest.
(Image credit: John Harrison)

Nelson turned on the heat and dry, dusty race conditions to deliver a tough Kaka Hill challenge for the fourth round of the RaboDirect New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Cup. The Hira Forest downhill venue in the Maitai Valley is both feared and respected in equal measure by the sports gravity racers, with a healthy field of New Zealand's best taking on a contingent of international visitors on the Kaka Hill course.

Riders had their usual full day of practice on Saturday, before returning Sunday morning for another short practice and to prepare for their single run against the clock. Both practice sessions were however marred with injury to two of New Zealand's stars.

Top under 19 junior Madeline Taylor crashed heavily after the Saturday lunch break, resulting in arm injuries which meant Sunday's main event was off the table for her. Likewise Wyn Masters - the New Plymouth professional and star of the cult favourite WynTV had a serious crash on his last practice run which resulted in a badly broken arm. Masters' 2011 European World Cup season now becomes his revised target after injury rehabilitation.

Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) were racing their first elite New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup events this weekend after the cancellation of round three in Rotorua last month. Both riders were looking for solid returns to race conditions, after having their usual post world championships break. And both riders showed quickly that their pace was right on the money - Cole seeding quickest after spending some time dialling in his new ride; but it was Leov who nailed his race run to take the win by 1.5 seconds over good friend Cole.

The rest of the elite field were a step behind these two, with 2009 Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald claiming third, and 2007 Junior World Championshiop Bronze medallist Matt Scoles fourth.

In the elite women's race, reigning National Champion Harriet Harper (Santa Cruz) raced to a five-second win over Emilie Siegenthaler, who is racing in New Zealand this summer rather than dealing with enforced time off the bike in her home country of Switzerland.

The under 19 junior men's race was a cracker. This category is sure to be tightly competitve right through the New Zealand domestic season, with several riders capable of owning each race. Nelson's Reuben Olorenshaw has been growing in confidence right through the 2011 season, racing at a level that has him consistently within the top 10 elite times. Olorenshaw delivered again today, not only winning by a healthy margin over Daniel Franks (Yeti) but pulling a time that had him sixth overall for the day.

In the senior men' race, Bryn Dickerson won his first major event in New Zealand after putting together a near perfect run. Dickerson has been threatening this kind of result for some time, after spending the New Zealand winters riding and racing in Canada, and he was rightfully delighted with his efforts.

The downhill portion of the New Zealand MTB Cup remains in Nelson through this week, before taking on round five Friday and Saturday, February 11 and 12 on a new Fringed Hill race course.

Cross country racers return to the NZ MTB Cup this weekend in Nelson on Sunday, Feb 13 after three weeks off - the cross country round three is also a UCI Category 2 event, with valuable international ranking points up for grabs.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Leov0:03:07.80
2Cam Cole0:00:01.52
3Brook Macdonald0:00:06.68
4Matthew Scoles0:00:07.53
5Nathan Rankin0:00:09.52
6Rupert Chapman0:00:15.36
7George Brannigan0:00:15.84
8Joseph Nation0:00:16.99
9Sam Baker0:00:19.06
10James Dodds0:00:19.26
11Richard Leacock0:00:22.33
12Dan Sims0:00:24.49
13Hajime Imoto0:00:25.41
14Tim Mackersy0:00:25.59
15Reuben Miller0:00:26.12
16Thomas Jeandin0:00:32.50
17Ewan Doherty0:00:35.35
18Tom Matthews0:00:37.97
19Kieran Bennett0:00:52.56
20Gerard Wolfe0:00:56.52
21Rob Venables0:00:59.60
DNFHayden Lee
DNSWyn Masters

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harriet Harper0:03:54.11
2Emilie Siegenthaler0:00:05.64
3Amanda Pearce0:00:59.34
DNSDawn Daley-Coers

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reuben Olorenshaw0:03:18.67
2Daniel Franks0:00:03.68
3Reece Potter0:00:07.09
4Jay Barrett0:00:11.33
5Zach Baker0:00:15.26
6Jamie Chapman0:00:17.06
7Nick Bygate0:00:17.86
8Jake Robinson0:00:24.03
9Tim Adams0:00:24.12
10Mat Prior0:00:24.39
11Troy Stewart0:00:37.74
12Dan Mccombie0:00:40.46
13Kurt Mcdonald0:00:47.33
14William Parata0:00:48.99
15Joel Tunbridge0:00:54.82
16Conor Smith0:00:58.04
17Cameron Flick0:01:00.39
18Alex Faulkner0:01:08.74
19Hunter Jenkinson0:01:56.01
20Brandon Ransfield0:09:38.62
DNSWarrick Trompetter
DNSBen Brakenridge
DNSLukas Chalmers
DNSAdam Mcclintock
DNSLouis Hamilton

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Tyas0:04:06.14
2Sarah Atkin0:00:19.59
3Veronique Sandler0:00:31.48
4Phoebe Coers0:01:56.33
DNSMadeline Taylor

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Summerfield0:03:35.45
2Harry Chapman0:00:01.82
3Tom Burns0:00:02.55
4Josh Mccombie0:00:10.09
5Devan Eden0:00:17.89
6Andy Wilson0:00:32.11
7Alex Collings0:00:34.29
8Raphael Kammlein-Cut0:00:49.43
9Richard Scandrett0:01:08.47
10Jake Paddon0:01:17.78
11Alfie Simmons0:02:17.15
12Laban Sjoberg-Mollison0:03:26.90
13Elliot Davison0:07:47.03
DNFJordan Burns
DNSLeo Sandler

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Sandri0:04:19.44
2D J Holmes0:00:45.86

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryn Dickerson0:03:22.68
2Tom Winwood0:00:02.46
3Jimmy Pollard0:00:07.68
4Jake Boylett0:00:08.28
5Nick McConachie0:00:08.49
6Jimmy Wilson0:00:12.21
7Corey Russ0:00:15.39
8Cam Johnson0:00:18.01
9Leighton Kirk0:00:20.17
10Adrian Loo0:00:21.92
11Daryl Webb0:00:27.34
12Jeff Austin0:00:27.94
13Jon Stout0:00:29.67
14Oliver Knight0:00:35.31
15James Hampton0:00:42.33
16Orion Daley-Coers0:00:42.37
17Allie Diamond0:00:44.97
18Adin Johnson0:00:49.42
19Bungeye Mathews0:01:09.29
20Lindsen Rush0:01:33.24
21Russell Paver0:01:33.51
22Brandon Sbordone0:01:38.87
23James McConachie0:02:17.49
24Olly Morris0:03:37.96
DNFAndrew Wedding
DNFJamie Lyall
DNFOscar Tatom
DNFStefan Gardner
DNSTobias Handcock
DNSKieran Thompson
DNSScott Taylor
DNSSamuel Perry

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden McKay0:03:29.61
2Derek Winwood0:00:02.20
3Ricky Pincott0:00:31.53
4Nick Sutcliff0:00:59.27
DNFBoyd Grinstead
DNSAndrew Martin
DNSShaun Hodges

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darryn Henderson0:04:04.96
2John Boylett0:00:19.45
3Sean Cox0:00:42.29
4Murray Stark0:01:10.16

