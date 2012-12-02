Image 1 of 35 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) winning his first UCI cyclocross race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 35 New England cyclocross fan. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 35 Elite Men’s start near the ocean. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 35 Elite Men head out onto the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 35 Elite Men running the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 35 Riders attempting to ride the beach sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 35 Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) was involved in a crash early in the race and never fully recovered. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 35 Derek St. John (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) leading Jeremy Durrin. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 35 A mid-pack Boloco rider emerging from the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 35 Justin Lindine (Redline) leading Nick Keough across barriers made from logs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 35 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel) snaking his way through the trees. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 35 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) in a section of course with a lot of turns. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 35 Manny Goguen (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth) running the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 35 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) alone with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 35 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) running up from the beach as darkness fell. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 35 Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 35 Derek St. John (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) leading Jeremy Durrin on the run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 35 Elite Men’s front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 35 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) on the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 35 Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) finishing third. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 35 Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 35 Elite Men’s start on uphill pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 35 Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) leading on the beach run. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 35 A Raleigh rider running the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 35 Nick Keough (Keough Cyclocross) took a turn at the front early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 35 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) on the run-up from the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 35 Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) moved up early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 35 One of the McCormack boys on their 18th birthday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 35 Justin Lindine (Redline) leading Mike Garrigan and Dan Timmerman on the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 35 Elite men running the beach on lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 35 Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) riding to a top ten finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 35 Adam Myerson (SmartStop/ Mountain Khakis) with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 35 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) rolls across the line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 35 Mike Garrigan (Stage Race/Blacksmith Cycle) throwing his bike for second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 35 Anthony Clark (JAM Fun/NCC Vittoria) has improved dramatically this season. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

CyclocrossWorld.com rider Shawn Milne earned his first UCI win by escaping from a lead group of five late in the race. Canadian rider, Michael Garrigan (Stage – Race/Blacksmith Cycle), desperately hunting UCI points to earn a place on the Canadian World Championships squad, finished in second place ahead of RMG Watches – Richard Sachs rider Dan Timmerman.

Milne and Garrigan were both caught out of the original lead group of three, which included Timmerman, Justin Lindine (Redline), and Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com). Just when it looked like the winner of the race would come from this trio, Milne and Garrigan bridged to the group on the fourth lap of the eight lap event.

“I felt comfortable from the beginning of the race,” said Milne. “I knew I had the energy to get to the leaders so I took my time getting there.”

With 2.5 laps remaining, Milne opened a small gap on the lead group, now five strong, heading into the steep ride up after the long, sweeping, paved finish stretch. Behind Milne, Lindine did the bulk of the work trying to bring back Milne, but with a half lap remaining, Milne had stretched his lead to nearly 20 seconds and he safely rolled in alone for the biggest win of his short cyclocross career.

Knowing he needed as many UCI points as possible in his effort to make the Canadian Worlds squad, Garrigan attacked the chase group and took the lead before the final tight, rooted sections heading into the finish and secured a second place finish.

“I need to win tomorrow to make the Canadian Worlds team,” said Garrigan.



Results