Milne wins on day one of NBX Gran Prix
Garrigan and Timmerman second and third
CyclocrossWorld.com rider Shawn Milne earned his first UCI win by escaping from a lead group of five late in the race. Canadian rider, Michael Garrigan (Stage – Race/Blacksmith Cycle), desperately hunting UCI points to earn a place on the Canadian World Championships squad, finished in second place ahead of RMG Watches – Richard Sachs rider Dan Timmerman.
Milne and Garrigan were both caught out of the original lead group of three, which included Timmerman, Justin Lindine (Redline), and Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com). Just when it looked like the winner of the race would come from this trio, Milne and Garrigan bridged to the group on the fourth lap of the eight lap event.
“I felt comfortable from the beginning of the race,” said Milne. “I knew I had the energy to get to the leaders so I took my time getting there.”
With 2.5 laps remaining, Milne opened a small gap on the lead group, now five strong, heading into the steep ride up after the long, sweeping, paved finish stretch. Behind Milne, Lindine did the bulk of the work trying to bring back Milne, but with a half lap remaining, Milne had stretched his lead to nearly 20 seconds and he safely rolled in alone for the biggest win of his short cyclocross career.
Knowing he needed as many UCI points as possible in his effort to make the Canadian Worlds squad, Garrigan attacked the chase group and took the lead before the final tight, rooted sections heading into the finish and secured a second place finish.
“I need to win tomorrow to make the Canadian Worlds team,” said Garrigan.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:03:05
|2
|Michael Garrigan (Can) Stage-Race/Blacksmith Cycle
|0:00:07
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Rgm Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:00:08
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|0:00:12
|5
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:00:25
|6
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery
|0:00:31
|7
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Jam Fund / NCC / Vittoria
|0:00:35
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / NCC / Vittoria
|0:00:53
|9
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home
|0:01:05
|10
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:01:10
|11
|Christian Favata (USA) Rgm Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:01:40
|12
|Stephen Hyde (USA) West Florida Wheelman
|0:01:45
|13
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Rgm Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:01:48
|14
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop/Mountain Khakis
|0:02:49
|15
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:55
|16
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:11
|17
|Manny Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing P/B Trek Portsmouth
|0:03:20
|18
|Adam St. germain (USA) Nbx / Narragansett Beer / Circle A
|0:03:21
|19
|Maksym Shepitko (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:04:13
|20
|Evan Huff (USA) Bikereg.com / Joe's Garage
|0:04:23
|21
|Colin Reuter (USA) Pedalpowertraining.com
|0:04:25
|22
|Sheldon Miller (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:04:26
|23
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:04:27
|24
|Mike Wissell (USA) B2C2 P/B Boloco
|0:04:31
|25
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:24
|26
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - Cyclistsare
|0:05:26
|27
|Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket
|0:05:33
|28
|Josh Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike And Fitness
|29
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy / Verge Rider Cooperati
|0:05:35
|30
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:05:40
|31
|Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:05:46
|32
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University | Raleigh Cyclin
|0:06:16
|33
|Thomas Sampson (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc / Vittoria
|0:06:22
|34
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) Mit Cycling P/B Fxdd
|0:06:24
|35
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2 P/B Boloco
|0:06:25
|36
|Donald Snoop Jr (USA) Essex County Velo (Ecv)
|37
|Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) Nbx/Narragansett Beer/Apex
|38
|Evan Murphy (USA) Nyc Velo
|39
|Charles Clarkson (USA) Hup United
|40
|Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart
|41
|Zachary Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa
|42
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team
|43
|Cameron McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team
|DNF
|Charlie Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles
|DNF
|Benjamin Padilla (USA)
|DNF
|John Hanson (USA) Nbx/Narragansett Beer/Apex
|DNF
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNF
|Michael Yozell (USA) Kapelmuur Independent
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy