Image 1 of 45 he women’s podium: Andrea Smith, Helen Wyman, Nicole Duke (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 2 of 45 The top of the run-up. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 3 of 45 Helen Wyman has gone 8 for 8 in the US. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 4 of 45 Sometimes running was faster. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 5 of 45 Laura Van Gilder ahead of Gabby Day. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 6 of 45 Helen Wyman (Kona/FSA) was totally spent as she rolled across the line to win at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 45 Andrea Smith tops out. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 8 of 45 Helen Wyman leads Andrea Smith through the run-up. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 9 of 45 Mo Bruno-Roy hoped the rain would continue. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 10 of 45 Andrea Smith through the stairs. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 11 of 45 Linea Koons (Embrocation Cycling) on the flyover steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 45 Nicole Duke (Cannondale) leading Helen Wyman on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 45 Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) on the steep run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 45 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) looking for traction on the steep climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 45 Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross) on the loose, muddy run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 45 Linea Koons (Embrocation Cycling) rounding a tight corner (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 45 Rebecca Wellons (Cannondale-Kinetic) with one lap to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 45 Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) was totally spent at the finish (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 45 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) cools down in the Rapha-Focus tent (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 45 The Elite Women starting on the pavement (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 45 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 45 The Elite Women starting past the huge Gloucester crowd (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 45 Nicole Duke (Cannondale) running the steps with the race lead (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 45 Laura Van Giler (Mellow Mushroom Pizza) leading Gabby Day up the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 45 Sara Bresnick-Zocci got off to a great start (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 45 Caroline Mani (BH-Suntour) was not having her best race of late (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 45 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven) racing in the top ten (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 45 Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross) lifting her bike up the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 45 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) putting in a fourth place ride (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 45 Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) chasing Nicole Duke (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 45 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) keeping pace with the leaders (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 45 Nicole Duke (Cannondale) slipped back to third but stayed close to the leaders (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 45 Nicole Duke (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 45 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 45 Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross) racing in fifth place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 45 Sallis Annis (JRA Cycles) not far off the race lead (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 45 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) celebrating her 2nd place finish (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 45 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) wearing her new Oakley’s (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 39 of 45 The second row women seemed to be having grand time (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 40 of 45 Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross) seemed confident (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 41 of 45 Sallis Annis (JRA Cycles) on the front row (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 42 of 45 Justine Lindine (Redline/ NBX) leading Johnson, Hyde, and Gagne across the top of the course (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 43 of 45 Todd Wells (Specialized) in command of the chase group (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 44 of 45 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza) on the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 45 of 45 Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) on the pavement (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) secured a solo victory at the Great Brewers Gran Prix of Gloucester held at the Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She opened a strong lead during the penultimate lap and finished with the win ahead of Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) in second. After leading the opening lap by nearly 20 seconds, Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) slipped to third place on the day.

“I have never raced against Helen and I have heard so much about her so I was excited to race with her today,” Duke said. “It was nice to sit behind her a little bit today and see where her strengths and weaknesses were. I was just thankful just to get third.”

The event marked the opening round of the newly established Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series. Wyman will lead the series heading into round two at the UCI C2 Gran Prix of Gloucester held on Sunday.

The Elite women’s field gathered at the start line prepared to contest the 40-minute UCI C1 Gran Prix of Gloucester. Some of the top riders in the mix included Wyman (Kona-FSA Factory Team), Sally Annis (Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles), Kaitlin Antonneau and Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Gabby Day (Renner Custom), Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill), Caroline Mani (SRAM), Laura van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) and Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles).

“It was an epic day today and my first C1 ‘cross race,” Van Gilder said. “The field was very deep and the racing was full on from the beginning.”

Course conditions were some-what wet resulting in a combination of tacky and slippery mud sections. New to the course this year was a fly-over and a steep stair step run up, a lengthy sand pit and an off camber hillside that forced many riders to get off their bikes and run for efficiency.

“It has been raining here, all yesterday too, and it kind of started to clear up today,” Duke said. “It was foggy and wet drizzle today but then for our race the sun came out. It started gumming up the course, which was kind of sticky. The sun started to dry up and later in the day the course got faster.”

Duke opened up a nearly 20-second margin ahead of her competitors on the first lap. Wyman worked her way up to Duke followed by Smith, Antonneau, Day and Van Gilder. However, it became clear within the opening laps that barring mechanicals or bad luck, the battle for the race win was going to be between the three strongest competitors: Duke, Wyman and Smith.

“I noticed in the beginning people were having problems on the technical sections and I was able to roll through them a little quicker,” Duke said. “I decided in the first significant technical section to overtake Helen for the lead. I figured that if I could keep gapping them through those sections I could get away. Helen was stronger than me in the flats and I just lost it and by body wasn’t responding the way it usually does.”

The trio tried to out match one another during sections of the course the suited their individual strengths. It was Wyman who appeared to be the strongest of the lead group. She opened up a small lead during the closing laps ahead of Smith who was riding in a comfortable second place and Duke who slide into the third place position. “Helen and Andrea eventually came around me and I couldn’t hold on,” Duke said. “It was survival for third after that.”

Not too far behind, Antonneau and Van Gilder fought to stay in contention for a podium place. Antonneau nearly closed in on her teammate Duke and placed fourth. However, Van Gilder slid into sixth place.

“I am disappointed with sixth place but you had to be on your game today and mistake free, which I was not,” Van Gilder said. “I was rallying for a fourth place position and not really in contention for the top three. But, I gave it my all and happy to be back in Gloucester because it’s a great event.”

Full results