Heule overpowers Powers in Gloucester

Field tops Berden for podium

Image 1 of 46

The U23 podium (l-r): Luke Keough, Zach McDonald, Evan McNeely

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 2 of 46

The elite men’s podium: Jeremy Powers, Christian Heule (and family), Ian Field

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 3 of 46

Christian Heule leads Jeremy Powers through the start/finish

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 4 of 46

Tim Johnson leads the charge

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 5 of 46

he corners were, at times, unpredictable

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 6 of 46

Swiss champion Christian Heule takes the victory.

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 7 of 46

David Wilcox negotiates the soft turns

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 8 of 46

Mike Wissell (B2C2) got married immediately after the finish. His now wife is clearly an angel of some sort.

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 9 of 46

Adam Myerson met an untimely flat tire.

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 10 of 46

Jesse Anthony representing World Bicycle Relief.

(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 11 of 46

Elite Men’s Podium (L to R) Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) 2nd, Christian Heule (Cannondale) 1st, Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles) 3rd

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 12 of 46

Christian Heule (Cannondale) sprints up the pavement with Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) running the steps with Christian Heule close behind

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 14 of 46

Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the steps

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 15 of 46

The Elite Men’s start was extremely fast with Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) getting the jump

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 16 of 46

Barry Wicks (Kona) has been racing well lately

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 17 of 46

Michael Keough (Champion Systems) was kept busy today by three of his sons

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 18 of 46

Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) has ridden brilliantly since joining the Cannondale team

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 19 of 46

Jeremy Powers and his long time gal Emily

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 20 of 46

Barry Wicks (Kona) flying over the barriers

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 21 of 46

Mark Batty (Spider Tech) running the barriers

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 22 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) leading the race on the lower field

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 23 of 46

Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Powers

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 24 of 46

Luke Keough (Champion) having a great ride

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 25 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) leading Heule through the uphill S-turns

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 26 of 46

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/MOB) hammering an uphill

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 46

Barry Wicks (Kona) riding the downhill to the ocean

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 46

Joachin Parbo (Challenge Tires) racing along the ocean

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 46

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) takes the race lead over Jeremy Powers

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 46

The pits were not very busy today due to the dry ground

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 46

Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles) had the early race lead but succumbed to Tim Johnson

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 32 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) leading atop the new flyover

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 33 of 46

Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) looking as if he was not enjoying the flyover

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 34 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) dismounting for the dirt run-up

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 35 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) climbing the steep dirt hill

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 36 of 46

The race leaders take on the big dirt hill

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 37 of 46

Luke Keough (Champion) on the difficult run-up

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 38 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) with the race lead and one lap to go

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 39 of 46

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) riding in the top ten

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 40 of 46

U-23 Podium with Zach MacDonald on the top step

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 41 of 46

These former bike shop owners wearing “Rest in Peace” T-Shirts

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 42 of 46

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) getting the hole shot

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 43 of 46

Early race madness on the Tom Stevens designed course

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 44 of 46

Spectators on the big rock could see almost the entire course

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 45 of 46

Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles) leading the race through some tight turns

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 46 of 46

Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) celebrates his first victory in the USA this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Swiss National Champion Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) brought his new team a victory at the UCI C1 Great Brewers Gran Prix of Gloucester held at the Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts. He out-paced runner-up Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in a two-man sprint to the line, while Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) rode in for a close third place.

“It was a very hard race, especially the last three or four laps and I was fighting to stay at the front,” Heule told Cyclingnews. “I entered the last lap in first position and Jeremy attacked, it was hard fighting for me. I believe his chances were better than mine but he made a couple of little mistakes which gave me a chance to come back. I think that was the main reason I got the win today. Jeremy was stronger than I was today, I believe.”

“I really wanted to win,” Powers told Cyclingnews. “I wanted to win because I felt like I was riding the strongest, but when we came into the finish, Christian was on my wheel with Jamey a bit further back and so he wanted to wait. It was waiting game and I had to force it. He kept with me, even though we were both on the rivet. It was hard to lose in a sprint but that’s how it goes. I tried my best and second is not all that bad.”

The event marked the opening round of the newly established Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series. Heule will lead the series heading into round two held at the Gran Prix of Gloucester on Sunday.

Top riders in the Elite men’s category included Jesse Anthony (World Bicycle Relief), Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), Tim Johnson, Christian Heule and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Chris Jones, Zac McDonald and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA), Jesse Keough, Nick Keough and Luke Keough (Champion System-Keough Cyclocross), Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Tim Van Nuffle
(DCM-GB Vorselaar).

New to the course this year was a fly-over and a steep set of stairs, however, traditional course challenges included an ocean side run up, a lengthy sand pit and an off camber hillside that forced many riders to get off their bikes and run.

“They did a really good job with everything this year,” Powers said. “It wasn’t your typical Gloucester and the course had a lot of twists and turns, fast sections, and it was really well done. It was raining at the beginning of the day and then it got pretty tacky. The course was great, I loved it and I wanted to win on it.”

Johnson secured a strong presence at the front of the race from the opening lap. He was followed by a series of talented ‘crossers including Field, Powers, Anthony, Heule, Berden, Schouten and Mike Carrigan (Lapierre Canada). Field and Heule established a short-lived lead together slightly ahead of Powers, Berden, Driscoll and Johnson. However, Johnson was forced into the pits with a mechanical and lost several seconds to the lead group in order to switch to a new bike.

Anthony, who committed to competed to the Gran Prix of Gloucester as his only cyclo-cross race this season, was caught in no-mans land slightly further back. He used the event as a means of raising funds for the World Bicycle Relief (grassroots.kintera.org/active/jessecx). Powers was one of the most aggressive riders during the race, attacking on several occasions. However, with one lap to go the lead group was established with Powers, Driscoll, Field, Berden and Heule.

“It was a hard day for me,” Powers said. “Today was a big day because it was a C1 event and I didn’t want to risk having riders come back up to us who weren’t originally in the front group. I felt like I did a lot of work to get the group what it was by forcing things consistently. I wanted to win the C1 because these are the big races.”

Powers jumped on the run up and Heule went with him. The pair approached the final stretch of pavement together. Heule had the upper hand in the finishing sprint for the victory, leaving Powers with second place. Field hung on for third place ahead of Berden in fourth.

“I went hard up the run up two times in a row and Christian was the guy that followed,” Powers said. “It seemed like we were both really dragging each other out. It was a good race and hopefully a good race to watch.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com0:56:43
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:00:02
3Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:00:13
4Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper0:00:14
5James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:21
6Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:01:12
7Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat0:01:28
8Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha/Focus0:01:44
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:01:45
10Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:02:00
11Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:02:21
12Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) NorEast Cycling0:02:43
13Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom CX Team - Raleigh0:02:56
14Luke Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club0:03:11
15Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
16Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized0:03:20
17Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:03:27
18Jeremy Durrin (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:28
20Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:03:36
21Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar0:04:14
22Travis Livermon (USA)0:04:24
23Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:04:31
24Matthew O'Keefe (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM0:04:40
25Manny Goguen (USA) Team CF0:04:47
26Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech powered by C100:04:50
27Mike Garrigan (Can) lapierre canada0:05:01
28Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop/MOB presented by Ridley0:05:02
29Ryan Leach (USA) Hilton Head Cycling Inc0:05:03
30Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:05:05
31Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage0:05:21
32Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:31
33Anthony Clark (USA)0:05:44
34Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:57
35Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing0:06:01
36Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC0:06:02
37Stephen Cummings (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
38Jesse Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club0:06:03
39Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:06:07
40Osmond Bakker (Can) Jet Fuel/La Bicicletta0:06:19
41Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:06:23
42Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop/MOB presented by Ridley0:06:27
43David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart0:06:30
44Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Cafe0:06:49
45Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) garneau club chaussure - norton rose0:06:56
46Nicholas Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club0:07:06
47Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop/MOB presented by Ridley0:07:11
48Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao0:08:27
49Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
50Timothy Ratta (USA) Greater Hartford Cycling Club
51Pete Ostroski (USA)
52Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
53Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
54Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club
55Wayne Bray (USA)
56Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
57Nathan Underwood (Can)
58Philip Wong (USA) Essex County Velo
59Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
60Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
61Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
62Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
63Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team
64Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing
65Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events Management
66Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
67Ryan Dromgoole (USA) PACC
68Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
69Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
70Andrew Bennett (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
71Michael Wilder (USA) PACC
72Michael Garrett (USA) Velo Club LaGrange/ Herbalife LaGrange

