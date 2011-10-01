Image 1 of 46 The U23 podium (l-r): Luke Keough, Zach McDonald, Evan McNeely (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 2 of 46 The elite men’s podium: Jeremy Powers, Christian Heule (and family), Ian Field (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 3 of 46 Christian Heule leads Jeremy Powers through the start/finish (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 4 of 46 Tim Johnson leads the charge (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 5 of 46 he corners were, at times, unpredictable (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 6 of 46 Swiss champion Christian Heule takes the victory. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 7 of 46 David Wilcox negotiates the soft turns (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 8 of 46 Mike Wissell (B2C2) got married immediately after the finish. His now wife is clearly an angel of some sort. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 9 of 46 Adam Myerson met an untimely flat tire. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 10 of 46 Jesse Anthony representing World Bicycle Relief. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 11 of 46 Elite Men’s Podium (L to R) Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) 2nd, Christian Heule (Cannondale) 1st, Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles) 3rd (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 46 Christian Heule (Cannondale) sprints up the pavement with Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) running the steps with Christian Heule close behind (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 46 Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 46 The Elite Men’s start was extremely fast with Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) getting the jump (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 46 Barry Wicks (Kona) has been racing well lately (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 46 Michael Keough (Champion Systems) was kept busy today by three of his sons (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 46 Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) has ridden brilliantly since joining the Cannondale team (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 46 Jeremy Powers and his long time gal Emily (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 46 Barry Wicks (Kona) flying over the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 46 Mark Batty (Spider Tech) running the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) leading the race on the lower field (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 46 Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Powers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 46 Luke Keough (Champion) having a great ride (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) leading Heule through the uphill S-turns (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 46 Adam Myerson (Smartstop/MOB) hammering an uphill (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 46 Barry Wicks (Kona) riding the downhill to the ocean (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 46 Joachin Parbo (Challenge Tires) racing along the ocean (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 46 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) takes the race lead over Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 46 The pits were not very busy today due to the dry ground (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 46 Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles) had the early race lead but succumbed to Tim Johnson (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) leading atop the new flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 46 Christian Heule (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) looking as if he was not enjoying the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) dismounting for the dirt run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) climbing the steep dirt hill (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 46 The race leaders take on the big dirt hill (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 46 Luke Keough (Champion) on the difficult run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) with the race lead and one lap to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 39 of 46 Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 40 of 46 U-23 Podium with Zach MacDonald on the top step (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 41 of 46 These former bike shop owners wearing “Rest in Peace” T-Shirts (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 42 of 46 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) getting the hole shot (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 43 of 46 Early race madness on the Tom Stevens designed course (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 44 of 46 Spectators on the big rock could see almost the entire course (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 45 of 46 Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles) leading the race through some tight turns (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 46 of 46 Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) celebrates his first victory in the USA this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Swiss National Champion Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) brought his new team a victory at the UCI C1 Great Brewers Gran Prix of Gloucester held at the Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts. He out-paced runner-up Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in a two-man sprint to the line, while Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) rode in for a close third place.

“It was a very hard race, especially the last three or four laps and I was fighting to stay at the front,” Heule told Cyclingnews. “I entered the last lap in first position and Jeremy attacked, it was hard fighting for me. I believe his chances were better than mine but he made a couple of little mistakes which gave me a chance to come back. I think that was the main reason I got the win today. Jeremy was stronger than I was today, I believe.”

“I really wanted to win,” Powers told Cyclingnews. “I wanted to win because I felt like I was riding the strongest, but when we came into the finish, Christian was on my wheel with Jamey a bit further back and so he wanted to wait. It was waiting game and I had to force it. He kept with me, even though we were both on the rivet. It was hard to lose in a sprint but that’s how it goes. I tried my best and second is not all that bad.”

The event marked the opening round of the newly established Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series. Heule will lead the series heading into round two held at the Gran Prix of Gloucester on Sunday.

Top riders in the Elite men’s category included Jesse Anthony (World Bicycle Relief), Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), Tim Johnson, Christian Heule and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Chris Jones, Zac McDonald and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA), Jesse Keough, Nick Keough and Luke Keough (Champion System-Keough Cyclocross), Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Tim Van Nuffle

(DCM-GB Vorselaar).

New to the course this year was a fly-over and a steep set of stairs, however, traditional course challenges included an ocean side run up, a lengthy sand pit and an off camber hillside that forced many riders to get off their bikes and run.

“They did a really good job with everything this year,” Powers said. “It wasn’t your typical Gloucester and the course had a lot of twists and turns, fast sections, and it was really well done. It was raining at the beginning of the day and then it got pretty tacky. The course was great, I loved it and I wanted to win on it.”

Johnson secured a strong presence at the front of the race from the opening lap. He was followed by a series of talented ‘crossers including Field, Powers, Anthony, Heule, Berden, Schouten and Mike Carrigan (Lapierre Canada). Field and Heule established a short-lived lead together slightly ahead of Powers, Berden, Driscoll and Johnson. However, Johnson was forced into the pits with a mechanical and lost several seconds to the lead group in order to switch to a new bike.

Anthony, who committed to competed to the Gran Prix of Gloucester as his only cyclo-cross race this season, was caught in no-mans land slightly further back. He used the event as a means of raising funds for the World Bicycle Relief (grassroots.kintera.org/active/jessecx). Powers was one of the most aggressive riders during the race, attacking on several occasions. However, with one lap to go the lead group was established with Powers, Driscoll, Field, Berden and Heule.

“It was a hard day for me,” Powers said. “Today was a big day because it was a C1 event and I didn’t want to risk having riders come back up to us who weren’t originally in the front group. I felt like I did a lot of work to get the group what it was by forcing things consistently. I wanted to win the C1 because these are the big races.”

Powers jumped on the run up and Heule went with him. The pair approached the final stretch of pavement together. Heule had the upper hand in the finishing sprint for the victory, leaving Powers with second place. Field hung on for third place ahead of Berden in fourth.

“I went hard up the run up two times in a row and Christian was the guy that followed,” Powers said. “It seemed like we were both really dragging each other out. It was a good race and hopefully a good race to watch.”

