Heule overpowers Powers in Gloucester
Field tops Berden for podium
Swiss National Champion Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) brought his new team a victory at the UCI C1 Great Brewers Gran Prix of Gloucester held at the Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts. He out-paced runner-up Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in a two-man sprint to the line, while Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) rode in for a close third place.
“It was a very hard race, especially the last three or four laps and I was fighting to stay at the front,” Heule told Cyclingnews. “I entered the last lap in first position and Jeremy attacked, it was hard fighting for me. I believe his chances were better than mine but he made a couple of little mistakes which gave me a chance to come back. I think that was the main reason I got the win today. Jeremy was stronger than I was today, I believe.”
“I really wanted to win,” Powers told Cyclingnews. “I wanted to win because I felt like I was riding the strongest, but when we came into the finish, Christian was on my wheel with Jamey a bit further back and so he wanted to wait. It was waiting game and I had to force it. He kept with me, even though we were both on the rivet. It was hard to lose in a sprint but that’s how it goes. I tried my best and second is not all that bad.”
The event marked the opening round of the newly established Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series. Heule will lead the series heading into round two held at the Gran Prix of Gloucester on Sunday.
Top riders in the Elite men’s category included Jesse Anthony (World Bicycle Relief), Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), Tim Johnson, Christian Heule and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Chris Jones, Zac McDonald and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA), Jesse Keough, Nick Keough and Luke Keough (Champion System-Keough Cyclocross), Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Tim Van Nuffle
(DCM-GB Vorselaar).
New to the course this year was a fly-over and a steep set of stairs, however, traditional course challenges included an ocean side run up, a lengthy sand pit and an off camber hillside that forced many riders to get off their bikes and run.
“They did a really good job with everything this year,” Powers said. “It wasn’t your typical Gloucester and the course had a lot of twists and turns, fast sections, and it was really well done. It was raining at the beginning of the day and then it got pretty tacky. The course was great, I loved it and I wanted to win on it.”
Johnson secured a strong presence at the front of the race from the opening lap. He was followed by a series of talented ‘crossers including Field, Powers, Anthony, Heule, Berden, Schouten and Mike Carrigan (Lapierre Canada). Field and Heule established a short-lived lead together slightly ahead of Powers, Berden, Driscoll and Johnson. However, Johnson was forced into the pits with a mechanical and lost several seconds to the lead group in order to switch to a new bike.
Anthony, who committed to competed to the Gran Prix of Gloucester as his only cyclo-cross race this season, was caught in no-mans land slightly further back. He used the event as a means of raising funds for the World Bicycle Relief (grassroots.kintera.org/active/jessecx). Powers was one of the most aggressive riders during the race, attacking on several occasions. However, with one lap to go the lead group was established with Powers, Driscoll, Field, Berden and Heule.
“It was a hard day for me,” Powers said. “Today was a big day because it was a C1 event and I didn’t want to risk having riders come back up to us who weren’t originally in the front group. I felt like I did a lot of work to get the group what it was by forcing things consistently. I wanted to win the C1 because these are the big races.”
Powers jumped on the run up and Heule went with him. The pair approached the final stretch of pavement together. Heule had the upper hand in the finishing sprint for the victory, leaving Powers with second place. Field hung on for third place ahead of Berden in fourth.
“I went hard up the run up two times in a row and Christian was the guy that followed,” Powers said. “It seemed like we were both really dragging each other out. It was a good race and hopefully a good race to watch.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com
|0:56:43
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:00:02
|3
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:00:13
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper
|0:00:14
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:21
|6
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:01:12
|7
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat
|0:01:28
|8
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha/Focus
|0:01:44
|9
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:01:45
|10
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:00
|11
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|0:02:21
|12
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) NorEast Cycling
|0:02:43
|13
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom CX Team - Raleigh
|0:02:56
|14
|Luke Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club
|0:03:11
|15
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|16
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
|0:03:20
|17
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:03:27
|18
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|19
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:28
|20
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:03:36
|21
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar
|0:04:14
|22
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:04:24
|23
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:04:31
|24
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM
|0:04:40
|25
|Manny Goguen (USA) Team CF
|0:04:47
|26
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech powered by C10
|0:04:50
|27
|Mike Garrigan (Can) lapierre canada
|0:05:01
|28
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop/MOB presented by Ridley
|0:05:02
|29
|Ryan Leach (USA) Hilton Head Cycling Inc
|0:05:03
|30
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:05:05
|31
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:05:21
|32
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:31
|33
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:05:44
|34
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:57
|35
|Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing
|0:06:01
|36
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|0:06:02
|37
|Stephen Cummings (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|38
|Jesse Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club
|0:06:03
|39
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:06:07
|40
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Jet Fuel/La Bicicletta
|0:06:19
|41
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:06:23
|42
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop/MOB presented by Ridley
|0:06:27
|43
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:30
|44
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Cafe
|0:06:49
|45
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) garneau club chaussure - norton rose
|0:06:56
|46
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club
|0:07:06
|47
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop/MOB presented by Ridley
|0:07:11
|48
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|0:08:27
|49
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|50
|Timothy Ratta (USA) Greater Hartford Cycling Club
|51
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|52
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|53
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|54
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club
|55
|Wayne Bray (USA)
|56
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|57
|Nathan Underwood (Can)
|58
|Philip Wong (USA) Essex County Velo
|59
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|60
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|61
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|62
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|63
|Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team
|64
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing
|65
|Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events Management
|66
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|67
|Ryan Dromgoole (USA) PACC
|68
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|69
|Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|70
|Andrew Bennett (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
|71
|Michael Wilder (USA) PACC
|72
|Michael Garrett (USA) Velo Club LaGrange/ Herbalife LaGrange
