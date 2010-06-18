Trending

Tornado touchdown cancels stage three

Riders' safety first priority for organisers

Image 1 of 8

Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare) and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) lead a group back to town after the stage is cancelled.

Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare) and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) lead a group back to town after the stage is cancelled.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 8

The men did have a nice start to the day as they rolled out of Cannon Falls.

The men did have a nice start to the day as they rolled out of Cannon Falls.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 8

A break tries to get up the road even with the hard blowing head winds.

A break tries to get up the road even with the hard blowing head winds.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 8

The main field was content to sit together and ride out the heavy winds.

The main field was content to sit together and ride out the heavy winds.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 8

A bit of confusion as the race is stopped.

A bit of confusion as the race is stopped.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 8

Race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits) gets the lowdown on the area tornados and the end to the stage.

Race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits) gets the lowdown on the area tornados and the end to the stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 8

Today's stage turned into a big group ride with police escort.

Today's stage turned into a big group ride with police escort.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 8

Riders stop as they try to figure out exactly what's going on.

Riders stop as they try to figure out exactly what's going on.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Race officials cancelled the pro-elite men and women's Cannon Falls Road Race after the National Weather Service announced tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm between 5:00pm and 9:00pm Central Standard Time (CST) on Thursday in the Saint Paul-Minneapolis, Minnesota and the surrounding areas.

The Doppler radar forecast showed a tornado, high winds and severe thunderstorms for nearby cities of Mankato, Saint Cloud, Brainerd and Albert Lea, all with in 20km of Saint Paul-Minneapolis. The weather watch was issued at 6:00pm CST, approximately one hour after the start of the pro-elite men's race and before the start of the corresponding women's race held in Cannon Falls. It was reported that a tornado touched down approximately eight kilometres from the event site.

Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) and Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) were leading the women and men's overall classification, respectively. Both riders won the opening nine kilometre Saint Paul River Front time trial yesterday morning and held onto their respective race leads during the stage two criterium held in Downtown Saint Paul that same evening.

The stage three road race was scheduled to take the peloton through Goodhue County and finish on a series of four circuits in Cannon Falls. The men's race started at 5:00pm CST under windy conditions that progressed to dark skies, hail and high winds roughly one hour into the 104km race.

Race officials issued an announcement over RadioTour canceling the men's race and subsequently turned the peloton around to ride back to the start-finish line in Cannon Falls. However, the exclusion of race radio this year made it difficult for directeur sportifs to effectively communicate with their respective riders regarding the race officials' decision to cancel the race.

"We don't have radios so a police officer came up to us and told us the race was being called off because of a tornado," said overall leader Zwizanski. "The whole sky was black. There were a couple of breakaways up the road and we had to go tell them. We all rode back to Cannon Falls.

"At first they wanted us to race back, in a couple of minutes of indecision," he added. "They were thinking we could race back and have it not count for GC. But we were thinking that if we were stopping the race for a tornado warning we shouldn't race back in the tornado warning."

The women's peloton had received the announcement on the start line at 5:30pm CST and didn't start their 104km road race. "The officials told us that they spotted a tornado and full size hail, strong winds and that we needed to seek shelter so we got the hell out of there," said women's race leader Starnes. "We never started. The weather was getting really bad."

"The race officials said 'safety first' and I think that if there was a storm system coming in then it was a very good decision," she added. "They put a lot of time and money into this event and want it to continue as much as we do but if the weather is not cooperating then I am sure it was a good decision on their part."

The racing will resume with the stage four Uptown Minneapolis Criterium on Friday evening. Stage five's Mankato Road Race was replaced by the new Menomonie Road Race to be held over the border in Wisconsin. The new addition will travel over a predominantly rolling course and will finish with four flat circuits.

The Nature Valley Grand Prix will conclude at the sixth and final stage the Stillwater Circuit Race on Sunday. The technical course will begin at the base of Chilkoot Hill. It is only a couple of hundred metres in length but steep enough to tear the legs apart on each lap.

"I do think this has affected the race in a lot of ways because today would have been a very decisive day," Starnes added. "I agree with the officials decision but with the winds and the course layout I think it would have been a very difficult and decisive race today so it is disappointing that we didn't get to do it."

Stage 3
Elite men's and Elite women's stage cancelled

Elite men--general classification after stage 3
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1:26:59
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:09
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:24
6Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:26
7Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:27
8David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
9Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
10Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
11Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:36
12Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:37
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:38
14Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:40
16James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:41
17Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
18Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:42
19Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:43
20David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:44
21Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:47
22Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:50
23Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:00:51
24Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
25Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:52
26Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
27Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
28Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:53
29Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
31Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
32Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:55
33Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
34Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
36Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
37Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:00
38Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
39Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:01
40Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:02
42Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:03
43Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
44Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:04
45Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:05
46Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:06
47Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:07
48Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
49Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
50Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:08
51Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:09
52Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
53Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:11
54Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:01:13
55Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:14
56William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:15
57Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:16
58Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
59Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
60Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:21
61Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:24
62Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:26
63Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:29
64Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
65Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:01:30
66Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
67Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
68Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:31
69Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:33
70Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:36
71Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:37
72Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
73Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:38
74Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:40
75Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:44
76Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:45
77Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:46
78Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:50
79Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
80Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:52
81Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:57
82Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:58
83Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:00
84Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:06
85Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:07
86Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:02:20
87Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:24
88Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:27
89Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:28
90Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:31
91Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:34
92Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
93Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
94Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
95Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:35
96Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:02:38
97Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:39
98Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:44
99Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:49
100Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:53
101Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:54
102Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:55
103Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:00
104Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:02
105Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:04
106Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:03:05
107David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:06
108Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
109Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:12
110Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:14
111Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:03:18
112Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:20
113Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:23
114Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:27
115Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:03:28
116Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:03:29
117David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:41
118Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:43
119Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:04:14
120Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:39
121Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:05:37
122Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:42
123Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:05:44
124David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:45
125Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:47
126Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:02
127Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:06:11
128Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:06:14
129Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:06:25
130Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:26
131Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:31
132Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:34
133Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
134Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:06:41
135Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
136Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:43
137Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:47
138Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:06:49
139Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:53
140Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:06:54
141Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:06:56
142Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:00
143Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:07:03
144Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:07:54
145Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:12:41

Sprint classification
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS13pts
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita8
3Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS7
4Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 15
5Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia5
6Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
7Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
8David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 12
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
13Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Mountains classification
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Best young rider classification
1Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong1:27:32
2Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:07
3Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:20
4Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:27
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:35
7William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:42
8Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:51
9Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:53
10Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:56
11Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:11
12Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:13
13Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:54
14Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:02
15Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:21
16Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:22
17Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:29
18Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:31
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:39
20Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:02:45
21Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:10
22Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:41
23Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:09
24Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:38
25Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:06:08
26Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:06:23
27Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:27
28Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:06:30

Best amateur classification
1Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist1:27:42
2Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:10
3Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:19
4Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:00:22
5Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:24
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:25
7Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:33
8Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:43
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:46
10Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:48
11Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:50
12Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:54
13Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:55
14Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:03
15Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:07
16Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:09
17Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:14
18Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:15
19Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:17
20Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:23
21Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:24
22Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:41
23Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:44
24Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:45
25Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:48
26Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:51
27Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:56
28Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:01
29Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:06
30Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:10
31Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:12
32Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:17
33Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:19
34Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:21
35David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:23
36Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:29
37Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:31
38Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:37
39Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:44
40Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:45
41Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:46
42David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:58
43Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:00
44Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:31
45Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:04:54
46Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:04:59
47David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:02
48Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:28
49Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:05:31
50Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:51
51Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
52Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:58
53Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
54Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:00
55Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:06:04
56Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:06:06
57Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:10
58Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:06:11
59Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:17
60Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:07:11
61Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters11:58:00

Teams classification
1Kelly Benefit Strategies4:21:44
2Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:40
3UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:53
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:55
5Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:02
6Trek-Livestrong0:01:32
7Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:51
8Fly V Australia0:02:01
9Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:09
10Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:13
11Team Type 10:02:29
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:57
13Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:02:58
14Team Rio Grande0:03:12
15BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:03
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:31
17Nature Valley Pro Ride0:05:00
18IS Corp Cycling Team0:05:49
19Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:06:08
20MBRC/Flanders0:06:51
21JetFuel Cycling Team0:07:08
22Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:08:06

Elite women--general classification after stage 3
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO1:11:50
2Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:02
3Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:00:05
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
6Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:07
7Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:16
8Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
9Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:21
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:23
11Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
12Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
13Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:30
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:31
15Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
16Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:34
17Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:37
18Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
19Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:00:42
20Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
21Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:45
22Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
23Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
25Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
26Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
27Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
28Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:00:58
29Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
30Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
31Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:01:01
32Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
33Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
34Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
35Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:01:06
36Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:08
37Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:09
38Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
39Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:13
40Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:15
41Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
42Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:16
43Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda0:01:17
44Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:01:18
45Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:19
46Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:24
47Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
48Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
49Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:01:28
50Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:01:32
51Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:34
52Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
53Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
54Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:01:38
55Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
56Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
57Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
58Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:45
59Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
60Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management0:01:46
61Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:51
62Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:53
63Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
64Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:58
65Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:00
66Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:13
67Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:17
68Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:21
69Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
70Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:25
71Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:02:27
72Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:43
73Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:49
74Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:59
75Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:00
76Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:01
77Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:03:02
78Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:03:08
79Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
80Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:03:14
81Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:03:16
82Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:37
83Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:43
84Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:44
85Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:52
86Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:55
87Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:59
88Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:04:08
89Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
90Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:04:15
91Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:04:29
92Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:04:31

Sprint classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1220pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia10
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team7
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO6
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO4
6Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team4
7Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO4
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders3
9Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation1

Mountains classification
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO5pts
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia3
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia1

Best young rider classification
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO1:11:50
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:23
4Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
5Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
7Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
9Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
10Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
12Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
13Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
14Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
15Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
16Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
17Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:01:45
19Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:51
20Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
21Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:00
22Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:21
23Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:43
24Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:49
25Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:59
26Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:00
27Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:03:02
28Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:03:08
29Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:03:14
30Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:44
31Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:59
32Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:04:08
33Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:04:15
34Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:04:29
35Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:04:31

Category 2 rider classification
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus1:12:55
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:06
3Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:08
4Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:11
5Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:14
6Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:00:34
7Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:38
8Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:46
9Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:50
10Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:12
11Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:01:20
12Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:01:38
13Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:44
14Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:54
15Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:50
16Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:54
17Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:24
18Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:26

Teams classification
1HTC Columbia3:36:02
2Team TIBCO0:00:08
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:34
4Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:40
5Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
6Webcor Builders0:01:17
7Team Kenda0:02:49
8Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:39
9Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:41
10Team Freewheel Bike0:03:46
11Nature Valley Pro Ride
12BMW-Bianchi0:04:33
13Team Nanoblur-Gears0:04:55
14Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:05:04
15Herbalife LaGrange0:08:36

