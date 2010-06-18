Image 1 of 8 Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare) and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) lead a group back to town after the stage is cancelled. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 8 The men did have a nice start to the day as they rolled out of Cannon Falls. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 8 A break tries to get up the road even with the hard blowing head winds. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 8 The main field was content to sit together and ride out the heavy winds. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 8 A bit of confusion as the race is stopped. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 8 Race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits) gets the lowdown on the area tornados and the end to the stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 8 Today's stage turned into a big group ride with police escort. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 8 Riders stop as they try to figure out exactly what's going on. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Race officials cancelled the pro-elite men and women's Cannon Falls Road Race after the National Weather Service announced tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm between 5:00pm and 9:00pm Central Standard Time (CST) on Thursday in the Saint Paul-Minneapolis, Minnesota and the surrounding areas.

The Doppler radar forecast showed a tornado, high winds and severe thunderstorms for nearby cities of Mankato, Saint Cloud, Brainerd and Albert Lea, all with in 20km of Saint Paul-Minneapolis. The weather watch was issued at 6:00pm CST, approximately one hour after the start of the pro-elite men's race and before the start of the corresponding women's race held in Cannon Falls. It was reported that a tornado touched down approximately eight kilometres from the event site.

Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) and Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) were leading the women and men's overall classification, respectively. Both riders won the opening nine kilometre Saint Paul River Front time trial yesterday morning and held onto their respective race leads during the stage two criterium held in Downtown Saint Paul that same evening.

The stage three road race was scheduled to take the peloton through Goodhue County and finish on a series of four circuits in Cannon Falls. The men's race started at 5:00pm CST under windy conditions that progressed to dark skies, hail and high winds roughly one hour into the 104km race.

Race officials issued an announcement over RadioTour canceling the men's race and subsequently turned the peloton around to ride back to the start-finish line in Cannon Falls. However, the exclusion of race radio this year made it difficult for directeur sportifs to effectively communicate with their respective riders regarding the race officials' decision to cancel the race.

"We don't have radios so a police officer came up to us and told us the race was being called off because of a tornado," said overall leader Zwizanski. "The whole sky was black. There were a couple of breakaways up the road and we had to go tell them. We all rode back to Cannon Falls.

"At first they wanted us to race back, in a couple of minutes of indecision," he added. "They were thinking we could race back and have it not count for GC. But we were thinking that if we were stopping the race for a tornado warning we shouldn't race back in the tornado warning."

The women's peloton had received the announcement on the start line at 5:30pm CST and didn't start their 104km road race. "The officials told us that they spotted a tornado and full size hail, strong winds and that we needed to seek shelter so we got the hell out of there," said women's race leader Starnes. "We never started. The weather was getting really bad."

"The race officials said 'safety first' and I think that if there was a storm system coming in then it was a very good decision," she added. "They put a lot of time and money into this event and want it to continue as much as we do but if the weather is not cooperating then I am sure it was a good decision on their part."

The racing will resume with the stage four Uptown Minneapolis Criterium on Friday evening. Stage five's Mankato Road Race was replaced by the new Menomonie Road Race to be held over the border in Wisconsin. The new addition will travel over a predominantly rolling course and will finish with four flat circuits.

The Nature Valley Grand Prix will conclude at the sixth and final stage the Stillwater Circuit Race on Sunday. The technical course will begin at the base of Chilkoot Hill. It is only a couple of hundred metres in length but steep enough to tear the legs apart on each lap.

"I do think this has affected the race in a lot of ways because today would have been a very decisive day," Starnes added. "I agree with the officials decision but with the winds and the course layout I think it would have been a very difficult and decisive race today so it is disappointing that we didn't get to do it."

Stage 3 Elite men's and Elite women's stage cancelled

Elite men--general classification after stage 3 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:26:59 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:09 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:24 6 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:26 7 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:27 8 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 9 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 10 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 11 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:36 12 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:37 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:38 14 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:40 16 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:41 17 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:42 19 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:43 20 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:44 21 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:47 22 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:50 23 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:00:51 24 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 25 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:52 26 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 27 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 28 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:53 29 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 31 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 32 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:55 33 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 34 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 36 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 37 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:00 38 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 39 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:01 40 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:02 42 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:03 43 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 44 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:04 45 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:05 46 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:06 47 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:07 48 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 49 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 50 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:08 51 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:09 52 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 53 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:11 54 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:13 55 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:14 56 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:15 57 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:16 58 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 59 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 60 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:21 61 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:24 62 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:26 63 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:29 64 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 65 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:30 66 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 67 Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 68 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:31 69 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:33 70 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:36 71 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:37 72 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 73 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:38 74 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:40 75 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:44 76 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:45 77 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:46 78 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:50 79 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 80 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:52 81 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:57 82 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:58 83 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:00 84 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:06 85 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:07 86 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:02:20 87 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:24 88 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:27 89 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:28 90 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:31 91 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:34 92 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 93 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 94 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 95 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:35 96 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:38 97 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:39 98 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:44 99 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:49 100 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:53 101 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:54 102 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:55 103 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:00 104 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:02 105 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:04 106 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:03:05 107 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:06 108 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 109 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:12 110 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:14 111 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:03:18 112 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:20 113 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:23 114 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:27 115 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:03:28 116 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:03:29 117 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:41 118 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:43 119 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:04:14 120 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:39 121 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:05:37 122 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:42 123 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:05:44 124 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:45 125 Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:47 126 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:06:02 127 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:06:11 128 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:06:14 129 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:06:25 130 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:26 131 Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:31 132 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:34 133 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 134 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:06:41 135 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 136 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:43 137 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:47 138 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:06:49 139 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:53 140 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:06:54 141 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:06:56 142 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:00 143 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:07:03 144 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:07:54 145 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:12:41

Sprint classification 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 13 pts 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 8 3 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 7 4 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 5 5 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 6 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 7 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 8 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 2 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 12 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 13 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Mountains classification 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Best young rider classification 1 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 1:27:32 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:07 3 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:20 4 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:27 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:35 7 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:42 8 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:51 9 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:53 10 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:56 11 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:11 12 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:13 13 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:54 14 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:02 15 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:21 16 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:22 17 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:29 18 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:31 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:39 20 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:02:45 21 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:10 22 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:41 23 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:09 24 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:38 25 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:06:08 26 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:06:23 27 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:27 28 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:06:30

Best amateur classification 1 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 1:27:42 2 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:10 3 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:19 4 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:24 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:25 7 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:33 8 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:43 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:46 10 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:48 11 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:50 12 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:54 13 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:55 14 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:03 15 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:07 16 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:09 17 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:14 18 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:15 19 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:17 20 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:23 21 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:24 22 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:41 23 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:44 24 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:45 25 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:48 26 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:51 27 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:56 28 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:01 29 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:06 30 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:10 31 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:12 32 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:17 33 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:19 34 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:21 35 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:23 36 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:29 37 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:31 38 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:37 39 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:44 40 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:45 41 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:46 42 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:58 43 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:00 44 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:31 45 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:04:54 46 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:04:59 47 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:02 48 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:28 49 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:05:31 50 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:51 51 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 52 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:58 53 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 54 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:00 55 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:06:04 56 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:06:06 57 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:10 58 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:06:11 59 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:17 60 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:07:11 61 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 11:58:00

Teams classification 1 Kelly Benefit Strategies 4:21:44 2 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:40 3 UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:53 4 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:55 5 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:02 6 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:32 7 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:51 8 Fly V Australia 0:02:01 9 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:09 10 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:13 11 Team Type 1 0:02:29 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:57 13 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:02:58 14 Team Rio Grande 0:03:12 15 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:03 16 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:31 17 Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:05:00 18 IS Corp Cycling Team 0:05:49 19 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:06:08 20 MBRC/Flanders 0:06:51 21 JetFuel Cycling Team 0:07:08 22 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:08:06

Elite women--general classification after stage 3 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 1:11:50 2 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:02 3 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:00:05 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 6 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:07 7 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:16 8 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 9 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:21 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:23 11 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 12 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 13 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:30 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:31 15 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 16 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:34 17 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:37 18 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 19 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:00:42 20 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 21 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:45 22 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 23 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 25 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 26 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 27 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 28 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:00:58 29 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 30 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 31 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:01:01 32 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 33 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 34 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 35 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:01:06 36 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:08 37 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:09 38 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 39 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:13 40 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:15 41 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 42 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:16 43 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:17 44 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:18 45 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:19 46 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:24 47 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 48 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 49 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:01:28 50 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 0:01:32 51 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:34 52 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 53 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 54 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:01:38 55 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 56 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 57 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 58 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:45 59 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 60 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 0:01:46 61 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:51 62 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:53 63 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 64 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:58 65 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:00 66 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:13 67 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:17 68 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:21 69 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 70 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:25 71 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:02:27 72 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:43 73 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:49 74 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:59 75 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:00 76 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:01 77 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:03:02 78 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:03:08 79 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 80 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:03:14 81 Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:03:16 82 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:37 83 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:43 84 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:44 85 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:03:52 86 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:03:55 87 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:59 88 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:04:08 89 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 90 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:04:15 91 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:04:29 92 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:04:31

Sprint classification 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 20 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 10 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 6 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 4 6 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 4 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 3 9 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 1

Mountains classification 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 5 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 1

Best young rider classification 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 1:11:50 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:23 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 5 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 7 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 9 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 10 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 12 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 13 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 14 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 15 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 16 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 17 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 18 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:01:45 19 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:51 20 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 21 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:00 22 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:21 23 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:43 24 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:49 25 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:59 26 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:00 27 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:03:02 28 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:03:08 29 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:03:14 30 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:44 31 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:59 32 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:04:08 33 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:04:15 34 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:04:29 35 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:04:31

Category 2 rider classification 1 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 1:12:55 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:06 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:08 4 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:11 5 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:14 6 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:34 7 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:38 8 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:46 9 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:50 10 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:12 11 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:20 12 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:01:38 13 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:44 14 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:54 15 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:50 16 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:54 17 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:03:24 18 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:26