Image 1 of 34 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) was 3rd place in stage 1 with a time of 13:13.7 (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 2 of 34 Jay Thomson (Bissell) making it through a turn on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 34 Andres Diaz Corrales (Exergy) on a steep section of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 34 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) fighting the rain on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 34 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) gives it his all on a steep wet section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 34 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) making his way to third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 34 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) 20" back and in sixth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 34 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) having a good ride in the rain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) with one last section to go before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fighting for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 34 Erinne Willock (TIBCO) going hard to round out the top 10 for the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) heads into tonights crate wearing the yellow leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 34 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) rounds a corner to come in only 17" back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 34 Frank Pipp (Bissell) during his strong ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 34 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) coming in to finish second on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 34 Joey Rosskopf (TeamType1) came in 30" back and took over the best young riders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 34 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) looking strong at only 26" back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 34 Todays top three women in the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 34 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) with the winning time of 13'08". (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 34 The top three podium for the men. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 34 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) in eighth place for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 34 Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) on her way to third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 34 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes by only 41"seconds back on the leader. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 34 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) had a strong ride for fourth place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 34 Stefan Rothe was the top rider from the Nature Valley Pro Ride Qualifiers (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 26 of 34 Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team) set the early best time and held onto 2nd place in stage 1. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 27 of 34 Tria Best Young Rider Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Nature Valley Best Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride), Sport Beans Queen of the HIll and Nature Valley Grand Prix Race Leader Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 28 of 34 Defending champion Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) was off the pace of her rivals and finished over a minute back. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 29 of 34 Current US TT Champion Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad) finished in 2nd place with a 14:53.410 (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 30 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) rode into the race lead with a 14:30.160 much like she did in the earlier editions she won. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 31 of 34 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) held the fastest time until the last grouping of riders and had to settle with 4th place. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 32 of 34 Current NRC Leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finished 7th on stage 1. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 33 of 34 Defending champion Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team) rode into the race lead with a time of 13:08.02. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 34 of 34 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) rode to a 4th place on stage 1 with a time of 13:23.170 (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) were the victors in the opening time trial of the Nature Valley Grand Prix today.

Taking place in cold, rainy conditions, the women's race was dominated by Armstrong, the reigning Olympic time trial champion, who bested US champion Evelyn Stevens by 23 seconds in the six mile test.

Course record holder Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) took third, 27 seconds back, while Amber Neben was fourth.

The results set up strong competition for the coming days, with Armstrong having the advantage of a teammate close to her on the general classification in Starnes, but with the HTC-Highroad duo Neben and Stevens set to challenge.

“My teammate Alison Starnes is in third, Kristin McGrath is also up there, so I think we have some options,” Armstrong said. “I think that I’m the target, but I don’t always have to be the answer. So I’m willing to play, I think other teams want to play. I know that HTC is out here and they’re going to want to do something. Diadora brought a team, Colavita is here, so we’re going to see some action.”

The men's stage was dominated by the UnitedHealthcare riders, whose participation in the event was somewhat controversial. Adrian Hegyvary took second to Sutherland, but the team, by UCI rules, should not be allowed in the race at all.

The UnitedHealthcare team received special permission from the UCI to compete, despite rules prohibiting Professional Continental squads from taking part in national events.

Sutherland, the defending champion of the Nature Valley Grand Prix, is just coming off a successful Tour of California and said he came into the race fresh and motivated.

He had to overcome the early best time set by his teammate Hegyvary, who took the soggy course aggressively. “The roads were obviously wet, huge puddles, but it rode more like a dry course because I didn't have to slow down for the turns," Hegyvary said. "The turnaround was probably the wettest part, but it's a decreasing radius turnaround anyway, so you can't just bomb through it.”

A time trial specialist, Hegyvary has never fared as well in the time trial here, but he learned from past mistakes.

“Years past, I've gone a little bit too easy on the flats I think because this climbs lingers in the back of your mind," Hegyvary said. "So this year, I just said 'give it on the flats' and go as fast as I could. I think that's the way to do it. I cracked a little bit on the hill, but I think everybody does."

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) was the only rider to challenge Hegyvary's mark, coming in just fractions of a second behind with a 13:13.70.

Sutherland, the last rider on course, stormed in with a 13:08 to take the stage and the early lead in the race.

“I think there are three elements to this race," Sutherland said. "First, it's having a good time trial the first day, either gaining time or not losing much time. Secondly, you have to be attentive every single day in the criteriums and ride to the front as much as possible and be supported by your team. And third, you need to get through Stillwater. As simple as it is, it's also hard at the same time. I think it's better to be leading than to be chasing."

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth) was a surprise fourth, coming in at 13:23.17.

Racing continues this evening with a criterium in downtown St. Paul.

Full Results

Elite Women - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:14:30 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 0:00:23 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:27 4 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 0:00:29 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:33 6 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 0:00:35 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:41 8 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:45 9 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:47 10 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:48 11 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 0:00:52 12 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:55 13 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:56 14 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:00 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:01:02 16 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:03 17 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:05 18 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 19 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:06 20 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 0:01:07 21 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:08 22 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:09 23 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:12 24 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 25 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:13 26 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:16 27 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:20 28 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:01:21 29 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 30 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 31 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:24 32 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 33 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:27 34 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:29 35 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 36 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:31 37 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:34 38 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 39 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:35 40 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 41 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 42 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:36 43 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:37 44 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:38 45 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:43 46 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:01:44 47 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:45 48 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:47 49 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 50 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 51 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:48 52 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 53 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:50 54 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 55 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 56 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:53 57 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:55 58 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 59 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:58 60 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:00 61 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:01 62 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:02 63 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 64 Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:03 65 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 66 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:06 67 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:08 68 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:09 69 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:11 70 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:14 71 Annajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:16 72 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 0:02:19 73 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 74 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:20 75 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:28 76 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:02:30 77 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 0:02:31 78 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:02:32 79 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 0:02:34 80 Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:36 81 Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:38 82 Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:02:46 83 Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:47 84 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 85 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 0:02:48 86 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) 0:03:04 87 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:03:43 88 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:48 89 Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team) 0:03:52

Elite Women - General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:14:30 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 0:00:23 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:27 4 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 0:00:29 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:33 6 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 0:00:35 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:41 8 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:45 9 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:47 10 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:48 11 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 0:00:52 12 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:55 13 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:56 14 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:00 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:01:02 16 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:03 17 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:05 18 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 19 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:06 20 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 0:01:07 21 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:08 22 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:09 23 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:12 24 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 25 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:13 26 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:16 27 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:20 28 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:01:21 29 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 30 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 31 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:24 32 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 33 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:27 34 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:29 35 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 36 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:31 37 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:34 38 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 39 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:35 40 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 41 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 42 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:36 43 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:37 44 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:38 45 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:43 46 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:01:44 47 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:45 48 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:47 49 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 50 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 51 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:48 52 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 53 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:50 54 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 55 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 56 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:53 57 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:55 58 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 59 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:58 60 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:00 61 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:01 62 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:02 63 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 64 Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:03 65 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 66 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:06 67 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:08 68 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:09 69 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:11 70 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:14 71 Annajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:16 72 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 0:02:19 73 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 74 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:20 75 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:28 76 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:02:30 77 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 0:02:31 78 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:02:32 79 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 0:02:34 80 Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:36 81 Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:38 82 Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:02:46 83 Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:47 84 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 85 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 0:02:48 86 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) 0:03:04 87 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:03:43 88 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:48 89 Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team) 0:03:52

Elite Women - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1

Elite Women - Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:15:17 2 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:15 3 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:18 4 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 0:00:20 5 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:25 6 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:29 7 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:00:34 8 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 9 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:40 10 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:00:42 11 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:44 12 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 0:00:47 13 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:49 14 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:58 15 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:00 16 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 17 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:01 18 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 0:01:03 19 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 20 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:08 21 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:11 22 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:14 23 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 0:01:16 24 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:33 25 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:41 26 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:43 27 Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:01:51 28 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:01

Elite Women - Amateur rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:15:25 2 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:10 3 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:14 4 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:17 5 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:32 6 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:00:49 7 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:00:50 8 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:52 9 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 0:00:55 10 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:06 11 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:07 12 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 13 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:11 14 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:13 15 Annajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:21 16 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:24 17 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:25 18 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:35 19 Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:01:43 20 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:52 21 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:02:48 22 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:53 23 Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team) 0:02:57

Elite Women - Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 0:44:30 2 HTC-High Road 0:00:59 3 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 0:01:40 4 Diadora Pasta Zara 0:01:43 5 Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:01:51 6 NOW And Novartis 0:02:10 7 BikeNZ National Team 0:02:39 8 NVGP Pro Ride 0:03:02 9 Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized 0:03:24 10 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:03:26 11 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:03:51 12 ABD Cycling Team 0:05:08 13 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:14 14 Danbury Audi 0:05:29 15 MVP Health Care Cycling Team 0:06:01

Elite Men - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:13:08 2 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:05 3 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 4 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:15 5 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:17 6 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 7 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 8 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:22 9 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 11 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:26 12 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 13 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:30 14 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:34 16 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:35 17 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:36 18 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:38 19 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:42 20 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 21 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:43 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:45 23 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 24 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:46 25 Nicolas Frey (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:47 26 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 27 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:48 28 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:49 29 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:51 30 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 31 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:52 32 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 33 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 0:00:54 34 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 35 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:55 36 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 37 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:56 38 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:57 39 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 40 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:59 41 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 42 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 43 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 0:01:02 44 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:01:03 45 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 46 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:01:04 47 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 48 Andrew Mccullough (Penn Cycle) 0:01:06 49 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 50 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:07 51 Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home) 52 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 53 Chris Winn (V Australia) 54 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 55 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:09 56 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:10 57 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 58 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:13 59 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:14 60 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 61 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:16 62 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 63 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:17 64 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 0:01:18 65 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:22 66 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 67 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:23 68 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:25 69 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:29 70 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:32 71 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:33 72 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:35 73 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 74 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:01:37 75 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 76 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:01:38 77 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 78 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 79 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 80 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:01:40 81 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:41 82 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:01:43 83 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:44 84 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:01:45 85 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:47 86 Scott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:48 87 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 88 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 0:01:49 89 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:50 90 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 91 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:56 92 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:57 93 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 94 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:58 95 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:02:00 96 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 97 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:01 98 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:02 99 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 100 Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels) 101 Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:03 102 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:09 103 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:02:14 104 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:20 105 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 0:02:27 106 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:30 107 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:33 108 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:37

Elite Men - General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:13:08 2 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:05 3 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 4 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:15 5 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:17 6 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 7 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 8 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:22 9 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 10 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:26 11 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 12 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 13 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:30 14 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:34 16 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:35 17 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:36 18 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:38 19 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:42 20 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 21 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:43 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:45 23 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 24 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:46 25 Nicolas Frey (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:47 26 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 27 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:48 28 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:49 29 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:51 30 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 31 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:52 32 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 33 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 0:00:54 34 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 35 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:55 36 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 37 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:56 38 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:57 39 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 40 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:59 41 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 42 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 43 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 0:01:02 44 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:01:03 45 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 46 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:01:04 47 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 48 Andrew Mccullough (Penn Cycle) 0:01:06 49 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 50 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:07 51 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 52 Chris Winn (V Australia) 53 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 54 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:09 55 Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:10 56 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 57 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 58 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:13 59 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:14 60 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 61 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:16 62 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 63 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:17 64 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 0:01:18 65 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:22 66 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 67 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:23 68 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:25 69 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:29 70 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:32 71 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:33 72 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:35 73 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 74 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:01:37 75 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 76 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:01:38 77 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 78 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 79 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 80 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:01:40 81 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:41 82 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:01:43 83 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:44 84 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:01:45 85 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:47 86 Scott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:48 87 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 88 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 0:01:49 89 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:50 90 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 91 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:56 92 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:57 93 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 94 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:58 95 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:02:00 96 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 97 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:01 98 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:02 99 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 100 Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels) 101 Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:03 102 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:09 103 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:02:14 104 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:20 105 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 0:02:27 106 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:30 107 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:33 108 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:37

Elite Men - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3 3 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 1

Elite Men - Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 0:13:38 2 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:13 3 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:16 4 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:21 5 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:33 6 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:40 7 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:44 8 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:46 9 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:52 10 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:05 11 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:01:13 12 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:01:27 13 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:28 14 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:31 15 Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:32 16 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:01:44 17 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:03

Elite Men - Amateur rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:13:50 2 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:09 3 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:14 4 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:15 5 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 6 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:17 7 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 8 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:21 9 Andrew Mccullough (Penn Cycle) 0:00:24 10 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:25 11 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 12 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:32 13 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:34 14 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 15 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:35 16 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:40 17 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:00:41 18 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:43 19 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:47 20 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:53 21 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 22 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:00:55 23 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:00:56 24 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 25 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:00:58 26 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:59 27 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:02 28 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:05 29 Scott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:06 30 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 31 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:08 32 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:14 33 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:15 34 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 35 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:16 36 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:18 37 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:19 38 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:20 39 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 40 Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels) 41 Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:21 42 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:01:32 43 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:38 44 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 0:01:45 45 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:48 46 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:51 47 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:55