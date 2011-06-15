Trending

Armstrong wins rainy opening time trial

Sutherland, Hegyvary lead UHC 1-2

Image 1 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) was 3rd place in stage 1 with a time of 13:13.7

Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) was 3rd place in stage 1 with a time of 13:13.7
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 2 of 34

Jay Thomson (Bissell) making it through a turn on the climb.

Jay Thomson (Bissell) making it through a turn on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 34

Andres Diaz Corrales (Exergy) on a steep section of the climb.

Andres Diaz Corrales (Exergy) on a steep section of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 34

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) fighting the rain on the climb.

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) fighting the rain on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 34

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) gives it his all on a steep wet section.

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) gives it his all on a steep wet section.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) making his way to third place.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) making his way to third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 34

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) 20" back and in sixth place.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) 20" back and in sixth place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 34

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) having a good ride in the rain.

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) having a good ride in the rain.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) with one last section to go before her win.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) with one last section to go before her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 34

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fighting for second place.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fighting for second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 34

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) going hard to round out the top 10 for the TT.

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) going hard to round out the top 10 for the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) heads into tonights crate wearing the yellow leaders jersey.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) heads into tonights crate wearing the yellow leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 34

Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) rounds a corner to come in only 17" back.

Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) rounds a corner to come in only 17" back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 34

Frank Pipp (Bissell) during his strong ride.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) during his strong ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 34

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) coming in to finish second on the podium.

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) coming in to finish second on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 34

Joey Rosskopf (TeamType1) came in 30" back and took over the best young riders jersey.

Joey Rosskopf (TeamType1) came in 30" back and took over the best young riders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 34

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) looking strong at only 26" back.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) looking strong at only 26" back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 34

Todays top three women in the TT.

Todays top three women in the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 34

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) with the winning time of 13'08".

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) with the winning time of 13'08".
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 34

The top three podium for the men.

The top three podium for the men.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 34

Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) in eighth place for the day.

Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) in eighth place for the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 34

Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) on her way to third place.

Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) on her way to third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 34

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes by only 41"seconds back on the leader.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes by only 41"seconds back on the leader.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 34

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) had a strong ride for fourth place today.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) had a strong ride for fourth place today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 34

Stefan Rothe was the top rider from the Nature Valley Pro Ride Qualifiers

Stefan Rothe was the top rider from the Nature Valley Pro Ride Qualifiers
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 26 of 34

Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team) set the early best time and held onto 2nd place in stage 1.

Adrian Hegyvary (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team) set the early best time and held onto 2nd place in stage 1.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 27 of 34

Tria Best Young Rider Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Nature Valley Best Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride), Sport Beans Queen of the HIll and Nature Valley Grand Prix Race Leader Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)

Tria Best Young Rider Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Nature Valley Best Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride), Sport Beans Queen of the HIll and Nature Valley Grand Prix Race Leader Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 28 of 34

Defending champion Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) was off the pace of her rivals and finished over a minute back.

Defending champion Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) was off the pace of her rivals and finished over a minute back.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 29 of 34

Current US TT Champion Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad) finished in 2nd place with a 14:53.410

Current US TT Champion Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad) finished in 2nd place with a 14:53.410
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 30 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) rode into the race lead with a 14:30.160 much like she did in the earlier editions she won.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) rode into the race lead with a 14:30.160 much like she did in the earlier editions she won.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 31 of 34

Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) held the fastest time until the last grouping of riders and had to settle with 4th place.

Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) held the fastest time until the last grouping of riders and had to settle with 4th place.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 32 of 34

Current NRC Leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finished 7th on stage 1.

Current NRC Leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finished 7th on stage 1.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 33 of 34

Defending champion Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team) rode into the race lead with a time of 13:08.02.

Defending champion Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team) rode into the race lead with a time of 13:08.02.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 34 of 34

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) rode to a 4th place on stage 1 with a time of 13:23.170

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) rode to a 4th place on stage 1 with a time of 13:23.170
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) were the victors in the opening time trial of the Nature Valley Grand Prix today.

Taking place in cold, rainy conditions, the women's race was dominated by Armstrong, the reigning Olympic time trial champion, who bested US champion Evelyn Stevens by 23 seconds in the six mile test.

Course record holder Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) took third, 27 seconds back, while Amber Neben was fourth.

The results set up strong competition for the coming days, with Armstrong having the advantage of a teammate close to her on the general classification in Starnes, but with the HTC-Highroad duo Neben and Stevens set to challenge.

“My teammate Alison Starnes is in third, Kristin McGrath is also up there, so I think we have some options,” Armstrong said. “I think that I’m the target, but I don’t always have to be the answer. So I’m willing to play, I think other teams want to play. I know that HTC is out here and they’re going to want to do something. Diadora brought a team, Colavita is here, so we’re going to see some action.”

The men's stage was dominated by the UnitedHealthcare riders, whose participation in the event was somewhat controversial. Adrian Hegyvary took second to Sutherland, but the team, by UCI rules, should not be allowed in the race at all.

The UnitedHealthcare team received special permission from the UCI to compete, despite rules prohibiting Professional Continental squads from taking part in national events.

Sutherland, the defending champion of the Nature Valley Grand Prix, is just coming off a successful Tour of California and said he came into the race fresh and motivated.

He had to overcome the early best time set by his teammate Hegyvary, who took the soggy course aggressively. “The roads were obviously wet, huge puddles, but it rode more like a dry course because I didn't have to slow down for the turns," Hegyvary said. "The turnaround was probably the wettest part, but it's a decreasing radius turnaround anyway, so you can't just bomb through it.”

A time trial specialist, Hegyvary has never fared as well in the time trial here, but he learned from past mistakes.

“Years past, I've gone a little bit too easy on the flats I think because this climbs lingers in the back of your mind," Hegyvary said. "So this year, I just said 'give it on the flats' and go as fast as I could. I think that's the way to do it. I cracked a little bit on the hill, but I think everybody does."

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) was the only rider to challenge Hegyvary's mark, coming in just fractions of a second behind with a 13:13.70.

Sutherland, the last rider on course, stormed in with a 13:08 to take the stage and the early lead in the race.

“I think there are three elements to this race," Sutherland said. "First, it's having a good time trial the first day, either gaining time or not losing much time. Secondly, you have to be attentive every single day in the criteriums and ride to the front as much as possible and be supported by your team. And third, you need to get through Stillwater. As simple as it is, it's also hard at the same time. I think it's better to be leading than to be chasing."

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth) was a surprise fourth, coming in at 13:23.17.

Racing continues this evening with a criterium in downtown St. Paul.

Full Results

Elite Women - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:14:30
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)0:00:23
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:27
4Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)0:00:29
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:33
6Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)0:00:35
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:41
8Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:45
9Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:47
10Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:48
11Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:00:52
12Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:55
13Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:56
14Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:00
15Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:01:02
16Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:03
17Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:05
18Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
19Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)0:01:06
20Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:01:07
21Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:08
22Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:09
23Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:12
24Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
25Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:13
26Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:16
27Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:20
28Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:01:21
29Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
30Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
31Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:24
32Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
33Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:27
34Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)0:01:29
35Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
36Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:31
37Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:34
38Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)
39Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:35
40Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
41Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
42Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:36
43Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:37
44Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:38
45Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:43
46Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:01:44
47Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:01:45
48Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:47
49Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
50Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)
51Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:48
52Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
53Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:50
54Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
55Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
56Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:53
57Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:55
58Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
59Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:58
60Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:00
61Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:01
62Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:02
63Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
64Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:03
65Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
66Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:06
67Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:08
68Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:09
69Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:11
70Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:14
71Annajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:16
72Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:02:19
73Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
74Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:20
75Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:28
76Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:02:30
77Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)0:02:31
78Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:02:32
79Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)0:02:34
80Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:36
81Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:38
82Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:46
83Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:47
84Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)
85Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)0:02:48
86Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)0:03:04
87Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:03:43
88Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:48
89Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)0:03:52

Elite Women - General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:14:30
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)0:00:23
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:27
4Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)0:00:29
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:33
6Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)0:00:35
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:41
8Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:45
9Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:47
10Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:48
11Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:00:52
12Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:55
13Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:56
14Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:00
15Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:01:02
16Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:03
17Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:05
18Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
19Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)0:01:06
20Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:01:07
21Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:08
22Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:09
23Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:12
24Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
25Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:13
26Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:16
27Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:20
28Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:01:21
29Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
30Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
31Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:24
32Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
33Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:27
34Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)0:01:29
35Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
36Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:31
37Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:34
38Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)
39Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:35
40Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
41Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
42Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:36
43Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:37
44Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:38
45Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:43
46Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:01:44
47Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:01:45
48Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:47
49Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
50Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)
51Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:48
52Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
53Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:50
54Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
55Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
56Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:53
57Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:55
58Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
59Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:58
60Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:00
61Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:01
62Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:02
63Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
64Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:03
65Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
66Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:06
67Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:08
68Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:09
69Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:11
70Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:14
71Annajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:16
72Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:02:19
73Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
74Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:20
75Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:28
76Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:02:30
77Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)0:02:31
78Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:02:32
79Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)0:02:34
80Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:36
81Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:38
82Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:46
83Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:47
84Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)
85Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)0:02:48
86Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)0:03:04
87Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:03:43
88Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:48
89Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)0:03:52

Elite Women - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)5pts
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Elite Women - Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:15:17
2Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:15
3Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:18
4Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:00:20
5Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:25
6Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:29
7Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:00:34
8Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
9Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:40
10Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:00:42
11Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:44
12Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:00:47
13Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:49
14Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:58
15Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:00
16Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
17Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:01
18Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:01:03
19Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
20Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:08
21Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:11
22Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:14
23Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:01:16
24Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:33
25Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:41
26Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:01:43
27Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:01:51
28Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:01

Elite Women - Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)0:15:25
2Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:10
3Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:14
4Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:17
5Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:32
6Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:00:49
7Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:00:50
8Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:52
9Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:00:55
10Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:06
11Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:07
12Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
13Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:11
14Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:13
15Annajean Dallaire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:21
16Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:24
17Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:25
18Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:01:35
19Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:01:43
20Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:52
21Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:02:48
22Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:53
23Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)0:02:57

Elite Women - Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY120:44:30
2HTC-High Road0:00:59
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:01:40
4Diadora Pasta Zara0:01:43
5Team TIBCO/To The Top0:01:51
6NOW And Novartis0:02:10
7BikeNZ National Team0:02:39
8NVGP Pro Ride0:03:02
9Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized0:03:24
10Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:03:26
11Vanderkitten-Focus0:03:51
12ABD Cycling Team0:05:08
13Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:05:14
14Danbury Audi0:05:29
15MVP Health Care Cycling Team0:06:01

Elite Men - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:13:08
2Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:05
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
4Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:15
5Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:17
6Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:20
7K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21
8Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:22
9Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:23
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
11Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:26
12Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:29
13Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:30
14Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:34
16Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:35
17Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:36
18Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:38
19Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:42
20Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
21Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:43
22Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:45
23Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
24Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:46
25Nicolas Frey (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:47
26Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
27Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:48
28Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:49
29Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:51
30Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
31Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:52
32Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
33Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:54
34Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
35Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:55
36Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
37Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:56
38Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:00:57
39Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
40Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:59
41Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
42Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
43Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:01:02
44Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:01:03
45Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
46Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:01:04
47Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
48Andrew Mccullough (Penn Cycle)0:01:06
49Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:07
51Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home)
52Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
53Chris Winn (V Australia)
54Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
55Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:09
56Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)0:01:10
57Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
58Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:13
59Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:14
60Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
61Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:16
62Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
63Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:17
64Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:01:18
65Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:22
66Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
67Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:23
68Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:25
69Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:29
70Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:32
71Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:33
72Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:35
73Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
74Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:01:37
75Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
76Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)0:01:38
77Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
78Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
79Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
80Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:01:40
81Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:41
82Scott Law (V Australia)0:01:43
83Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:44
84Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:01:45
85Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:47
86Scott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:48
87Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
88Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)0:01:49
89Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:01:50
90Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
91Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:56
92Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:01:57
93Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
94Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:58
95Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:02:00
96Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
97Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:02:01
98Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:02
99John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
100Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels)
101Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:03
102Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:09
103Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:02:14
104Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:02:20
105Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:02:27
106Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:30
107Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:33
108Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:37

Elite Men - General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:13:08
2Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:05
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
4Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:15
5Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:17
6Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:20
7K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21
8Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:22
9Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:23
10Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:26
11Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:28
12Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:29
13Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:30
14Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:34
16Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:35
17Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:36
18Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:38
19Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:42
20Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
21Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:43
22Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:45
23Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
24Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:46
25Nicolas Frey (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:47
26Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
27Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:48
28Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:49
29Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:51
30Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
31Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:52
32Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
33Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:54
34Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
35Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:55
36Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
37Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:56
38Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:00:57
39Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
40Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:59
41Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
42Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
43Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:01:02
44Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:01:03
45Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
46Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:01:04
47Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
48Andrew Mccullough (Penn Cycle)0:01:06
49Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:07
51Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
52Chris Winn (V Australia)
53Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
54Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:09
55Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:10
56Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)
57Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
58Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:13
59Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:14
60Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
61Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:16
62Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
63Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:17
64Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:01:18
65Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:22
66Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
67Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:23
68Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:25
69Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:29
70Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:32
71Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:33
72Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:35
73Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
74Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:01:37
75Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
76Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)0:01:38
77Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
78Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
79Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
80Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:01:40
81Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:41
82Scott Law (V Australia)0:01:43
83Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:44
84Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:01:45
85Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:47
86Scott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:48
87Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
88Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)0:01:49
89Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:01:50
90Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
91Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:56
92Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:01:57
93Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
94Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:58
95Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:02:00
96Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
97Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:02:01
98Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:02
99John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
100Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels)
101Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:03
102Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:09
103Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:02:14
104Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:02:20
105Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:02:27
106Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:30
107Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:33
108Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:37

Elite Men - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)5pts
2Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)1

Elite Men - Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:13:38
2Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:13
3Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:16
4Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:21
5Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:33
6Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:40
7Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:00:44
8Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:46
9Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:52
10Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:05
11Scott Law (V Australia)0:01:13
12Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:01:27
13Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:28
14Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:01:31
15Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:32
16Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:01:44
17Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:03

Elite Men - Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:13:50
2Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:09
3Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:14
4Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:00:15
5Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
6Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:17
7Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
8Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:21
9Andrew Mccullough (Penn Cycle)0:00:24
10Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:00:25
11Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
12Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:00:32
13Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:34
14Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
15Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:35
16Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:40
17Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:00:41
18Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:00:43
19Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:47
20Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:53
21Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
22Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:00:55
23Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:00:56
24Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
25Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:00:58
26Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:00:59
27Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:02
28Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:05
29Scott Simmons (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:06
30Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
31Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:01:08
32Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:14
33Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:01:15
34Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
35Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:16
36Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:18
37Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:01:19
38Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:20
39John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
40Jack Hinkens (GrandStay Hotels)
41Christopher Hall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:21
42Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:01:32
43Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:01:38
44Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:01:45
45Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:48
46Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:51
47Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:55

Elite Men - Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:39:51
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:39
3Jamis Sutter Home0:00:40
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:53
5Team Exergy0:01:25
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:35
7Elbowz Racing0:02:12
8Team Rio Grande0:02:16
9Team Type 1-Development0:02:28
10V Australia0:03:00
11NVGP Pro Ride0:03:02
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:03:17
13GrandStay Hotels0:03:30
14Penn Cycle0:03:56
15Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop0:04:08
16Mercy Elite Cycling Team0:04:12

 

