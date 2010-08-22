Schalk, Carey win Fool's Gold 100
Horrible conditions force shortened race
It was ironic that fool's gold would have such an impact on racers at the Kenda NUE Series round on Saturday. The home of the Fool's Gold 100, the first major US gold rush took place around the Dahlonega, (pronounced Duh-lon-uhga) Georgia area in 1828, nearly 20 years before the better known California Gold Rush.
In addition to the coveted metal, there is the less valuable metal known as "fool's gold". It is shiny, like real gold, however, unlike real gold, fool's gold (pyrites or mica) is known for its crystalline structure, which makes it usually glittery. Mountain bike racers often notice the shiny mica on their bodies after a race, but at round seven of the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series, they experienced just how abrasive these little metal flakes can be.
After wet and muddy conditions earlier this season at the Cohutta 100 and then again at the Mohican 100, no doubt, racers were praying that the Fool's Gold would be dry and warm as usual. However, beginning just after midnight, the foul weather started.
A powerful line of thunderstorms moved through the Camp Wahsega start/finish, unleashing seemingly nonstop lightning strikes followed by booming thunder and heavy rains. The local news issued flood warnings on race morning, the result of stationary storms that were dumping as much as one inch of rain per hour on some areas. Although the electrical storms moved through well before the start of the race, steady rains remained to take their place. Thus began the 2010 Fool's Gold saga.
In what was a one-lap race instead of a two-lap race, Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Coop) defeated Christian Tanguy (Team CF) and Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher / SRAM / Notubes).
In the women's race, Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt) took top honors ahead of retired pro Sue Haywood and Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing). Series leader Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) DNF'ed after she went the wrong way and decided that continuing on in the dangerous conditions wasn't worth it.
Harlan Price (Team CF) won the singlespeed race while Robert Herriman (Trek 29er crew/WSC/Acfstores.com) topped the master's field.
Men
Early in the men's open race, last year's Fool's Gold winner Christian Tanguy (Team CF) and NUE reigning champion Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain CoOp) led the way up the first large gravel road climb with Schalk edging out Tanguy to take the King of the Mountain award that included a growler from Yazoo beer.
Schalk described conditions as "the worst conditions of the year. I lost my rear brake completely at mile 30". This was true of most racers as the mica, better known as fool's gold, ground brake pads down in as little as 20 to 30 miles in the soaked, red, Georgia clay.
At the end of lap one, Schalk logged what would be a winning time of 4:15:26, edging out last year's winner by just two minutes before both pleaded with race director, Eddie O'Dea, to call the race.
"Both racers told me they were willing to continue on and had spare brake pads, however, even a spare set of brake pads might only last for 30 miles," said O'Dea, who called the race largely for safety concerns. "Witnessing the fear in the eyes of the pros who came in first sealed the decision to cut the second loop."
"I won by two minutes because he (Tanguy) had mechanicals," said Schalk. "A dry battle might have been different. Today was more about survival."
More than a half hour later, Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher/SRAM/NoTubes), Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac), and Ernesto Marenchin (Speadgoat.com) rounded out the next three spots. They all came in within minutes of each other.
Women
In the women's race, Fool's Gold was a pivotal race for contenders Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) and NUE Series leader Cheryl Sornson (Team CF). Carey, needing a win, set the pace from the start, taking the Queen of the Mountain award.
At 5:02:20, Carey's impressive finish was 13th overall among the men and women combined. For Carey, this is her third win in the Kenda NUE Series, which sets up a showdown at the final event, The Shenandoah 100, just two weeks away. The winner will likely claim the title of 2010 NUE Champion.
"For me, I had a rotten day," said Sornson. "I was sent in the wrong direction and then corrected my mistake, but as conditions worsened and I lost brakes, I felt it best to stay safe and pulled out before the last eight miles of trail. I was mentally done and mechanically hampered, and it was a good decision for me. Bummed, but the season has been so great that this one race does not sour it for me."
Retired racer and former national champion, Sue Haywood, rolled in 28 minutes behind the leader with Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) less than a minute back. Simril has improved her scores all season, moving up the ranks on this year's circuit.
Singlespeed
According to NUE Singlespeed reigning Champion, Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes), "I had a great start going up the first long climb, riding with men's open leaders, Schalk and Tanguy. I soon discovered that their pace was too much and I settled into my pace. Harlan Price (Team CF) and Mike Simonson then caught me a mile or so before the top of the climb."
Price did not feel his best that day. "It was raining, I was late dealing with a lost dog I picked up on the freeway and knew that I had to beat Pflug or at least get second. I had just put my bike together Thursday and realized that the bottom bracket was loose, so I attacked two miles before Aid Station One. I also realized that in my haste that morning, I had forgotten my multi-tool so I was hoping they would have one there."
"At checkpoint one, Matt Ferrari (Hubcap/Freeze Thaw cycles) caught Price and I as we were searching for our stuff there," said Pflug. "I left the checkpoint first, but was soon caught by Price and Ferrari in the super muddy singletrack. Price and I then put a little time on Ferrari, but I had to drop off Price's pace on the descents because I could tell my brakes were starting to go. By aid station 2, Ferrari had caught me again. We rode together for a short while, but soon my brakes were completely fried and I had no choice but to walk the downhills leading down to aid station 3. With no way to repair my brakes out on the trail, I had to abandon the race. I guess now the singlespeed series title will come down to the outcome of the race between me and Harlan at Shenandoah."
Price went on to win the race but a paid a price as well. "Just Before Aid Station 4, I caught Tanguy who was having cassette issues. I had no rear brakes from about mile 20 forward and resigned myself to modulating the front brake.
After aid station four, there was a straight, nasty, steep descent. I was fully into it before realizing that I had NO BRAKES. I decided to try to ride it out, reaching speeds up to 30-40mph, scard sh**less, and jus' holdin' on! It was then that I realized I wouldn't make the upcoming turns and had to dump it. The bike was in the trees and I slid 30 feet downhill suffering bruised ribs and requiring eight stitches.
Tanguy asked if I was ok and then went on. In the process, I lost the bead on my tire but quickly made the repair and moved on. After crossing the finish line, I pretty much broke down upon learning about the 50-mile cut. I was gonna do it, but it wouldn't have been good."
Men's open racer, Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles) confessed that he had bailed on the same descent, gashing his elbow in the process. Keith Dyarmett (Team Bear Legs) who completed the 50-mile race, said, "I thought I'd only have to push on 'Bear Hair' trail, about 20 miles into the race, but I've been pedalin' for nine hours! At one point, I thought to myself, I hope they are serving breakfast tomorrow morning because I'm probably not going to get in before then!" Little wonder than many racer's crossed the line doin' the cramp dance.
Peter Rajcani, of Dallas, Texas, who walked away with the last place award at 9:56:32, a case of Terrapin Hopsolution, said, "I heard about the race being called at Aid Station 4 and thought to myself, now I can just ride and enjoy the rest of the race." Rajcani enjoyed the rest of the race and finished, an achievement in itself given that out of a record 300 starters, 120 did not finish.
"O'Dea's decision to call the race likely prevented more injuries and fortunately, there were no life threatening injuries that day. All racers who registered for the 100 and completed the first 50-mile loop will receive series credit and points," said NUE Series Director Ryan O'Dell
Masters 50+
Finishing 19 minutes ahead of his nearest challenger in a time of 5:42:40, Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/acfstores.com), from Royal Oak Michigan returned late in the season to dominate the field, capturing his first NUE Master's Series Championship in the red mud of Fool's Gold.
Herriman, with wins at Cohutta, Mohican, and Lumberjack earlier this year has a lock on the series with four wins and will take the podium at Shenandoah to receive cash and prizes.
Second place went to Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles), who finished in 6:01:50, 19 minutes ahead of David Grauer (Orthopro) and James Wilson (Team CF) who finished 6:40:27 and 6:49:17 respectively.
Among the buzz around the finish line after the harrowing race, Clay Combs shared his experience about taking some time to cool off in a nearby creek. "That sit in the creek did wonders for me. It rejuvenated me."
Laughing about his experience over a cold draft sweetwater 420 Pale Ale, Charles Nahas (GATR) said, "I'm gonna have nightmares about that ride!"; however, most, including Nahas, admitted they would likely be back next year too.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Coop)
|4:15:26
|2
|Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
|0:02:06
|3
|Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher / SRAM / Notubes)
|0:25:20
|4
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:29:25
|5
|Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.com)
|0:38:13
|6
|Andy Applegate
|0:40:47
|7
|Charlie Storm (Inland Construction)
|0:43:20
|8
|Harry Precourt (Twin Six)
|9
|Bradley Cobb (motor mile racing/scv)
|0:43:43
|10
|David Wood (Trek 29er Crew)
|0:52:47
|11
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|1:09:16
|12
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike)
|1:13:09
|13
|Tim Winters (SORBA - GATR)
|1:21:34
|14
|Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles)
|1:25:27
|15
|Sean Crichton (RecoverBetter.com)
|1:27:15
|16
|Doug Milliken (ABRT / Bike Doctor - Frederick)
|1:31:31
|17
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:31:33
|18
|Anthony Hergert (Nouveau Velo Cycling)
|1:33:22
|19
|Ray Smith (Humana/Cycler's Cafe)
|1:38:13
|20
|Anthony Janik (Twin Six/Bicycles ETC/Recoverbetter.com)
|1:45:28
|21
|Bill Holden
|2:01:01
|22
|Andrew Sorey (R2W Cycling Team)
|2:12:04
|23
|Andrew Christman (Caffeine Racing)
|2:27:39
|24
|Anthony Ippolito (Southern Brazil Adventures)
|2:43:02
|25
|Jeff Minnerick (Rawanus)
|3:32:07
|26
|Stanley Lewis
|3:56:19
|27
|Shawn Winsor
|4:00:59
|28
|Josh Butler (Team Andrew)
|5:18:14
|29
|Christopher Stanley
|5:23:08
|30
|Peter Rajcani
|5:41:06
|DNF
|Harvey Minton (Independent Fabrication)
|DNF
|Shane Schreihart (Bikeman.com/Swiftwick)
|DNF
|Dan Kotwicki (29ercrew.com / SRAM XX)
|DNF
|Andy Gorski
|DNF
|Ben Bonney (Bike Shop 1919)
|DNF
|Ian Spivack (DCMTB/Studio Organics)
|DNF
|Kelsey Oliver (Team Metro Reprographics)
|DNF
|Kevin Conerly (Boardtown Bikes (Starkville, MS))
|DNF
|Kyle Taylor (TEAM SUBARU/CYCLONES)
|DNF
|Mark Donaghy
|DNF
|Paul Brannon (Relentless)
|DNF
|Robert Toledano
|DNF
|Scott Pavao (Bicycles Etc/Pavao Construction)
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (trulyspokin/subaru cyclones)
|DNF
|Zack Morrey (Ice House Bikes)
|DNF
|Mike Hopton
|DNS
|Jamie Ingalls (Hub - Endurance)
|DNS
|Steven Myers (Team MOAB)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|5:02:20
|2
|Sue Haywood
|0:27:51
|3
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:28:48
|4
|Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul / The Natural Way)
|1:48:16
|DNF
|Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)
|DNF
|Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon)
|DNS
|Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harlan Price (Team CF)
|4:28:12
|2
|Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|0:21:36
|3
|Ron Sanborn (Mclain Cycle & Fitness)
|0:31:35
|4
|John Karrasch (Wagon Wheels Racing)
|1:49:24
|DNF
|Michael Watson (Dahlonega WheelWorks)
|DNF
|Jon Dalman
|DNF
|Gerry Pflug (Salsa)
|DNF
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|DNF
|Russel Henderson (nccx)
|DNF
|Heath Hillman
|DNF
|Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing)
|DNF
|Clay Chiles (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|DNF
|Doug Smith (Gator Cycle)
|DNF
|Joseph Queen (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Herriman (Trek 29er crew/WSC/Acfstores.com)
|5:42:40
|2
|Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|0:19:10
|3
|David Grauer (orthopro)
|0:57:47
|4
|James Wilson (Team CF)
|1:06:37
|5
|Robert McDonald
|2:54:25
|6
|Ed McCalley (team ed racing)
|7
|Kerry Pike (CYCLE HAUS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Chapman (Arcadian Shop)
|6:40:23
|2
|Ricky Wiles
|0:10:13
|3
|Casey Fannin (Cahaba Cycles)
|0:31:57
|4
|Dan Fortunas
|0:39:36
|5
|John Davis (Higher Ground)
|0:42:14
|6
|Gary Robertson
|0:57:19
|7
|Bob Seitz (GATR)
|1:18:33
|8
|Dennis O'Neil
|1:47:19
|9
|David Wright
|1:49:49
|DNF
|Bill Bravato (Wells Fargo Advisors)
|DNF
|Carl Zart
|DNF
|David Sclater
|DNF
|Jesse Gould
|DNF
|John Burch (BMW-NARC)
|DNF
|Mike Miller
|DNF
|Patrick Cooper
|DNF
|Tim Cotton
|DNS
|Vick Dyer (Bike Zoo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Black (Inland / BTD)
|4:49:48
|2
|David Hall (Cafe:ine/Niner)
|0:23:53
|3
|Jeremy Edge
|0:28:40
|4
|Robert Giannini (Locos Cycling Team)
|0:38:19
|5
|Justin Mace (Motor mile racing)
|0:41:18
|6
|Adam Ray (Chain Heart)
|0:43:50
|7
|Jeff Clayton (Walthall Oil)
|0:44:05
|8
|Anthony Patterson
|1:10:56
|9
|Jon Stang (Mountain Hound Racing)
|1:18:46
|10
|Kurt Rampton
|1:19:01
|11
|Eddie Thomas (SP)
|1:19:50
|12
|Mike Brown (SORBA/OMBA)
|1:28:10
|13
|Fred Smith
|1:30:37
|14
|Ryan O'Connor
|1:30:49
|15
|Monte Hewett
|1:31:58
|16
|Sean Wallace (Team Bike Works Orlando)
|1:41:11
|17
|Alex Hagianu (The Hub Bikes/Terrapin Brewery)
|1:41:37
|18
|Jack Easter (Team Sfatto)
|1:44:48
|19
|Tim Stout (US Air Force)
|1:53:57
|20
|Matthew Schneider (Hub Bikes/Terrapin Brewing)
|1:55:32
|21
|Asa Marshall (Bike Tech Macon, GA)
|1:56:15
|22
|Christopher Grund (BUMP)
|1:59:29
|23
|Matt Smith
|2:01:38
|24
|Brian Schultz (ABRC)
|2:01:39
|25
|Howard Rhyne (Inland Construction/Back To Dirt)
|2:04:54
|26
|Trent Paulk (BBC)
|2:05:23
|27
|Van Mixon
|28
|James Ganey
|2:07:01
|29
|Michael Henry
|2:08:04
|30
|Craig Vedova (Coach Chris.ca/Ted Velikonja)
|2:08:53
|31
|Eric Burke (Faster Mustache)
|2:14:13
|32
|Mario French (Hillbilly Racing)
|2:16:39
|33
|Juan Gomez (InLowGear)
|2:17:55
|34
|Joe Czerwonka (Bob's Red Mill)
|2:20:37
|35
|Daniel Topley (58 inches of fury)
|2:30:12
|36
|Eric Latiimer (Power House Cycling)
|2:31:11
|37
|Keith Kudlac (Spyrel.com)
|2:33:36
|38
|Mike Berube (Strata Worldwide)
|2:33:48
|39
|Mark Duffus (addictive cycles/bike store warner robins)
|2:38:08
|40
|Juan Pelaez (InLowGear)
|2:40:12
|41
|Stuart Rackley
|2:41:19
|42
|Selby Holler (cow town cycling)
|2:43:36
|43
|Christopher Campbell
|2:46:10
|44
|Andy Johnson (Trace Bikes/Guinness for Breakfast)
|2:52:12
|45
|Andres Rojas (In Low Gear)
|2:55:09
|46
|Brandon Thornton
|2:55:30
|47
|Farzad Nahai
|2:56:02
|48
|David O'Rear
|2:58:23
|49
|Joshua Valentine (Florida State Cycling)
|2:59:40
|50
|Will Seidel
|3:00:38
|51
|Charlie Putnal
|3:00:54
|52
|Adam Fancher (@ the hub)
|3:03:56
|53
|Kelly Jones
|3:04:52
|54
|Steve Solomon
|3:06:13
|55
|Jeff Ford
|3:11:12
|56
|Trey Schwalb
|3:16:50
|57
|Alejandro Urraza (In low gear)
|3:19:37
|58
|Greg Elrod
|3:20:44
|59
|Greg Palmer (Coach Chris.ca/Ted Velikonja)
|3:20:54
|60
|Patrick Hensel
|3:22:07
|61
|Chris Brown (Team Animali)
|3:23:03
|62
|Brian Boatman
|3:25:50
|63
|Eric Sherline
|3:28:10
|64
|Steve Abrass (Beaches Velo Sport)
|65
|Jeremy Smith (Scenic City Velo)
|3:30:00
|66
|Chip Whitley
|3:34:04
|67
|Chad Smith
|3:34:39
|68
|Robert Hester
|3:34:54
|69
|Marc Bolick
|3:40:56
|70
|Matthew Kahrs
|71
|Jerry McClung
|3:41:04
|72
|Mark Hanna
|3:44:06
|73
|Brian Segal (Rogue Racing Project)
|3:46:37
|74
|David Chorazak (Cycle Haus)
|3:47:23
|75
|Shane Wallace (LRCO)
|3:50:00
|76
|Wayne DellaMaestra (Back To Dirt/Inland Construction)
|3:52:10
|77
|Jeff Kaplan
|3:52:19
|78
|Randy Moody
|3:58:21
|79
|Joseph Dennis (SP)
|4:00:06
|80
|Sam Spetalnick (Ridin' Dirty)
|4:04:44
|81
|Chris Hines
|4:07:28
|82
|Tracy Honeycutt (FFCC/Toyota Forklift of Atlanta)
|4:16:08
|83
|Timothy Davenport
|4:16:59
|84
|Woody Wheeler (Toyota Forklifts of Atlanta)
|4:17:42
|85
|Jason Ottinger (Bikechain.com)
|4:24:16
|86
|Kirk Allgood
|4:27:57
|87
|Keith Dyarmett
|4:33:02
|88
|Kevin Tumlin (Outdoor Store)
|4:34:28
|89
|Long Island Iced Tea (Green Machine)
|4:36:53
|90
|Adrian Hruszkewycz
|4:42:49
|91
|Andy Goodson (Trace Bikes Race Team)
|4:44:06
|92
|Jacob Corwine (OMBA)
|4:47:37
|93
|Kevin Bartenfield
|4:49:07
|94
|Robert Sherfy (VT Cycling)
|4:49:34
|95
|Leo Anderson
|4:50:52
|96
|Clay Combs (GATR)
|4:56:42
|97
|David Pressley (Inland Construction/Back to Dirt)
|4:59:44
|98
|Charles Nahas
|5:03:04
|99
|Vaughn Locke (cow town cycling)
|5:05:02
|100
|Ronnie Acuna (VeloBrew Racing)
|5:08:31
|101
|Jose Centeno
|5:16:25
|102
|Robert Meade
|5:16:30
|103
|Will Irvin
|5:18:16
|104
|Charles Bagwell
|5:21:04
|105
|Timothy Fiquett
|5:33:24
|106
|Brent Sparkman (Epic Ride)
|5:56:27
|107
|Scott Wells (The People Network, Inc.)
|6:06:56
|108
|Paul Arsenault (TEAM ICCULUS)
|6:49:25
|109
|Dean Thornton (GeorgiaMTB)
|6:50:38
|DNF
|Jeff Mrachek (DNS)
|DNF
|Brian Moran (BUMP)
|DNF
|Chadd Biehler
|DNF
|Chris Guy
|DNF
|Christopher Rampton (Faster Mustache)
|DNF
|Corey Hubbard
|DNF
|Craig Evans (team bikers choice)
|DNF
|Daniel Owen
|DNF
|David Conway (SORBA Athens)
|DNF
|Drew Newell
|DNF
|Dustin Gaddis
|DNF
|Eric Christophersen (Metro Repographics)
|DNF
|Eric McDuffie
|DNF
|Glen Potter
|DNF
|Greg Fredrickson
|DNF
|Harold Sotillo (Rueda Loca)
|DNF
|Kenneth Wood (Team Sfatto)
|DNF
|Jason Betz ((W)reck.less Racing)
|DNF
|John Beckett
|DNF
|Joseph Fairclough
|DNF
|Kevin Gibbs
|DNF
|Mark Johnson (Addictive Cycles)
|DNF
|Mark Muro (BUMP)
|DNF
|Mark Rudder (Team Bikers Choice)
|DNF
|Matt Rinella (Team Metro)
|DNF
|Michael Bobroski (Panama City Flyers)
|DNF
|Michael Ferguson (Yes! Healthy Frozen Yogurt)
|DNF
|Michael O'Kelley (CMH Architects)
|DNF
|Mitch Moses (BUMP Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers)
|DNF
|Reece Haettich
|DNF
|Richard Foster (Smyrna Bicycles)
|DNF
|Richard Mansker
|DNF
|Rodney Reber (Gator Cycle)
|DNF
|Ross Douglas (Augusta Cross Coalition)
|DNF
|Stephen Hackett (MOAB)
|DNF
|Stephen Russell (MOAB/MTV)
|DNF
|Steve Goldberg
|DNF
|Steven Wells (Memphis Ripper Clan)
|DNF
|Stewart Tanner
|DNF
|Ted Stoddard
|DNF
|Tom Spetalnick (Ridin' Dirty)
|DNF
|Travis Fowler (First victory/probuild/cycle south)
|DNF
|Zachary McCool (Boardtown Bikes)
|DNF
|Robi Johnston (Addictive Cycles / Cycle Youth)
|DNF
|Zack Rider
|DNF
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpe's Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Andrew Gates
|DNF
|Jason Kepley
|DNS
|Brent Scarabin (Wednesday Chaires)
|DNS
|Dave Muse (55nine)
|DNS
|Grant Castle (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo)
|DNF
|Adam Prescott (Mobile Velo)
|DNF
|Bill Victor (Long Cane Trails. LLC)
|DNF
|Brian Madden (Sport Factory)
|DNF
|Danny Powell (Powell Flooring, INC.)
|DNF
|David Blalock (Atlanta Pro Bikes - Industry Nine - Maxxis)
|DNF
|Gerald Craven
|DNF
|Grant Blankenship
|DNF
|Jeff Scott
|DNF
|Matt Cauthen (Trace Bikes Race Team)
|DNF
|Mike Saunders (Dahlonega Wheelworks)
|DNF
|Sean Sanders (The Sport Factory)
|DNF
|Terrence Gleason (El Gato Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Reardon
|5:29:10
|2
|Zachary Sager (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:34:09
|3
|Tab Tollett (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:56:46
|4
|David Greenwell (GATR)
|1:09:39
|5
|Richie Daigle
|1:52:58
|6
|Darryl Clark
|1:57:54
|7
|Tommy Vu (Vu's Brother)
|2:19:02
|8
|Ryan Nelson (Fueled by Chickens)
|2:54:23
|DNF
|Steve Johnston (Bike Town USA)
|DNF
|Tim Jones
|DNF
|JD Powers (Bull City Cycling)
|DNF
|Joe Collins (Rogue Racing Project)
|DNF
|John Harris (Rogue Racing Project)
|DNF
|Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Randall
|6:02:03
|2
|Jamie Dinkins
|0:07:47
|3
|Andrea Wilson (Unattached)
|0:47:15
|4
|Amy Mace (Grace law trek)
|1:26:57
|5
|Courtney Akin (Sorella Cycling)
|1:30:03
|6
|Shanna Powell (Endless Bike Co)
|1:30:04
|7
|Gwyneth Lodge (Sorella Cycling pb BVM Engineerig)
|2:08:15
|8
|Margo Carroll
|2:44:58
|9
|Stacey Davis
|10
|Krista Combs (GATR)
|3:30:54
|11
|Carroll Hageseth (Crazee Carroll)
|4:20:09
|12
|Sunny Sandidge (Sorella Cycling p/b BVM Engineering)
|13
|Jennifer Rau
|4:50:42
|14
|Lisa Weis
|5:28:42
|15
|Jane Powell (Team Icculus)
|5:37:13
|DNF
|Alison Rhyne (Inland Construction/Back To Dirt)
|DNF
|Anna Kelso (Gripped Racing)
|DNF
|Christine Davis
|DNF
|Mary Fowler (first victory/probuild/cycle south)
|DNF
|Renee Corwine
|DNS
|Anne Ledbetter (Sorella Cycling presented by BVM engineering)
|DNS
|Ruthie Myers (29er Crew)
|DNF
|Linda Demma (Sorella p/b BVM engineering)
