Image 1 of 15 You could see just how muddy it was at aid station three. (Image credit: Russell Sandidge) Image 2 of 15 Bikes all lined up while riders get support at aid station three. (Image credit: Russell Sandidge) Image 3 of 15 Fool's Gold Open Men's Podium: Ernesto Marenchin (SpeedGoat) - 5th, Mike Simonson (Gary Fisher Crew) - 3rd, Jeff Schalk (Trek Coop) - 1st, Christain Tanguy (Team CF) - 2nd, Robert Marion (American Classic / Kenda), 4th (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 4 of 15 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile) and Sue Haywood caked in Georgia red clay and loving it (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 5 of 15 Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat) fords the swollen creek just before the finish line. (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 6 of 15 Fool's Gold 100 Open Women's Podium: Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul The Natural Way) - 4th, Brenda Simril (Motor Mile) - 3rd, Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt) - 1st, Sue Haywood - 2nd (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 7 of 15 50-mile king of the mountain winners: Will Black (Inland) and Lisa Randall (Outspoken) (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 8 of 15 Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt) and Jeff Schalk (Trek Coop) hoist their queen and king of the mountain awards for the 100-miler (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 9 of 15 Fool's Gold 100 50-miler podium: Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles) - 2nd, Robert Herriman (29er crew) - 1st, David Grauer (Orthopro) - 3rd, James Wilson (Team CF) - 4th (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 10 of 15 Fool's Gold singlespeed podium: Harlan Price (Team CF) - 1st (not pictured), John Karrasch (Wagon Wheels Racing) - 4th, Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap Freeze Thaw) - 2nd, Ron Sanborn (McClain Cycle) - 3rd (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 11 of 15 A local racer blazes through the Chattahoochee National Forest (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 12 of 15 NUE Series Leader Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Coop) in the lead pack (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 13 of 15 Gerry Pflug (Salsa Cycles) takes the hole shot closely followed by Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat) (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 14 of 15 Amandy Carey and others listen intently at the pre-race meeting. (Image credit: David McIntyre) Image 15 of 15 Robert Marion (American Classic / Kenda) was all smiles after the Fool's Gold 100 was cut short due to Epic Conditions (Image credit: David McIntyre)

It was ironic that fool's gold would have such an impact on racers at the Kenda NUE Series round on Saturday. The home of the Fool's Gold 100, the first major US gold rush took place around the Dahlonega, (pronounced Duh-lon-uhga) Georgia area in 1828, nearly 20 years before the better known California Gold Rush.

In addition to the coveted metal, there is the less valuable metal known as "fool's gold". It is shiny, like real gold, however, unlike real gold, fool's gold (pyrites or mica) is known for its crystalline structure, which makes it usually glittery. Mountain bike racers often notice the shiny mica on their bodies after a race, but at round seven of the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series, they experienced just how abrasive these little metal flakes can be.

After wet and muddy conditions earlier this season at the Cohutta 100 and then again at the Mohican 100, no doubt, racers were praying that the Fool's Gold would be dry and warm as usual. However, beginning just after midnight, the foul weather started.

A powerful line of thunderstorms moved through the Camp Wahsega start/finish, unleashing seemingly nonstop lightning strikes followed by booming thunder and heavy rains. The local news issued flood warnings on race morning, the result of stationary storms that were dumping as much as one inch of rain per hour on some areas. Although the electrical storms moved through well before the start of the race, steady rains remained to take their place. Thus began the 2010 Fool's Gold saga.

In what was a one-lap race instead of a two-lap race, Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Coop) defeated Christian Tanguy (Team CF) and Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher / SRAM / Notubes).

In the women's race, Amanda Carey (Kenda / Felt) took top honors ahead of retired pro Sue Haywood and Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing). Series leader Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) DNF'ed after she went the wrong way and decided that continuing on in the dangerous conditions wasn't worth it.

Harlan Price (Team CF) won the singlespeed race while Robert Herriman (Trek 29er crew/WSC/Acfstores.com) topped the master's field.

Men

Early in the men's open race, last year's Fool's Gold winner Christian Tanguy (Team CF) and NUE reigning champion Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain CoOp) led the way up the first large gravel road climb with Schalk edging out Tanguy to take the King of the Mountain award that included a growler from Yazoo beer.

Schalk described conditions as "the worst conditions of the year. I lost my rear brake completely at mile 30". This was true of most racers as the mica, better known as fool's gold, ground brake pads down in as little as 20 to 30 miles in the soaked, red, Georgia clay.

At the end of lap one, Schalk logged what would be a winning time of 4:15:26, edging out last year's winner by just two minutes before both pleaded with race director, Eddie O'Dea, to call the race.

"Both racers told me they were willing to continue on and had spare brake pads, however, even a spare set of brake pads might only last for 30 miles," said O'Dea, who called the race largely for safety concerns. "Witnessing the fear in the eyes of the pros who came in first sealed the decision to cut the second loop."

"I won by two minutes because he (Tanguy) had mechanicals," said Schalk. "A dry battle might have been different. Today was more about survival."

More than a half hour later, Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher/SRAM/NoTubes), Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac), and Ernesto Marenchin (Speadgoat.com) rounded out the next three spots. They all came in within minutes of each other.

Women

In the women's race, Fool's Gold was a pivotal race for contenders Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) and NUE Series leader Cheryl Sornson (Team CF). Carey, needing a win, set the pace from the start, taking the Queen of the Mountain award.

At 5:02:20, Carey's impressive finish was 13th overall among the men and women combined. For Carey, this is her third win in the Kenda NUE Series, which sets up a showdown at the final event, The Shenandoah 100, just two weeks away. The winner will likely claim the title of 2010 NUE Champion.

"For me, I had a rotten day," said Sornson. "I was sent in the wrong direction and then corrected my mistake, but as conditions worsened and I lost brakes, I felt it best to stay safe and pulled out before the last eight miles of trail. I was mentally done and mechanically hampered, and it was a good decision for me. Bummed, but the season has been so great that this one race does not sour it for me."

Retired racer and former national champion, Sue Haywood, rolled in 28 minutes behind the leader with Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) less than a minute back. Simril has improved her scores all season, moving up the ranks on this year's circuit.

Singlespeed

According to NUE Singlespeed reigning Champion, Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes), "I had a great start going up the first long climb, riding with men's open leaders, Schalk and Tanguy. I soon discovered that their pace was too much and I settled into my pace. Harlan Price (Team CF) and Mike Simonson then caught me a mile or so before the top of the climb."

Price did not feel his best that day. "It was raining, I was late dealing with a lost dog I picked up on the freeway and knew that I had to beat Pflug or at least get second. I had just put my bike together Thursday and realized that the bottom bracket was loose, so I attacked two miles before Aid Station One. I also realized that in my haste that morning, I had forgotten my multi-tool so I was hoping they would have one there."

"At checkpoint one, Matt Ferrari (Hubcap/Freeze Thaw cycles) caught Price and I as we were searching for our stuff there," said Pflug. "I left the checkpoint first, but was soon caught by Price and Ferrari in the super muddy singletrack. Price and I then put a little time on Ferrari, but I had to drop off Price's pace on the descents because I could tell my brakes were starting to go. By aid station 2, Ferrari had caught me again. We rode together for a short while, but soon my brakes were completely fried and I had no choice but to walk the downhills leading down to aid station 3. With no way to repair my brakes out on the trail, I had to abandon the race. I guess now the singlespeed series title will come down to the outcome of the race between me and Harlan at Shenandoah."

Price went on to win the race but a paid a price as well. "Just Before Aid Station 4, I caught Tanguy who was having cassette issues. I had no rear brakes from about mile 20 forward and resigned myself to modulating the front brake.

After aid station four, there was a straight, nasty, steep descent. I was fully into it before realizing that I had NO BRAKES. I decided to try to ride it out, reaching speeds up to 30-40mph, scard sh**less, and jus' holdin' on! It was then that I realized I wouldn't make the upcoming turns and had to dump it. The bike was in the trees and I slid 30 feet downhill suffering bruised ribs and requiring eight stitches.

Tanguy asked if I was ok and then went on. In the process, I lost the bead on my tire but quickly made the repair and moved on. After crossing the finish line, I pretty much broke down upon learning about the 50-mile cut. I was gonna do it, but it wouldn't have been good."

Men's open racer, Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles) confessed that he had bailed on the same descent, gashing his elbow in the process. Keith Dyarmett (Team Bear Legs) who completed the 50-mile race, said, "I thought I'd only have to push on 'Bear Hair' trail, about 20 miles into the race, but I've been pedalin' for nine hours! At one point, I thought to myself, I hope they are serving breakfast tomorrow morning because I'm probably not going to get in before then!" Little wonder than many racer's crossed the line doin' the cramp dance.

Peter Rajcani, of Dallas, Texas, who walked away with the last place award at 9:56:32, a case of Terrapin Hopsolution, said, "I heard about the race being called at Aid Station 4 and thought to myself, now I can just ride and enjoy the rest of the race." Rajcani enjoyed the rest of the race and finished, an achievement in itself given that out of a record 300 starters, 120 did not finish.

"O'Dea's decision to call the race likely prevented more injuries and fortunately, there were no life threatening injuries that day. All racers who registered for the 100 and completed the first 50-mile loop will receive series credit and points," said NUE Series Director Ryan O'Dell

Masters 50+

Finishing 19 minutes ahead of his nearest challenger in a time of 5:42:40, Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/acfstores.com), from Royal Oak Michigan returned late in the season to dominate the field, capturing his first NUE Master's Series Championship in the red mud of Fool's Gold.

Herriman, with wins at Cohutta, Mohican, and Lumberjack earlier this year has a lock on the series with four wins and will take the podium at Shenandoah to receive cash and prizes.

Second place went to Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles), who finished in 6:01:50, 19 minutes ahead of David Grauer (Orthopro) and James Wilson (Team CF) who finished 6:40:27 and 6:49:17 respectively.

Among the buzz around the finish line after the harrowing race, Clay Combs shared his experience about taking some time to cool off in a nearby creek. "That sit in the creek did wonders for me. It rejuvenated me."

Laughing about his experience over a cold draft sweetwater 420 Pale Ale, Charles Nahas (GATR) said, "I'm gonna have nightmares about that ride!"; however, most, including Nahas, admitted they would likely be back next year too.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Coop) 4:15:26 2 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:02:06 3 Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher / SRAM / Notubes) 0:25:20 4 Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) 0:29:25 5 Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.com) 0:38:13 6 Andy Applegate 0:40:47 7 Charlie Storm (Inland Construction) 0:43:20 8 Harry Precourt (Twin Six) 9 Bradley Cobb (motor mile racing/scv) 0:43:43 10 David Wood (Trek 29er Crew) 0:52:47 11 Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes) 1:09:16 12 Drew Scharns (Boone Bike) 1:13:09 13 Tim Winters (SORBA - GATR) 1:21:34 14 Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles) 1:25:27 15 Sean Crichton (RecoverBetter.com) 1:27:15 16 Doug Milliken (ABRT / Bike Doctor - Frederick) 1:31:31 17 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 1:31:33 18 Anthony Hergert (Nouveau Velo Cycling) 1:33:22 19 Ray Smith (Humana/Cycler's Cafe) 1:38:13 20 Anthony Janik (Twin Six/Bicycles ETC/Recoverbetter.com) 1:45:28 21 Bill Holden 2:01:01 22 Andrew Sorey (R2W Cycling Team) 2:12:04 23 Andrew Christman (Caffeine Racing) 2:27:39 24 Anthony Ippolito (Southern Brazil Adventures) 2:43:02 25 Jeff Minnerick (Rawanus) 3:32:07 26 Stanley Lewis 3:56:19 27 Shawn Winsor 4:00:59 28 Josh Butler (Team Andrew) 5:18:14 29 Christopher Stanley 5:23:08 30 Peter Rajcani 5:41:06 DNF Harvey Minton (Independent Fabrication) DNF Shane Schreihart (Bikeman.com/Swiftwick) DNF Dan Kotwicki (29ercrew.com / SRAM XX) DNF Andy Gorski DNF Ben Bonney (Bike Shop 1919) DNF Ian Spivack (DCMTB/Studio Organics) DNF Kelsey Oliver (Team Metro Reprographics) DNF Kevin Conerly (Boardtown Bikes (Starkville, MS)) DNF Kyle Taylor (TEAM SUBARU/CYCLONES) DNF Mark Donaghy DNF Paul Brannon (Relentless) DNF Robert Toledano DNF Scott Pavao (Bicycles Etc/Pavao Construction) DNF Stephen Hyde (trulyspokin/subaru cyclones) DNF Zack Morrey (Ice House Bikes) DNF Mike Hopton DNS Jamie Ingalls (Hub - Endurance) DNS Steven Myers (Team MOAB)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 5:02:20 2 Sue Haywood 0:27:51 3 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 0:28:48 4 Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul / The Natural Way) 1:48:16 DNF Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) DNF Namrita O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon) DNS Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harlan Price (Team CF) 4:28:12 2 Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:21:36 3 Ron Sanborn (Mclain Cycle & Fitness) 0:31:35 4 John Karrasch (Wagon Wheels Racing) 1:49:24 DNF Michael Watson (Dahlonega WheelWorks) DNF Jon Dalman DNF Gerry Pflug (Salsa) DNF Jason Morgan (Industry Nine) DNF Russel Henderson (nccx) DNF Heath Hillman DNF Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing) DNF Clay Chiles (Freeze Thaw Cycles) DNF Doug Smith (Gator Cycle) DNF Joseph Queen (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo)

Master 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Herriman (Trek 29er crew/WSC/Acfstores.com) 5:42:40 2 Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:19:10 3 David Grauer (orthopro) 0:57:47 4 James Wilson (Team CF) 1:06:37 5 Robert McDonald 2:54:25 6 Ed McCalley (team ed racing) 7 Kerry Pike (CYCLE HAUS)

Masters 50+ 50-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Chapman (Arcadian Shop) 6:40:23 2 Ricky Wiles 0:10:13 3 Casey Fannin (Cahaba Cycles) 0:31:57 4 Dan Fortunas 0:39:36 5 John Davis (Higher Ground) 0:42:14 6 Gary Robertson 0:57:19 7 Bob Seitz (GATR) 1:18:33 8 Dennis O'Neil 1:47:19 9 David Wright 1:49:49 DNF Bill Bravato (Wells Fargo Advisors) DNF Carl Zart DNF David Sclater DNF Jesse Gould DNF John Burch (BMW-NARC) DNF Mike Miller DNF Patrick Cooper DNF Tim Cotton DNS Vick Dyer (Bike Zoo)

Men 50-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Black (Inland / BTD) 4:49:48 2 David Hall (Cafe:ine/Niner) 0:23:53 3 Jeremy Edge 0:28:40 4 Robert Giannini (Locos Cycling Team) 0:38:19 5 Justin Mace (Motor mile racing) 0:41:18 6 Adam Ray (Chain Heart) 0:43:50 7 Jeff Clayton (Walthall Oil) 0:44:05 8 Anthony Patterson 1:10:56 9 Jon Stang (Mountain Hound Racing) 1:18:46 10 Kurt Rampton 1:19:01 11 Eddie Thomas (SP) 1:19:50 12 Mike Brown (SORBA/OMBA) 1:28:10 13 Fred Smith 1:30:37 14 Ryan O'Connor 1:30:49 15 Monte Hewett 1:31:58 16 Sean Wallace (Team Bike Works Orlando) 1:41:11 17 Alex Hagianu (The Hub Bikes/Terrapin Brewery) 1:41:37 18 Jack Easter (Team Sfatto) 1:44:48 19 Tim Stout (US Air Force) 1:53:57 20 Matthew Schneider (Hub Bikes/Terrapin Brewing) 1:55:32 21 Asa Marshall (Bike Tech Macon, GA) 1:56:15 22 Christopher Grund (BUMP) 1:59:29 23 Matt Smith 2:01:38 24 Brian Schultz (ABRC) 2:01:39 25 Howard Rhyne (Inland Construction/Back To Dirt) 2:04:54 26 Trent Paulk (BBC) 2:05:23 27 Van Mixon 28 James Ganey 2:07:01 29 Michael Henry 2:08:04 30 Craig Vedova (Coach Chris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 2:08:53 31 Eric Burke (Faster Mustache) 2:14:13 32 Mario French (Hillbilly Racing) 2:16:39 33 Juan Gomez (InLowGear) 2:17:55 34 Joe Czerwonka (Bob's Red Mill) 2:20:37 35 Daniel Topley (58 inches of fury) 2:30:12 36 Eric Latiimer (Power House Cycling) 2:31:11 37 Keith Kudlac (Spyrel.com) 2:33:36 38 Mike Berube (Strata Worldwide) 2:33:48 39 Mark Duffus (addictive cycles/bike store warner robins) 2:38:08 40 Juan Pelaez (InLowGear) 2:40:12 41 Stuart Rackley 2:41:19 42 Selby Holler (cow town cycling) 2:43:36 43 Christopher Campbell 2:46:10 44 Andy Johnson (Trace Bikes/Guinness for Breakfast) 2:52:12 45 Andres Rojas (In Low Gear) 2:55:09 46 Brandon Thornton 2:55:30 47 Farzad Nahai 2:56:02 48 David O'Rear 2:58:23 49 Joshua Valentine (Florida State Cycling) 2:59:40 50 Will Seidel 3:00:38 51 Charlie Putnal 3:00:54 52 Adam Fancher (@ the hub) 3:03:56 53 Kelly Jones 3:04:52 54 Steve Solomon 3:06:13 55 Jeff Ford 3:11:12 56 Trey Schwalb 3:16:50 57 Alejandro Urraza (In low gear) 3:19:37 58 Greg Elrod 3:20:44 59 Greg Palmer (Coach Chris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 3:20:54 60 Patrick Hensel 3:22:07 61 Chris Brown (Team Animali) 3:23:03 62 Brian Boatman 3:25:50 63 Eric Sherline 3:28:10 64 Steve Abrass (Beaches Velo Sport) 65 Jeremy Smith (Scenic City Velo) 3:30:00 66 Chip Whitley 3:34:04 67 Chad Smith 3:34:39 68 Robert Hester 3:34:54 69 Marc Bolick 3:40:56 70 Matthew Kahrs 71 Jerry McClung 3:41:04 72 Mark Hanna 3:44:06 73 Brian Segal (Rogue Racing Project) 3:46:37 74 David Chorazak (Cycle Haus) 3:47:23 75 Shane Wallace (LRCO) 3:50:00 76 Wayne DellaMaestra (Back To Dirt/Inland Construction) 3:52:10 77 Jeff Kaplan 3:52:19 78 Randy Moody 3:58:21 79 Joseph Dennis (SP) 4:00:06 80 Sam Spetalnick (Ridin' Dirty) 4:04:44 81 Chris Hines 4:07:28 82 Tracy Honeycutt (FFCC/Toyota Forklift of Atlanta) 4:16:08 83 Timothy Davenport 4:16:59 84 Woody Wheeler (Toyota Forklifts of Atlanta) 4:17:42 85 Jason Ottinger (Bikechain.com) 4:24:16 86 Kirk Allgood 4:27:57 87 Keith Dyarmett 4:33:02 88 Kevin Tumlin (Outdoor Store) 4:34:28 89 Long Island Iced Tea (Green Machine) 4:36:53 90 Adrian Hruszkewycz 4:42:49 91 Andy Goodson (Trace Bikes Race Team) 4:44:06 92 Jacob Corwine (OMBA) 4:47:37 93 Kevin Bartenfield 4:49:07 94 Robert Sherfy (VT Cycling) 4:49:34 95 Leo Anderson 4:50:52 96 Clay Combs (GATR) 4:56:42 97 David Pressley (Inland Construction/Back to Dirt) 4:59:44 98 Charles Nahas 5:03:04 99 Vaughn Locke (cow town cycling) 5:05:02 100 Ronnie Acuna (VeloBrew Racing) 5:08:31 101 Jose Centeno 5:16:25 102 Robert Meade 5:16:30 103 Will Irvin 5:18:16 104 Charles Bagwell 5:21:04 105 Timothy Fiquett 5:33:24 106 Brent Sparkman (Epic Ride) 5:56:27 107 Scott Wells (The People Network, Inc.) 6:06:56 108 Paul Arsenault (TEAM ICCULUS) 6:49:25 109 Dean Thornton (GeorgiaMTB) 6:50:38 DNF Jeff Mrachek (DNS) DNF Brian Moran (BUMP) DNF Chadd Biehler DNF Chris Guy DNF Christopher Rampton (Faster Mustache) DNF Corey Hubbard DNF Craig Evans (team bikers choice) DNF Daniel Owen DNF David Conway (SORBA Athens) DNF Drew Newell DNF Dustin Gaddis DNF Eric Christophersen (Metro Repographics) DNF Eric McDuffie DNF Glen Potter DNF Greg Fredrickson DNF Harold Sotillo (Rueda Loca) DNF Kenneth Wood (Team Sfatto) DNF Jason Betz ((W)reck.less Racing) DNF John Beckett DNF Joseph Fairclough DNF Kevin Gibbs DNF Mark Johnson (Addictive Cycles) DNF Mark Muro (BUMP) DNF Mark Rudder (Team Bikers Choice) DNF Matt Rinella (Team Metro) DNF Michael Bobroski (Panama City Flyers) DNF Michael Ferguson (Yes! Healthy Frozen Yogurt) DNF Michael O'Kelley (CMH Architects) DNF Mitch Moses (BUMP Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers) DNF Reece Haettich DNF Richard Foster (Smyrna Bicycles) DNF Richard Mansker DNF Rodney Reber (Gator Cycle) DNF Ross Douglas (Augusta Cross Coalition) DNF Stephen Hackett (MOAB) DNF Stephen Russell (MOAB/MTV) DNF Steve Goldberg DNF Steven Wells (Memphis Ripper Clan) DNF Stewart Tanner DNF Ted Stoddard DNF Tom Spetalnick (Ridin' Dirty) DNF Travis Fowler (First victory/probuild/cycle south) DNF Zachary McCool (Boardtown Bikes) DNF Robi Johnston (Addictive Cycles / Cycle Youth) DNF Zack Rider DNF Jheremy Zetans (Harpe's Bike Shop) DNF Andrew Gates DNF Jason Kepley DNS Brent Scarabin (Wednesday Chaires) DNS Dave Muse (55nine) DNS Grant Castle (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo) DNF Adam Prescott (Mobile Velo) DNF Bill Victor (Long Cane Trails. LLC) DNF Brian Madden (Sport Factory) DNF Danny Powell (Powell Flooring, INC.) DNF David Blalock (Atlanta Pro Bikes - Industry Nine - Maxxis) DNF Gerald Craven DNF Grant Blankenship DNF Jeff Scott DNF Matt Cauthen (Trace Bikes Race Team) DNF Mike Saunders (Dahlonega Wheelworks) DNF Sean Sanders (The Sport Factory) DNF Terrence Gleason (El Gato Racing)

Singlespeed 50-miler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Reardon 5:29:10 2 Zachary Sager (Rogue Racing Project) 0:34:09 3 Tab Tollett (Motor Mile Racing) 0:56:46 4 David Greenwell (GATR) 1:09:39 5 Richie Daigle 1:52:58 6 Darryl Clark 1:57:54 7 Tommy Vu (Vu's Brother) 2:19:02 8 Ryan Nelson (Fueled by Chickens) 2:54:23 DNF Steve Johnston (Bike Town USA) DNF Tim Jones DNF JD Powers (Bull City Cycling) DNF Joe Collins (Rogue Racing Project) DNF John Harris (Rogue Racing Project) DNF Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)