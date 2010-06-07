Schalk victorious in Mohican 100
Carey continues NUE winning ways
Severe electrical thunderstorms knocked out power and produced winds in excess of 60mph, swollen streams, several local tornados, and unusually large hail that greeted a record 600+ racers at the Mohican Mountain Bike 100, round number two of the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series in Ohio on Saturday. Jeff Schalk (Trek Racing Co-op) and Amandy Carey (Kenda) won the open men's and women's races.
"Registration opened with hail the size of golf balls raining down as racers began showing up for packet pickup. We were forced to temporarily close the doors of the Mohican Adventure's convention center as the largest and most severe hail I've seen in my lifetime began pounding cars and bouncing in through the doors and sliding across the floor," said Race Director Ryan O'Dell.
This was followed by an intense night of passing thunderstorms and the constant rumble of thunder and lightning throughout the night. What resulted was severe flooding, reminiscent of the 2005 race, when storms the night before flooded the entire Walhonding Valley.
This year's race was no different with soaking rains creating the muddiest conditions in Mohican's eight-year history. Several racers, including Spin Bike Shop owner and former downhill pro, Greg Jackson, claimed that this year's race was the most difficult thing he had completed in his life. However, he also followed up that statement by saying, "and I will be back next year too!"
Jackson's sentiment appeared to sum up how many racers felt after finishing Saturday's grueling event as racers discussed their harrowing day over a Mongolian BBQ and six kegs of brew provided by Bells Brewery of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Coming off his first Mohican victory in 2008, defending NUE Series Champion, Jeff Schalk finished third at Mohican last year, just one minute behind race winner Jeremiah Bishop, who set a record time of 6:50:26. However, Bishop was absent at this year's race - he was racing the Trans-Sylvania Epic instead.
This year's race began again in downtown Loudonville at Liberty Park with racers competing for a US$200 prime, courtesy of Kim's Bike's in Loudonville, awarded to the first finishing racer to reach the city limits. Schalk crossed the city limits in the number two spot behind Stephen Cummings, who went on to take second place in the men's 100k open race.
Once the larger race was underway, well beyond the city limits and into the Mohican State Forest, Schalk took charge through the covered bridge, rolling in first at aid station one, leading Michael Simonson (Team Fraser) by one minute and Josh Tostado, five-time winner of the Breckenridge100, by three minutes.
By the time the lead pack reached Camp Mohaven, a few miles past aid station 3, Schalk had stretched that lead to 11 minutes. With a 15-minute lead, brake rotor difficulties threatened to derail his chance for a second victory since his 2008 win. Wasting little time, he was able to make the necessary repairs and extend that lead even further, leading Simonson by 20 minutes and Tostado by 30 at aid station 5, just five miles from the finish.
Despite the worst conditions in its eight-year history, Schalk obtained his second sweet victory at Mohican, 7:33:08, 39 minutes off last year's pace. Tostado, who finished seventh in 2008 and 13th last year, went on to his best finish ever at Mohican with a third place finish behind Simonson, who also had his best finish after a sixth place finish in 2008 and fourth place in 2009. Simonson's steady rise in the ranks heading into NUE Series round 3 on his home turf at the sold out Lumberjack 100 in Michigan on June 19 makes him a threat to Schalk and a serious contender for this year's NUE Series.
Tostado is showing the same type of resolve and improvement at Mohican. He continues to be the favorite at high altitude with the upcoming Breckenridge 100, NUE Series round four, on July 17.
Carey continues winning ways in women's race
The women's 100-mile open mirrored the men's race with Amanda Carey putting 16 minutes on second place and 36 minutes on third. Carey, coming off her NUE Series season opening victory at the Cohutta 100 in Ducktown, Tennessee, appears to be making a serious run for the title with back-to-back NUE wins. 2008 NUE Women's Champion, Cheryl Sornsen (Team CF) stepped up this year to capture the second spot on the podium. The surprise finish of the day came from Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles) who managed to stay just ahead of Brenda Simril and Shogren for an impressive third place finish.
In a mass start endurance race, one of the biggest concerns for the top women racers is getting outgunned to the singletrack by stronger, but less skilled riders. Goal number one for Carey and Sornson was to make it up the opening climb without a school of men floundering on the rain-soaked trails in front of them. Both riders managed to get a good position into the woods together and proceeded to take turns swapping the lead for the next 35 miles. Not too far back was Barclay.
Carrey had to stop at aid station 1 to deal with a hydration pack malfunction while Sornson rode through. Soon enough, Carrey was able to catch Sornson after she stopped to lube her chain on her mud caked bike. After the second aid station, Carrey started establishing a new protocol and for who would be out front. Sornson slowly but steadily slipped off her wheel and continued slipping to the final deficit of 16 minutes by the end of the day.
"The first 35 miles were exciting because the guys could see that we were really racing and they gave us the right of way as we came through," Sornson said about the day.
Barclay continued to polish her 100-mile racing skills with a third place finish on one of the harshest days to date for a dirty century.
Hiding her mental and physical toughness beneath her ever cheerful personality, like a kitten with the heart of a tiger, defending NUE Champion, Betsy Shogren (Cannondale) of Morgantown, West Virginia, finished with an impressive 8:35:43 last year at Mohican and went on to win the NUE Series. This year, Shogren rolled across the finish line in fifth place but is by no means out of the competition.
Singlespeed and Masters races
The 100-mile singlespeed division featured defending NUE Champion, Gerry Pflug (Solon Bikes), facing down the barrel of 2005 NUE Men's Open Champ, Harlan Price (Team CF), who was coming off a decisive victory at the Cohutta 100 in April. However, in the end, it was newcomer, Mike Montalbano (Dark Horse), who views Price as a sort of mountain bike god, edging out his hero by six minutes for his first Mohican victory at 8:16:50. Pflug finished third behind Montalbano and Price.
When the race courses get wet and muddy, the simplicity of just one gear benefits the singlespeed rider. Saturday was no different, but one factor a singlespeeder can't simplify is the need for brakes. By the end of the day, most people had worn through at least one set of brakepads.
Montelbano rode a patient race to save strength for the end of the day. He started slow and worked his way up past Pflug and eventually caught Price. Montelbano and Price rode together till aid station 3, where Price managed to leave Montelbano behind.
On the infamous eight-mile buggy path, both riders had a geared bike to pull them and it was Price who came in to aid station 4 first with about a three-minute lead. Soon after, Montelbano caught Price, and they continued to ride together till the Dark Horse rider managed to drop Price on the last paved climb of the day with about 13 miles to go. Montelbano took the win and fourth place overall. Price rolled across the finish line five minutes back and in sixth overall for the day.
By the end of the race, both of the top two singlespeed riders had lost either one or both their brakes.
Last year's men's master 50+ winner, John Williams (Bikeline) from Wilmington, Deleware, smoked the entire field by 45 minutes in 2009, however, some relative newcomers braved the storms and rolled through the mud to take top honors this year. Robert Herriman grabbed the top spot in just 9:20:11. It was nearly an hour later before Bill Nagel and Joseph Monga rolled across the finish to capture second and third place, respectively.
At the finish line, 68-year-old Mike Deitlin (Kenda) from Johnstown, Ohio, stated that he was determined to finish the Mohican 100 mile before he expires, however, his performance clearly indicates this retiree is far from dead. Deitlin, the former OMBC Grand Masters Champion, won an award from BikeSource of Columbus by becoming the oldest racer to finish the Mohican 100 miler.
100km races
Men's 100k open racer Brad Wilhelm (GT) the 2008 Ohio Mountain Bike Championship Series Champion, wanted the 100k race win badly. Always in the lead pack, however, the win had remained elusive to Wilhelm who finished fourth in 2007 and 2009 and third in 2008. But yesterday was a new day, and you could see it in the joy on his face as he crossed the line in 5:44:29 for his first Mohican 100k win.
Prime winner Stephen Cummings showed up 10 minutes behind Wilhelm and Mike Naughton just one minute later to capture the podium. The next three would come in just seconds apart with Ross Clark, Solon Bicycle, having his best finish ever, and Chip Meek, finishing fifth. Meek was the first to raise the 24-hour solo bar from Tinker Juarez in 2008 by completing 17 laps at the 24 Hours of Mohican, the equivalent of 170 miles with 18,700 feet of vertical. Just one second behind Meek was Martin Sanders.
He wasn't first but he was the youngest ever to complete the Mohican 100k. Peter Joyal won an award from BikeSource of Columbus as the youngest 100k finisher at age 15.
Amanda McKay (Team CF) continued to dominate the Mohican 100k with her third straight victory. Covered in mud from head to toe, Mckay flashed a Hollywood smile as she crossed the finish line in 7:23:39. Less than three minutes behind, Heidi Shilling proved she is a contender as the first racer to ever to close in on McKay. A last minute register, Bridget Donovan (Trek Cincinnati) finished third.
Soupcaninsoles.com, maker of custom carbon fiber insoles, owned the singlespeed 100k podium with last year's winner, John Lorson finishing second to race winner Jason Suppan, 6:16:41. Jake Scott and Nathan Grubbs finished third and fourth respectively, less than a minute apart.
At 53, Rudy Sroka gained his second victory since 2008 in the 100k Master 50+ with a decisive win in just 6:36:26. Mark Virello (Michelob Ultra) finished second in 2008 and again in 2010. 2009 winner Joe Orlando of Wadsworth finished third. Ohio racers took the next three spots with OMBC Series Master's Champion, Terry Campbell (Sierra Nevada) of Zanesville finishing fourth and Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling of Wooster) in fifth. Before becoming a cyclist, Tim Bonifant had become overweight and was a pack a day smoker. Years later, in 2010, it is a testament to the major changes in his lifestyle that allowed him to finish sixth place in Ohio's largest mountain bike race.
BikeSource of Columbus also gave the "hairiest legs" award to Master's 50+ Phillip Wadsworth.
In all, the Mohican 100 paid out over $10,000 in cash and merchandise and will make a donation to Aid Station Headquarters, Buckhaven Learning Center, to benefit physically challenged bow hunters and youth.
Race notes
The conditions were reminiscent of 2005, the year the race was forced to change course on the fly. "I was out there, just ahead of the lead pack of racers, consulting my map and placing new signage up to get racers away from the flooded valley," recalled O'Dell. "Often, I could see the lead pack of professional racers roaring over the next hill toward me as I jumped into my truck, nearly flooring the accelerator to race off and put up the next sign!"
That year, Garth Prosser, unaware that the course had been rerouted, was the only racer who passed through the Walhonding Valley that day, reportedly holding his bike above his head in chest deep water for nearly a mile before rejoining the newly marked race course. Prosser went on to finish fourth place, just 27 minutes behind race winner Jeremiah Bishop. Racers that year recalled slogging through nearly foot deep mud on some of the horse trails, describing the feeling as "like riding through a freshly plowed field".
Ryan O'Dell and Harlan Price provided editorial assistance with this race report.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|7:33:08
|2
|Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher/Sram XX/Notubes)
|0:35:51
|3
|Josh Tostado (Bach Builders, Santa Cruz)
|0:43:32
|4
|Greg Kuhn (Team Fraser)
|0:44:34
|5
|Travis Mullen (29Er Crew)
|0:53:18
|6
|David Wood (Fisher 29Er Crew)
|0:55:46
|7
|Will Baker (Touring Gear Bike Shop)
|1:04:59
|8
|Dustin Manotti (Earl Bicycle Store)
|1:07:06
|9
|Andy Gorski
|1:10:03
|10
|Charles Clarkson (Ellsworth Handcrafted Bikes)
|1:10:35
|11
|Charlie Storm (Inland Construction)
|1:15:25
|12
|Andy Applegate (Champion Systems/ Cannondale)
|1:20:45
|13
|Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)
|1:23:45
|14
|Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)
|1:26:31
|15
|Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.Com)
|1:27:57
|16
|Joe Fritsch (College Park Bicycles)
|1:30:41
|17
|Kent Mcneil
|1:35:41
|18
|Ian Dunlop (F.T.S.)
|1:36:51
|19
|Adam Naish (Rochester Bike Shop)
|1:38:30
|20
|John Burns (Bikeman.Com)
|1:40:34
|21
|Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.Com/Kenda Usa)
|22
|Tim Finkel (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew/Wolverine/Acfstores.Com)
|1:42:08
|23
|Matt Williams (Mtbracenews.Com)
|1:49:52
|24
|Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles)
|1:51:27
|25
|Ian Spivack (Dcmtb)
|1:57:26
|26
|Doug Andrews (Www.Geoladders.Com)
|2:00:11
|27
|Sean Van Dongen
|2:01:22
|28
|Harry Precourt (Twin Six)
|2:03:02
|29
|Dan Mcdermott (Bike Line)
|2:06:09
|30
|Tom Buday
|2:06:17
|31
|Steven Buday
|2:06:18
|32
|Claude Laberge
|2:10:14
|33
|Jason Lummis (Bells Brewery/Quiring Cycles)
|2:13:59
|34
|Gabe Rainwater
|2:16:22
|35
|Thomas Burke (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
|2:17:31
|36
|Brian Rohr (Pearl Street Brewery)
|2:21:13
|37
|Daniel Atkins (Adventures For The Cure)
|2:22:25
|38
|Bradley Cobb (Motor Mile Racing)
|2:24:38
|39
|Michael Koballa (Inland Construction)
|2:26:04
|40
|Chris Quinn
|2:30:40
|41
|Karl Burk (Colavita Ohio)
|2:32:48
|42
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|2:42:22
|43
|John Barney
|2:42:51
|44
|John Roden (Handlebars)
|2:45:59
|45
|Ben Shaklee (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
|2:47:25
|46
|Chris Kim
|2:48:31
|47
|Dave Vesper (Y-Not Cycling & Fitness)
|2:49:27
|48
|Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
|2:49:57
|49
|Joe Slonecki (Farm Team)
|2:52:35
|50
|Jeff Minnerick (Wife)
|2:55:40
|51
|Zachary Morrey (Boo Bicycles, Hokie Spokes)
|2:58:10
|52
|Ethan Millstein (Gt Gold Diggers)
|2:58:31
|53
|Calvin Cheung (College Park Bicycles)
|2:59:42
|54
|Steve Schwarz (Speedgoat Bicycles)
|3:06:02
|55
|John Proppe (Lake Effect Racing)
|3:07:09
|56
|Johnny Rivera
|3:09:28
|57
|Kevin Daum (Solon Bicycle, 331Racing.Com)
|3:10:57
|58
|Rob Hillyard (Pearl Street)
|3:15:27
|59
|Ben Bonney (Bike Shop 1919)
|3:16:31
|60
|David Wagoner (Aldefer Bergen Racing)
|3:20:59
|61
|Michael Moscato (Dick Chainring)
|3:26:10
|62
|Anthony Hergert (Nouveau Velo Cycling)
|3:26:32
|63
|Dennis Wilson
|3:28:50
|64
|Jeff Plassman (Design Physics/Rowletts)
|3:33:32
|65
|Doug Milliken (Abrt / Bike Doctor - Frederick)
|3:39:57
|66
|Ryan Wayne (Idutri)
|3:40:40
|67
|Eric Model (Hammer Nutrition)
|3:42:35
|68
|Ray Smith
|3:46:59
|69
|Mark Quist
|3:58:02
|70
|Jonathan Bennett (Team Mongo)
|4:00:56
|71
|Tom Payn
|4:02:44
|72
|Chris Bryce
|4:05:32
|73
|Andre Odendaal
|4:17:18
|74
|Brian White
|4:18:27
|75
|Sean Geary
|4:18:34
|76
|Samuel Hollingsworth
|4:28:31
|77
|Gregory Dudash
|4:36:39
|78
|Rusty Brown (Camba)
|4:46:16
|79
|Jody Bailey (Hpc/Spokes Etc.)
|4:47:41
|80
|Charles Parsons (Excel Cycle)
|4:50:35
|81
|Peter Rajcani
|4:52:16
|82
|Jeff Zimmerman (Lonesomemountain.Com/Cyclefit Multisport)
|4:52:22
|83
|Greg Witt (Rbs Cycling Team)
|4:54:59
|84
|Charles Buki
|5:20:27
|85
|Kevan Millstein (The Gt Gold Diggers)
|5:24:06
|86
|Adam Sturbois
|5:29:55
|87
|Ross Mckegney
|5:34:53
|88
|Mike Purcell (Elkay Companies)
|5:44:08
|89
|Aaron Mccready (Racing Greyhounds)
|5:46:12
|90
|Christopher M. Roper (Racing Greyhounds)
|5:46:14
|91
|John Van Alsburg (Www.Runjohnrun.Net)
|5:53:27
|92
|Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles)
|5:56:40
|93
|George Gilham
|5:58:22
|94
|Todd Fiore (Wnymba /El Nino/ Farting Picassos)
|5:58:23
|95
|Michael Lukowiak (Team Bulldog Cyclecraft)
|5:58:24
|96
|Evan Barr-Beare
|5:59:10
|97
|Mark Farmer (Ohio Orthopedic Center Of Excellence/Moro Cycling)
|6:03:31
|98
|Jim Gilmore
|6:03:32
|99
|Jeremy Larson
|6:16:43
|100
|Mark Shellhamer (Trek Ohio Valley)
|7:01:41
|DNF
|Andrew Barlage
|DNF
|Howie Beattie
|DNF
|Mike Belanger (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Brian Bieger (High Gear Cyclery)
|DNF
|Michael Bonsby
|DNF
|Shane Brenner
|DNF
|Tony Bruce (Paint Creek Bicycles)
|DNF
|Leonardo Cardona
|DNF
|Jay Chesterman
|DNF
|Andrew Christman (Caffeine Racing)
|DNF
|Joshua Cohen
|DNF
|Scott Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
|DNF
|Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|DNF
|Joe Collins
|DNF
|Keith Connolly (Self)
|DNF
|David Cook
|DNF
|Donald Crites
|DNF
|Devin Deboer
|DNF
|Stephen Dempsey (Bells Brewery/Quring Cycles)
|DNF
|Doug Trojan
|DNF
|Phillip Esempio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv)
|DNF
|Derek Eysenbach (Lagunitas Brewing Company)
|DNF
|Blair Fraley (Trek Bicycle Stores Of Columbus)
|DNF
|Jamieson Giefer
|DNF
|Chris Goddard (Fraser Bike)
|DNF
|Mark Gorman (Ohiooutside.Com)
|DNF
|Jake Grantham (Upmc Cycling / Dirty Harrys)
|DNF
|Andrew Green
|DNF
|Joseph Hall (National Engineering)
|DNF
|Brent Harlos
|DNF
|Samuel Hayward
|DNF
|Scott Henry (Titus)
|DNF
|Kevin Hofmann (Cycle Haus/Gt)
|DNF
|Ryan Houston
|DNF
|Stephen Huddle
|DNF
|Paul Incognito (Henry's Bikes)
|DNF
|Brian Kaminski
|DNF
|Ken Kazmierczak
|DNF
|Dean Kilton (Life Time Fitness)
|DNF
|Dan Kotwicki (29Ercrew.Com / Sram Xx)
|DNF
|Martin Kozera
|DNF
|Matt Leizinger
|DNF
|Randall Lewis
|DNF
|Robert Lucia (Rbs Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dariusz Maciag (Paul Miller Audi)
|DNF
|Marcus Mancini
|DNF
|Thomas Markley (Roll Models Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Richard Mcculloch
|DNF
|R.B. Mcwhorter
|DNF
|Nathan Mirus (Biowheels)
|DNF
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|DNF
|Burt Newell
|DNF
|Michael Niebauer
|DNF
|John Oakes (Bikes Plus)
|DNF
|Rich Oneil
|DNF
|Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|DNF
|Layne Peters (Team Awesome)
|DNF
|J.R. Petsko (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)
|DNF
|Colin Ridge
|DNF
|Andrew Riess (Self)
|DNF
|Karl Rubeck
|DNF
|Kurt Rubeck
|DNF
|Sam Ruff (Team Nebo Ridge)
|DNF
|Michael Scales
|DNF
|Steve Scandlen (Lagunitas Brewing Company)
|DNF
|Mike Schultz (Highland Training/Dirty Harrys)
|DNF
|Robert Spreng
|DNF
|George Stefek
|DNF
|Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw Cycles P/B Bikeflights.Com)
|DNF
|Simon Testa (Wife)
|DNF
|Christopher Wiederhold
|DNF
|Paul Wilczek
|DNF
|Stephen Wilson
|DNF
|Dominic Wisler
|DNF
|James Wolfe
|DNF
|Mike Weisgerber
|DNF
|Nick Elliott (Bicycles And More Cincinnati Ohio)
|DNS
|Bob Butsch
|DNS
|Marcin Gembicki
|DNS
|Joe Henry (Half Acre Cycling)
|DNS
|Jamie Ingalls (Daddymart.Com/Hammer Nutrition)
|DNS
|Timothy Lim
|DNS
|Tom Mcardle
|DNS
|Jared Medler (Morgans Garage)
|DNS
|Brian Michaud
|DNS
|Samuel Morrison (Ffr/Ag3R/Probikes)
|DNS
|Adam Schmidt (Biowheels/ Reece-Campbell Racing)
|DNS
|Lee Unwin (Cycleops)
|DNS
|William Weismantel (Mason-Dixon Velo / The Cycle Works)
|DNS
|Thori Wolfe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|9:15:20
|2
|Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)
|0:15:49
|3
|Vicki Barclay
|0:35:42
|4
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:00:09
|5
|Betsy Shogren (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)
|1:29:24
|6
|Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul/ The Natural Way)
|3:09:46
|7
|Kelly Ayer (Camba/Bike Authority)
|4:11:16
|8
|Beth Del Genio
|4:20:18
|9
|Miki Kedo
|4:34:30
|DNF
|Sherry Downing (Sir Carlos Menenguez)
|DNF
|Cissy Fowler (Sycamore Cycles/Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|DNF
|Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles)
|DNF
|Danielle Musto (Salsa/Twin Six)
|DNF
|Shannon Tenwalde
|DNF
|Lisa Vible (Henry's Bikes)
|DNF
|Andrea Wilson
|DNS
|Carolyn Ash Gallaway (Trails-Edge.Com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Kathy Roche-Wallace (Team Active Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Montalbano (Dark Horse Cycles)
|8:16:50
|2
|Harlan Price (Team Cf)
|0:05:42
|3
|Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Spk/Pro Bikes)
|0:36:49
|4
|Ron Sanborn (Mclain Cycle & Fitness)
|0:47:36
|5
|Jason Pruitt (29Ercrew)
|0:48:14
|6
|Robert Lochner
|1:07:00
|7
|John Gorrilla (My Wife)
|1:07:08
|8
|Ramunas Katkus (High Gear)
|1:27:51
|9
|Montana Miller
|1:32:28
|10
|Roger Masse (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew)
|1:32:49
|11
|Gunnar Shogren (Dynamic Physical Therapy)
|1:42:34
|12
|Donald Powers (Pro Bikes / Twin Six)
|1:56:53
|13
|Chris Mcgill (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling Team P/B Cannondale/I9)
|1:59:44
|14
|Jeffrey Bushong (Hodson's Bay Co., Haybush, Allstate Ins.)
|2:00:45
|15
|Clay Chiles
|2:16:41
|16
|Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)
|2:21:11
|17
|Eddie Velasquez
|3:21:38
|18
|Jereme Noffke (East Bound And Down Racing)
|3:39:18
|19
|Thomas Hanrahan
|3:52:56
|20
|Brett Wyckoff (Saucon Valley Bikes/ Magic Hat Racing)
|3:56:53
|21
|Jeremy Russell
|4:58:55
|22
|Brian Gillies (Aberdeen Bike & Outdoors)
|5:09:47
|DNF
|Blake Bricker
|DNF
|Michael Gorman (Orrville Cycling & Fitness)
|DNF
|William Hill
|DNF
|Erik Ling
|DNF
|Joseph Queen (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo)
|DNF
|Jordan Reigel
|DNF
|Corey Volz
|DNF
|Jorden Wakeley (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Mike Woods (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Tab Tollett (Motor Mile Racing)
|DNF
|Gregory Brandes
|DNS
|Patrick Merrick
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Herriman (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew/Wsc/Acfstores.Com)
|9:20:11
|2
|Bill Nagel
|1:14:36
|3
|Joe Catalano (Me)
|1:45:14
|4
|Jack Kline (Boone's Long Lake Inn)
|2:01:04
|5
|Eric Schroeder (Turin)
|2:13:38
|6
|James Wilson (Team CF)
|2:39:56
|7
|Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|2:47:21
|8
|Michael Dietlin (Kenda Tires/White Brothers)
|5:14:37
|DNF
|Will Botens (RBS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|William Feiges (Poweraide/IF)
|DNF
|Art Fleming (Rbs Cycling)
|DNF
|David Grauer (Orthopro)
|DNF
|Art Lilly
|DNF
|Michael Mcclintock
|DNF
|Joseph Monga
|DNF
|Craig Morris (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Mark Singleton
|DNF
|John Williams (Bike Line Of Newark)
|DNF
|John Wyrick
|DNF
|Kevin Sparks
|DNF
|Dennis Murphy (Founders Alger Racing)
|DNS
|David Coar (DRT Consulting)
|DNS
|Matthew Davies
|DNS
|David Hall (Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|DNS
|Tim Morgan (Morgans Garage)
|DNS
|Morris Wheeler (Curaflo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Wilhelm (Gary Fisher)
|5:44:29
|2
|Stephen Cummings (Indiana Regional Medical Center)
|0:10:31
|3
|Mike Naughton (Guinness)
|0:12:10
|4
|Ross Clark (Solon Bicycle)
|0:13:02
|5
|Chip Meek (spin bike shop/dieringer frames)
|0:15:46
|6
|Martin Sanders (Wellington/reser/fusion)
|0:15:47
|7
|Greg Flecher
|0:28:39
|8
|Jacob Virostko (Shamrock Cycles)
|0:29:54
|9
|Theodore Rauh (IDUTRI)
|0:34:40
|10
|Peter Baughman (bike authority)
|0:43:19
|11
|Scott Gartman
|0:44:49
|12
|Jon Clous (Combo / Whole Foods Mkt)
|0:46:53
|13
|Bradley Smith
|0:49:06
|14
|Wesley Jones (soupcan racing)
|0:50:31
|15
|Dirk Kostoff
|0:52:52
|16
|Greg Jackson (Spin Bike Shop)
|0:53:23
|17
|Kristofer Karwisch
|0:58:48
|18
|Mitch Graham (BioWheels Racing)
|1:04:25
|19
|James Hurst (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:04:57
|20
|Robert Goetz
|1:05:21
|21
|Brian Collier (Bio Wheels Racing)
|1:09:56
|22
|Jared Zabrosky (Team Lake Effect)
|1:10:07
|23
|Andrew Brown
|1:12:51
|24
|Bob Rodgers (Solon Bicycle)
|1:12:52
|25
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South/New Leaf Adventures)
|1:15:11
|26
|Bruce Pisarek (Bicycle One)
|1:15:51
|27
|James Mayuric
|1:15:55
|28
|Joe Pallutto (Advanced Rehab)
|1:20:07
|29
|Brett Davis (Solon Bicycle)
|1:20:34
|30
|Dave Tingley
|1:23:20
|31
|Dane Sink
|1:23:34
|32
|Trent Lundberg (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods Market)
|1:27:23
|33
|Justin Mace (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:28:10
|34
|Tom Keller (Spin / RR Donnelly)
|1:29:51
|35
|Nate Loman (Hammer Nutrition)
|1:30:23
|36
|James Billiter (BioWheels/Reese-Campbell)
|1:31:20
|37
|Todd Bolgrin (Team Lake Effect)
|1:37:03
|38
|John Willse (Spin/Second Sole Multisport)
|1:37:57
|39
|Brad Beeson (Club Spin)
|1:44:42
|40
|Jeff Schoeny (Team Michelob Ultra)
|1:47:37
|41
|Mike Riley (Ohio Orthopedic/ Moro Cycling)
|1:49:00
|42
|David Farnham (B1 Bicycles)
|1:49:39
|43
|Stephen Cullen
|2:05:05
|44
|Stefan Garcia (Orrville Cycling Club)
|2:07:16
|45
|Gary Lunsford (Cannondale Factory Racing / Infinit Nutrition)
|2:07:56
|46
|Todd Harper (West Liberty cyles/Team Mojo)
|2:12:07
|47
|Mike Fletcher (Camba)
|2:15:19
|48
|Roger Sommers (CAMBA)
|2:17:06
|49
|Katsuhiro Tanda (Team Athens / KT Prototype)
|2:24:46
|50
|Erik Dworsky
|2:25:26
|51
|David Groen
|2:25:51
|52
|Patrick Miranda (Snakebite Racing)
|2:32:01
|53
|Nick Perrow
|2:34:50
|54
|Scott Holquist (Paint Creek Bikes)
|2:42:12
|55
|Jeff Rice (COMBO Race Team)
|2:43:28
|56
|Dan Mesh
|2:45:39
|57
|Christopher Connelly (Biowheels)
|2:47:00
|58
|Vincent Schultz
|2:53:39
|59
|Rick Parr (1.21 GigaWatts Racing)
|2:55:47
|60
|Jake Walters
|2:55:49
|61
|Jim Snyder (Rolex, Oakley)
|2:57:35
|62
|Jim Crowley
|3:03:55
|63
|Tim Sholl (Ohio Orthopedic Center of Excellence)
|3:07:13
|64
|Dustin Vuiller
|3:08:01
|65
|Andrew Holland (GameSnake.com)
|3:08:56
|66
|Dameon Rinehold
|3:09:41
|67
|Tom Decker (Roll, Whole Foods)
|3:10:53
|68
|Thomas Humphrey (Spin/RR Donnelley)
|3:13:16
|69
|Bruce Macdonald (Spin/Second Sole)
|3:13:17
|70
|Steve Burden (Y-Not Cycling)
|3:13:51
|71
|Brad Rogers
|3:13:53
|72
|Adam Moore
|3:14:25
|73
|Mike Howard (Bushwhackers/Ergon/Maxxis)
|3:14:30
|74
|Bruce Miner (Wheelcraft-Valley Harley Davidson)
|3:15:07
|75
|Michael Henry
|3:15:47
|76
|Jason Pilato (Marty's Reliable)
|3:16:43
|77
|Bob Casey
|3:17:10
|78
|Edward Brzezinski
|3:19:51
|79
|Hank Ingram (Team Sewickley)
|3:19:54
|80
|Jordan Bates
|3:23:25
|81
|Jason Wren
|3:27:01
|82
|Keefe Jaten
|3:34:11
|83
|John Pimenidis
|3:35:30
|84
|Rodney Reed
|3:39:58
|85
|Eric Bales
|3:41:49
|86
|Adam Thompson (Pure Dirt Ministries)
|3:46:45
|87
|Charlie Mcnamara
|3:52:50
|88
|Yuri Bredle
|3:54:20
|89
|Joe Merry
|3:56:24
|90
|Lee Ransdell
|3:59:08
|91
|Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief)
|4:02:55
|92
|David Cramer
|4:04:09
|93
|Farzad Nahai
|4:04:48
|94
|Kyle Russ
|4:14:31
|95
|Randy Patton
|4:14:32
|96
|Larry Ayer (CAMBA/Bike Authority)
|4:18:44
|97
|Lars Andersen
|4:22:16
|98
|Scott Morman
|4:28:14
|99
|Alan Potter
|4:30:58
|100
|Ralph Oppermann
|4:42:04
|101
|Mark Mccloskey
|4:43:14
|102
|John Stevens
|4:43:40
|103
|Nace Farwick
|4:44:32
|104
|Sean Huber
|4:47:16
|105
|Tim Carson
|4:49:20
|106
|Martin Zakes
|4:58:37
|107
|Ross Lubrani (Xcell Chiropractic and Rehab.)
|5:06:18
|108
|Chris Lewis
|5:06:23
|109
|Steve Little (Rick Miller)
|5:21:59
|110
|Mike Devylder
|5:25:20
|111
|Brian Orwat
|5:33:12
|112
|Gary Schering Ii (Self)
|5:51:56
|113
|Alexis Roccos
|6:32:11
|114
|Peter Joyal
|6:35:53
|115
|Christopher Crofford
|6:37:06
|116
|Chris Casa
|7:30:41
|DNF
|Mark Ames (Breakaway Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Anderson (Gamesnake.com)
|DNF
|Lenny Baker (Kenda)
|DNF
|Erik Beke (1.21 Gigawatt Racing)
|DNF
|Joe Bellante (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|DNF
|Gregg Blanton
|DNF
|Gregg Brekke
|DNF
|Aaron Brlas (myself)
|DNF
|Matt Bruns
|DNF
|Brent Bucey
|DNF
|Steve Buelterman
|DNF
|Jay Capers
|DNF
|Dan Clark
|DNF
|Evan Clark
|DNF
|Forrest Conrad
|DNF
|Colin Derhammer
|DNF
|Nick Disalle
|DNF
|Brian Donahue
|DNF
|Joe Donahue
|DNF
|Brent Eysenbach (Lagunitas Brewing Company)
|DNF
|James Farrow
|DNF
|Marshall Foust
|DNF
|Jeff Frasz
|DNF
|Steven Fronk
|DNF
|Glen Gardner (Vortechs Group)
|DNF
|Steven Gers
|DNF
|Kevin Gerstenslager
|DNF
|Mathew Hall
|DNF
|Paul Hamad
|DNF
|Brian Hazelwood
|DNF
|Frank Heidebrink
|DNF
|Scot Herrmann (team DAYTON/Michelob Ultra)
|DNF
|Justin Hoblet
|DNF
|Joshua Hoblet
|DNF
|Mike Hufhand
|DNF
|Todd King
|DNF
|Michael Koch
|DNF
|Kevin Kovach
|DNF
|Brian Lennon (CAMBA/Bike Authority)
|DNF
|Ryan Lindsay (Zephyr Wheel Sports/Cyclesport)
|DNF
|David Link
|DNF
|Jason Linscott
|DNF
|Tod Linton
|DNF
|Joseph Lydic
|DNF
|Jason Mahokey (XXC Magazine/Pro Bikes)
|DNF
|John Massaro (1.21 GigaWatts Racing)
|DNF
|Patrick Mcconnell
|DNF
|Charles Mcpheeters
|DNF
|Jim Mermis
|DNF
|Lance Miller
|DNF
|Jake Mohoric (Team Bates)
|DNF
|Jay Moncel (Wolverine/American Cycle & Fitness)
|DNF
|Tim Mould (Pro Bikes)
|DNF
|Ron Munro
|DNF
|Dave Placke
|DNF
|Mike Plank (spin bike shop)
|DNF
|Paul Potter (Crantrak.com)
|DNF
|Jayson Raphael (COMBO Race Team)
|DNF
|David Ray
|DNF
|Peter Rock
|DNF
|Michael Ryba
|DNF
|Eric Schumacher
|DNF
|Kurt Shoemaker
|DNF
|Rob Smith (Learning Through Sports)
|DNF
|Tim Snyder
|DNF
|Pat Stiles
|DNF
|Randy Tegowski
|DNF
|Ben Trimble
|DNF
|Matthew Tuskan
|DNF
|Steve Twining (Groovy Cycleworks)
|DNF
|Todd Ufferman
|DNF
|Kevin Vanwert
|DNF
|Jeffery Vogt
|DNF
|Scott Warren
|DNF
|Chris Whitman
|DNF
|Bill Williams
|DNF
|Jamie Williamson (Queen City Wheels)
|DNF
|Joe Williamson
|DNF
|Victor Allen
|DNF
|Scott Lyle (Zephyer Wheel Sports)
|DNF
|Michael Campana (SixSixOne)
|DNF
|Patrick Sweeney (ODIN)
|DNF
|Chris Popovic
|DNF
|Michael Hoblet
|DNF
|Charles Snyder
|DNF
|Dave Burnett
|DNF
|Bill Watters (Northcoast MTB)
|DNS
|Kirk Allgood
|DNS
|Nick Barbieri (Backwoods Racing Project)
|DNS
|Christopher Carville (Biowheels Racing)
|DNS
|Jason Cox
|DNS
|Evan Decker-Spence (Saucon Valley Bikes/Magic Hat Racing)
|DNS
|Keith Devore
|DNS
|Austin Francescone (Trek Store Columbus)
|DNS
|Michael Frey
|DNS
|Chris Gorman (Gears 4 Beers)
|DNS
|Corey Green (My Wife)
|DNS
|Steve Herbst
|DNS
|Jonathan Kaye
|DNS
|Michael Mark
|DNS
|Peter Acton
|DNS
|Joseph Perkins
|DNS
|Scott Rubert
|DNS
|Kevin Sitler
|DNS
|Jerrod Vastag
|DNS
|Matt Verona (Wolverine / ACFstores.com)
|DNS
|Peter Muench (Park AveBike)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Mckay (Shamrock Cycles)
|7:23:39
|2
|Heidi Shilling (Roll)
|0:02:40
|3
|Bridget Donovan (Trek Store-Cincinnati)
|0:33:38
|4
|Becky Sears (Rock N' Roll Sports)
|1:07:58
|5
|Betsy Silzer
|1:39:00
|6
|Jackie Mckay
|2:34:20
|7
|Melissa Liebling
|3:10:11
|8
|Emily Terlop
|3:46:17
|DNF
|Leslie Conrad
|DNF
|Maureen Jende
|DNF
|Jillian Kellbach (COBC)
|DNF
|Lisa Markley (Roll Models bike Shop)
|DNF
|Lauren Mika (Pro Bikes)
|DNF
|Julie Parrish
|DNF
|Kelly Paterson (Wolverine/American Cycle & Fitness)
|DNF
|Sandie Reynolds (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)
|DNF
|Nina Wilczek
|DNF
|Molly Wolf (Chas Herdrich)
|DNS
|Cara Applegate (Performance Bicycle)
|DNS
|Cara Bonney
|DNS
|Kim Krimpenfort
|DNS
|Alyssa Mease
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Suppan (SoupCan Racing)
|6:16:41
|2
|John Lorson (SoupCanInsoles.com)
|0:10:28
|3
|Jake Scott (Comboraceteam)
|1:05:47
|4
|Nathan Grubbs (University of Cincinnati)
|1:06:45
|5
|Shawn Jones
|1:39:54
|6
|Jonathan Kersting (East End Massive)
|1:55:55
|7
|Max Kellogg (East End Massive)
|1:55:56
|8
|Ryan Knopf (soupcaninsoles.com)
|1:59:47
|9
|James Gomez (cross country cycle)
|2:10:19
|10
|Patrick Barrett
|2:12:36
|11
|Andrew Norris (EVMA)
|2:15:31
|12
|Matthew Cunningham (Trek Cincinnati)
|2:24:14
|13
|Michael Miller (Bikerbob.com/Industry 9)
|3:00:09
|14
|Danyal Gork (Motor Mile Racing)
|3:24:13
|DNF
|Ken Blakey-Shell (The Outpost of Manistee)
|DNF
|Patrick Conneely
|DNF
|Jim Turner
|DNF
|Stanley Skotnicki
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Sroka (CLIF Bar & Cannondale)
|6:36:26
|2
|Mark Virello
|0:29:03
|3
|Joe Orlando
|0:58:39
|4
|Terry Campbell (Sierra Nevada)
|1:44:41
|5
|Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling)
|1:51:09
|6
|Steve Pusker (GAPA)
|3:42:14
|7
|Tim Bonifant
|4:13:44
|8
|Gregory Ratcliff (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods Market)
|4:23:04
|9
|Dan Ward (Ray's MTB)
|4:51:54
|10
|Jim Stephen
|5:11:30
|DNF
|James Aufderheide
|DNF
|John Blakemore
|DNF
|Andrew Combs
|DNF
|Edward Ellis
|DNF
|Chip Ellison
|DNF
|Michael Hoffacker
|DNF
|Michael Jarosick
|DNF
|Bill Korte (udf)
|DNF
|Brad Lindner (United Dairy Farmer)
|DNF
|Charles Miller (BioWheels - Reese Campbell Racing)
|DNF
|Dan Mock
|DNF
|John Mumaw
|DNF
|Daniel Musgrave
|DNF
|Scott Nichols
|DNF
|David Nonno
|DNF
|Martin Ruhl (Hodson's Bay Co)
|DNF
|Phillip Wadsworth
|DNF
|John Warrington (United Dairy Farmers)
|DNF
|Gregory Worsnop
|DNF
|Mark Thompson
|DNS
|Bill Combs
|DNS
|Fraser Cunningham
|DNS
|D.A. Fleischer
|DNS
|Marty Swanson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Debbie Snyder
|DNF
|Laura Singleton
