Brackman prevails in Leicester
Oldham, Crawforth complete podium
|1
|Jelle Brackman (Bel) Van der Vurst Cycling Team
|0:58:57
|2
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:00:40
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/SpecShimano
|0:00:50
|4
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Asfra RT
|0:00:51
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|6
|David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite
|0:00:56
|7
|Luke Gray (GBr) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec/Shimano
|0:01:32
|9
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK
|10
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:01:52
|11
|Stephen Adams (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|0:02:27
|12
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Mid Shropshire Wheelers
|0:02:28
|13
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Pedalsport CC
|0:02:31
|14
|Matthew Barrett (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
|0:02:34
|15
|Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle
|0:03:05
|16
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|0:03:24
|17
|Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
|18
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|19
|David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:39
|20
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|0:03:42
|21
|Dieter Droger (GBr) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|0:03:49
|22
|Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
|23
|Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles/Cervelo/Alpha RT
|0:03:54
|24
|Matt MacDonald (GBr) Stevens UK/Hargroves Cycles
|0:03:55
|25
|Tony Fawcett (GBr) Blackhawkbikes.com
|0:04:11
|26
|Daniel Lewis (GBr) RAF CC
|0:04:14
|27
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|28
|Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
|0:04:25
|29
|Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams
|0:04:48
|30
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic
|0:04:53
|31
|Andrew Naylor (GBr) Ashfield RC
|32
|Andrew Stuart (GBr)
|0:05:02
|33
|James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek
|0:05:29
|34
|Malcolm Lewis (GBr) MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland/Elvet RT
|0:05:35
|35
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec/Shimano
|0:06:09
|36
|Andrew Waterman (GBr) Vicious Velo
|0:06:15
|37
|Gareth Whittall (GBr) Clay Cross RT
|0:06:26
|38
|Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|-1lap
|39
|Simon Maudsley (GBr) Crosstrax
|40
|Karl Norfolk (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|41
|Keith Murray (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|42
|James Dalton (GBr) Evans Cycles RT
|43
|Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
|44
|Lewis Tarnai-Wilson (GBr) Ashfield RC
|45
|Martin Woofindin (GBr) Cycle Sport Pendle
|46
|Bruce Dalton (GBr)
|47
|Jonathan Limebear (GBr) Batley CC/Hargreaves
|48
|Ben Spurrier (GBr) Rapha Condor CC
|49
|Mark Davies (GBr) Southfork Racing.co.uk
|50
|Michael Guilford (GBr) VC Meudon
|51
|Colin Miller (GBr) Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk
|52
|Andy Warren (GBr) Cleveleys RC
|53
|Robert Wimble (GBr) www.Zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG
