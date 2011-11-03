Trending

Brackman prevails in Leicester

Oldham, Crawforth complete podium

Full Results
1Jelle Brackman (Bel) Van der Vurst Cycling Team0:58:57
2Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:00:40
3Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/SpecShimano0:00:50
4Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Asfra RT0:00:51
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team0:00:52
6David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite0:00:56
7Luke Gray (GBr) Baboco Cycling Team0:00:59
8Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec/Shimano0:01:32
9Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK
10Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK0:01:52
11Stephen Adams (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized0:02:27
12Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Mid Shropshire Wheelers0:02:28
13Jack Clarkson (GBr) Pedalsport CC0:02:31
14Matthew Barrett (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching0:02:34
15Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle0:03:05
16Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:03:24
17Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
18William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
19David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:03:39
20Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized0:03:42
21Dieter Droger (GBr) Team Cystic Fibrosis0:03:49
22Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
23Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles/Cervelo/Alpha RT0:03:54
24Matt MacDonald (GBr) Stevens UK/Hargroves Cycles0:03:55
25Tony Fawcett (GBr) Blackhawkbikes.com0:04:11
26Daniel Lewis (GBr) RAF CC0:04:14
27Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
28Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing0:04:25
29Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams0:04:48
30Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic0:04:53
31Andrew Naylor (GBr) Ashfield RC
32Andrew Stuart (GBr)0:05:02
33James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek0:05:29
34Malcolm Lewis (GBr) MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland/Elvet RT0:05:35
35Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec/Shimano0:06:09
36Andrew Waterman (GBr) Vicious Velo0:06:15
37Gareth Whittall (GBr) Clay Cross RT0:06:26
38Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale-1lap
39Simon Maudsley (GBr) Crosstrax
40Karl Norfolk (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
41Keith Murray (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
42James Dalton (GBr) Evans Cycles RT
43Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
44Lewis Tarnai-Wilson (GBr) Ashfield RC
45Martin Woofindin (GBr) Cycle Sport Pendle
46Bruce Dalton (GBr)
47Jonathan Limebear (GBr) Batley CC/Hargreaves
48Ben Spurrier (GBr) Rapha Condor CC
49Mark Davies (GBr) Southfork Racing.co.uk
50Michael Guilford (GBr) VC Meudon
51Colin Miller (GBr) Coventry RC/Ridecov.co.uk
52Andy Warren (GBr) Cleveleys RC
53Robert Wimble (GBr) www.Zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG

