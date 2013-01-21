Trending

Fellows and O'Shea win eliminator

Several favorites battle mechanicals

Andrew Fellows and Katherine O'Shea led the elite ranks in the 2013 Subaru All Mountain Cup National Series after day one's eliminator race at Mount Buller, Victoria.

O'Shea clinched the win in the women's group over Jaclyn Schapel and 17-Year-old Holly Harris.

"I really enjoyed the eliminator format," O'Shea said. "It suits my power and my style of racing. I got a new bike today, and I think it made the difference.

"It was hard enough getting through to the final because I was racing against Peta Mullens, who has been going so well on the road, and Nathalie Schneitter, who has won World Cups before.

"In the final, I knew I needed a really good start and I got that. Jaclyn was on my wheel the whole time and she really challenged me so it was a great race," O'Shea said.

O'Shea admitted that having the lead in the general classification would be tough to hold onto heading into stage 2's Olympic cross country.

"It's great to have a lead heading after the eliminator. Jenni King is performing really well in the cross country format, and I will be looking out for her tomorrow," O'Shea said of the AMC defending champion.

"I have been practicing a lot on the descents so I am hoping that will come into play tomorrow," the 33-year-old said.

Men

In the men's event, Fellows suffered a mechanical in the eliminator final to finish with silver, yet the Queenslander managed to claim the overall lead after finishing highest ranked against his elite competitors.

However it was 17-year-old Ben Bradley who took it to the senior riders to claim victory in the stage over Fellows and Tristan Ward.

A three-time junior national champion, Bradley led the race from start to finish and said his experience racing in Europe had helped him with the format.

"I got a good jump off the gun which I had done for all my heats, I knew if I could get first off the line then I'd be pretty safe to get the win," the defending under 19 national champion said.

"Once you got to the first corner there was no passing, it was so fast that no one could get by," Bradley described.

With race heavyweights Sid Taberlay, Chris Jongewaard and Andrew Blair all suffering mechanicals in the heats, the door was left open for Bradley to take the win and top spot in the under 19 age category general classification.

"There were time bonus' up for grabs in the eliminator so it gives me a little bit of an advantage heading into the cross country tomorrow which everybody wants to win. It's a big confidence boost to be leading on the overall GC," Bradley said.

The short but exciting course consisted of gravel, pavement, road, hills, sweeping bends and stair descents and centred in Mount Buller's village square allowing riders to test and showcase their skills for the spectators.

The "eliminator" category has proven popular on the world stage and was introduced into the 2013 Australian National Series as a result.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Fellows
2Nicholas Morgan
3Nick Both
4Sid Taberlay
5Andrew Blair
6Luke Fetch
7Michael Illing
8Jarrod Quinn
9Jack Haig
10Chris Jongewaard
11Shaun Lewis
12Adrian Jackson
13Mark Tupalski
14Sam Chancellor
DNSAndrew Arthur
DNSScott Needham
DNSJoel Tracksdorf

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katherine O'Shea
2Jaclyn Schapel
3Lindsay Gorrell
4Peta Mullens
5Nathalie Schneitter
6Jenni King
7Tory Thomas
8Therese Rhodes
9Melissa Anset
DNSKatie Chancellor

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Benjamin Forbes
2Sebastian Jayne
3Brendan Johnston
4Jason Lowndes
5Alexander Meyland
6Tom Goddard
7Brendan Adair
8Harry Herne
9Billy Sewell
10Russell Nankervis
11Zack Agius
12Ben Comfort
13Michael Crosbie
14Jack Steele
15Lachlan Bakewell
16Rodger Pogson-Manning
DNSCameron Ivory
DNSTane Crosby
DNSTorren Lamont
DNSCasper Oxlee
DNSTravis Parkley-Simpson

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ben Bradley
2Tristan Ward
3Felix Smalley
4Tasman Nankervis
5Jack Lavis
6Scott Bowden
7Chris Hamilton
8Mitchell Greenway
9Jordan Butler
10David Bleakley
11Hamish Prosser
12Jack Jude
13Simon Harrington
14Ethan Kelly
15Dean Madden
16Cameron Prosser
17Jack Gardner
18Alexander Yallouris
19Samuel Barnden
20Josh Abbey
DNSMalte Adebahr
DNSAusten Hawkins

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holly Harris
2Emily Parkes
3Ella Scanlan-Bloor
4Karlee Gibson
5Sophie Weston

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Brame
2Foley Lachal
3Liam Jeffries
4Ben Walkerden
5Guy Frail
6Callum Carson
7Michael Potter
8Dylan McKenna
9Tom Green
10Jet Turner
11Oliver Armstrong
12Jack Booth
13Joshua Sullivan
14Declan Prosser
15Mitchell Dosser
16Ben Read
DNSAlex Lack

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kian Lerch-Mackinnon
2Charlie Brodie
3Cameron Wright
4Matthew Dinham
5Jasper Albrecht
6Josh Battye
7Joseph Simpson
8Oliver Gibson
9Tristan Miller
10Piper Albrecht
11Callum Inglis

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sally Potter
2Zoe Cuthbert

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jarrod Moroni
2Lucas Sproson
3Brad Clarke
4Andrew Low
5Damien Enderby
DNSGlen Cunial
DNSTim Ferres

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philippa Rostrum

Masters women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Justine Leahy
2Jennifer Enderby

Super masters men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Keir
2Craig Peacock
3Simon Ronalds
DNSDavid Danks
DNSPaul Darvodelsky

Super masters women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sharon Prutton

Ultra masters men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Myles Higgins
DNSNicholas Bird

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Doerksen
2Gregory Manttan
3Gregory Ellis
DNSMark Raymond
DNSDaniel Van Der Ploeg

Latest on Cyclingnews