Good morning, and a warm welcome to Cyclingnews' live race centre on what is, believe it or not, one of the busiest days on the cycling calendar. It's Nationals Sunday, and all across Europe and the world, riders are battling it out to become the champion of their respective countries. We'll be bringing you rolling coverage throughout the day as the key moves unfold and the titles are decided.

The Agenda National Championships take place throughout the week, with the time trials taking place earlier in the week, and the road races at the weekend. Some women's road races were held yesterday, but there are more today along with all the men's road races. Here's what's in store. There are plenty more, but these are, let's say, the big ones. Great Britain: Men's and women's road races Belgium: Men's and women's road races Italy: Men's and women's road races France: Men's road race Spain: Men's road race Netherlands: Men's road race Germany: Men's road race USA: Men's and women's road races Canada: Men's road race

Jolien D'hoore wins Belgian women's title It was an early start for the Belgians, and the women's road race is already done, with Joilen D'hoore sprinting from a large group to collect here fourth national title. We'll have full report soon from our Belgian correspondent, Brecht Decaluwe.

In Britain, on the Isle of Man to be precise, three riders lead the women's race onto the finishing circuit. Elinor Barker, Anna Christian, and Manon Lloyd have a small advantage over a dangerous group of seven that includes the past two champions - Hannah Barnes and Lizzie Deignan.

In Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, the men's road races are underway.

In Spain, there are just under 100km remaining in the men's road race, and we have a group of 11 out front. Ivan Garcia Cortina was solo for a while but he was joined by 10 chasers. They are: Erviti, Pedrero, Arroyo, Sáez, Irizar, Iturria, Etxebarria, Guerrero, Verona, and Sola.

Here's Brecht's report from the Belgian women's race in Antwerp. Jolien D'hoore wins fourth Belgian road race title

Elinor Barker is now alone at the head of the women's race in Britain.

Over in France, it should be a day for the sprinters, and we have a large breakaway of 17 riders with a lead of three minutes. FDJ are massed at the front of the peloton, keeping things under control for Arnaud Démare, who is probably the top favourite considering his June run of form.

Movistar are always the dominant force in the Spanish men's road race, and they're controlling the peloton at the moment, with a couple of riders in the break for good measure. Alejandro Valverde is treating this as a 'training race' for the Tour de France, but you can never count him out, and this lumpy course should suit him. Stat attack: Each of the past 7 titles in Spain have gone to a Movistar rider

Elinor Barker has 35 seconds in the British women's race and her lead seems to be growing with one lap - 7km - to go.

It's not looking good now for Barker as Deignan, Barnes and Archibald give chase. 10 seconds the gap.

Barker is caught, and Deignan attacks now.

Lizzie Deignan wins the British women's road race

Deignan's late attack saw he cross the line solo for her fourth national road race title, after 2011, 2013, and 2015. Archibald outsprinted Barnes for second, while Barker rolled home behind in fourth - so close but yet so far.

A fourth title! @lizziedeignan is British champion with a late, late attack at the HSBC UK | National Road Champ… https://t.co/jAl1PYkES9 @BritishCycling Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:50:53

The peloton has come back together in Italy in the women's race.

It looks like a fairly dull race in France. The 17 leaders are still being kept on a short leash by the FDJ-led peloton.

Both @zdenekstybar and @PetrVakoc are in the front group at the Czech Nationals! #WayToRide @quickstepteam Sun, 25th Jun 2017 11:21:32

In Spain, the front group chopped and changed but now the peloton has come back, and it's all together going into the final 25km.

Surprise surprise, Christine Majerus has won the Luxembourg road race title. The Boels Dolmans rider makes it eight in a row, after making it 11 straight time trial titles earlier in the week. Add to that her eight straight cyclo-cross titles, and you have a remarkable 27 national titles.

Into the last 10km in Spain and Team Sky's Mikel Landa has rolled the dice with an attack. He's solo with a slim lead.

Landa is caught

.@zdenekstybar and Josef Cerny have 1:35 over the chasers at the Czech Nationals. @quickstepteam Sun, 25th Jun 2017 11:50:21

80km into the Italian men's road race, and there's a break of four riders. Bahrain-Merida are setting the pace in the peloton - they have Sonny Colbrelli and Giovanni Visconti, and even Vincenzo Nibali, as candidates on this hilly 236km course.

Interesting development in Spain as five riders open up a 30-second lead in the closing kilometres. Ion Izagirre, Valverde, Jesús Herrada, Mas and Ezquerra.

Jesús Herrada wins the Spanish men's road race

The Movistar man opens up a small lead onto the downhill finishing straight and takes his second national title after 2013. His teammate Valverde mops up second place ahead of Ion Izaguirre.

Elisa Longo Borghini is alone at the head of the women's race in Italy.

Story of the day over in France.

In Belgium, the Antwerp course is largely flat but there are some cobbles. Jurgen Roelandts, Kevyn Insta, and Jonas Rickaert have a lead of 7:30 over the peloton, where Quick-Step are taking control.

Crosswinds in France. The peloton is all over the place.

Zdenek Stybar wins the Czech road race

Juraj Sagan wins the Slovakian road race for a second year in a row

Elisa Longo Borghini becomes Italian women's champion

That was some solo ride from Longo Borghini, who finally gets her hands on the tricolore jersey after finishing second in the previous two editions. Giorgia Bronzini took silver, with Soraya Paladin third.

The situation is still chopping and changing all the time in France after the crosswind chaos, but the simplest way to put it is that we now have a group of 20 at the front of the race.

There are also 20 riders clear in the early stages of the British men's road race. 2016 champion Adam Blythe is there with Alex Dowsett. The British nationals always seem to serve up uncontrolled racing and this lumpy Isle of Man course should give us another memorable edition.

Gregor Mühlberger is the new champion of Austria

Congratulations @NicoleHanselmaa, one of the hardest working athletes. She's the new Swiss road champion https://t.co/BPZZYqAMth @CerveloBigla Sat, 24th Jun 2017 16:21:24

.@BobJungels and three other riders have made it into the front group at the Luxembourg Championships. #WayToRide @quickstepteam Sun, 25th Jun 2017 13:27:25

Race situation at British road champs: 15/120miles Lead group of 19 riders +46s @tobynhorton, Stannard, Baylis +1.06 peloton @MadisonGenesis Sun, 25th Jun 2017 13:27:23

In Belgium the race isn't splitting just yet. Quick-Step are still leading the peloton and they've brought the gap to the leading trio down to two minutes with 75km to go.

In Holland, Robert Gesink is part of a strong LottoNL-Jumbo contingent in the large leading group. Three minutes is the gap with 50km to go and the winner may well come from that group.

Our leaders are on to the mountain for the first of two ascents - an 8.5km climb - av gradient 5%. https://t.co/CQbOo8dGok @BritishCycling Sun, 25th Jun 2017 13:42:48

The gap's down to one minute in Belgium.

Marcus Burghardt wins the German road race

It was a Bora one-two in Germany as Emmanuel Buchmann crossed the line just behind Burghardt. Photo: @radsportmagazin

In Italy they're on to the finishing laps and the three breakaway riders have six minutes.

Alexander Porsev is the new Russian road race champion! Artem Nych with silver medal! Bronze for Sergey Shilov #NCh2017 @RusveloTeam Sun, 25th Jun 2017 14:00:15

Back together in Belgium but now fresh attacks come. This a key part of the race.

25 kilometres to go in France. It's just been full gas since those crosswinds first split the bunch, and we now have 13 riders left out in front.

Ryan Mullen wins the Irish road race title

In Britain, the race is back together as the leading group is caught. Last year's winner Adam Blythe was already dropped from that lead group, but he has now abandoned the race.

Now @PhilippeGilbert goes and gets a gap!!! #WayToRide #BKAntwerpen @quickstepteam Sun, 25th Jun 2017 14:20:03

5km to go in France as the race sort of comes back together. 30 riders are in the front group after a small climb. Demare is there. Coquard isn't.

We're heading for a sprint, and the FDJ and Cofidis trains are fighting for position.

Arnaud Démare wins the French title

It's the old rivalry: Arnaud Demare and Nacer Bouhanni. The two slug it out for the line but it's Demare who comes out well on top to claim his second national title - the first coming in 2014 when he beat...Nacer Bouhanni.

Sylvan Dilier wins the Swiss title

14 riders out front with 20km to go in Belgium Lampaert, Van der Sande, Wellens, Van Hooydonck, Naesen, Stuyven, Vanmarcke, Keukeleire, Van Hecke, Baugnies, Vanspeybrouck, Merlier, Peyskens en Vanbilsen. Van Avermaet and Gilbert keeping an eye on each other behind, but there's plenty of danger in that group.

Ramon Sinkeldam wins the Dutch road race

The race came back together and Sinkeldam won a close sprint from Wouter Wippert, with last year's champion Dylan Groenewegen third.

In Belgium, Stuyven, Keukeleire, Vanmarcke, Naesen, and Van Hooydonck have a lead over a chasing group of six.

Rein Taaramae wins in Estonia

Results in from Eritrea! It was a sprint finish with Meron Abraham taking the victory. Elyas Afewerki 2nd and @MeraKudus took 3rd! @TeamDiData Sun, 25th Jun 2017 14:58:07

In Luxembourg Bob Jungels could be on his way to another title. He's alone out front with his arms tucked over the bars as if it were a TT.

Into the last 7km in Belgium and those five riders look like they're going to fight it out for the victory. Keukeleire and Stuyven have particularly impressive sprints.

Team Sky have split the field in Britain and now the decisive moves are starting to be made. Mark Cavendish and Ian Stannard are in a large leading group.

Oliver Naesen takes the Belgian title!

It was classic Belgian racing. That group of five were knocking chunks out of one another, with gaps opening and closing all the time. When they started looking at each other for the sprint, Vanmarcke went first, from around 200 metres, and it looked like he was going to take it, but Naesen jumped out from behind and took it on the line. Stuyven was third, Keukeleire didn't sprint, Van Hooydonck was cooked.

In Italy the break was caught and now Fabio Felline and Gianluca Brambilla are off the front together with just over 25km remaining. The break had recently been caught and that triggered a raft of attacks, with a strong group including Aru and Moscon now chasing the leading duo. 15 seconds the gap.

Final lap for @BobJungels, who has a healthy gap over the chasers at the Luxembourg Championships. @quickstepteam Sun, 25th Jun 2017 15:25:51

#DM2017 Less than 10km to go in the Danish national RR and @JensenJuul is in a lead group with 5 others. https://t.co/tV3oQcJ0Gk @OricaScott Sun, 25th Jun 2017 15:27:30

In Britain we have a key move as Ian Stannard drags a group of six clear. In there are Alex Dowsett, James Shaw, Scott Davies, Chris Lawless, and Graham Briggs.

In the US women's race Amber Neben and Emily Newsom are leading the race by 30 seconds as the race heats up.

You can watch the US races live on Cyclingnews, so if you want to tune into the action, this is the link you need.

.@Petekennaugh and @IanBibby86 bridge to the front group but Kennaugh pushes on and attacks alone! #RoadChamps @BritishCycling Sun, 25th Jun 2017 15:39:59

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins in Denmark

Fabio Aru has attacked on the final climb in Italy.

Aru absolutely smashing this. Hugely impressive. @herbiesykes Sun, 25th Jun 2017 15:40:34

Another one for Trek - Ruben Guerreiro wins in Portugal

Aru flew down the descent and he takes 30 seconds into the last 8 kilometres. Behind him Moscon, Caruso, Nocentini and Ulissi are chasing.

Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott) wins in Slovenia.

Amber Neben wins the US Pro women's road race

Incredible week for Neben, who adds the road race title to her time trial title. She's also the world time trial champion. At 42. Remarkable.

In Italy Aru is into the final couple of kilometres and he's not going to be caught now, with a lead of 35 seconds.

Bob Jungels wins the Luxembourg road race That's a fourth title for the Quick-Step rider

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Italian road race

In Britain, Steve Cummings, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jon Dibben, and Ben Swift have joined the lead group to make it 11.

"This is a special jersey, it's the same jersey as 'Scarpa', says Aru very emotionally. @TourDeJose Sun, 25th Jun 2017 16:02:06

In the British race the attacks are coming thick and fast in the lead group of 14. Kennaugh comes through for five laps to go with a slim lead.

With three laps to go in Britain, Cummings, Swift Kennaugh, Lawless and Bibby lead the race, with Stannard chasing.

Steve Cummings has taken off solo and he has a lead of 12 seconds with one lap - 7km - to go.

Cummings won the time trial on Thursday and would be the first man since David Millar in 2007 to do the double.