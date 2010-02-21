Image 1 of 12 Brad Hall from the Marco Polo Cycling Team had to chase back after a puncture in the Mumbai Cyclothon in India. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 2 of 12 The Glud & Mastrand and the Marco Polo Cycling Team chasing the six-rider breakaway in the Mumbai Cyclothon. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 3 of 12 The front group in the Mumbai Cyclothon getting some drinks from the feed zone in the hot weather in India. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 4 of 12 Winner JJ Haedo celebrating his victory in the Mumbai Cyclothon for photographers and tv cameras from Indian national television who broadcasted the race live. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 5 of 12 The India national team getting ready to leave from the Trident Bandra Kurla Hotel to the race course of the Mumbai Cyclothon, Saxo Bank riders leaving in the background. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 6 of 12 Leon van Bon from the Marco Polo Cycling Team waiting at a traffic light on the way to the start of the Mumbai Cyclothon in India. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 7 of 12 Loh Sea Keong dropped back to help Brad Hall return after his puncture in the Mumbai Cyclothon in India. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 8 of 12 Eddy Merckx and some celebrity movie-stars from Bollywood starting in their VIP tour on the circuit of the Mumbai Cyclothon in India. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 9 of 12 Mumbai cheerleaders celebrating cycling at the Mumbai Cyclothon, the first ever UCI cycling event in India. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 10 of 12 Race organizer Victor Popov and guest Eddy Merckx at the Mumbai Cyclothon in India. (Image credit: Remko Kramer) Image 11 of 12 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 12 Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins the Mumbai Cyclothon. (Image credit: AFP)

Argentinean sprinter Juan Jose Haedo has won the Mumbai Cyclothon, the first-ever UCI-ranked pro race held in India.

The Saxo Bank rider beat Germany's Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse) and Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals). His Saxo Bank teammate Baden Cooke finished fourth.

Haedo, his brother Sebastian Haedo, Stuart O'Grady, and Cooke all traveled to India directly from the Tour of Oman, but the $50,000 first prize made it worth the trip.

“They rode super together and controlled the bunch consisting mainly of Asian continental teams. JJ and Cooke broke clear of the bunch and with two laps to go, JJ took off in the winning break with Dirk Muller (Nutrixxion) and he easily won the sprint,” Saxo Bank Directeur Sportif Bradley McGee said on the team's website.

About 100 riders contested the 100 km race in the Indian city of Mumbai (Bombay), riding 36 laps of a 2.8 km circuit in the heart of the huge Indian city.

The race was part of a day of cycling organised to promote bike use in Mumbai, with Bollywood movie stars taking part in the mass ride.

Full Results 1 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:15:14 2 Dirk Muller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:37 4 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:45 5 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) CKT Tmit - Champion System 7 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:45 8 Leif Lampater (Ger) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 11 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 13 Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 14 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 15 Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 16 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 Mathias Gade Jakobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 18 Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Collosi 19 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Tmit - Champion System 20 Lars Pria (Rom) Team Brothers – Bikes 21 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 22 Charlie D Avis (USA) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars 23 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System 24 Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 25 Nikolai Herz (Ger) Team Brothers – Bikes 26 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 27 Scott Mcgrory (Aus) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars 28 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Collosi 29 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 30 Chase A Pinkham (USA) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars 31 Jean Mitja Schluter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 32 Amandeep Singh (Ind) Indian National Team 33 Leon Van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 34 Harpreet Singh (Ind) Indian National Team 0:03:05 35 Frank Ziemann (Ger) Team Brothers – Bikes 36 Komsan Karnbunchee (Tha) CCN Collosi DNF Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning DNF Mathias Frostholm Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning DNF Serge Herz (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System DNF Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System DNF Sabu Ganager (Ind) Indian National Team DNF Bikram O Singh (Ind) Indian National Team DNF Vinod Malik (Ind) Indian National Team DNF Rajender Bishnoi (Ind) Indian National Team DNF Dayalaram Jat (Ind) Indian National Team DNF Sombir (Ind) Indian Development Team DNF Atul Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team DNF Sandeep Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team DNF Rakesh Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team DNF C Rajesh (Ind) Indian Development Team DNF Satbir Singh (Ind) Indian Development Team DNF Bhura Ram (Ind) Indian Development Team DNF Noshirvan Mistry (Ind) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars DNF Daniel Carruthers (NZl) CCN Collosi