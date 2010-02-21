JJ Haedo wins in Mumbai
Saxo Bank sprinter wins first Indian pro race
Argentinean sprinter Juan Jose Haedo has won the Mumbai Cyclothon, the first-ever UCI-ranked pro race held in India.
The Saxo Bank rider beat Germany's Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse) and Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals). His Saxo Bank teammate Baden Cooke finished fourth.
Haedo, his brother Sebastian Haedo, Stuart O'Grady, and Cooke all traveled to India directly from the Tour of Oman, but the $50,000 first prize made it worth the trip.
“They rode super together and controlled the bunch consisting mainly of Asian continental teams. JJ and Cooke broke clear of the bunch and with two laps to go, JJ took off in the winning break with Dirk Muller (Nutrixxion) and he easily won the sprint,” Saxo Bank Directeur Sportif Bradley McGee said on the team's website.
About 100 riders contested the 100 km race in the Indian city of Mumbai (Bombay), riding 36 laps of a 2.8 km circuit in the heart of the huge Indian city.
The race was part of a day of cycling organised to promote bike use in Mumbai, with Bollywood movie stars taking part in the mass ride.
|1
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2:15:14
|2
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:45
|5
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|7
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:45
|8
|Leif Lampater (Ger) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|11
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|13
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|15
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Mathias Gade Jakobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|18
|Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Collosi
|19
|Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|20
|Lars Pria (Rom) Team Brothers – Bikes
|21
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|Charlie D Avis (USA) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
|23
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|24
|Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|25
|Nikolai Herz (Ger) Team Brothers – Bikes
|26
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|27
|Scott Mcgrory (Aus) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
|28
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Collosi
|29
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|30
|Chase A Pinkham (USA) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
|31
|Jean Mitja Schluter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|32
|Amandeep Singh (Ind) Indian National Team
|33
|Leon Van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|34
|Harpreet Singh (Ind) Indian National Team
|0:03:05
|35
|Frank Ziemann (Ger) Team Brothers – Bikes
|36
|Komsan Karnbunchee (Tha) CCN Collosi
|DNF
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Mathias Frostholm Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Serge Herz (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|DNF
|Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
|DNF
|Sabu Ganager (Ind) Indian National Team
|DNF
|Bikram O Singh (Ind) Indian National Team
|DNF
|Vinod Malik (Ind) Indian National Team
|DNF
|Rajender Bishnoi (Ind) Indian National Team
|DNF
|Dayalaram Jat (Ind) Indian National Team
|DNF
|Sombir (Ind) Indian Development Team
|DNF
|Atul Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team
|DNF
|Sandeep Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team
|DNF
|Rakesh Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team
|DNF
|C Rajesh (Ind) Indian Development Team
|DNF
|Satbir Singh (Ind) Indian Development Team
|DNF
|Bhura Ram (Ind) Indian Development Team
|DNF
|Noshirvan Mistry (Ind) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
|DNF
|Daniel Carruthers (NZl) CCN Collosi
|1
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
