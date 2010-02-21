Trending

JJ Haedo wins in Mumbai

Saxo Bank sprinter wins first Indian pro race

Brad Hall from the Marco Polo Cycling Team had to chase back after a puncture in the Mumbai Cyclothon in India.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
The Glud & Mastrand and the Marco Polo Cycling Team chasing the six-rider breakaway in the Mumbai Cyclothon.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
The front group in the Mumbai Cyclothon getting some drinks from the feed zone in the hot weather in India.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
Winner JJ Haedo celebrating his victory in the Mumbai Cyclothon for photographers and tv cameras from Indian national television who broadcasted the race live.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
The India national team getting ready to leave from the Trident Bandra Kurla Hotel to the race course of the Mumbai Cyclothon, Saxo Bank riders leaving in the background.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
Leon van Bon from the Marco Polo Cycling Team waiting at a traffic light on the way to the start of the Mumbai Cyclothon in India.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
Loh Sea Keong dropped back to help Brad Hall return after his puncture in the Mumbai Cyclothon in India.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
Eddy Merckx and some celebrity movie-stars from Bollywood starting in their VIP tour on the circuit of the Mumbai Cyclothon in India.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
Mumbai cheerleaders celebrating cycling at the Mumbai Cyclothon, the first ever UCI cycling event in India.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
Race organizer Victor Popov and guest Eddy Merckx at the Mumbai Cyclothon in India.

(Image credit: Remko Kramer)
Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory on the podium.

(Image credit: AFP)
Juan José Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins the Mumbai Cyclothon.

(Image credit: AFP)

Argentinean sprinter Juan Jose Haedo has won the Mumbai Cyclothon, the first-ever UCI-ranked pro race held in India.

The Saxo Bank rider beat Germany's Dirk Müller (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse) and Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals). His Saxo Bank teammate Baden Cooke finished fourth.

Haedo, his brother Sebastian Haedo, Stuart O'Grady, and Cooke all traveled to India directly from the Tour of Oman, but the $50,000 first prize made it worth the trip.

“They rode super together and controlled the bunch consisting mainly of Asian continental teams. JJ and Cooke broke clear of the bunch and with two laps to go, JJ took off in the winning break with Dirk Muller (Nutrixxion) and he easily won the sprint,” Saxo Bank Directeur Sportif Bradley McGee said on the team's website.

About 100 riders contested the 100 km race in the Indian city of Mumbai (Bombay), riding 36 laps of a 2.8 km circuit in the heart of the huge Indian city.

The race was part of a day of cycling organised to promote bike use in Mumbai, with Bollywood movie stars taking part in the mass ride.

Full Results
1Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:15:14
2Dirk Muller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
3Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:37
4Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:45
5Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) CKT Tmit - Champion System
7Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:45
8Leif Lampater (Ger) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
10Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
11Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
13Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
14Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
15Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
17Mathias Gade Jakobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
18Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Collosi
19Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Tmit - Champion System
20Lars Pria (Rom) Team Brothers – Bikes
21Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
22Charlie D Avis (USA) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
23Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System
24Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
25Nikolai Herz (Ger) Team Brothers – Bikes
26Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
27Scott Mcgrory (Aus) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
28Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Collosi
29Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
30Chase A Pinkham (USA) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
31Jean Mitja Schluter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
32Amandeep Singh (Ind) Indian National Team
33Leon Van Bon (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
34Harpreet Singh (Ind) Indian National Team0:03:05
35Frank Ziemann (Ger) Team Brothers – Bikes
36Komsan Karnbunchee (Tha) CCN Collosi
DNFRicky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
DNFMathias Frostholm Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
DNFSerge Herz (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
DNFBenjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Tmit - Champion System
DNFSabu Ganager (Ind) Indian National Team
DNFBikram O Singh (Ind) Indian National Team
DNFVinod Malik (Ind) Indian National Team
DNFRajender Bishnoi (Ind) Indian National Team
DNFDayalaram Jat (Ind) Indian National Team
DNFSombir (Ind) Indian Development Team
DNFAtul Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team
DNFSandeep Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team
DNFRakesh Kumar (Ind) Indian Development Team
DNFC Rajesh (Ind) Indian Development Team
DNFSatbir Singh (Ind) Indian Development Team
DNFBhura Ram (Ind) Indian Development Team
DNFNoshirvan Mistry (Ind) Mumbai Livestrong All Stars
DNFDaniel Carruthers (NZl) CCN Collosi

Sprint classification
1Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team

