Image 1 of 5 Spectators stand in the rain (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 2 of 5 David Graf leads his heat (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 3 of 5 Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 4 of 5 Men's 4X podium (L to R) Michal Prokop (4th), David Graf (2nd), Jared Graves (1st), Tomas Slavik (3rd), Roger Rinderknecht (5th) (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 5 of 5 Overall men's 4X leader Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox) (Image credit: Gary Perkin)

Despite rain and cold temperatures, the third round of the four cross World Cup in Leogang, Austria, produced some of the most exciting racing of the season. Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox Shox) was the class of the field, taking the men's title with ease.

After a lapse of concentration last weekend at round two in Fort William, Scotland, where Graves missed the final, the Australian was eager to reassert his dominance on the men's field, and did so with authority in Leogang. Graves qualified first, and advanced through the first four rounds with ease, snatching the holeshot in every heat, and extending his lead on every section of the course.

Switzerland's David Graf continues to improve at every race and joined Graves for the final from their half of the draw, from a hard-fought semi-final containing round two winner Roger Rinderknecht and Romain Saladini.

From the other half of the field, former World Cup champion Michal Prokop was equally strong to advance, while world champion Thomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) took the final spot for the final.

In the final, it was Graves in the front from the start to the finish, while a tremendous battle was being fought behind him. Prokop grabbed second place into the first corner, but Graf made a daring move by taking a little-used second line through the middle of the course, which paid off and allowed him to overtake Prokop for second, while Slavik did the same to take third. Round two winner Rinderknecht won the small final for fifth.

"I had my worst race in about three years last week in Fort William, so to get the win back was exactly what I hoped for," said Graves.

To avoid crashing in the muddy, slippery conditions, he said, "I just tried to ride like I did in practice, not do anything too silly. When you're in that race frame of mine, you just let it go. I tried to hold everyone up a bit [coming into the first corner] to try and stop that 'high-low' move, and I think that worked really well. That was a good tactic, and I'm happy with it."

Graves now leads the men's standings with 300 points. He is 50 points ahead of Graf, while Rinderknecht and Prokop are tied at 100 points in arrears.

Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 David Graf (Swi) 3 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 4 Michal Prokop (Cze)

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 6 Romain Saladini (Fra) 7 Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 8 William Evans (GBr)

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 10 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 11 Jakub Riha (Cze) 12 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 13 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 14 Pascal Seydoux (Swi) 15 Lear Miller (USA) 16 Premek Tejchman (Cze)

1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 18 Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee 19 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 20 Simon Waldburger (Swi) 21 Benedikt Last (Ger) 22 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 23 Piotr Paradowski (Pol) 24 Ashley Gray (Aus) 25 Hannes Slavik (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 26 Blake Carney (USA) 27 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 28 Scott Beaumont (GBr) 29 Scott Roberts (GBr) 30 Reto Schmid (Swi) 31 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 32 Adam Stasek (Cze)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 47 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 25 4 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 18 5 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 15 6 Ghost Factory Racing Team 12 7 Alpine Commencal Austria 10 8 Team GR 5