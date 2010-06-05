Graves extends lead with Ft. William win
Dry conditions bring challenges
There were no surprises in round three of the four cross Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William, Scotland, with Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) extending his frontrunner status.
Fort Bill was uncharacteristically warm and dry, making the course dusty and loose, and causing numerous washouts in the corners. The organizers also replaced a rock garden halfway down the course with extra turns, after rider complaints that it was too narrow. Despite the conditions, the top three qualifiers in both the men's field made it through to the finals.
In the first two rounds all the top seeds easily qualified for the quarter finals. Graves had a slight scare in his eighth-final, when his foot slipped off a pedal, but the world champion was already in the lead, and quickly regained control.
In the quarter final, Graves again had a scare, when he flatted late in the run, but managed to hold on for second, moving on to the semi final round. The first of the high seeds went out in this round, with Rinderknecht finishing third to Michal Prokop (Agang) and Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) in a race that could have quite easily been the final, while Guido Tschugg (Ghost ATG) and Dan Atherton (Commencal) both went out when they banged bars and Tschugg crashed.
Graves again shot to the front of his semi heat, while Prokop and Slavik tangled in the battle for the second slot/ Slavik got the worst of it, crashing out while Prokop moved on. In the other semi final, Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Romain Saladini (Team Sunn Montgenevre) had an easy ride to the big final. Graves had another scare prior to the start of his semi, when he flatted in the truck on the way up to the start gate.
The final saw Graves once again shooting to the front out of the gate, closely followed by Prokop, who managed to squeeze in ahead of Wichman before the first corner. However, Wichman fought back, with an incredible inside pass on the third corner to take the second spot behind a disappearing Graves. Graves easily held on for the win, while Wichman managed to hold off Prokop for second. Czech rider Kamil Tartarkovic won the small final for fifth.
"The corners were getting bad," admitted Graves, "so I was pretty much worried the whole way down. I'm so happy to get the win; it was a sketchy start [to the final]. I was banging elbows with Joost, and I thought we might both go down. He certainly kept me honest today."
Graves now has a commanding lead over second place Wichman, with 350 points to 225. Slavik sits third at 150 points.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|2
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|3
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|4
|Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|6
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|7
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|8
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Roger Rinderknecht (Sui)
|10
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|11
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|12
|David Habicht (Aus)
|13
|David Graf (Sui)
|14
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|15
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain Uk
|16
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|17
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|18
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|19
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|20
|Jarrod Jakubiak (USA)
|21
|Stepan Novotny (Cze)
|22
|Brook Macdonald (Nzl) MS Evil Racing
|23
|William Evans (GBr)
|24
|Richard Cunynghame (GBr)
|25
|Lewis Lacey (GBr)
|26
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|27
|Blake Carney (USA)
|28
|Edoardo Franco (Ita) Kenda-Playbiker
|29
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|30
|Peter Warner (GBr)
|31
|Stefan Scherz (Ger)
|32
|Richard Norton (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|33
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|34
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|35
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|36
|Richard Levinson (Aus)
|37
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|38
|Basil Weber (Sui)
|39
|Kieran Mcavoy (GBr)
|40
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|41
|Ghislain Ricci (Fra)
|42
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|43
|James Norton (GBr)
|44
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|45
|Nathan Parsons (GBr)
|46
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|47
|Mirco Weiss (Sui) Scott 11
|48
|Adrian Weiss (Sui) Scott 11
|49
|Will Longden (GBr)
|50
|Tom Knight (GBr)
|51
|Duncan Ferris (GBr)
|52
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|53
|Michael Gray (GBr)
|54
|Rick Schubert (Ger)
|55
|Ludovic Gadois (Fra)
|56
|Werner Muther (Sui) Thoemus Racing Team
|57
|Richard Lane (GBr)
|58
|Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
|59
|John Hewitt (GBr)
|60
|Daniele Cosseta (Ita)
|61
|Max Lenthall (GBr)
|62
|Aj Boardman (GBr)
|63
|Gareth Parr (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|71
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|40
|3
|Agang Racing
|30
|4
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|26
|5
|Suspension Center
|20
|6
|Thoemus Racing Team
|15
|7
|Commencal
|12
|8
|Norco World Team
|10
|9
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|7
|10
|Rocky Mountain UK
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|350
|pts
|2
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|225
|3
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|200
|4
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|150
|5
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|131
|6
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|114
|7
|Roger Rinderknecht (Sui)
|80
|8
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|67
|9
|Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|60
|10
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|55
|11
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|46
|12
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain Uk
|44
|13
|David Graf (Sui)
|33
|14
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|30
|15
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|25
|16
|Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
|20
|17
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|17
|18
|Sidney Gerber (Sui)
|17
|19
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|14
|20
|William Evans (GBr)
|14
|21
|David Habicht (Aus)
|11
|22
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|11
|23
|Clément Doby (Fra)
|11
|24
|Reto Schmid (Sui)
|8
|25
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|8
|26
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|8
|27
|Jan Novak (Cze)
|6
|28
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|2
|29
|Daniel Fülle (Ger)
|2
|30
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|231
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|115
|3
|Suspension Center
|95
|4
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|61
|5
|Agang Racing
|60
|6
|Norco World Team
|50
|7
|Commencal
|44
|8
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|26
|9
|Rocky Mountain UK
|26
|10
|Thoemus Racing Team
|18
|11
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|12
|12
|2Stage Factory
|5
