Image 1 of 5 Top 4X team RSP 4 Cross Racing Team. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Overall leader Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Jared Graves (Yeti-Fox). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Michal Prokop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Jared Graves of Yeti-Fox winning the final. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

There were no surprises in round three of the four cross Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William, Scotland, with Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) extending his frontrunner status.

Fort Bill was uncharacteristically warm and dry, making the course dusty and loose, and causing numerous washouts in the corners. The organizers also replaced a rock garden halfway down the course with extra turns, after rider complaints that it was too narrow. Despite the conditions, the top three qualifiers in both the men's field made it through to the finals.

In the first two rounds all the top seeds easily qualified for the quarter finals. Graves had a slight scare in his eighth-final, when his foot slipped off a pedal, but the world champion was already in the lead, and quickly regained control.

In the quarter final, Graves again had a scare, when he flatted late in the run, but managed to hold on for second, moving on to the semi final round. The first of the high seeds went out in this round, with Rinderknecht finishing third to Michal Prokop (Agang) and Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) in a race that could have quite easily been the final, while Guido Tschugg (Ghost ATG) and Dan Atherton (Commencal) both went out when they banged bars and Tschugg crashed.

Graves again shot to the front of his semi heat, while Prokop and Slavik tangled in the battle for the second slot/ Slavik got the worst of it, crashing out while Prokop moved on. In the other semi final, Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Romain Saladini (Team Sunn Montgenevre) had an easy ride to the big final. Graves had another scare prior to the start of his semi, when he flatted in the truck on the way up to the start gate.

The final saw Graves once again shooting to the front out of the gate, closely followed by Prokop, who managed to squeeze in ahead of Wichman before the first corner. However, Wichman fought back, with an incredible inside pass on the third corner to take the second spot behind a disappearing Graves. Graves easily held on for the win, while Wichman managed to hold off Prokop for second. Czech rider Kamil Tartarkovic won the small final for fifth.

"The corners were getting bad," admitted Graves, "so I was pretty much worried the whole way down. I'm so happy to get the win; it was a sketchy start [to the final]. I was banging elbows with Joost, and I thought we might both go down. He certainly kept me honest today."

Graves now has a commanding lead over second place Wichman, with 350 points to 225. Slavik sits third at 150 points.

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 3 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 4 Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 6 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 7 Lukas Mechura (Cze) 8 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Roger Rinderknecht (Sui) 10 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 11 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 12 David Habicht (Aus) 13 David Graf (Sui) 14 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 15 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain Uk 16 Quentin Derbier (Fra)

1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Adam Stasek (Cze) 18 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 19 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 20 Jarrod Jakubiak (USA) 21 Stepan Novotny (Cze) 22 Brook Macdonald (Nzl) MS Evil Racing 23 William Evans (GBr) 24 Richard Cunynghame (GBr) 25 Lewis Lacey (GBr) 26 Petrik Brückner (Ger) 27 Blake Carney (USA) 28 Edoardo Franco (Ita) Kenda-Playbiker 29 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 30 Peter Warner (GBr) 31 Stefan Scherz (Ger) 32 Richard Norton (GBr)

1/16 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 33 Scott Roberts (GBr) 34 Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr) 35 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 36 Richard Levinson (Aus) 37 Mark Milward (GBr) 38 Basil Weber (Sui) 39 Kieran Mcavoy (GBr) 40 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 41 Ghislain Ricci (Fra) 42 Tom Dowie (GBr) 43 James Norton (GBr) 44 Aiko Göhler (Ger) 45 Nathan Parsons (GBr) 46 Dale Russell (GBr) 47 Mirco Weiss (Sui) Scott 11 48 Adrian Weiss (Sui) Scott 11 49 Will Longden (GBr) 50 Tom Knight (GBr) 51 Duncan Ferris (GBr) 52 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 53 Michael Gray (GBr) 54 Rick Schubert (Ger) 55 Ludovic Gadois (Fra) 56 Werner Muther (Sui) Thoemus Racing Team 57 Richard Lane (GBr) 58 Kai Wendschuh (Ger) 59 John Hewitt (GBr) 60 Daniele Cosseta (Ita) 61 Max Lenthall (GBr) 62 Aj Boardman (GBr) 63 Gareth Parr (GBr)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 71 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Agang Racing 30 4 Team Sunn Montgenevre 26 5 Suspension Center 20 6 Thoemus Racing Team 15 7 Commencal 12 8 Norco World Team 10 9 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 7 10 Rocky Mountain UK 6

Individual World Cup Standings after round 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 350 pts 2 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 225 3 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 200 4 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 150 5 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 131 6 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 114 7 Roger Rinderknecht (Sui) 80 8 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 67 9 Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 60 10 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 55 11 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 46 12 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain Uk 44 13 David Graf (Sui) 33 14 Lukas Mechura (Cze) 30 15 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 25 16 Mickael Deldycke (Fra) 20 17 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 17 18 Sidney Gerber (Sui) 17 19 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 14 20 William Evans (GBr) 14 21 David Habicht (Aus) 11 22 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 11 23 Clément Doby (Fra) 11 24 Reto Schmid (Sui) 8 25 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 8 26 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 8 27 Jan Novak (Cze) 6 28 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 2 29 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 2 30 Marek Pesko (Svk) 2