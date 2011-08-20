Belomoyna tops final round
Ferrand Prevot claims World Cup overall
Yana Belomoyna (Infotre-Bi & Esse - LeeCougan) took her second consecutive win in the under 23 women's cross country World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, at the World Cup final. Canadian national champion Mikaela Kofman (Team Canada) was the top North American in ninth.
Belomoyna has missed most of the World Cup series, but last week in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, and now this week, she has shown that she will be a medal favourite for the world championships in less than two weeks. The Ukrainian dropped World Cup leader Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre) early in the race to ride to a minute and a half victory over the Ferrand Prevot, with Paula Gorycka (CCC Polkowice) taking third.
Ferrand Prevot easily took the overall title, with 490 points to second place Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) with 395. Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) took third overall. Kofman was the top North American, in 13th place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|1:11:20
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:01:31
|3
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:01:45
|4
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:02:24
|5
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|0:03:00
|6
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|0:03:18
|7
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:03:37
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:04:18
|9
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|0:04:54
|10
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:05:30
|11
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:06:13
|12
|Lorraine Truong (Swi)
|0:06:22
|13
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|0:06:57
|14
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
|0:07:30
|15
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|0:07:57
|16
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:08:07
|17
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:08:10
|18
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|0:08:34
|19
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:08:50
|20
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:09:22
|21
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|0:09:27
|22
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|0:10:12
|23
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:10:29
|24
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:11:24
|25
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|0:11:52
|26
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:12:05
|27
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|0:12:42
|28
|Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:13:06
|29
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|0:14:12
|-1 lap
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|-2 laps
|Marta Pastore (Ita) Team CBeTecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|490
|pts
|2
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|395
|3
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|322
|4
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|263
|5
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|242
|6
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|203
|7
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|148
|8
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|145
|9
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|143
|10
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|140
|11
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|128
|12
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|109
|13
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|109
|14
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|106
|15
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|104
|16
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|95
|17
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|77
|18
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|70
|19
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|52
|20
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|40
|21
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|37
|22
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|36
|23
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|35
|24
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|35
|25
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|29
|26
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|26
|27
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|25
|28
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
|23
|29
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|22
|30
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|21
|31
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|21
|32
|Lorraine Truong (Swi)
|20
|33
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|18
|34
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|18
|35
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
|18
|36
|Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|18
|37
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|18
|38
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|16
|39
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|16
|40
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|16
|41
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|16
|42
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|14
|43
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|14
|44
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|12
|45
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|10
|46
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|10
|47
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|10
|48
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|10
|49
|Stephanie Lacoursiere (Can)
|8
|50
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|7
|51
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|7
|52
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|7
|53
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|5
|54
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|3
|55
|Radka Pospisilova (Cze)
|2
|56
|Zsofia Keri (Hun)
|1
