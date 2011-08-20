Yana Belomoyna (Infotre-Bi & Esse - LeeCougan) took her second consecutive win in the under 23 women's cross country World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, at the World Cup final. Canadian national champion Mikaela Kofman (Team Canada) was the top North American in ninth.

Belomoyna has missed most of the World Cup series, but last week in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, and now this week, she has shown that she will be a medal favourite for the world championships in less than two weeks. The Ukrainian dropped World Cup leader Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre) early in the race to ride to a minute and a half victory over the Ferrand Prevot, with Paula Gorycka (CCC Polkowice) taking third.

Ferrand Prevot easily took the overall title, with 490 points to second place Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) with 395. Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) took third overall. Kofman was the top North American, in 13th place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 1:11:20 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International 0:01:31 3 Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:01:45 4 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:02:24 5 Helen Grobert (Ger) 0:03:00 6 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) 0:03:18 7 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:03:37 8 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:04:18 9 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 0:04:54 10 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:05:30 11 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:06:13 12 Lorraine Truong (Swi) 0:06:22 13 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 0:06:57 14 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) 0:07:30 15 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 0:07:57 16 Candice Neethling (RSA) 0:08:07 17 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:08:10 18 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety 0:08:34 19 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:08:50 20 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:09:22 21 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:09:27 22 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 0:10:12 23 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:10:29 24 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:11:24 25 Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) 0:11:52 26 Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team 0:12:05 27 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) 0:12:42 28 Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:13:06 29 Cornelia Schuster (Ita) 0:14:12 -1 lap Michaela Malarikova (Svk) -2 laps Marta Pastore (Ita) Team CBeTecnoimpianti A.S.D.