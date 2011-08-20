Trending

Belomoyna tops final round

Ferrand Prevot claims World Cup overall

Yana Belomoyna (Infotre-Bi & Esse - LeeCougan) took her second consecutive win in the under 23 women's cross country World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, at the World Cup final. Canadian national champion Mikaela Kofman (Team Canada) was the top North American in ninth.

Belomoyna has missed most of the World Cup series, but last week in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, and now this week, she has shown that she will be a medal favourite for the world championships in less than two weeks. The Ukrainian dropped World Cup leader Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre) early in the race to ride to a minute and a half victory over the Ferrand Prevot, with Paula Gorycka (CCC Polkowice) taking third.

Ferrand Prevot easily took the overall title, with 490 points to second place Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) with 395. Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) took third overall. Kofman was the top North American, in 13th place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan1:11:20
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International0:01:31
3Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:01:45
4Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:02:24
5Helen Grobert (Ger)0:03:00
6Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)0:03:18
7Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:03:37
8Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:04:18
9Mikaela Kofman (Can)0:04:54
10Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:05:30
11Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:06:13
12Lorraine Truong (Swi)0:06:22
13Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:06:57
14Sabrina Maurer (Swi)0:07:30
15Katherine O'neill (NZl)0:07:57
16Candice Neethling (RSA)0:08:07
17Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:08:10
18Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety0:08:34
19Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team0:08:50
20Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:09:22
21Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:09:27
22Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:10:12
23Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:10:29
24Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:11:24
25Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)0:11:52
26Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team0:12:05
27Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)0:12:42
28Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:13:06
29Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:14:12
-1 lapMichaela Malarikova (Svk)
-2 lapsMarta Pastore (Ita) Team CBeTecnoimpianti A.S.D.

Under 23 women cross country final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International490pts
2Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team395
3Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety322
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team263
5Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan242
6Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix203
7Helen Grobert (Ger)148
8Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice145
9Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott143
10Serena Calvetti (Ita)140
11Samara Sheppard (NZl)128
12Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team109
13Mikaela Kofman (Can)109
14Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol106
15Rebecca Henderson (Aus)104
16Mariske Strauss (RSA)95
17Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)77
18Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team70
19Rebecca Beaumont (Can)52
20Candice Neethling (RSA)40
21Laura Bietola (Can)37
22Katherine O'neill (NZl)36
23Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC35
24Caitlin De Wet (RSA)35
25Andréanne Pichette (Can)29
26Erica Zaveta (USA)26
27Valerie Meunier (Can)25
28Sabrina Maurer (Swi)23
29Noga Korem (Isr)22
30Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)21
31Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan21
32Lorraine Truong (Swi)20
33Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)18
34Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team18
35Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)18
36Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW18
37Cayley Brooks (Can)18
38Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)16
39Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix16
40Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team16
41Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan16
42Kristina Laforge (Can)14
43Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)14
44Lily Matthews (GBr)12
45Kaila Hart (USA)10
46Nadine Rieder (Ger)10
47Cherie Vale (RSA)10
48Virginie Pointet (Swi)10
49Stephanie Lacoursiere (Can)8
50Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)7
51Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)7
52Emmy Thelberg (Swe)7
53Michaela Malarikova (Svk)5
54Carla Haines (GBr)3
55Radka Pospisilova (Cze)2
56Zsofia Keri (Hun)1

