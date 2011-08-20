Image 1 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 17 Luna Pro is the top team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) went out hard and fast (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 17 Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 17 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 17 Annie Last (British National Team) has improved late in the season (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 17 US National Champion Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 17 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) and Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 17 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 17 World Champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 17 Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 17 Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) at the end of the start loop (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 17 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 17 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) and Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) chasing with one lap to go (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 17 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) is the top American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 17 Elite women's World Cup Champion Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 17 Women's podium: Bresset, Wloszczowskam, Pendrel, Dahl-Flesjaa, Lechner (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her third World Cup victory of the season at the World Cup Final in Val di Sole, Italy, but it wasn't enough to beat Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) for the overall title. Pendrel trailed by a mere 40 points in the final standings. Bresset finished fourth, behind world champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida).

Pendrel came into the final race 140 points behind Bresset, and decided to attack from the start. "I figured I had nothing to lose, so I just went hard for the whole race," she said.

By the start of the second lap, it was just Pendrel and Bresset, and the Canadian dropped her French rival on the steep climbs. Bresset was struggling with the heat and the climbs, and first Dahle Flesjaa bridged up and dropped her, and then Wloszczowska did the same, joining Dahle Flesjaa.

Behind the four frontrunners, a chase group formed, led by Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol), but they were losing ground on every climb. Lechner managed to break clear of the others with a lap to go, to take the final podium spot. She was followed closely by the rapidly improving American Lea Davison (Specialized) who, for the second week in a row, finished in the top 10.

Pendrel was over a minute up on her chasers with a lap and a half to go, but by the start of the last lap, she was down to less than 30 seconds, after a crash.

"I crashed on a silly little section and twisted my handlebar stem," she said. I stopped twice to fix it and finally went into the pit; it was a little more excitement then I wanted, to be honest!"

Once her technical issue was sorted out, Pendrel again began to gain on Wloszczowska, who had dropped Dahle Flesjaa in the final half lap, and cruised in to victory. Wloszczowska, with her second place, established herself as a strong contender to retain her rainbow jersey, while Dahle Flesjaa, taking her second World Cup podium in two weeks, has also moved into the ranks of possible champions. Bresset will race in the under 23 category, where she will be the prohibitive favourite.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:25:07 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:00:29 3 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:42 4 Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:15 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:01:51 6 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:02:14 7 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:02:29 8 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:02:37 9 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:59 10 Annie Last (GBr) 0:03:13 11 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:03:14 12 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:03:31 13 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:03:42 14 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:03:55 15 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:04:21 16 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:04:28 17 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:04:54 18 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:04:58 19 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 0:05:02 20 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:05:59 21 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:06:28 22 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:07:05 23 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 0:07:29 24 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda Seven No Tubes 0:07:49 25 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:08:05 26 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:08:17 27 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:08:37 28 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:09:06 29 Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:09:27 30 Laura Metzler (Fra) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:09:50 31 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:10:22 32 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:10:39 33 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:10:49 34 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:10:54 35 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:11:09 36 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:11:30 37 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol) 0:11:43 38 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:11:58 39 Catherine Vipond (Can) 0:12:04 40 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:12:41 41 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 0:13:08 42 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:13:32 43 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:13:57 44 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 0:14:09 45 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:14:22 46 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 0:14:44 47 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW 0:14:51 48 Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane 0:15:25 49 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 0:15:27 50 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 0:16:35 51 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:16:43 -1 lap Krista Park (USA) -1 lap Tatjana Dold (Ger) -1 lap Melanie Späth (Ger) -1 lap Lee Craigie (GBr) -1 lap Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) -1 lap Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team -1 lap Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice -1 lap Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team -2 laps Daniela Veronesi (Ita) -2 laps Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa) -2 laps Jodie Willett (Aus) -2 laps Caitlin Elliott (Irl) -2 laps Lenka Bulisova (Cze) -2 laps Kiona Harbers (Ned) -3 laps Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team DNF Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team DNF Michela Benzoni (Ita) DNF Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team DNS Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing DNS Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 79 pts 2 Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 44 3 Subaru - Trek 42 4 CCC Polkowice 35 5 Multivan Merida Biking Team 32 6 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 31 7 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 29 8 Specialized Racing 26 9 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 25 10 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 22 11 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 20 12 Orbea Geax 19 13 Bikepark.ch Scott 12 14 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 10 15 Central Haibike Pro Team 4