Pendrel claims final World Cup win
Canadian falls short in overall World Cup to Bresset
Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her third World Cup victory of the season at the World Cup Final in Val di Sole, Italy, but it wasn't enough to beat Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) for the overall title. Pendrel trailed by a mere 40 points in the final standings. Bresset finished fourth, behind world champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida).
Pendrel came into the final race 140 points behind Bresset, and decided to attack from the start. "I figured I had nothing to lose, so I just went hard for the whole race," she said.
By the start of the second lap, it was just Pendrel and Bresset, and the Canadian dropped her French rival on the steep climbs. Bresset was struggling with the heat and the climbs, and first Dahle Flesjaa bridged up and dropped her, and then Wloszczowska did the same, joining Dahle Flesjaa.
Behind the four frontrunners, a chase group formed, led by Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol), but they were losing ground on every climb. Lechner managed to break clear of the others with a lap to go, to take the final podium spot. She was followed closely by the rapidly improving American Lea Davison (Specialized) who, for the second week in a row, finished in the top 10.
Pendrel was over a minute up on her chasers with a lap and a half to go, but by the start of the last lap, she was down to less than 30 seconds, after a crash.
"I crashed on a silly little section and twisted my handlebar stem," she said. I stopped twice to fix it and finally went into the pit; it was a little more excitement then I wanted, to be honest!"
Once her technical issue was sorted out, Pendrel again began to gain on Wloszczowska, who had dropped Dahle Flesjaa in the final half lap, and cruised in to victory. Wloszczowska, with her second place, established herself as a strong contender to retain her rainbow jersey, while Dahle Flesjaa, taking her second World Cup podium in two weeks, has also moved into the ranks of possible champions. Bresset will race in the under 23 category, where she will be the prohibitive favourite.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1:25:07
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:00:29
|3
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:15
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:01:51
|6
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:02:14
|7
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:29
|8
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:02:37
|9
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:02:59
|10
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:03:13
|11
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:03:14
|12
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:03:31
|13
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:03:42
|14
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:03:55
|15
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:04:21
|16
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:04:28
|17
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:04:54
|18
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:04:58
|19
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:05:02
|20
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:05:59
|21
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:06:28
|22
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:07:05
|23
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|0:07:29
|24
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda Seven No Tubes
|0:07:49
|25
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:08:05
|26
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|0:08:17
|27
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:08:37
|28
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:09:06
|29
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:09:27
|30
|Laura Metzler (Fra) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:09:50
|31
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:10:22
|32
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:10:39
|33
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:10:49
|34
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:10:54
|35
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:11:09
|36
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:11:30
|37
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|0:11:43
|38
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:11:58
|39
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:12:04
|40
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:12:41
|41
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|0:13:08
|42
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|0:13:32
|43
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:13:57
|44
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|0:14:09
|45
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:14:22
|46
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|0:14:44
|47
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|0:14:51
|48
|Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:15:25
|49
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|0:15:27
|50
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:16:35
|51
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:16:43
|-1 lap
|Krista Park (USA)
|-1 lap
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|-1 lap
|Melanie Späth (Ger)
|-1 lap
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|-1 lap
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|-1 lap
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|-1 lap
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|-1 lap
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|-2 laps
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|-2 laps
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|-2 laps
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|-2 laps
|Caitlin Elliott (Irl)
|-2 laps
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|-2 laps
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|-3 laps
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|DNF
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|DNF
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|DNS
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|DNS
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|79
|pts
|2
|Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|44
|3
|Subaru - Trek
|42
|4
|CCC Polkowice
|35
|5
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|32
|6
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|31
|7
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|29
|8
|Specialized Racing
|26
|9
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|25
|10
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|22
|11
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|20
|12
|Orbea Geax
|19
|13
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|12
|14
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|10
|15
|Central Haibike Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|1460
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1420
|3
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|840
|4
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|820
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|808
|6
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|735
|7
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|700
|8
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|611
|9
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|610
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|609
|11
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|608
|12
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|599
|13
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|574
|14
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|562
|15
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|557
|16
|Annie Last (GBr)
|520
|17
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|493
|18
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|490
|19
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|486
|20
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|427
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|421
|22
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Cycling
|419
|23
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|413
|24
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|405
|25
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing
|390
|26
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|357
|27
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Cycling
|353
|28
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|350
|29
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|329
|30
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|324
|31
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|304
|32
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|280
|33
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CC Polkowice
|280
|34
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|280
|35
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|274
|36
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|245
|37
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|240
|38
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Cycling
|235
|39
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|235
|40
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|234
|41
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|229
|42
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|216
|43
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|194
|44
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|152
|45
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|149
|46
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|145
|47
|Krista Park (USA)
|138
|48
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|133
|49
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|113
|50
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|108
|51
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|104
|52
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|99
|53
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|92
|54
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|92
|55
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|88
|56
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|75
|57
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|75
|58
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|73
|59
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|72
|60
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|70
|61
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|68
|62
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|62
|63
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|54
|64
|Laura Loren Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|52
|65
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|47
|66
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|46
|67
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|45
|68
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|43
|69
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|41
|70
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|40
|71
|Melanie Späth (Ger)
|39
|72
|Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|35
|73
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|34
|74
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|34
|75
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|33
|76
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|32
|77
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|32
|78
|Brandi Heisterman (Can)
|30
|79
|Erin Huck (USA)
|27
|80
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|26
|81
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|25
|82
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|24
|83
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|24
|84
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|24
|85
|Caroline Villeneuve (Can)
|23
|86
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|23
|87
|Katherine Sherwin (USA)
|22
|88
|Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|20
|89
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
|20
|90
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|20
|91
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|19
|92
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|18
|93
|Carolyn Popovic (USA)
|17
|94
|Zephanie Blasi (USA)
|16
|95
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|15
|96
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|15
|97
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|15
|98
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|14
|99
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|13
|100
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|12
|101
|Jenni King (Aus)
|12
|102
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|10
|103
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|10
|104
|Daniela Storch (Ger)
|9
|105
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|8
|106
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|8
|107
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|8
