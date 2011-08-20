Trending

Pendrel claims final World Cup win

Canadian falls short in overall World Cup to Bresset

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro) wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Luna Pro is the top team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) went out hard and fast

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Annie Last (British National Team) has improved late in the season

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
US National Champion Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) and Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) at the end of the start loop

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) and Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) chasing with one lap to go

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) is the top American

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Elite women's World Cup Champion Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Women's podium: Bresset, Wloszczowskam, Pendrel, Dahl-Flesjaa, Lechner

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her third World Cup victory of the season at the World Cup Final in Val di Sole, Italy, but it wasn't enough to beat Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) for the overall title. Pendrel trailed by a mere 40 points in the final standings. Bresset finished fourth, behind world champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida).

Pendrel came into the final race 140 points behind Bresset, and decided to attack from the start. "I figured I had nothing to lose, so I just went hard for the whole race," she said.

By the start of the second lap, it was just Pendrel and Bresset, and the Canadian dropped her French rival on the steep climbs. Bresset was struggling with the heat and the climbs, and first Dahle Flesjaa bridged up and dropped her, and then Wloszczowska did the same, joining Dahle Flesjaa.

Behind the four frontrunners, a chase group formed, led by Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol), but they were losing ground on every climb. Lechner managed to break clear of the others with a lap to go, to take the final podium spot. She was followed closely by the rapidly improving American Lea Davison (Specialized) who, for the second week in a row, finished in the top 10.

Pendrel was over a minute up on her chasers with a lap and a half to go, but by the start of the last lap, she was down to less than 30 seconds, after a crash.

"I crashed on a silly little section and twisted my handlebar stem," she said. I stopped twice to fix it and finally went into the pit; it was a little more excitement then I wanted, to be honest!"

Once her technical issue was sorted out, Pendrel again began to gain on Wloszczowska, who had dropped Dahle Flesjaa in the final half lap, and cruised in to victory. Wloszczowska, with her second place, established herself as a strong contender to retain her rainbow jersey, while Dahle Flesjaa, taking her second World Cup podium in two weeks, has also moved into the ranks of possible champions. Bresset will race in the under 23 category, where she will be the prohibitive favourite.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:25:07
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:00:29
3Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:42
4Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:15
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:01:51
6Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:02:14
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:02:29
8Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:02:37
9Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:59
10Annie Last (GBr)0:03:13
11Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:03:14
12Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:03:31
13Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:03:42
14Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax0:03:55
15Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:04:21
16Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:04:28
17Esther Süss (Swi)0:04:54
18Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:04:58
19Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott0:05:02
20Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:05:59
21Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:06:28
22Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:07:05
23Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:07:29
24Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda Seven No Tubes0:07:49
25Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:08:05
26Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:08:17
27Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team0:08:37
28Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:09:06
29Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax0:09:27
30Laura Metzler (Fra) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:09:50
31Hanna Klein (Ger)0:10:22
32Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:10:39
33Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:10:49
34Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:10:54
35Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:11:09
36Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:11:30
37Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:11:43
38Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:11:58
39Catherine Vipond (Can)0:12:04
40Annika Langvad (Den)0:12:41
41Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)0:13:08
42Ann Berglund (Swe)0:13:32
43Amanda Sin (Can)0:13:57
44Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)0:14:09
45Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:14:22
46Katherine O'shea (Aus)0:14:44
47Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW0:14:51
48Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:15:25
49Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)0:15:27
50Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:16:35
51Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:16:43
-1 lapKrista Park (USA)
-1 lapTatjana Dold (Ger)
-1 lapMelanie Späth (Ger)
-1 lapLee Craigie (GBr)
-1 lapNicoletta De Jager (Ned)
-1 lapLucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
-1 lapMagdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
-1 lapElisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
-2 lapsDaniela Veronesi (Ita)
-2 lapsMercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
-2 lapsJodie Willett (Aus)
-2 lapsCaitlin Elliott (Irl)
-2 lapsLenka Bulisova (Cze)
-2 lapsKiona Harbers (Ned)
-3 lapsPavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
DNFElisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
DNFMichela Benzoni (Ita)
DNFAnja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
DNSLene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
DNSCorina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team79pts
2Colnago Farbe Sudtirol44
3Subaru - Trek42
4CCC Polkowice35
5Multivan Merida Biking Team32
6BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry31
7Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team29
8Specialized Racing26
9Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team25
10Topeak Ergon Racing Team22
11Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain20
12Orbea Geax19
13Bikepark.ch Scott12
14Giant Swiss SR - Suntour10
15Central Haibike Pro Team4

Elite women cross country World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry1460pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1420
3Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team840
4Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain820
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol808
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice735
7Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team700
8Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek611
9Annika Langvad (Den)610
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team609
11Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing608
12Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol599
13Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team574
14Esther Süss (Swi)562
15Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team557
16Annie Last (GBr)520
17Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax493
18Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing490
19Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team486
20Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team427
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team421
22Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Cycling419
23Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek413
24Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team405
25Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing390
26Alexandra Engen (Swe)357
27Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Cycling353
28Mary Mcconneloug (USA)350
29Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix329
30Hanna Klein (Ger)324
31Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team304
32Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax280
33Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CC Polkowice280
34Karen Hanlen (NZl)280
35Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour274
36Amanda Sin (Can)245
37Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry240
38Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Cycling235
39Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team235
40Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team234
41Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee229
42Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott216
43Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team194
44Janka Stevkova (Svk)152
45Katherine O'shea (Aus)149
46Rie Katayama (Jpn)145
47Krista Park (USA)138
48Anna Villar Argente (Spa)133
49Pavla Havlikova (Cze)113
50Vera Andreeva (Rus)108
51Silke Schmidt (Ger)104
52Catherine Vipond (Can)99
53Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice92
54Mical Dyck (Can)92
55Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice88
56Sandra Walter (Can)75
57Ann Berglund (Swe)75
58Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW73
59Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan72
60Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)70
61Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)68
62Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)62
63Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)54
64Laura Loren Morfin Macouzet (Mex)52
65Chloe Forsman (USA)47
66Cindy Montambault (Can)46
67Daniela Veronesi (Ita)45
68Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)43
69Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)41
70Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team40
71Melanie Späth (Ger)39
72Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane35
73Lee Craigie (GBr)34
74Meghan Korol (USA)34
75Rowena Fry (Aus)33
76Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)32
77Judy Freeman (USA)32
78Brandi Heisterman (Can)30
79Erin Huck (USA)27
80Tatjana Dold (Ger)26
81Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team25
82Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)24
83Oksana Rybakova (Rus)24
84Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team24
85Caroline Villeneuve (Can)23
86Maaris Meier (Est)23
87Katherine Sherwin (USA)22
88Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team20
89Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team20
90Inbar Ronen (Isr)20
91Sarah Kaufmann (USA)19
92Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)18
93Carolyn Popovic (USA)17
94Zephanie Blasi (USA)16
95Bryna Blanchard (USA)15
96Maddie Horton (GBr)15
97Samantha Sanders (RSA)15
98Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team14
99Gracie Elvin (Aus)13
100Jodie Willett (Aus)12
101Jenni King (Aus)12
102Eszter Dosa (Hun)10
103Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC10
104Daniela Storch (Ger)9
105Lenka Bulisova (Cze)8
106Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)8
107Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team8

