Bryceland wins Windham downhill World Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Santa Cruz Syndicate rider leads overall standings
Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) won the second downhill World Cup of his career and the season in Windham, New York, on Saturday afternoon. The British rider, known as "Ratboy", finished ahead of home crowd favorite Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Australian Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH).
"I didn't feel that smooth, but the run felt similar to my qualifying and a good time is a good time," said Bryceland.
Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof spent some early time in the hot seat, first with Joseph Smith, then with Michael Jones.
"I had a pretty solid run - a good top section which I was surprised about," said Jones, who logged his best career World Cup finish to date. "I struggled there all week, but I just kept attacking and I went into the lead."
George Brannigan (Trek World Racing) and Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) came close to bumping Jones out of the hot seat, but each slotted into a runner-up spot with their runs.
It wasn't until Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic) came down with a 2:27:544 that Jones had to step aside. Blenkinsop drew lots of cheers with his crowd-pleasing pedalling through the air over jumps as he neared the finish line.
One of the favorites Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) crashed up top and lost a bunch of time though he still finished fast.
Fifth fastest qualifier Loic Bruni (Lapierre Gravity Republic) had similar issues, with a crash and also a flat. Bruni rode his front flat down to the finish, getting plenty of cheers from the crowd en route.
Brosnan, the fourth to last rider down the mountain, had a great run and was up by almost a second at the first split and by 1.3 seconds at the second split before he clocked the fastest time at that point - one second ahead of Blenkinsop.
"The top section was super hard, and I let it all go on the top. I didn't make any mistakes all the way down," said Brosnan. "The last finish line jump kind pushed me and I couldn't get on the pedals right away. I'm stoked to still be on the podium and in the points."
"It's a super fast course, and there was so much coming at you the whole time."
Racing in his home World Cup and hoping for a good run, third fastest qualifier Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) lost time in the middle section of the course and did not challenge the day's top riders.
After Mulally, the crowd was pumped for another American Gwin. The former World Cup winner was racing in front of a bunch of family, including his grandmother, who managed to make it to the base of the course with the help of a wheelchair. Gwin had a good run, consistently up on Brosnan and taking over the hot seat with a 2:25.913.
"It was good and I was pushing hard. I made two big mistakes at the top and it definitely cost me the win," said Gwin. "I tried to make it i up but you can't do that on this track - it's too short. Other than that, it was a good run. It was awesome to have my family out and everyone here."
Bryceland said, "When I was in the start gate, I heard the crowd for Gwin and I thought, 'oh shit, he's had a good run.' Then it was my turn."
Bryceland, the last man down the mountain, who was the star of the day. He was up by 1.235 seconds at split 1 and 1.726 seconds by split two, eventually beating Gwin by 1.5 seconds.
"It was pretty smooth. It's such a short track - you have to ride aggressively. I don't really like doing that but it seems to have paid off," said Bryceland, who with 1007 points, leads Brosnan (964 points) in the World Cup standings and Gwin with 925 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:02:24.300
|2
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:01.581
|3
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:02.123
|4
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:03.212
|5
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:03.267
|6
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:03.402
|7
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:03.589
|8
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:03.845
|9
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:03.862
|10
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|0:00:03.928
|11
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:04.208
|12
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:04.270
|13
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:04.744
|14
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:04.853
|15
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:05.015
|16
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:05.123
|17
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:05.251
|18
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:05.320
|19
|Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|0:00:05.561
|20
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:06.109
|21
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:06.592
|22
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team
|0:00:06.790
|23
|Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|0:00:06.844
|24
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:07.076
|25
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:07.296
|26
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|0:00:07.751
|27
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:07.924
|28
|Austin Warren (USA)
|0:00:08.121
|29
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team
|0:00:08.225
|30
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|0:00:08.251
|31
|Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|0:00:08.307
|32
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:08.340
|33
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|0:00:08.349
|34
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:08.503
|35
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:08.561
|36
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|0:00:08.574
|37
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:08.576
|38
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:08.626
|39
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:08.656
|40
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:08.733
|41
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:08.741
|42
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:09.117
|43
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:09.156
|44
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans
|0:00:09.464
|45
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:09.759
|46
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:09.805
|47
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:09.845
|48
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:10.056
|49
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|0:00:10.200
|50
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:10.435
|51
|Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost
|0:00:10.483
|52
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:10.516
|53
|Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
|0:00:10.704
|54
|Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost
|0:00:11.052
|55
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|0:00:11.057
|56
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:00:11.071
|57
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:11.194
|58
|Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing
|0:00:11.575
|59
|Samuel Thibault (Can)
|0:00:11.832
|60
|David Mcmillan (Aus)
|0:00:11.833
|61
|Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense
|0:00:11.893
|62
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|0:00:12.005
|63
|Trevyn Newpher (USA)
|0:00:12.984
|64
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) W-Racing
|0:00:13.018
|65
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:13.100
|66
|Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl)
|0:00:13.118
|67
|Rafael Gutierrez (Col)
|0:00:13.161
|68
|Louis Hamilton (NZl)
|0:00:13.248
|69
|Martin Knapec (Svk)
|0:00:13.623
|70
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:14.105
|71
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:14.160
|72
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|0:00:14.240
|73
|Mckay Vezina (Can)
|0:00:14.676
|74
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:15.003
|75
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:16.761
|76
|Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra)
|0:00:18.015
|77
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:27.903
|78
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal
|0:00:34.510
|79
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|0:00:56.213
|80
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:01:37.530
|81
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:02:10.647
|DNS
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|1007
|pts
|2
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|964
|3
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|925
|4
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|802
|5
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|688
|6
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|667
|7
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|639
|8
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|611
|9
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|559
|10
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|535
|11
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|514
|12
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|496
|13
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|448
|14
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|409
|15
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|391
|16
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|378
|17
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|377
|18
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|376
|19
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|369
|20
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|367
|21
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|364
|22
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|364
|23
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|362
|24
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|347
|25
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team
|346
|26
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|345
|27
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|319
|28
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|281
|29
|Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|280
|30
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|272
|31
|Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|255
|32
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|252
|33
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|241
|34
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|240
|35
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|239
|36
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|227
|37
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team
|219
|38
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|219
|39
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal
|211
|40
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing
|208
|41
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|207
|42
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team
|207
|43
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|206
|44
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|205
|45
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|197
|46
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|192
|47
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|192
|48
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|177
|49
|Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost
|174
|50
|Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|172
|51
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|172
|52
|Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense
|159
|53
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|155
|54
|Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|150
|55
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|144
|56
|Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing
|142
|57
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|136
|58
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|130
|59
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|116
|60
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|114
|61
|Rupert Chapman (NZl)
|108
|62
|Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost
|107
|63
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|106
|64
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|96
|65
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|93
|66
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)
|85
|67
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|82
|68
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|81
|69
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|80
|70
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|78
|71
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|74
|72
|Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
|72
|73
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|72
|74
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|71
|75
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|71
|76
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans
|70
|77
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|67
|78
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|67
|79
|Reece Potter (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|61
|80
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|60
|81
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|59
|82
|Austin Warren (USA)
|53
|83
|Louis Hamilton (NZl)
|53
|84
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|52
|85
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|51
|86
|Chris Kovarik (Aus)
|50
|87
|David Mcmillan (Aus)
|50
|88
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|45
|89
|Mckay Vezina (Can)
|45
|90
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost
|42
|91
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|40
|92
|Lindsay Klein (Aus)
|40
|93
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|40
|94
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) W-Racing
|39
|95
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|37
|96
|Martin Knapec (Svk)
|36
|97
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|34
|98
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|32
|99
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|32
|100
|Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA)
|32
|101
|Brent Smith (Aus)
|30
|102
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|30
|103
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|28
|104
|Ben Power (Aus)
|28
|105
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|28
|106
|Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|28
|107
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|27
|108
|Tiaan Odendaal (RSA)
|26
|109
|Tom Matthews (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|25
|110
|Samuel Bull (RSA)
|24
|111
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|24
|112
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|24
|113
|Carlo Caire (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse
|23
|114
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|23
|115
|Jasper Jauch (Ger)
|22
|116
|Samuel Thibault (Can)
|22
|117
|Guy Gibbs (GBr)
|21
|118
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|21
|119
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|20
|120
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|20
|121
|Craig Evans (GBr)
|19
|122
|Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu)
|19
|123
|Felix Heine (Ger)
|19
|124
|Trevyn Newpher (USA)
|18
|125
|Terje Nylende (Nor)
|18
|126
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|18
|127
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|17
|128
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|17
|129
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|17
|130
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|17
|131
|Ben Furbee (USA)
|16
|132
|Brendan Moon (Aus)
|16
|133
|Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl)
|15
|134
|Hajime Imoto (Jpn)
|15
|135
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|15
|136
|Rafael Gutierrez (Col)
|14
|137
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|14
|138
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|14
|139
|Luke Ball (GBr)
|14
|140
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|13
|141
|Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development
|13
|142
|Thomas Crimmins (Aus)
|13
|143
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|12
|144
|Reon Boe (NZl)
|11
|145
|Yuki Kushima (Jpn)
|11
|146
|Morgan Gulland (GBr)
|10
|147
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|10
|148
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|9
|149
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse
|9
|150
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|9
|151
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|8
|152
|Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Team Bulls - DH
|8
|153
|Jesse Beare (Aus)
|8
|154
|Alasdair Fey (RSA)
|8
|155
|Michael Daniels (USA)
|7
|156
|Peter Knott (Aus)
|7
|157
|Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|7
|158
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|6
|159
|Dylan Conte (USA)
|6
|160
|Joshua Button (Aus)
|6
|161
|Travis Browning (RSA)
|6
|162
|Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra)
|5
|163
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)
|4
|164
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|72
|pts
|2
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|70
|3
|Specialized Racing DH
|67
|4
|GT Factory Racing
|64
|5
|Trek World Racing
|61
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|60
|7
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|43
|8
|Hutchinson Ur
|34
|9
|Devinci Global Racing
|29
|10
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|25
|11
|FMD Racing
|22
|12
|Gstaad-Scott
|22
|13
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|19
|14
|Kona Factory Team
|14
|15
|Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|12
|16
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|11
|17
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|398
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|393
|3
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|385
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|355
|5
|Specialized Racing DH
|345
|6
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|299
|7
|Trek World Racing
|275
|8
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|255
|9
|Hutchinson Ur
|231
|10
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|220
|11
|Gstaad-Scott
|135
|12
|Devinci Global Racing
|124
|13
|FMD Racing
|113
|14
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|107
|15
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|94
|16
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|93
|17
|MS Mondraker Team
|64
|18
|Kona Factory Team
|59
|19
|Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|37
|20
|Unior Tools Team
|36
|21
|RRP Ghost
|23
|22
|Green To Gold Race Development
|17
|23
|Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|10
|24
|Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|9
|25
|Blackthorn GT
|4
|26
|Team Bulls - DH
|2
|27
|Commencal
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy