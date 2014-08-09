Image 1 of 14 Josh Bryceland atop the elite men's downhill World Cup podium in Windham, NY (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on his way to winning the downhill World Cup in Windham (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 The elite men's downhill podium at the Windham World Cup (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 4 of 14 World Cup leader Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 5 of 14 World Cup leader Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 6 of 14 Mike Jones (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) spent some time in the hot seat (Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles / Fraser Britton) Image 7 of 14 Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) (Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles / Fraser Britton) Image 8 of 14 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 9 of 14 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Fans celebrate Aaron Gwin taking the (short lived) lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 World Cup leader Josh Bryceland (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) won the second downhill World Cup of his career and the season in Windham, New York, on Saturday afternoon. The British rider, known as "Ratboy", finished ahead of home crowd favorite Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Australian Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH).

"I didn't feel that smooth, but the run felt similar to my qualifying and a good time is a good time," said Bryceland.

Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof spent some early time in the hot seat, first with Joseph Smith, then with Michael Jones.

"I had a pretty solid run - a good top section which I was surprised about," said Jones, who logged his best career World Cup finish to date. "I struggled there all week, but I just kept attacking and I went into the lead."

George Brannigan (Trek World Racing) and Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) came close to bumping Jones out of the hot seat, but each slotted into a runner-up spot with their runs.

It wasn't until Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic) came down with a 2:27:544 that Jones had to step aside. Blenkinsop drew lots of cheers with his crowd-pleasing pedalling through the air over jumps as he neared the finish line.

One of the favorites Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) crashed up top and lost a bunch of time though he still finished fast.

Fifth fastest qualifier Loic Bruni (Lapierre Gravity Republic) had similar issues, with a crash and also a flat. Bruni rode his front flat down to the finish, getting plenty of cheers from the crowd en route.

Brosnan, the fourth to last rider down the mountain, had a great run and was up by almost a second at the first split and by 1.3 seconds at the second split before he clocked the fastest time at that point - one second ahead of Blenkinsop.

"The top section was super hard, and I let it all go on the top. I didn't make any mistakes all the way down," said Brosnan. "The last finish line jump kind pushed me and I couldn't get on the pedals right away. I'm stoked to still be on the podium and in the points."

"It's a super fast course, and there was so much coming at you the whole time."

Racing in his home World Cup and hoping for a good run, third fastest qualifier Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) lost time in the middle section of the course and did not challenge the day's top riders.

After Mulally, the crowd was pumped for another American Gwin. The former World Cup winner was racing in front of a bunch of family, including his grandmother, who managed to make it to the base of the course with the help of a wheelchair. Gwin had a good run, consistently up on Brosnan and taking over the hot seat with a 2:25.913.

"It was good and I was pushing hard. I made two big mistakes at the top and it definitely cost me the win," said Gwin. "I tried to make it i up but you can't do that on this track - it's too short. Other than that, it was a good run. It was awesome to have my family out and everyone here."

Bryceland said, "When I was in the start gate, I heard the crowd for Gwin and I thought, 'oh shit, he's had a good run.' Then it was my turn."

Bryceland, the last man down the mountain, who was the star of the day. He was up by 1.235 seconds at split 1 and 1.726 seconds by split two, eventually beating Gwin by 1.5 seconds.

"It was pretty smooth. It's such a short track - you have to ride aggressively. I don't really like doing that but it seems to have paid off," said Bryceland, who with 1007 points, leads Brosnan (964 points) in the World Cup standings and Gwin with 925 points.

Full Results

Elite men downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:02:24.300 2 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:01.581 3 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:02.123 4 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:03.212 5 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:03.267 6 Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:03.402 7 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:03.589 8 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:03.845 9 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:03.862 10 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 0:00:03.928 11 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:04.208 12 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:04.270 13 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:04.744 14 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:04.853 15 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:05.015 16 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:05.123 17 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team 0:00:05.251 18 Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:05.320 19 Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 0:00:05.561 20 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:06.109 21 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.592 22 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:06.790 23 Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:06.844 24 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:07.076 25 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:07.296 26 Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:07.751 27 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:07.924 28 Austin Warren (USA) 0:00:08.121 29 Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:08.225 30 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:08.251 31 Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:08.307 32 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:08.340 33 Kevin Aiello (USA) 0:00:08.349 34 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:08.503 35 Forrest Riesco (Can) 0:00:08.561 36 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:08.574 37 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:08.576 38 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:08.626 39 Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:08.656 40 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:08.733 41 Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:08.741 42 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:09.117 43 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:09.156 44 Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans 0:00:09.464 45 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:09.759 46 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:09.805 47 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:09.845 48 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:10.056 49 Logan Binggeli (USA) 0:00:10.200 50 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:10.435 51 Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost 0:00:10.483 52 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:10.516 53 Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita) 0:00:10.704 54 Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost 0:00:11.052 55 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 0:00:11.057 56 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:11.071 57 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:11.194 58 Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing 0:00:11.575 59 Samuel Thibault (Can) 0:00:11.832 60 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:11.833 61 Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:11.893 62 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:12.005 63 Trevyn Newpher (USA) 0:00:12.984 64 Niklas Wallner (Swe) W-Racing 0:00:13.018 65 Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:13.100 66 Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) 0:00:13.118 67 Rafael Gutierrez (Col) 0:00:13.161 68 Louis Hamilton (NZl) 0:00:13.248 69 Martin Knapec (Svk) 0:00:13.623 70 George Gannicott (GBr) 0:00:14.105 71 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:14.160 72 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:00:14.240 73 Mckay Vezina (Can) 0:00:14.676 74 Peter Williams (GBr) 0:00:15.003 75 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) 0:00:16.761 76 Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra) 0:00:18.015 77 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:27.903 78 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal 0:00:34.510 79 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 0:00:56.213 80 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:01:37.530 81 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:02:10.647 DNS Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)

Elite men downhill World Cup standings with one round remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 1007 pts 2 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 964 3 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 925 4 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 802 5 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 688 6 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 667 7 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 639 8 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 611 9 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 559 10 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 535 11 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 514 12 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 496 13 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 448 14 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 409 15 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 391 16 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 378 17 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 377 18 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 376 19 Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 369 20 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 367 21 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 364 22 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 364 23 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 362 24 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 347 25 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team 346 26 Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction 345 27 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 319 28 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 281 29 Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 280 30 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 272 31 Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team 255 32 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 252 33 Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team 241 34 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 240 35 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 239 36 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 227 37 Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team 219 38 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 219 39 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal 211 40 Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing 208 41 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 207 42 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team 207 43 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 206 44 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 205 45 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 197 46 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 192 47 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 192 48 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 177 49 Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost 174 50 Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 172 51 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 172 52 Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense 159 53 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 155 54 Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense 150 55 Adam Brayton (GBr) 144 56 Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing 142 57 Forrest Riesco (Can) 136 58 Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing 130 59 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 116 60 Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 114 61 Rupert Chapman (NZl) 108 62 Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost 107 63 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 106 64 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 96 65 Kevin Aiello (USA) 93 66 Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) 85 67 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles 82 68 George Gannicott (GBr) 81 69 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 80 70 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 78 71 Kyle Sangers (Can) 74 72 Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita) 72 73 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 72 74 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR 71 75 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 71 76 Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans 70 77 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 67 78 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 67 79 Reece Potter (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 61 80 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 60 81 Timothy Bentley (RSA) 59 82 Austin Warren (USA) 53 83 Louis Hamilton (NZl) 53 84 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 52 85 Benny Strasser (Ger) 51 86 Chris Kovarik (Aus) 50 87 David Mcmillan (Aus) 50 88 Tomas Slavik (Cze) 45 89 Mckay Vezina (Can) 45 90 David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost 42 91 Alex Bond (GBr) 40 92 Lindsay Klein (Aus) 40 93 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) 40 94 Niklas Wallner (Swe) W-Racing 39 95 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) 37 96 Martin Knapec (Svk) 36 97 Matthew Beer (Can) 34 98 Logan Binggeli (USA) 32 99 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 32 100 Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA) 32 101 Brent Smith (Aus) 30 102 Peter Williams (GBr) 30 103 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 28 104 Ben Power (Aus) 28 105 Richard Thomas (GBr) 28 106 Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 28 107 Francisco Pardal (Por) 27 108 Tiaan Odendaal (RSA) 26 109 Tom Matthews (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 25 110 Samuel Bull (RSA) 24 111 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 24 112 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 24 113 Carlo Caire (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse 23 114 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR 23 115 Jasper Jauch (Ger) 22 116 Samuel Thibault (Can) 22 117 Guy Gibbs (GBr) 21 118 Jono Jones (GBr) 21 119 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 20 120 Dan Sheridan (Irl) 20 121 Craig Evans (GBr) 19 122 Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu) 19 123 Felix Heine (Ger) 19 124 Trevyn Newpher (USA) 18 125 Terje Nylende (Nor) 18 126 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 18 127 Rob Fraser (Can) 17 128 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 17 129 Oliver Burton (GBr) 17 130 Lachlan Blair (GBr) 17 131 Ben Furbee (USA) 16 132 Brendan Moon (Aus) 16 133 Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) 15 134 Hajime Imoto (Jpn) 15 135 Emyr Davies (GBr) 15 136 Rafael Gutierrez (Col) 14 137 Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 14 138 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 14 139 Luke Ball (GBr) 14 140 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) 13 141 Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 13 142 Thomas Crimmins (Aus) 13 143 Ronan Taylor (GBr) 12 144 Reon Boe (NZl) 11 145 Yuki Kushima (Jpn) 11 146 Morgan Gulland (GBr) 10 147 Josh Lowe (GBr) 10 148 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 9 149 Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse 9 150 Remi Gauvin (Can) 9 151 Scott Mears (GBr) 8 152 Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Team Bulls - DH 8 153 Jesse Beare (Aus) 8 154 Alasdair Fey (RSA) 8 155 Michael Daniels (USA) 7 156 Peter Knott (Aus) 7 157 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team 7 158 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) 6 159 Dylan Conte (USA) 6 160 Joshua Button (Aus) 6 161 Travis Browning (RSA) 6 162 Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra) 5 163 Sidney Slotegraaf (Can) 4 164 Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 72 pts 2 Lapierre Gravity Republic 70 3 Specialized Racing DH 67 4 GT Factory Racing 64 5 Trek World Racing 61 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 60 7 Madison Saracen Factory Team 43 8 Hutchinson Ur 34 9 Devinci Global Racing 29 10 Bergamont Hayes World Team 25 11 FMD Racing 22 12 Gstaad-Scott 22 13 Commencal / Riding Addiction 19 14 Kona Factory Team 14 15 Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 12 16 Pivot Factory DH Team 11 17 Evil Vengeance Tour 10