Bryceland wins Windham downhill World Cup

,

Santa Cruz Syndicate rider leads overall standings

Josh Bryceland atop the elite men's downhill World Cup podium in Windham, NY

Josh Bryceland atop the elite men's downhill World Cup podium in Windham, NY
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on his way to winning the downhill World Cup in Windham

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on his way to winning the downhill World Cup in Windham
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The elite men's downhill podium at the Windham World Cup

The elite men's downhill podium at the Windham World Cup
(Image credit: Kathy Sessler)
World Cup leader Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

World Cup leader Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Kathy Sessler)
World Cup leader Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

World Cup leader Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Kathy Sessler)
Mike Jones (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) spent some time in the hot seat

Mike Jones (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) spent some time in the hot seat
(Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles / Fraser Britton)
Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)

Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)
(Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles / Fraser Britton)
Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Kathy Sessler)
Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic

Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing

Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH

Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH

Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Fans celebrate Aaron Gwin taking the (short lived) lead

Fans celebrate Aaron Gwin taking the (short lived) lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup leader Josh Bryceland

World Cup leader Josh Bryceland
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) won the second downhill World Cup of his career and the season in Windham, New York, on Saturday afternoon. The British rider, known as "Ratboy", finished ahead of home crowd favorite Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) and Australian Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH).

"I didn't feel that smooth, but the run felt similar to my qualifying and a good time is a good time," said Bryceland.

Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof spent some early time in the hot seat, first with Joseph Smith, then with Michael Jones.

"I had a pretty solid run - a good top section which I was surprised about," said Jones, who logged his best career World Cup finish to date. "I struggled there all week, but I just kept attacking and I went into the lead."

George Brannigan (Trek World Racing) and Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) came close to bumping Jones out of the hot seat, but each slotted into a runner-up spot with their runs.

It wasn't until Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic) came down with a 2:27:544 that Jones had to step aside. Blenkinsop drew lots of cheers with his crowd-pleasing pedalling through the air over jumps as he neared the finish line.

One of the favorites Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) crashed up top and lost a bunch of time though he still finished fast.

Fifth fastest qualifier Loic Bruni (Lapierre Gravity Republic) had similar issues, with a crash and also a flat. Bruni rode his front flat down to the finish, getting plenty of cheers from the crowd en route.

Brosnan, the fourth to last rider down the mountain, had a great run and was up by almost a second at the first split and by 1.3 seconds at the second split before he clocked the fastest time at that point - one second ahead of Blenkinsop.

"The top section was super hard, and I let it all go on the top. I didn't make any mistakes all the way down," said Brosnan. "The last finish line jump kind pushed me and I couldn't get on the pedals right away. I'm stoked to still be on the podium and in the points."

"It's a super fast course, and there was so much coming at you the whole time."

Racing in his home World Cup and hoping for a good run, third fastest qualifier Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) lost time in the middle section of the course and did not challenge the day's top riders.

After Mulally, the crowd was pumped for another American Gwin. The former World Cup winner was racing in front of a bunch of family, including his grandmother, who managed to make it to the base of the course with the help of a wheelchair. Gwin had a good run, consistently up on Brosnan and taking over the hot seat with a 2:25.913.

"It was good and I was pushing hard. I made two big mistakes at the top and it definitely cost me the win," said Gwin. "I tried to make it i up but you can't do that on this track - it's too short. Other than that, it was a good run. It was awesome to have my family out and everyone here."

Bryceland said, "When I was in the start gate, I heard the crowd for Gwin and I thought, 'oh shit, he's had a good run.' Then it was my turn."

Bryceland, the last man down the mountain, who was the star of the day. He was up by 1.235 seconds at split 1 and 1.726 seconds by split two, eventually beating Gwin by 1.5 seconds.

"It was pretty smooth. It's such a short track - you have to ride aggressively. I don't really like doing that but it seems to have paid off," said Bryceland, who with 1007 points, leads Brosnan (964 points) in the World Cup standings and Gwin with 925 points.

Full Results

Elite men downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:02:24.300
2Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:01.581
3Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH0:00:02.123
4Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:03.212
5Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:03.267
6Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:03.402
7Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:03.589
8George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:03.845
9Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:03.862
10Manuel Gruber (Aut)0:00:03.928
11Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:04.208
12Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:04.270
13Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:04.744
14Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:04.853
15Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing0:00:05.015
16Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott0:00:05.123
17Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team0:00:05.251
18Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing0:00:05.320
19Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal0:00:05.561
20Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:06.109
21Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:06.592
22Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team0:00:06.790
23Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:00:06.844
24Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott0:00:07.076
25Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:07.296
26Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:00:07.751
27Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR0:00:07.924
28Austin Warren (USA)0:00:08.121
29Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team0:00:08.225
30Bryn Atkinson (Aus)0:00:08.251
31Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense0:00:08.307
32Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:08.340
33Kevin Aiello (USA)0:00:08.349
34Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:08.503
35Forrest Riesco (Can)0:00:08.561
36Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott0:00:08.574
37Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team0:00:08.576
38Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:08.626
39Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:08.656
40Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:08.733
41Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott0:00:08.741
42Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:09.117
43Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:09.156
44Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans0:00:09.464
45Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:09.759
46Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:09.805
47Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:09.845
48Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:10.056
49Logan Binggeli (USA)0:00:10.200
50Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:10.435
51Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost0:00:10.483
52Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:10.516
53Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)0:00:10.704
54Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost0:00:11.052
55Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH0:00:11.057
56Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:00:11.071
57Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:11.194
58Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing0:00:11.575
59Samuel Thibault (Can)0:00:11.832
60David Mcmillan (Aus)0:00:11.833
61Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense0:00:11.893
62Matthew Beer (Can)0:00:12.005
63Trevyn Newpher (USA)0:00:12.984
64Niklas Wallner (Swe) W-Racing0:00:13.018
65Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:13.100
66Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl)0:00:13.118
67Rafael Gutierrez (Col)0:00:13.161
68Louis Hamilton (NZl)0:00:13.248
69Martin Knapec (Svk)0:00:13.623
70George Gannicott (GBr)0:00:14.105
71Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:14.160
72Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:00:14.240
73Mckay Vezina (Can)0:00:14.676
74Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:15.003
75Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:16.761
76Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra)0:00:18.015
77Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:27.903
78Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal0:00:34.510
79Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost0:00:56.213
80Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:01:37.530
81Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:02:10.647
DNSAlexandre Fayolle (Fra)

Elite men downhill World Cup standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate1007pts
2Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH964
3Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH925
4Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof802
5Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing688
6Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate667
7Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic639
8Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team611
9Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing559
10Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team535
11Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic514
12Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing496
13Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team448
14Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing409
15Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team391
16Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction378
17George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing377
18Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott376
19Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof369
20Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team367
21Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate364
22Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing364
23Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof362
24Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team347
25Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team346
26Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction345
27Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott319
28Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour281
29Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal280
30Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing272
31Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team255
32Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR252
33Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team241
34Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team240
35Bryn Atkinson (Aus)239
36Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR227
37Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team219
38Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH219
39Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal211
40Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing208
41Manuel Gruber (Aut)207
42Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team207
43Lorenzo Suding (Ita)206
44Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing205
45Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost197
46Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team192
47Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour192
48Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction177
49Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost174
50Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team172
51Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott172
52Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense159
53Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team155
54Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense150
55Adam Brayton (GBr)144
56Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing142
57Forrest Riesco (Can)136
58Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing130
59Isak Leivsson (Nor)116
60Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott114
61Rupert Chapman (NZl)108
62Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost107
63Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)106
64Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH96
65Kevin Aiello (USA)93
66Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)85
67Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles82
68George Gannicott (GBr)81
69Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)80
70Mathew Stuttard (GBr)78
71Kyle Sangers (Can)74
72Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)72
73Alexander Kangas (Swe)72
74Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR71
75Romain Paulhan (Fra)71
76Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans70
77Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)67
78Quentin Chanudet (Fra)67
79Reece Potter (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team61
80Kirk Mcdowall (Can)60
81Timothy Bentley (RSA)59
82Austin Warren (USA)53
83Louis Hamilton (NZl)53
84Graeme Mudd (Aus)52
85Benny Strasser (Ger)51
86Chris Kovarik (Aus)50
87David Mcmillan (Aus)50
88Tomas Slavik (Cze)45
89Mckay Vezina (Can)45
90David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost42
91Alex Bond (GBr)40
92Lindsay Klein (Aus)40
93Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)40
94Niklas Wallner (Swe) W-Racing39
95Maxime Chapuis (Swi)37
96Martin Knapec (Svk)36
97Matthew Beer (Can)34
98Logan Binggeli (USA)32
99Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour32
100Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA)32
101Brent Smith (Aus)30
102Peter Williams (GBr)30
103Stefan Garlicki (RSA)28
104Ben Power (Aus)28
105Richard Thomas (GBr)28
106Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team28
107Francisco Pardal (Por)27
108Tiaan Odendaal (RSA)26
109Tom Matthews (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team25
110Samuel Bull (RSA)24
111Dominik Gspan (Swi)24
112Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)24
113Carlo Caire (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse23
114Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR23
115Jasper Jauch (Ger)22
116Samuel Thibault (Can)22
117Guy Gibbs (GBr)21
118Jono Jones (GBr)21
119Gareth Brewin (GBr)20
120Dan Sheridan (Irl)20
121Craig Evans (GBr)19
122Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu)19
123Felix Heine (Ger)19
124Trevyn Newpher (USA)18
125Terje Nylende (Nor)18
126Junya Nagata (Jpn)18
127Rob Fraser (Can)17
128Jonty Neethling (RSA)17
129Oliver Burton (GBr)17
130Lachlan Blair (GBr)17
131Ben Furbee (USA)16
132Brendan Moon (Aus)16
133Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl)15
134Hajime Imoto (Jpn)15
135Emyr Davies (GBr)15
136Rafael Gutierrez (Col)14
137Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing14
138Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction14
139Luke Ball (GBr)14
140Dan Stanbridge (GBr)13
141Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development13
142Thomas Crimmins (Aus)13
143Ronan Taylor (GBr)12
144Reon Boe (NZl)11
145Yuki Kushima (Jpn)11
146Morgan Gulland (GBr)10
147Josh Lowe (GBr)10
148Alexis Pujol (Fra)9
149Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse9
150Remi Gauvin (Can)9
151Scott Mears (GBr)8
152Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Team Bulls - DH8
153Jesse Beare (Aus)8
154Alasdair Fey (RSA)8
155Michael Daniels (USA)7
156Peter Knott (Aus)7
157Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team7
158Mathieu Gallean (Fra)6
159Dylan Conte (USA)6
160Joshua Button (Aus)6
161Travis Browning (RSA)6
162Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra)5
163Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)4
164Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof72pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic70
3Specialized Racing DH67
4GT Factory Racing64
5Trek World Racing61
6Santa Cruz Syndicate60
7Madison Saracen Factory Team43
8Hutchinson Ur34
9Devinci Global Racing29
10Bergamont Hayes World Team25
11FMD Racing22
12Gstaad-Scott22
13Commencal / Riding Addiction19
14Kona Factory Team14
15Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal12
16Pivot Factory DH Team11
17Evil Vengeance Tour10

Team World Cup standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lapierre Gravity Republic398pts
2GT Factory Racing393
3Madison Saracen Factory Team385
4Santa Cruz Syndicate355
5Specialized Racing DH345
6Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof299
7Trek World Racing275
8Commencal / Riding Addiction255
9Hutchinson Ur231
10Giant Factory Off-Road Team220
11Gstaad-Scott135
12Devinci Global Racing124
13FMD Racing113
14Evil Vengeance Tour107
15Pivot Factory DH Team94
16Bergamont Hayes World Team93
17MS Mondraker Team64
18Kona Factory Team59
19Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal37
20Unior Tools Team36
21RRP Ghost23
22Green To Gold Race Development17
23Lee Cougan Dirty Factory10
24Banshee Bikes Factory Team9
25Blackthorn GT4
26Team Bulls - DH2
27Commencal2

