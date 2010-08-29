Trending

Image 1 of 9

The final World Cup podium: Fionn Griffiths, Anneke Beerten, Anita Molcik, Jana Horakova, Romana Labunkova.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 9

Jana Horakova leading Katy Curd.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 9

Fionn Griffiths was later disqualified for the crash that took out Buchanan.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 9

Romana Labounkova.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 9

Jana Horakova leading Anneke Beerten.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 9

Anita Molcik.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 9

Anneke Beerten.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 9

Katy Curd leading Romana Labounkova in the small final.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 9

The Windham 4X women's podium: Anneke Beerten, Caroline Buchanan, Anita Molcik, Jana Horakova, Katy Curd.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The four cross World Cup series concluded on Saturday evening, with the crowning of a new champion. Austrian rider Anita Molcik overtook defending champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Centre) to win both the final event and the overall title.

The natural terrain that highlighted the Windham course made for some tight racing, with passes and crashes meaning that no one was assured of moving on through the heats until they actually crossed the finish line.

The women's field was one of the biggest of the season, with quarter final heats being contested, as well as the usual semifinals. Beerten and Molcik had qualified one-two, but others who could potentially be spoilers were world champion Caroline Buchanan of Australia, Czech rider Jana Horakova and her compatriot Romana Labounkova.

In the final it came down to Beerten, Molcik, Buchanan and Horakova. Buchanan had a bit of a rocky route to the final - she finished third in her opening heat after tangling with Fionn Griffiths (Norco) and crashing, but was reinstated when Griffiths was disqualified.

Out of the gate in the final Beerten took the lead, but Molcik was right with her. Then the Dutch woman's front wheel slid out, she was down and Molcik went on to win the race and the title. Buchanan took second, Horakova third, and Beerten limped in fourth, in shock at the way her World Cup season had ended. For Molcik, it was the first win of her career.

In the final standings, it was Molcik with 385 points, Beerten at 370 and Horakova at 270.

"Overall champion. it is so unbelievable. It was so hard, because I knew that if Anneke got to the finals, I had to get a victory, and she only needed to finish third for the overall, and I didn't think it would happen for me," said Molcik.

"Some of the other girls are faster, so maybe not, I thought. This is the first victory in my life for me at a World Cup and then the World Cup overall, it is so amazing."

Full restuls

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anita Molcik (Aut)
2Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
3Jana Horakova (Cze)
4Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
5Katy Curd (GBr)
6Romana Labounkova (Cze)
7Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
8Joanna Petterson (RSA)
9Steffi Marth (Ger)
10Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
11Anne Laplante (Can)
12Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
13Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
14Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team78pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
3Agang Racing35
4Suspension Center20
5Blackmountain Morewood United16
6MS Evil Racing8

Final World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anita Molcik (Aut)385pts
2Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center370
3Jana Horakova (Cze)270
4Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team160
5Romana Labounkova (Cze)150
6Joanna Petterson (RSA)120
7Katy Curd (GBr)120
8Caroline Buchanan (Aus)115
9Sarsha Huntington (Aus)110
10Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center60
11Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team55
12Steffi Marth (Ger)30
13Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)15
14Morgane Charre (Fra)10
15Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria5
16Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team5

Final World Cup team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team455pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team221
3Suspension Center195
4Agang Racing133
5Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team90
6Norco World Team70
7Team Sunn Montgenevre46
8Commencal44
9Rocky Mountain UK40
10Thoemus Racing Team28
11MS Evil Racing26
12Blackmountain Morewood United16
13RC Alpine Commencal Austria15
142Stage Factory5
15Unior Tools Team3

