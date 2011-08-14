Image 1 of 14 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) takes her second World Cup victory of the season (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Pendrel passes a U23 rider on her final lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Catharine Pendrel chases Bresset early in the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Julie Bresset took an early lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 The start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Annie Last (British National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 Elite women's cross country Czech World Cup podium: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa , Julie Bresset , Catharine Pendrel, Irina Kalentieva , Eva Lechner (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her second World Cup victory of the year at Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, and kept the battle going for the women's World Cup title, as she closed to within 140 points of series leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) with one race remaining. Bresset took second, followed by Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon).

The technical course clearly suited some riders more than others, as a number of top contenders finished well back. Bresset got off to her usual fast start, taking a 15-second lead by the end of the long start loop, with Pendrel chasing alone, followed by Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) a further 12 seconds back. For the first couple of laps the status did not change, but then Bresset started to lose ground as she crashed multiple times, and Pendrel passed and dropped the French rider on the third lap.

"It was a very difficult, technical course, and I had many problems," Bresset said. "I crashed three times and then Catharine passed me and I could not stay with her, she was too strong."

Pendrel took a 32-second lead by the halfway point in the race, and extended it to nearly a minute by the finish. Behind the two leaders, Kalentieva had caught Lechner on the second lap after a slow start, as had the new European champion Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), and the Italian barely manage to fend off British champion Annie Last for fifth place.

Just behind the top-five, there was a battle for sixth through ninth, with Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) moving up as high as fifth before fading to ninth, and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) battling with Lea Davison (Specialized) for seventh. The pair rode together for the last two laps, with Davison dropping Batty on the final straightaway to take seventh.

"It was a hard race," said Pendrel, "and I had more than my share of mistakes out there. At the beginning, Julie got a very strong start, and I made some mistakes. But I could see her in front of me, and I think maybe she went out a little too hard at the start. This is a great course, and I'm really happy to win here, and still keep the fight going for the [World Cup] title."

Race note

- American Lea Davison's seventh place finish was her best World Cup finish yet while Emily Batty clocked her second top 10 World Cup finish of her first elite season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:45:23 2 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:00:59 3 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:49 4 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:07 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:02:27 6 Annie Last (GBr) 0:02:41 7 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:02:57 8 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:03:05 9 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:03:35 10 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:04:18 11 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:04:51 12 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:04:54 13 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:05:15 14 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:06:02 15 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:06:41 16 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:07:07 17 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:07:22 18 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:07:54 19 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:08:12 20 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing 0:08:15 21 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:08:20 22 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:09:13 23 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:09:26 24 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:09:27 25 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:09:48 26 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:10:20 27 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:10:35 28 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:11:01 29 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:11:11 30 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:11:15 31 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:11:30 32 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:11:40 33 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:11:59 34 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:12:07 35 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:12:13 36 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:12:17 37 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:13:51 38 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:14:19 -1lap Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team -1lap Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax -1lap Alexandra Engen (Swe) -2laps Krista Park (USA) -2laps Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team -2laps Anna Villar Argente (Spa) -2laps Pavla Havlikova (Cze) -2laps Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) -2laps Lee Craigie (GBr) -2laps Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team -2laps Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) -2laps Katherine O'shea (Aus) -3laps Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw -3laps Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan -3laps Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane -3laps Melanie Späth (Ger) -3laps Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team -3laps Jodie Willett (Aus) -3laps Tatjana Dold (Ger) -3laps Eszter Dosa (Hun) -3laps Daniela Storch (Ger) -4laps Lenka Bulisova (Cze) -4laps Elena Ondasova (Svk) -4laps Inbar Ronen (Isr) DNF Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) DNF Stephania Magri (Mlt) DNF Caitlin Elliott (Irl)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 75 pts 2 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 47 3 Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 47 4 Subaru - Trek 39 5 Specialized Racing 35 6 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 32 7 Multivan Merida Biking Team 30 8 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 26 9 Ghost Factory Racing Team 24 10 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 22 11 Bikepark.ch Scott 14 12 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 13 13 Central Haibike Pro Team 12 14 MPL Specialized MTB Team 9 15 GT Skoda Chamonix 6 16 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 3 17 CCC Polkowice 2