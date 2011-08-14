Trending

Pendrel wins in Czech Republic

Bresset's World Cup lead cut at Nove Mesto

Image 1 of 14

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) takes her second World Cup victory of the season

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 14

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 14

Pendrel passes a U23 rider on her final lap

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 14

Catharine Pendrel chases Bresset early in the race

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 14

Julie Bresset took an early lead

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 14

The start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 14

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 14

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 14

Annie Last (British National Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 14

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 14

Julie Bresset (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 14

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 14

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 14

Elite women's cross country Czech World Cup podium: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa , Julie Bresset , Catharine Pendrel, Irina Kalentieva , Eva Lechner

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her second World Cup victory of the year at Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, and kept the battle going for the women's World Cup title, as she closed to within 140 points of series leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) with one race remaining. Bresset took second, followed by Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon).

The technical course clearly suited some riders more than others, as a number of top contenders finished well back. Bresset got off to her usual fast start, taking a 15-second lead by the end of the long start loop, with Pendrel chasing alone, followed by Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) a further 12 seconds back. For the first couple of laps the status did not change, but then Bresset started to lose ground as she crashed multiple times, and Pendrel passed and dropped the French rider on the third lap.

"It was a very difficult, technical course, and I had many problems," Bresset said. "I crashed three times and then Catharine passed me and I could not stay with her, she was too strong."

Pendrel took a 32-second lead by the halfway point in the race, and extended it to nearly a minute by the finish. Behind the two leaders, Kalentieva had caught Lechner on the second lap after a slow start, as had the new European champion Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), and the Italian barely manage to fend off British champion Annie Last for fifth place.

Just behind the top-five, there was a battle for sixth through ninth, with Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) moving up as high as fifth before fading to ninth, and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) battling with Lea Davison (Specialized) for seventh. The pair rode together for the last two laps, with Davison dropping Batty on the final straightaway to take seventh.

"It was a hard race," said Pendrel, "and I had more than my share of mistakes out there. At the beginning, Julie got a very strong start, and I made some mistakes. But I could see her in front of me, and I think maybe she went out a little too hard at the start. This is a great course, and I'm really happy to win here, and still keep the fight going for the [World Cup] title."

Race note

- American Lea Davison's seventh place finish was her best World Cup finish yet while Emily Batty clocked her second top 10 World Cup finish of her first elite season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:45:23
2Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:00:59
3Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:01:49
4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:07
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:02:27
6Annie Last (GBr)0:02:41
7Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:02:57
8Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:03:05
9Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:03:35
10Esther Süss (Swi)0:04:18
11Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:04:51
12Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:04:54
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:05:15
14Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:06:02
15Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:06:41
16Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:07:07
17Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:07:22
18Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:07:54
19Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:08:12
20Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing0:08:15
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:08:20
22Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:09:13
23Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:09:26
24Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team0:09:27
25Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:09:48
26Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team0:10:20
27Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:10:35
28Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:11:01
29Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:11:11
30Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:11:15
31Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:11:30
32Hanna Klein (Ger)0:11:40
33Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:11:59
34Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax0:12:07
35Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:12:13
36Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team0:12:17
37Amanda Sin (Can)0:13:51
38Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:14:19
-1lapAnja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
-1lapNina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
-1lapAlexandra Engen (Swe)
-2lapsKrista Park (USA)
-2lapsPavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
-2lapsAnna Villar Argente (Spa)
-2lapsPavla Havlikova (Cze)
-2lapsSandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
-2lapsLee Craigie (GBr)
-2lapsCarina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
-2lapsNicoletta De Jager (Ned)
-2lapsKatherine O'shea (Aus)
-3lapsGitha Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw
-3lapsJudith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
-3lapsAngela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
-3lapsMelanie Späth (Ger)
-3lapsLucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
-3lapsJodie Willett (Aus)
-3lapsTatjana Dold (Ger)
-3lapsEszter Dosa (Hun)
-3lapsDaniela Storch (Ger)
-4lapsLenka Bulisova (Cze)
-4lapsElena Ondasova (Svk)
-4lapsInbar Ronen (Isr)
DNFRocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
DNFStephania Magri (Mlt)
DNFCaitlin Elliott (Irl)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team75pts
2BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry47
3Colnago Farbe Sudtirol47
4Subaru - Trek39
5Specialized Racing35
6Topeak Ergon Racing Team32
7Multivan Merida Biking Team30
8Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team26
9Ghost Factory Racing Team24
10Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain22
11Bikepark.ch Scott14
12Giant Swiss SR - Suntour13
13Central Haibike Pro Team12
14MPL Specialized MTB Team9
15GT Skoda Chamonix6
16Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team3
17CCC Polkowice2

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after six rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1310pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1170
3Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team740
4Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain730
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol668
6Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing608
7Annika Langvad (Den)582
8Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team557
9Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team540
10Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice535
11Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek526
12Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol523
13Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team500
14Esther Süss (Swi)490
15Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team489
16Annie Last (GBr)425
17Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team419
18Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team416
19Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax415
20Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing390
21Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team385
22Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing360
23Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team359
24Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team325
25Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek303
26Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team301
27Alexandra Engen (Swe)297
28Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix293
29Mary Mcconneloug (USA)292
30Hanna Klein (Ger)280
31Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice280
32Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team238
33Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team235
34Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax232
35Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team226
36Karen Hanlen (NZl)226
37Amanda Sin (Can)220
38Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour210
39Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee195
40Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry194
41Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team184
42Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team154
43Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott148
44Rie Katayama (Jpn)145
45Katherine O'shea (Aus)127
46Krista Park (USA)122
47Vera Andreeva (Rus)108
48Silke Schmidt (Ger)104
49Anna Villar Argente (Spa)103
50Janka Stevkova (Svk)96
51Mical Dyck (Can)92
52Pavla Havlikova (Cze)90
53Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice82
54Sandra Walter (Can)75
55Catherine Vipond (Can)70
56Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)68
57Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan55
58Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)54
59Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)52
60Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw52
61Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice50
62Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)50
63Ann Berglund (Swe)49
64Chloe Forsman (USA)47
65Cindy Montambault (Can)46
66Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team40
67Daniela Veronesi (Ita)37
68Meghan Korol (USA)34
69Rowena Fry (Aus)33
70Judy Freeman (USA)32
71Brandi Heisterman (Can)30
72Erin Huck (USA)27
73Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team25
74Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)25
75Melanie Späth (Ger)25
76Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)24
77Oksana Rybakova (Rus)24
78Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)24
79Caroline Villeneuve (Can)23
80Maaris Meier (Est)23
81Katherine Sherwin (USA)22
82Lee Craigie (GBr)21
83Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team20
84Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team20
85Inbar Ronen (Isr)20
86Sarah Kaufmann (USA)19
87Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)18
88Carolyn Popovic (USA)17
89Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)17
90Zephanie Blasi (USA)16
91Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane15
92Bryna Blanchard (USA)15
93Maddie Horton (GBr)15
94Samantha Sanders (RSA)15
95Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team14
96Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team13
97Gracie Elvin (Aus)13
98Jodie Willett (Aus)12
99Jenni King (Aus)12
100Tatjana Dold (Ger)11
101Eszter Dosa (Hun)10
102Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC10
103Daniela Storch (Ger)9
104Lenka Bulisova (Cze)8
105Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)8
106Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team8

