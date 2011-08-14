Pendrel wins in Czech Republic
Bresset's World Cup lead cut at Nove Mesto
Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her second World Cup victory of the year at Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, and kept the battle going for the women's World Cup title, as she closed to within 140 points of series leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) with one race remaining. Bresset took second, followed by Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon).
The technical course clearly suited some riders more than others, as a number of top contenders finished well back. Bresset got off to her usual fast start, taking a 15-second lead by the end of the long start loop, with Pendrel chasing alone, followed by Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) a further 12 seconds back. For the first couple of laps the status did not change, but then Bresset started to lose ground as she crashed multiple times, and Pendrel passed and dropped the French rider on the third lap.
"It was a very difficult, technical course, and I had many problems," Bresset said. "I crashed three times and then Catharine passed me and I could not stay with her, she was too strong."
Pendrel took a 32-second lead by the halfway point in the race, and extended it to nearly a minute by the finish. Behind the two leaders, Kalentieva had caught Lechner on the second lap after a slow start, as had the new European champion Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), and the Italian barely manage to fend off British champion Annie Last for fifth place.
Just behind the top-five, there was a battle for sixth through ninth, with Marie-Helene Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) moving up as high as fifth before fading to ninth, and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) battling with Lea Davison (Specialized) for seventh. The pair rode together for the last two laps, with Davison dropping Batty on the final straightaway to take seventh.
"It was a hard race," said Pendrel, "and I had more than my share of mistakes out there. At the beginning, Julie got a very strong start, and I made some mistakes. But I could see her in front of me, and I think maybe she went out a little too hard at the start. This is a great course, and I'm really happy to win here, and still keep the fight going for the [World Cup] title."
Race note
- American Lea Davison's seventh place finish was her best World Cup finish yet while Emily Batty clocked her second top 10 World Cup finish of her first elite season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1:45:23
|2
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:00:59
|3
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:01:49
|4
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:07
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:02:27
|6
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:02:41
|7
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:02:57
|8
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:03:05
|9
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:03:35
|10
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:04:18
|11
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:04:51
|12
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:04:54
|13
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:15
|14
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:06:02
|15
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:06:41
|16
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:07:07
|17
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:07:22
|18
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:07:54
|19
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:08:12
|20
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|0:08:15
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:08:20
|22
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:09:13
|23
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:09:26
|24
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:09:27
|25
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:09:48
|26
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:10:20
|27
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:10:35
|28
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:11:01
|29
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:11:11
|30
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:11:15
|31
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|0:11:30
|32
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:11:40
|33
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:11:59
|34
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:12:07
|35
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:12:13
|36
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:12:17
|37
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:13:51
|38
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:14:19
|-1lap
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|-1lap
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|-1lap
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|-2laps
|Krista Park (USA)
|-2laps
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|-2laps
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|-2laps
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|-2laps
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|-2laps
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|-2laps
|Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|-2laps
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|-3laps
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw
|-3laps
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|-3laps
|Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|-3laps
|Melanie Späth (Ger)
|-3laps
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|-3laps
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|-3laps
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|-3laps
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|-3laps
|Daniela Storch (Ger)
|-4laps
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|-4laps
|Elena Ondasova (Svk)
|-4laps
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|DNF
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|DNF
|Stephania Magri (Mlt)
|DNF
|Caitlin Elliott (Irl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|75
|pts
|2
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|47
|3
|Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|47
|4
|Subaru - Trek
|39
|5
|Specialized Racing
|35
|6
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|32
|7
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|30
|8
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|26
|9
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|24
|10
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|22
|11
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|14
|12
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|13
|13
|Central Haibike Pro Team
|12
|14
|MPL Specialized MTB Team
|9
|15
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|6
|16
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|3
|17
|CCC Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1310
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1170
|3
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|740
|4
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|730
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|668
|6
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|608
|7
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|582
|8
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|557
|9
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|540
|10
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|535
|11
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|526
|12
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|523
|13
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|500
|14
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|490
|15
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|489
|16
|Annie Last (GBr)
|425
|17
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|419
|18
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|416
|19
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|415
|20
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) Specialized Racing
|390
|21
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|385
|22
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|360
|23
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|359
|24
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|325
|25
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|303
|26
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|301
|27
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|297
|28
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|293
|29
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|292
|30
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|280
|31
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|280
|32
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|238
|33
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|235
|34
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|232
|35
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|226
|36
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|226
|37
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|220
|38
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|210
|39
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|195
|40
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|194
|41
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|184
|42
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|154
|43
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|148
|44
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|145
|45
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|127
|46
|Krista Park (USA)
|122
|47
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|108
|48
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|104
|49
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|103
|50
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|96
|51
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|92
|52
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|90
|53
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|82
|54
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|75
|55
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|70
|56
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|68
|57
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|55
|58
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|54
|59
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|52
|60
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw
|52
|61
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|50
|62
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|50
|63
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|49
|64
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|47
|65
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|46
|66
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|40
|67
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|37
|68
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|34
|69
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|33
|70
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|32
|71
|Brandi Heisterman (Can)
|30
|72
|Erin Huck (USA)
|27
|73
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|25
|74
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|25
|75
|Melanie Späth (Ger)
|25
|76
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|24
|77
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|24
|78
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|24
|79
|Caroline Villeneuve (Can)
|23
|80
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|23
|81
|Katherine Sherwin (USA)
|22
|82
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|21
|83
|Carina Kirssi (Fin) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|20
|84
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
|20
|85
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|20
|86
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|19
|87
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|18
|88
|Carolyn Popovic (USA)
|17
|89
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|17
|90
|Zephanie Blasi (USA)
|16
|91
|Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|15
|92
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|15
|93
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|15
|94
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|15
|95
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|14
|96
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|13
|97
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|13
|98
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|12
|99
|Jenni King (Aus)
|12
|100
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|11
|101
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|10
|102
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer - BMC
|10
|103
|Daniela Storch (Ger)
|9
|104
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|8
|105
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|8
|106
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|8
