World Cup leader Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) had stated before the sixth round of the series, held in his home country of the Czech Republic, that he considered winning this event more important than a victory at the world championships. He did not disappoint nearly 20,000 of his compatriots in Nove Mesto na Morave, with a dominant performance that also locked up the World Cup title, with one race still remaining in the series. Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) secured second in the overall standings with his second place in Nove Mesto, while Julien Absalon (Orbea) took third.

The pressure was on Kulhavy to win the first cross country World Cup to be held in the Czech Republic in 14 years, with his face plastered on posters and billboards in the surrounding towns and countryside. On paper, it was almost a sure thing, since Kulhavy has been so dominant this year, and he admitted, the night before the race, that this was more important than the world championships for him.

One thing he was certainly not lacking was confidence. "When I heard and saw all the people cheering for me, I knew I would win for sure," he said.

He took no chances, attacking on the start loop and opening a gap of eight seconds on Nino Schurter by the start of the first lap, and then extending it steadily through the rest of the seven laps. Schurter, fighting an infection and having just finished a training camp at altitude, dropped back after he realized he could not match Kulhavy's pace.

"I wanted to get away early," said Kulhavy, "so that I could avoid any traffic and ride at my own pace. It was almost a perfect race for me, with only some little mistakes. It was incredible."

Absalon, another favourite, had a slow start to the race, commenting afterward, "That was the worst start I have ever had for a World Cup! I did not have the power to be able to follow, so I started losing places. It was not until maybe halfway through the race that I began to feel better and could move up again."

While Schurter and Absalon were fading, world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) took up the chase, closing to within 31 seconds by the end of lap two. However, that was as close as he would get to Kulhavy, and he was eventually picked up and dropped by Schurter and Absalon as they recovered and began moving back through the chasers.

By the end of lap five, the pair was back with Hermida, and then dropped him in lap six. Schurter had opened a small gap on Absalon as they began the sixth lap, but the Frenchman quickly closed it up again, and the pair started the seventh and final lap together, one minute and 15 seconds down on Kulhavy. Kulhavy was beginning to cruise on the last lap, confident of his victory, and enjoying the cheers of his compatriots.

He rolled into the finishing stadium to the roar of over 5,000 people in the stands, and lifted his bike over his head to stride across the finish line, with a wide grin cracking his normally serious demeanor.

Behind, Schurter had finally managed to drop Absalon in the last kilometres to claim second by nine seconds over Absalon. Hermida hung on for fourth, and a last lap surge by Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wild Wolf-Trek) gave the Spaniard the final podium spot - his first ever World Cup podium finish.

Race Notes

- Kulhavy's fourth win (plus a second and a third) give him 1360 points to Schurter's 1070 and Absalon's 810 (Absalon skipped the two North American rounds). With a win worth 250 points, the Czech rider now has an unassailable lead in the standings. Schurter is also assured of second by the same margin, but Absalon is not as secure in third, going into next weekend's final in Val di Sole, Italy. Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) is 70 points in back of Absalon, Hermida is 82 points behind and Burry Stander (Specialized) is at 102 points back.

- Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was the top North American finisher, in 15th, his best ever World Cup result. He was followed by teammate Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski in 22nd, and Canada's Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) in 30th. Todd Wells (Specialized) remains the top North American in the overall standings, despite missing the race (to compete in and win Leadville), in 21st, followed by Kabush in 24th place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 1:41:52 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:00:45 3 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:00:54 4 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:23 5 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:01:51 6 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:11 7 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:02:32 8 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:02:46 9 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:54 10 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:03:03 11 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:16 12 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:03:23 13 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:25 14 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:03:37 15 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:03:43 16 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:04:35 17 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 0:04:47 18 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:05:02 19 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:05:10 20 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:05:14 21 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:05:19 22 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:05:27 23 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:36 24 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 0:05:39 25 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:05:51 26 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:05:56 27 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:06:20 28 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:06:28 29 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:06:34 30 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:06:41 31 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 32 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:06:52 33 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:06:59 34 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek 0:07:03 35 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 36 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:07:18 37 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:07:33 38 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:07:50 39 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:08:02 40 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:10 41 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:08:25 42 Anton Sintsov (Rus) 0:08:34 43 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:08:37 44 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 0:08:42 45 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 46 Filip Eberl (Cze) 0:09:02 47 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:22 48 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:09:40 49 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:09:53 50 Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:00 51 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:10:08 52 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:10:09 53 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 0:10:41 54 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:10:58 55 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:11:01 56 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:11:34 57 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:12:30 58 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:13:09 -1lap Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team -1lap Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team -1lap Rene Tann (Ger) -1lap Michal Lami (Svk) -1lap Sid Taberlay (Aus) -1lap Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team -1lap Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona -1lap Michael Broderick (USA) -1lap Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Adam Morka (Can) -1lap Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec -1lap Robby De Bock (Bel) -1lap Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team -2laps Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec -2laps Steffen Thum (Ger) -2laps Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team -2laps Szilard Buruczki (Hun) -2laps Carl Jones (NZl) -2laps Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) -2laps Cameron Jette (Can) -2laps Matthias Waldhart (Aut) -3laps Ken Onodera (Jpn) -3laps Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -3laps Sang Hoon Na (Kor) -3laps Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -3laps Eddie Andres Rendon (Col) -3laps Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour -3laps Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan -3laps Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor -3laps Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International -3laps Chun Hing Chan (HKg) -3laps Kyosuke Takei (Jpn) -3laps Renay Groustra (RSA) -3laps Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -3laps Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) -3laps Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling -3laps Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger -3laps Luis Anderson Mejia Sanchez (Col) Asptt Definitive Gitane -3laps Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team -3laps Lukas Sablik (Cze) -3laps Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek -4laps Martin Haring (Svk) -4laps Oliver Munnik (RSA) -4laps Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek -4laps Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling -4laps Paul Remy (Fra) -4laps Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -5laps John Whittington (GBr) DNF Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) DNF Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team DNF Sven Nys (Bel) DNF Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNF Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec DNF Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) DNF Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team DNF Michal Prokop (Cze) DNS Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Fokus - Danica DNS Daniel Federspiel (Aut) DNS Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 75 pts 2 Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 54 3 Multivan Merida Biking Team 48 4 Trek World Racing 47 5 Orbea 46 6 Wildwolf - Trek Racing 45 7 Cannondale Factory Racing 43 8 Subaru - Trek 25 9 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 24 10 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 22 11 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 18 12 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 11 13 TX Active Bianchi 10 14 Versluys - Evenza Team 6 15 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 5 16 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 4 17 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 1