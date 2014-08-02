Trending

Stirnemann wins eliminator at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Rissveds and Mitterbauer on podium

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sui) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The elite women's podium at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup eliminator

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kathrin Stirnemann (Sui) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) Rocky Mountin

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Start of Semi Final heat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kathrin Stirnemann (Sui) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team leading Andreanne Pichette (Can) and Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau, Jenny Rissveds,.jpg

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

On Switzerland's national day, Swiss rider Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) celebrated by winning the fourth round of the eliminator World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec in Canada. Stirnemann also took the leaders jersey in the absence of former leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory), who did not race.

Surprisingly, this was the first time that Mont-Sainte-Anne had hosted an eliminator and, in true MSA fashion, they made it tough, with a long opening climb, BMX descent and then a pumptrack section before the sprint to the finish.

Stirnemann was clearly the strongest, qualifying fastest and winning both of her heats on the way to the final. Jenny Rissveds (Scott -Odlo), after qualifying second did the same on the other side of the draw. Lisa Mitterbauer (Feenstra Felt p/b Kenda) and local Canadian hope Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Rocky Mountain) were the other two riders to make up the final heat.

Stirnemann rode from the front to win solo, with enough time over Rissveds to roll across the line with her arms in the air. Mitterbauer took third.

"I just felt great the whole day, and already in the morning it was good," said Stirnemann. "I think the start was the most important part here. I got the hole shot and made it to the finish, so I'm super happy to take the win. It was perfect to get the jersey today. It's sad to miss Alex, so I hope she will get well."

Stirnemann now leads the standings with 185 points, followed by Engen at 160 and Rissveds at 100.

Elite women eliminator

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
3Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
4Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
6Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
7Andréanne Pichette (Can)
8Elodie Bernier (Can)
9Rachel Pageau (Can)
10Catherine Fleury (Can)
11Haley Smith (Can)
12Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
13Fernanda Castro (Chi)

Elite women eliminator UCI World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
2Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
4Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
5Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
6Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
7Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
8Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
9Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
11Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
12Jolanda Neff (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
13Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
14Andréanne Pichette (Can)
15Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
16Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
17Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
18Rachel Pageau (Can)
19Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
20Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
21Elodie Bernier (Can)
22Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
23Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
24Catherine Fleury (Can)
25Veronika Brüchle (Ger)
26Haley Smith (Can)
27Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
28Emily Parkes (Aus)
29Nadine Rieder (Ger)
30Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
31Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
32Fernanda Castro (Chi)
33Amber Johnston (NZl)
34Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland
35Hielke Elferink (Ned)

 

