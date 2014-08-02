Image 1 of 12 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 The elite men's podium at the eliminator World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 12 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 12 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team leading Samuel Tremblay (Can) and Leandre Bouchard (Can) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 World Cup leader Fabrice Mels (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya wheelies across the line (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 Fist pumps for 1 and 2 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The men's final at round 4 of the UCI Eliminator World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, was filled with drama, including a crash that took two riders out of contention, enabling Simon Gegenheimer to win the second eliminator of his career. Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya), despite crashing, took over the leader's jersey from world champion Paul van der Ploeg (Giant), who did not make the final .

Surprisingly, this was the first time that Mont-Sainte-Anne had hosted an eliminator and, in true MSA fashion, they made it tough, with a long opening climb, BMX descent and then a pumptrack section before the sprint to the finish.

Gegenheimer and Mels were joined in the final by Catriel Andres Soto (MMR Bikes), the fastest qualifier, and defending World Cup champion Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott). Federspiel went to the front early in the final race, but went down after his front wheel washed out, effectively bringing the race to a halt, as the three following riders tried to get by Federspiel and he attempted to get going again. In the confusion, Federspiel's saddle got tangled with Mels' rear wheel, and by the time they had sorted it out the other two were long gone, with Gegnheimer winning the sprint.

"It was a really hard final," said Gegenheimer. "Last year I won the final round in Hafjell [Norway], and it is an amazing feeling to win again. But it will be hard to get back into the race for the overall title, since the beginning of the season did not go well for me. So I think the series is over for me, but I will fight for some more wins."

Mels now leads the overall standings with 127 points, followed by van der Ploeg at 118 and Federspiel at 105.

Elite men eliminator finals

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 2 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team 3 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya 4 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 5 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 6 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 7 Samuel Tremblay (Can) 8 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 9 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 10 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 11 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 12 Nicolas Lüthi (Swi) 13 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 14 Antoine Caron (Can) 15 Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi) 16 Payson Mcelveen (USA) 17 Ryan Standish (USA) 18 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 19 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) 20 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 21 Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) 22 Christian Helmig (Lux) 23 Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg) 24 Guy Niv (Isr) 25 Steffen Thum (Ger) 26 Mathew Waghorn (NZl) 27 Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi) 28 Daniel B Serrano Martinez (PuR)