Image 1 of 18 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) wins Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 18 Nino Schurter's attempt to pass Julien Absalon didn't work out (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 3 of 18 World champion Nino Schurter goes down in a rock garden (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 4 of 18 Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter congratulate each other (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 5 of 18 Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter on the podium (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 6 of 18 Julien Absalon leads Nino Schurter through the famous Beatrix section (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 7 of 18 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) attacked from the gun (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 18 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) on the Beatrix rock garden (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 18 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 18 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 18 Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) leads brother Lukas Fluckiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 18 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 18 World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 18 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team is #1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 18 The start of the elite men's cross country at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 18 Elite Men podium: Lukas Fluckiger, Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Dan McConnell, Mathias Fluckiger (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) won a closely fought battle against arch rival Julien Absalon (BMC) to take his second cross country World Cup victory of the season on Sunday at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec, Canada.

Mont-Sainte-Anne is always one of the hardest courses on the World Cup circuit; a true classic with steep climbs and rocky, rooty descents. Add in mud from heavy rain the night before and hot, humid conditions on race day, and this became a race of attrition.

The men's race, as expected, became a duel between the two preeminent men on the circuit - Schurter and Absalon. Between the two riders, they have won all five rounds of the World Cup thus far, with Absalon holding an advantage by one win.

World champion Schurter attacked after the start loop and had a 15-second lead after the first lap over a chase group containing Absalon. However, the French rider bridged across on the second lap and the pair rode away from the rest of the field to battle it out for the win. Each tested the other on the steep climbs and technical descents, but it wasn't until the penultimate lap that Schurter finally got a gap. Even then, there was no time to back off because the gap never went over 18 seconds, and was 16 seconds at the line.

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), after a slow start, steadily worked his way up through the field to move into third with one lap to go and held it to the finish, with Lukas Fluckiger (BMC) taking fourth and brother Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli) fifth.

"It was a super tough race," said Schurter. "It's a really hard course here with the changes they made for this year, with super hard climbing. It's really exciting to win here in Mont-Sainte-Anne."

"I had quite a crash; I nearly took down Absalon, I'm sorry about that! The past years I've had a lot of bad luck here; at the world championships [in 2010] I flatted twice, so I feel really lucky to win here. It's an awesome feeling and always nice to do well here. I missed one round, so it's going to be tough to catch up in the standings, but you never know - it's still two races to go and I will fight until the last race."

Absalon leads Schurter by 260 points with two races to go, which makes it virtually impossible for the Swiss rider to catch him. McConnell remains in third, a further 140 points back.

Results

Elite men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 1:38:15 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:27 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:49 5 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:00 6 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:02:06 7 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 8 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:33 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:19 10 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:03:27 11 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:36 12 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:03:41 13 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:57 14 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:04:16 15 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:04:20 16 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:41 17 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:55 18 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 0:05:03 19 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:05:08 20 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 0:05:21 21 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:33 22 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:39 23 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:06:07 24 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:06:36 25 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:06:44 26 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:07:13 27 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:07:24 28 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:07:36 29 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa 0:07:40 30 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:07:45 31 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 0:07:51 32 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 0:08:10 33 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:26 34 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:08:33 35 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 0:08:41 36 Evan Guthrie (Can) 0:08:53 37 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:09:06 38 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:09:16 39 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:09:25 40 Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:09:26 41 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 0:09:29 42 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:09:49 43 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:09:58 44 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:10:20 45 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:10:22 46 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:10:37 47 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:10:48 48 Hector Riveros (Col) 0:10:59 49 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:11:15 50 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:11:25 51 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:11:55 52 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team 0:12:16 53 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:13:07 54 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team 0:14:15 -1lap Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt -1lap Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team -1lap Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team -1lap Mitchell Hoke (USA) -1lap Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team -1lap Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing -1lap Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team -1lap Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team -1lap Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi Team -1lap Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team -1lap Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) -1lap Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can) -2laps Peter Glassford (Can) -2laps Christian Helmig (Lux) -2laps Steffen Thum (Ger) -2laps Cameron Dodge (USA) -2laps Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra) -2laps Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi) -2laps Rotem Ishay (Isr) -2laps Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team -2laps Andrew L'esperance (Can) -2laps Michael Broderick (USA) -2laps Thomas Sampson (USA) -2laps Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg) -2laps Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -3laps Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team -3laps Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi) -3laps Patrick Chartrand (Can) -3laps Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) -3laps Christopher Hamlin (USA) -3laps Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) -3laps Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team -3laps Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team -3laps Cole Oberman (USA) -3laps Noah Tautfest (USA) -3laps Rubens Valeriano (Bra) -4laps Travis Woodruff (USA) -4laps Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) -4laps Adrian Retief (NZl) -4laps Nicolas Lüthi (Swi) -4laps William Melone (USA) -4laps Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) -5laps Besik Gavasheli (Geo) -6laps Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) DNF Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Max Plaxton (Can) Cannondale Factory Racing DNF Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek DNF José Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 83 pts 2 Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 56 3 Trek Factory Racing 56 4 Multivan Merida Biking Team 54 5 Stöckli Pro Team 34 6 Scott-3Rox Racing 31 7 Cannondale Factory Racing 30 8 Giant Pro XC Team 29 9 Specialized Racing XC 26 10 Tropix-Frm 24 11 BH-Suntour-KMC 21 12 I.Idro Drain Bianchi 17 13 Versluys Team 7 14 Orange Monkey Pro Team 5 15 Dpa 2

Elite men cross country World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 1090 pts 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 830 3 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 690 4 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 621 5 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 598 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 566 7 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 535 8 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 522 9 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 486 10 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 485 11 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 460 12 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 435 13 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 399 14 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 366 15 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 354 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 350 17 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 323 18 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 297 19 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 292 20 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 282 21 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 263 22 Raphael Gagne (Can) 240 23 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 225 24 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 218 25 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 217 26 Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 213 27 Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 206 28 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 203 29 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 201 30 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 196 31 Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 182 32 Michal Lami (Svk) 170 33 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 166 34 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 164 35 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 160 36 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 159 37 Sven Nys (Bel) 132 38 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 130 39 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 119 40 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 118 41 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 118 42 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 115 43 Luca Braidot (Ita) 110 44 Martin Gluth (Ger) 110 45 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 106 46 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 103 47 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt 102 48 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 102 49 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 101 50 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 100 51 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 98 52 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa 98 53 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 86 54 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 82 55 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 80 56 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 79 57 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 70 58 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 69 59 Andrew Blair (Aus) 64 60 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 63 61 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 60 62 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team 58 63 Kerry Werner (USA) 58 64 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 58 65 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 57 66 Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 55 67 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team 54 68 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 53 69 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 52 70 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 51 71 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 47 72 Carl Jones (NZl) 44 73 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 40 74 Paul Oldham (GBr) 37 75 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 36 76 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 35 77 Evan Guthrie (Can) 34 78 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 34 79 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 32 80 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 32 81 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 31 82 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 30 83 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 84 Philip Buys (RSA) 29 85 Dirk Peters (NZl) 29 86 Shaun Lewis (Aus) 28 87 Steffen Thum (Ger) 26 88 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 25 89 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 25 90 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 25 91 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 24 92 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 23 93 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 23 94 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 22 95 Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 21 96 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 21 97 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 21 98 Markus Bauer (Ger) 21 99 Hector Riveros (Col) 20 100 Andrew Watson (Can) 19 101 Travis Frisby (Aus) 19 102 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 18 103 Christian Helmig (Lux) 17 104 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team 16 105 Jochen Kass (Ger) 16 106 Ola Kjören (Nor) 16 107 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 15 108 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 15 109 Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 13 110 David Valero (Spa) 12 111 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 11 112 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team 11 113 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 11 114 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 10 115 Martin Haring (Svk) 10 116 Renay Groustra (RSA) 10 117 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 9 118 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 8 119 Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 8 120 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 8