Schurter wins Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Absalon second, McConnell third
Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) won a closely fought battle against arch rival Julien Absalon (BMC) to take his second cross country World Cup victory of the season on Sunday at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec, Canada.
Mont-Sainte-Anne is always one of the hardest courses on the World Cup circuit; a true classic with steep climbs and rocky, rooty descents. Add in mud from heavy rain the night before and hot, humid conditions on race day, and this became a race of attrition.
The men's race, as expected, became a duel between the two preeminent men on the circuit - Schurter and Absalon. Between the two riders, they have won all five rounds of the World Cup thus far, with Absalon holding an advantage by one win.
World champion Schurter attacked after the start loop and had a 15-second lead after the first lap over a chase group containing Absalon. However, the French rider bridged across on the second lap and the pair rode away from the rest of the field to battle it out for the win. Each tested the other on the steep climbs and technical descents, but it wasn't until the penultimate lap that Schurter finally got a gap. Even then, there was no time to back off because the gap never went over 18 seconds, and was 16 seconds at the line.
Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), after a slow start, steadily worked his way up through the field to move into third with one lap to go and held it to the finish, with Lukas Fluckiger (BMC) taking fourth and brother Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli) fifth.
"It was a super tough race," said Schurter. "It's a really hard course here with the changes they made for this year, with super hard climbing. It's really exciting to win here in Mont-Sainte-Anne."
"I had quite a crash; I nearly took down Absalon, I'm sorry about that! The past years I've had a lot of bad luck here; at the world championships [in 2010] I flatted twice, so I feel really lucky to win here. It's an awesome feeling and always nice to do well here. I missed one round, so it's going to be tough to catch up in the standings, but you never know - it's still two races to go and I will fight until the last race."
Absalon leads Schurter by 260 points with two races to go, which makes it virtually impossible for the Swiss rider to catch him. McConnell remains in third, a further 140 points back.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|1:38:15
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:27
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:49
|5
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:02:00
|6
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:02:06
|7
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|8
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:33
|9
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:19
|10
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:03:27
|11
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:36
|12
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:03:41
|13
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:57
|14
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|0:04:16
|15
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:04:20
|16
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:04:41
|17
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:04:55
|18
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|0:05:03
|19
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:05:08
|20
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|0:05:21
|21
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:33
|22
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:39
|23
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:06:07
|24
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:06:36
|25
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:06:44
|26
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:07:13
|27
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:07:24
|28
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:07:36
|29
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
|0:07:40
|30
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:07:45
|31
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|0:07:51
|32
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|0:08:10
|33
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:08:26
|34
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:08:33
|35
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|0:08:41
|36
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:08:53
|37
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:09:06
|38
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:09:16
|39
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:09:25
|40
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:09:26
|41
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|0:09:29
|42
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:09:49
|43
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:09:58
|44
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:10:20
|45
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:10:22
|46
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:10:37
|47
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:10:48
|48
|Hector Riveros (Col)
|0:10:59
|49
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:11:15
|50
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:11:25
|51
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|0:11:55
|52
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|0:12:16
|53
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:13:07
|54
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team
|0:14:15
|-1lap
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt
|-1lap
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|-1lap
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|-1lap
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|-1lap
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|-1lap
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|-1lap
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|-1lap
|Sherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi Team
|-1lap
|Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|-1lap
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|-2laps
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|-2laps
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|-2laps
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|-2laps
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|-2laps
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
|-2laps
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|-2laps
|Rotem Ishay (Isr)
|-2laps
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|-2laps
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|-2laps
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-2laps
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|-2laps
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
|-2laps
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|-3laps
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|-3laps
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|-3laps
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|-3laps
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|-3laps
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|-3laps
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|-3laps
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|-3laps
|Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|-3laps
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|-3laps
|Noah Tautfest (USA)
|-3laps
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|-4laps
|Travis Woodruff (USA)
|-4laps
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
|-4laps
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|-4laps
|Nicolas Lüthi (Swi)
|-4laps
|William Melone (USA)
|-4laps
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|-5laps
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
|-6laps
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|DNF
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Max Plaxton (Can) Cannondale Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|DNF
|José Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|83
|pts
|2
|Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|56
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|56
|4
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|54
|5
|Stöckli Pro Team
|34
|6
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|31
|7
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|30
|8
|Giant Pro XC Team
|29
|9
|Specialized Racing XC
|26
|10
|Tropix-Frm
|24
|11
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|21
|12
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|17
|13
|Versluys Team
|7
|14
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|5
|15
|Dpa
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|1090
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|830
|3
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|690
|4
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|621
|5
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|598
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|566
|7
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|535
|8
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|522
|9
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|486
|10
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|485
|11
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|460
|12
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|435
|13
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|399
|14
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|366
|15
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|354
|16
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|350
|17
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|323
|18
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|297
|19
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|292
|20
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|282
|21
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|263
|22
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|240
|23
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|225
|24
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|218
|25
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|217
|26
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|213
|27
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|206
|28
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|203
|29
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|201
|30
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|196
|31
|Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|182
|32
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|170
|33
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|166
|34
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|164
|35
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|160
|36
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|159
|37
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|132
|38
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|130
|39
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|119
|40
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|118
|41
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|118
|42
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|115
|43
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|110
|44
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|110
|45
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|106
|46
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|103
|47
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt
|102
|48
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|102
|49
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|101
|50
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|100
|51
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|98
|52
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
|98
|53
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|86
|54
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|82
|55
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|80
|56
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|79
|57
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|70
|58
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|69
|59
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|64
|60
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|63
|61
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|60
|62
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|58
|63
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|58
|64
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|58
|65
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|57
|66
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|55
|67
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team
|54
|68
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|53
|69
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|52
|70
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|51
|71
|Mark Tupalski (Aus)
|47
|72
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|44
|73
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|40
|74
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|37
|75
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|36
|76
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|35
|77
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|34
|78
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|34
|79
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|32
|80
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|32
|81
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|31
|82
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|30
|83
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|84
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|29
|85
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|29
|86
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|28
|87
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|26
|88
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|25
|89
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
|25
|90
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|25
|91
|Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|24
|92
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|23
|93
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|23
|94
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|22
|95
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|21
|96
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
|21
|97
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|21
|98
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|21
|99
|Hector Riveros (Col)
|20
|100
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|19
|101
|Travis Frisby (Aus)
|19
|102
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|18
|103
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|17
|104
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|16
|105
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|16
|106
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|16
|107
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|15
|108
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|15
|109
|Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|13
|110
|David Valero (Spa)
|12
|111
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|11
|112
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
|11
|113
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|11
|114
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|10
|115
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|10
|116
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|10
|117
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
|9
|118
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|8
|119
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|8
|120
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|404
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|284
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|237
|4
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|223
|5
|Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|220
|6
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|165
|7
|Giant Pro XC Team
|164
|8
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|119
|9
|Stöckli Pro Team
|111
|10
|Specialized Racing XC
|61
|11
|Tropix-Frm
|58
|12
|Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|40
|13
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|31
|14
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|18
|15
|Focus XC Team
|16
|16
|Sram Rubena Trek
|15
|17
|Versluys Team
|14
|18
|Titici Lgl International Team
|7
|19
|Calvisson Vtt
|7
|20
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|6
|21
|Dpa
|5
|22
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|5
|23
|Sram/Tld Racing
|4
|24
|Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy