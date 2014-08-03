Trending

Schurter wins Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Absalon second, McConnell third

Image 1 of 18

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) wins Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) wins Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 18

Nino Schurter's attempt to pass Julien Absalon didn't work out

Nino Schurter's attempt to pass Julien Absalon didn't work out
(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Image 3 of 18

World champion Nino Schurter goes down in a rock garden

World champion Nino Schurter goes down in a rock garden
(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Image 4 of 18

Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter congratulate each other

Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter congratulate each other
(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Image 5 of 18

Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter on the podium

Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter on the podium
(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Image 6 of 18

Julien Absalon leads Nino Schurter through the famous Beatrix section

Julien Absalon leads Nino Schurter through the famous Beatrix section
(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Image 7 of 18

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) attacked from the gun

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) attacked from the gun
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 18

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) on the Beatrix rock garden

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) on the Beatrix rock garden
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 18

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 18

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 18

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 18

Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) leads brother Lukas Fluckiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) leads brother Lukas Fluckiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 18

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 18

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 18

World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 18

BMC Mountainbike Racing Team is #1

BMC Mountainbike Racing Team is #1
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 18

The start of the elite men's cross country at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

The start of the elite men's cross country at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 18

Elite Men podium: Lukas Fluckiger, Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Dan McConnell, Mathias Fluckiger

Elite Men podium: Lukas Fluckiger, Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Dan McConnell, Mathias Fluckiger
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) won a closely fought battle against arch rival Julien Absalon (BMC) to take his second cross country World Cup victory of the season on Sunday at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec, Canada.

Mont-Sainte-Anne is always one of the hardest courses on the World Cup circuit; a true classic with steep climbs and rocky, rooty descents. Add in mud from heavy rain the night before and hot, humid conditions on race day, and this became a race of attrition.

The men's race, as expected, became a duel between the two preeminent men on the circuit - Schurter and Absalon. Between the two riders, they have won all five rounds of the World Cup thus far, with Absalon holding an advantage by one win.

World champion Schurter attacked after the start loop and had a 15-second lead after the first lap over a chase group containing Absalon. However, the French rider bridged across on the second lap and the pair rode away from the rest of the field to battle it out for the win. Each tested the other on the steep climbs and technical descents, but it wasn't until the penultimate lap that Schurter finally got a gap. Even then, there was no time to back off because the gap never went over 18 seconds, and was 16 seconds at the line.

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), after a slow start, steadily worked his way up through the field to move into third with one lap to go and held it to the finish, with Lukas Fluckiger (BMC) taking fourth and brother Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli) fifth.

"It was a super tough race," said Schurter. "It's a really hard course here with the changes they made for this year, with super hard climbing. It's really exciting to win here in Mont-Sainte-Anne."

"I had quite a crash; I nearly took down Absalon, I'm sorry about that! The past years I've had a lot of bad luck here; at the world championships [in 2010] I flatted twice, so I feel really lucky to win here. It's an awesome feeling and always nice to do well here. I missed one round, so it's going to be tough to catch up in the standings, but you never know - it's still two races to go and I will fight until the last race."

Absalon leads Schurter by 260 points with two races to go, which makes it virtually impossible for the Swiss rider to catch him. McConnell remains in third, a further 140 points back.

Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team1:38:15
2Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:16
3Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:27
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:49
5Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:02:00
6Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:02:06
7Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
8José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:33
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:19
10Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:03:27
11Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:36
12Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:03:41
13Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:57
14Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi0:04:16
15Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:04:20
16Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:41
17Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:55
18Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm0:05:03
19Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:05:08
20Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm0:05:21
21Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:33
22Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:39
23David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:06:07
24Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:06:36
25Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:06:44
26Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:07:13
27Martin Gluth (Ger)0:07:24
28Michal Lami (Svk)0:07:36
29Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa0:07:40
30Raphael Gagne (Can)0:07:45
31Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team0:07:51
32Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team0:08:10
33Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:26
34Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:08:33
35Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team0:08:41
36Evan Guthrie (Can)0:08:53
37Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:09:06
38Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:09:16
39Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:09:25
40Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:09:26
41Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing0:09:29
42Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:09:49
43Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:09:58
44Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:10:20
45Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:10:22
46Kerry Werner (USA)0:10:37
47Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team0:10:48
48Hector Riveros (Col)0:10:59
49Andrew Watson (Can)0:11:15
50Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC0:11:25
51Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB0:11:55
52Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team0:12:16
53Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:13:07
54Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team0:14:15
-1lapHugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt
-1lapUwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
-1lapAndras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
-1lapMitchell Hoke (USA)
-1lapMarc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
-1lapCameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
-1lapMarcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
-1lapShlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
-1lapSherman De Paiva (Bra) Caloi Team
-1lapHans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
-1lapFabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
-1lapSébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
-2lapsPeter Glassford (Can)
-2lapsChristian Helmig (Lux)
-2lapsSteffen Thum (Ger)
-2lapsCameron Dodge (USA)
-2lapsRicardo Pscheidt (Bra)
-2lapsPatricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
-2lapsRotem Ishay (Isr)
-2lapsZsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
-2lapsAndrew L'esperance (Can)
-2lapsMichael Broderick (USA)
-2lapsThomas Sampson (USA)
-2lapsDario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
-2lapsSimon Gegenheimer (Ger)
-3lapsSeiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
-3lapsPatricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
-3lapsPatrick Chartrand (Can)
-3lapsLuciano Caraccioli (Arg)
-3lapsChristopher Hamlin (USA)
-3lapsSepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
-3lapsDaniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
-3lapsRyo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
-3lapsCole Oberman (USA)
-3lapsNoah Tautfest (USA)
-3lapsRubens Valeriano (Bra)
-4lapsTravis Woodruff (USA)
-4lapsErnie Watenpaugh (USA)
-4lapsAdrian Retief (NZl)
-4lapsNicolas Lüthi (Swi)
-4lapsWilliam Melone (USA)
-4lapsPaul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
-5lapsBesik Gavasheli (Geo)
-6lapsJean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
DNFRalph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFMax Plaxton (Can) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNFJan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
DNFJosé Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team83pts
2Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team56
3Trek Factory Racing56
4Multivan Merida Biking Team54
5Stöckli Pro Team34
6Scott-3Rox Racing31
7Cannondale Factory Racing30
8Giant Pro XC Team29
9Specialized Racing XC26
10Tropix-Frm24
11BH-Suntour-KMC21
12I.Idro Drain Bianchi17
13Versluys Team7
14Orange Monkey Pro Team5
15Dpa2

Elite men cross country World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team1090pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team830
3Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing690
4Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC621
5José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team598
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing566
7Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team535
8Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC522
9Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team486
10Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing485
11Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team460
12Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team435
13Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team399
14Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team366
15Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team354
16Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing350
17Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi323
18Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi297
19Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team292
20Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team282
21Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm263
22Raphael Gagne (Can)240
23Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC225
24Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team218
25Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team217
26Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team213
27Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team206
28Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team203
29Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team201
30Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team196
31Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team182
32Michal Lami (Svk)170
33Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC166
34Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team164
35David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)160
36Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)159
37Sven Nys (Bel)132
38Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing130
39Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm119
40Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek118
41Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team118
42Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team115
43Luca Braidot (Ita)110
44Martin Gluth (Ger)110
45Jonas De Backer (Bel)106
46Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB103
47Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt102
48Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team102
49Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team101
50Daniele Braidot (Ita)100
51Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing98
52Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa98
53Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team86
54Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team82
55Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team80
56Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing79
57Michele Casagrande (Ita)70
58Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team69
59Andrew Blair (Aus)64
60Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team63
61Matthias Wengelin (Swe)60
62Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team58
63Kerry Werner (USA)58
64Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team58
65Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)57
66Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team55
67Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team54
68Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team53
69Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team52
70Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team51
71Mark Tupalski (Aus)47
72Carl Jones (NZl)44
73Jan Nesvadba (Cze)40
74Paul Oldham (GBr)37
75Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team36
76Brendan Johnston (Aus)35
77Evan Guthrie (Can)34
78Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)34
79Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team32
80Tom Meeusen (Bel)32
81Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)31
82Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)30
83Matous Ulman (Cze)30
84Philip Buys (RSA)29
85Dirk Peters (NZl)29
86Shaun Lewis (Aus)28
87Steffen Thum (Ger)26
88Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team25
89Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team25
90Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls25
91Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team24
92Ivan Seledkov (Rus)23
93Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)23
94Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team22
95Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin21
96Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team21
97Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)21
98Markus Bauer (Ger)21
99Hector Riveros (Col)20
100Andrew Watson (Can)19
101Travis Frisby (Aus)19
102Matthys Beukes (RSA)18
103Christian Helmig (Lux)17
104Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team16
105Jochen Kass (Ger)16
106Ola Kjören (Nor)16
107Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)15
108David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team15
109Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team13
110David Valero (Spa)12
111Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team11
112Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team11
113Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team11
114Mitchell Hoke (USA)10
115Martin Haring (Svk)10
116Renay Groustra (RSA)10
117Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team9
118Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing8
119Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team8
120Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team8

Team World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team404pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team284
3Trek Factory Racing237
4BH-Suntour-KMC223
5Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team220
6Cannondale Factory Racing165
7Giant Pro XC Team164
8I.Idro Drain Bianchi119
9Stöckli Pro Team111
10Specialized Racing XC61
11Tropix-Frm58
12Mmr Bikes Pro Team40
13Scott-3Rox Racing31
14Orange Monkey Pro Team18
15Focus XC Team16
16Sram Rubena Trek15
17Versluys Team14
18Titici Lgl International Team7
19Calvisson Vtt7
20Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team6
21Dpa5
22Topeak Ergon Racing Team5
23Sram/Tld Racing4
24Ötztal Scott Racing Team2

