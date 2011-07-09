Ferrand Prevot wins U23 cross country
French woman retains overall World Cup lead
In the under 23 women's four lap race, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre International) took her third straight win to cement her lead in the series. The French rider rode clear the rest of the field on the first climb, however, Norwegian Elisabeth Sveum (Team Merida Smart Safety) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike) kept Ferrand-Prevot closer than in previous races, finishing 18 and 27 seconds behind her respectively.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|1:21:45
|2
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|0:00:18
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:01:22
|5
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|0:03:33
|6
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|0:04:10
|7
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:05:03
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:05:31
|9
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|0:05:44
|10
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:07:54
|11
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|0:10:14
|12
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:11:38
|13
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|0:12:52
|14
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|0:13:52
|15
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:14:25
|16
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|0:15:13
|17
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:15:58
|18
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:19:41
|-1lap
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|-1lap
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|360
|pts
|2
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|284
|3
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|275
|4
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|256
|5
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|168
|6
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|116
|7
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|108
|8
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|90
|9
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|85
|10
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|85
|11
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|84
|12
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|83
|13
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|78
|14
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|64
|15
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|62
|16
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|50
|17
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi)
|49
|18
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|48
|19
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|42
|20
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|37
|21
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|30
|22
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|30
|23
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|29
|24
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|29
|25
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|26
|26
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|25
|27
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|21
|28
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|18
|29
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
|18
|30
|Elise Marchal (Bel)
|18
|31
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|18
|32
|Julie Berteaux (Fra)
|16
|33
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|14
|34
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|14
|35
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|12
|36
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|10
|37
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|10
|38
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|10
|39
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|10
|40
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
|9
|41
|Stephanie Lacoursiere (Can)
|8
|42
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|7
|43
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|7
|44
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze)
|6
|45
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|4
|46
|Lorraine Truong (Swi)
|2
|47
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|2
