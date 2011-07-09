U23 women's podium (l-r): Elisabeth Sveum, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the under 23 women's four lap race, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre International) took her third straight win to cement her lead in the series. The French rider rode clear the rest of the field on the first climb, however, Norwegian Elisabeth Sveum (Team Merida Smart Safety) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike) kept Ferrand-Prevot closer than in previous races, finishing 18 and 27 seconds behind her respectively.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International 1:21:45 2 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety 0:00:18 3 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:00:27 4 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:01:22 5 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 0:03:33 6 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 0:04:10 7 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:05:03 8 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:05:31 9 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 0:05:44 10 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:07:54 11 Laura Bietola (Can) 0:10:14 12 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:11:38 13 Caitlin De Wet (RSA) 0:12:52 14 Kristina Laforge (Can) 0:13:52 15 Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:14:25 16 Kaila Hart (USA) 0:15:13 17 Valerie Meunier (Can) 0:15:58 18 Cayley Brooks (Can) 0:19:41 -1lap Andréanne Pichette (Can) -1lap Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)