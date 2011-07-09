Trending

Ferrand Prevot wins U23 cross country

French woman retains overall World Cup lead

U23 women's podium (l-r): Elisabeth Sveum, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Kathrin Stirnemann

U23 women's podium (l-r): Elisabeth Sveum, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the under 23 women's four lap race, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre International) took her third straight win to cement her lead in the series. The French rider rode clear the rest of the field on the first climb, however, Norwegian Elisabeth Sveum (Team Merida Smart Safety) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike) kept Ferrand-Prevot closer than in previous races, finishing 18 and 27 seconds behind her respectively.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International1:21:45
2Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety0:00:18
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team0:00:27
4Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:01:22
5Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:03:33
6Mikaela Kofman (Can)0:04:10
7Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:05:03
8Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:05:31
9Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:05:44
10Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:07:54
11Laura Bietola (Can)0:10:14
12Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:11:38
13Caitlin De Wet (RSA)0:12:52
14Kristina Laforge (Can)0:13:52
15Erica Zaveta (USA)0:14:25
16Kaila Hart (USA)0:15:13
17Valerie Meunier (Can)0:15:58
18Cayley Brooks (Can)0:19:41
-1lapAndréanne Pichette (Can)
-1lapRaiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)

Under 23 women World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International360pts
2Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety284
3Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team275
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team256
5Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix168
6Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott116
7Helen Grobert (Ger)108
8Samara Sheppard (NZl)90
9Paula Gorycka (Pol)85
10Mikaela Kofman (Can)85
11Rebecca Henderson (Aus)84
12Mariske Strauss (RSA)83
13Serena Calvetti (Ita)78
14Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team64
15Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)62
16Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)50
17Vivienne Meyer (Swi)49
18Rebecca Beaumont (Can)48
19Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)42
20Laura Bietola (Can)37
21Candice Neethling (RSA)30
22Michelle Hediger (Swi)30
23Andréanne Pichette (Can)29
24Caitlin De Wet (RSA)29
25Erica Zaveta (USA)26
26Valerie Meunier (Can)25
27Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)21
28Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)18
29Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)18
30Elise Marchal (Bel)18
31Cayley Brooks (Can)18
32Julie Berteaux (Fra)16
33Kristina Laforge (Can)14
34Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)14
35Lily Matthews (GBr)12
36Kaila Hart (USA)10
37Nadine Rieder (Ger)10
38Cherie Vale (RSA)10
39Virginie Pointet (Swi)10
40Sabrina Maurer (Swi)9
41Stephanie Lacoursiere (Can)8
42Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)7
43Emmy Thelberg (Swe)7
44Karolina Kalasova (Cze)6
45Noga Korem (Isr)4
46Lorraine Truong (Swi)2
47Hana Jezkova (Cze)2

Latest on Cyclingnews