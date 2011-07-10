Trending

Gwin wins home World Cup

Peat puts in impressive second fastest ride ahead of Neethling

Image 1 of 47

Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 47

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 47

Brook Macdonald (MS Evil Racing)

Brook Macdonald (MS Evil Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 47

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 47

Steve Smith (DDevinci Global Racing)

Steve Smith (DDevinci Global Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 47

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) was untouchable during qualifying

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) was untouchable during qualifying
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 47

Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre International)

Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre International)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 47

Fabien Barel (Mondraker Factory Team)

Fabien Barel (Mondraker Factory Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 47

Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 47

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) rides the chairlift in Windham on his way to start

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) rides the chairlift in Windham on his way to start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 47

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) gets mobbed by fans

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) gets mobbed by fans
(Image credit: Mike Badyk)
Image 12 of 47

Aaron Gwin (Trek World racing) mounts the stage after winning

Aaron Gwin (Trek World racing) mounts the stage after winning
(Image credit: Mike Badyk)
Image 13 of 47

Men's downhill Windham World Cup podium: Steve Smith, Steve Peat, Aaron Gwin, Andrew Neethling, Brook Macdonald

Men's downhill Windham World Cup podium: Steve Smith, Steve Peat, Aaron Gwin, Andrew Neethling, Brook Macdonald
(Image credit: Mike Badyk)
Image 14 of 47

The top of the course had many big challenges

The top of the course had many big challenges
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 47

The middle of the course had several slick rock sections

The middle of the course had several slick rock sections
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 47

A racer comes off the jump placed in the middle of one of the ski runs

A racer comes off the jump placed in the middle of one of the ski runs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 47

Shaun O'Connor (Yeti Factory Racing) kicking up dust in a sideways slide

Shaun O'Connor (Yeti Factory Racing) kicking up dust in a sideways slide
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 47

A rider sliding in some loose dirt

A rider sliding in some loose dirt
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 47

Fabien Barel (Mondraker Factory Team)

Fabien Barel (Mondraker Factory Team)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 47

Marc Beaumont on the big road jump

Marc Beaumont on the big road jump
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 47

Greg Minnarr (Santa Cruz Syndicate) jumping the road

Greg Minnarr (Santa Cruz Syndicate) jumping the road
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 47

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) racing to second place

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) racing to second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 47

Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) with a 7th place run

Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) with a 7th place run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 47

Steve Smith (Divinci Global Racing) soaring off the big road jump

Steve Smith (Divinci Global Racing) soaring off the big road jump
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 47

Troy Brosnan (Monster-Specialized) pleasing the big crowd

Troy Brosnan (Monster-Specialized) pleasing the big crowd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 47

Brook MacDonald (MS Evil Racing)

Brook MacDonald (MS Evil Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 47

Gee Atherton (Commencal) was outside the top ten today

Gee Atherton (Commencal) was outside the top ten today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 47

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Team) made it four world cup wins today

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Team) made it four world cup wins today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 47

A rider hits one of the big drops

A rider hits one of the big drops
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 47

Steve Smith (Divinci Global Racing) dealing with mud, moss, and loose rocks

Steve Smith (Divinci Global Racing) dealing with mud, moss, and loose rocks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 47

Former world champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Former world champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 47

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) making his way through some messy moss

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) making his way through some messy moss
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 47

Gee Atherton (Commencal) putting a foot down on a loose turn

Gee Atherton (Commencal) putting a foot down on a loose turn
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 47

Danny Hart (Giant Factory Racing0

Danny Hart (Giant Factory Racing0
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 47

Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) off balance in the air

Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) off balance in the air
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 47

Florent Payet soaring over the big road jump

Florent Payet soaring over the big road jump
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 47

Filip Polc launching off the road jump

Filip Polc launching off the road jump
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 47

Andrew Neething (Giant Factory Team) flying over a fire road

Andrew Neething (Giant Factory Team) flying over a fire road
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 47

Neko Mulally airing it out

Neko Mulally airing it out
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 47

Lorenzo Suding making easy work of the rock garden

Lorenzo Suding making easy work of the rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 47

Spectators at the bottom of the course

Spectators at the bottom of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 47

Support team with tools, spare wheels, trainer, and umbrella

Support team with tools, spare wheels, trainer, and umbrella
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 47

Fabien Pedenamaud in the air

Fabien Pedenamaud in the air
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 47

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) having a clean run

Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) having a clean run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 47

Shaun O'Connor showing some style in the air

Shaun O'Connor showing some style in the air
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 47

Lorenzo Suding in the rock garden

Lorenzo Suding in the rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 47 of 47

Mark Scott (Team Maxxis) leaving the start house

Mark Scott (Team Maxxis) leaving the start house
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) capped a strong weekend of racing at the World Cup in Windham, New York, with the first American World Cup victory on home soil in over a decade when he won the men's downhill. Gwin finished over two seconds ahead of Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), with Andrew Neethling (Giant) taking third. Gwin's fourth win of the season gives him an almost insurmountable lead in the overall World Cup standings.

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) set the first sub-2:30 time, despite having to do a re-run when Romain Paulhan (Giant Planete 2 Roues) crashed hard ahead of him, requiring a race delay while he was removed from the mountain. Fabien Barel (Mondraker) immediately bumped Bryceland out of the hot seat, but the time gaps were marginal, as riders chipped away at the lead. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) continued to struggle with this course, and eventually finished 12th. Neethling, at 10 riders to go, recorded the next big drop in the leading time, only to be immediately topped by Peat, who recorded 2:26.376 .

This is where it stood, as the final rider, Gwin, was about to start. Expectations among the spectators were high, after Gwin qualified first, and the partisan nature of the crowd was clear, with American flags everywhere. The Trek rider was fastest through every part of the course, finishing 2.339 seconds ahead of Peat.

He was mobbed by adoring fans and patiently signed autographs and posed for photos. "It was awesome today, all week actually. It was so great to race in front of the hometown crowd. They were all so cool to me. It's been a fun weekend. I'm very happy."

Peat was also having a great time with the whole scene. This was an astounding 52nd World Cup podium appearance for the legendary Brit. "I was very confident and I felt good in practice. I had some problems in qualifying but it came together well today. I've had a bit of problem being consistent recently, and I'm stoked to be able to have it come all together to claim second place."

Behind Neethling, in fourth place, was Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) at 3.476. "I'm really pumped to be on the podium. I had a massive, massive mistake at the top of the course that cost me some time. I thought it put me out of the race but I was able to make some time on the bottom of the course. I'm happy to have the fourth."

With his fourth win of the five races so far in the World Cup, Gwin has a total of 1,110 points. Greg Minnaar sits in second with 776 points. Gee Atherton (Commencaly) is in third with 657 points after finishing 11th today. Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) continues to lead the junior standings after finishing eighth in Windham.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:02:24.037
2Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:02.339
3Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:03.207
4Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:03.476
5Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing0:00:03.545
6Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:03.683
7Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:04.597
8Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:04.811
9Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:04.914
10Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:05.251
11Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:05.763
12Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.810
13Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.874
14Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International0:00:05.993
15Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing0:00:06.146
16Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:06.388
17Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:06.487
18Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:07.079
19Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade0:00:07.152
20Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense0:00:07.347
21Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:07.360
22Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:07.372
23Austin Warren° (USA)0:00:07.376
24Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:07.777
25Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:08.003
26Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense0:00:08.036
27Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:08.050
28Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:08.128
29Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:08.154
30Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek0:00:08.392
31Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing0:00:08.395
32Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:08.407
33Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 110:00:08.502
34Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:08.696
35Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:08.712
36Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing0:00:08.929
37Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:09.110
38Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:00:09.127
39Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:09.195
40Kyle Sangers° (Can)0:00:09.606
41Mitch Ropelato (USA)0:00:09.823
42Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:09.943
43Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:00:10.049
44Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade0:00:10.096
45Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:10.111
46Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:10.159
47Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 110:00:10.389
48Michael Hannah (Aus)0:00:10.510
49Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:11.012
50Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:11.037
51Ralph Jones (GBr)0:00:11.161
52Cody Warren (USA)0:00:11.346
53Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:11.709
54Gavin Vaughan (USA)0:00:11.842
55Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona0:00:12.073
56Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:12.452
57Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:12.728
58Dean Tennant (Can)0:00:12.757
59Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense0:00:13.217
60Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:13.490
61Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:13.563
62Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:13.635
63Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:13.936
64Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing0:00:13.966
65George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing0:00:14.054
66Hans Lambert (Can)0:00:14.308
67Curtis Keene (USA)0:00:14.817
68Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:15.062
69Matt Zdriluk (Can)0:00:15.243
70Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:15.538
71Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:16.131
72Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:18.576
73Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:18.761
74Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride0:00:22.266
75Rob Fraser (Can)0:00:23.723
76Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:26.442
77Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz0:00:59.969
78Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:01:28.448
79Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:08:01.228
DNFRomain Paulhan (Fra)
DNFMatthew Beer (Can)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing96pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate72
3Commencal60
4Scott 1157
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team54
6MS Evil Racing44
7Lapierre International44
8Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz33
9Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain32
10Devinci Global Racing30
11Riding Addiction Commencal26
12Mondraker Factory Team21
13Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof21
14Alpine Commencal Austria20
15Team GR18
16SC - Intense16
17CG Racing Brigade12
18Team Sunn Montgenevre9
19Madison Saracen7
20Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team7
21Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie5
22Team Cingolani Trek1

Elite men World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing1118pts
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate776
3Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal657
4Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team606
5Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing602
6Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing570
7Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate523
8Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate499
9Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International478
10Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing461
11Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz424
12Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International422
13Marc Beaumont (GBr)385
14Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team384
15Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade366
16Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team325
17Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz315
18Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing307
19Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek302
20Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof279
21Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre278
22Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain268
23Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team260
24Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing258
25Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride254
26Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense246
27Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges245
28Michael Hannah (Aus)240
29Romain Paulhan (Fra)226
30Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing224
31Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing217
32Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team215
33Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing213
34Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team212
35Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11194
36Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11194
37Ben Cathro (GBr)189
38Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride188
39Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team184
40Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof182
41Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz178
42Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal177
43Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team176
44Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre172
45Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense164
46Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof163
47Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team160
48Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International158
49Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona155
50Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade155
51Mitch Ropelato (USA)153
52Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team150
53Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges135
54Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof130
55Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team126
56Lorenzo Suding (Ita)120
57Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)113
58Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain110
59Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria108
60George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing101
61Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)100
62Matej Charvat (Cze)97
63Fergus Lamb (GBr)87
64Adam Brayton (GBr)83
65Bryn Atkinson (Aus)80
66Kyle Sangers° (Can)80
67Greg Williamson (GBr)80
68Curtis Keene (USA)80
69Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal79
70Alex Bond (GBr)76
71Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride74
72Emanuel Pombo (Por)72
73Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team70
74Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team68
75Dean Tennant (Can)68
76Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)67
77Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team64
78Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)59
79Austin Warren° (USA)58
80Richard Thomas (GBr)57
81Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona57
82Scott Mears (GBr)55
83Johann Potgieter (RSA)53
84Florian Arthus (Fra)48
85Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team47
86Wyn Masters (NZl) MS Evil Racing47
87Bernard Kerr (GBr)46
88Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense40
89Benny Strasser (Ger)39
90Thomas Jeandin (Swi)36
91Will Rischbieth (Aus)35
92Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen35
93Jack Reading (GBr)32
94Marcel Beer (Swi)31
95Ralph Jones (GBr)30
96Cody Warren (USA)29
97Chris Del Bosco (Can)29
98Oliver Burton (GBr)28
99Gavin Vaughan (USA)27
100Jonty Neethling (RSA)27
101Alexander Kangas (Swe)26
102Yann Gauvin (Can)25
103Dominik Gspan (Swi)25
104Gareth Brewin (GBr)23
105Hayden Brown (RSA)23
106Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal23
107Simon Cardon (Fra) XCYTT Racing22
108Remi Gauvin (Can)22
109Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)17
110Daniel Pombo (Por)16
111Hans Lambert (Can)15
112Kelvin Purchase (RSA)15
113Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team15
114Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team14
115Chris Hutchens (GBr)14
116Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)13
117Matt Zdriluk (Can)12
118Robert Smith (GBr)12
119Joe Barnes (GBr)11
120Seanan O'riordan (Irl)11
121Francesco Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek11
122Hajime Imoto (Jpn)11
123Roman Roschi (Swi)10
124Logan Binggeli (USA)10
125Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)9
126Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop8
127Arthur Parret° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee8
128Yuki Kushima° (Jpn)8
129Christopher Mcglinchey° (Irl)8
130Joris Bigoni (Fra)8
131Jérôme Payet (Fra)7
132Rob Fraser (Can)6
133Daniel Sims (NZl)6
134Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria5
135Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde - Racing5
136Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz4
137Daniel Critchlow (GBr)4
138Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team3
139Adam Vagner (Cze)3
140Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing3
141Travis Browning (RSA)3

 

