Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) capped a strong weekend of racing at the World Cup in Windham, New York, with the first American World Cup victory on home soil in over a decade when he won the men's downhill. Gwin finished over two seconds ahead of Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), with Andrew Neethling (Giant) taking third. Gwin's fourth win of the season gives him an almost insurmountable lead in the overall World Cup standings.

Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) set the first sub-2:30 time, despite having to do a re-run when Romain Paulhan (Giant Planete 2 Roues) crashed hard ahead of him, requiring a race delay while he was removed from the mountain. Fabien Barel (Mondraker) immediately bumped Bryceland out of the hot seat, but the time gaps were marginal, as riders chipped away at the lead. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) continued to struggle with this course, and eventually finished 12th. Neethling, at 10 riders to go, recorded the next big drop in the leading time, only to be immediately topped by Peat, who recorded 2:26.376 .

This is where it stood, as the final rider, Gwin, was about to start. Expectations among the spectators were high, after Gwin qualified first, and the partisan nature of the crowd was clear, with American flags everywhere. The Trek rider was fastest through every part of the course, finishing 2.339 seconds ahead of Peat.

He was mobbed by adoring fans and patiently signed autographs and posed for photos. "It was awesome today, all week actually. It was so great to race in front of the hometown crowd. They were all so cool to me. It's been a fun weekend. I'm very happy."

Peat was also having a great time with the whole scene. This was an astounding 52nd World Cup podium appearance for the legendary Brit. "I was very confident and I felt good in practice. I had some problems in qualifying but it came together well today. I've had a bit of problem being consistent recently, and I'm stoked to be able to have it come all together to claim second place."

Behind Neethling, in fourth place, was Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) at 3.476. "I'm really pumped to be on the podium. I had a massive, massive mistake at the top of the course that cost me some time. I thought it put me out of the race but I was able to make some time on the bottom of the course. I'm happy to have the fourth."

With his fourth win of the five races so far in the World Cup, Gwin has a total of 1,110 points. Greg Minnaar sits in second with 776 points. Gee Atherton (Commencaly) is in third with 657 points after finishing 11th today. Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) continues to lead the junior standings after finishing eighth in Windham.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:02:24.037 2 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:02.339 3 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:03.207 4 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:03.476 5 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:03.545 6 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:03.683 7 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:04.597 8 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:04.811 9 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:04.914 10 Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:05.251 11 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:05.763 12 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.810 13 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.874 14 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:05.993 15 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:06.146 16 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:06.388 17 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:06.487 18 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:07.079 19 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:07.152 20 Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense 0:00:07.347 21 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:07.360 22 Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:07.372 23 Austin Warren° (USA) 0:00:07.376 24 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:07.777 25 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:08.003 26 Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense 0:00:08.036 27 Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:08.050 28 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:08.128 29 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:08.154 30 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 0:00:08.392 31 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08.395 32 Matej Charvat (Cze) 0:00:08.407 33 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:08.502 34 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:08.696 35 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:08.712 36 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08.929 37 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:09.110 38 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:09.127 39 Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:09.195 40 Kyle Sangers° (Can) 0:00:09.606 41 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 0:00:09.823 42 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:09.943 43 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:10.049 44 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:10.096 45 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:10.111 46 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:10.159 47 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:10.389 48 Michael Hannah (Aus) 0:00:10.510 49 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:11.012 50 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:11.037 51 Ralph Jones (GBr) 0:00:11.161 52 Cody Warren (USA) 0:00:11.346 53 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 0:00:11.709 54 Gavin Vaughan (USA) 0:00:11.842 55 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.073 56 Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:12.452 57 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:12.728 58 Dean Tennant (Can) 0:00:12.757 59 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense 0:00:13.217 60 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:13.490 61 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:13.563 62 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:13.635 63 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:13.936 64 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing 0:00:13.966 65 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:14.054 66 Hans Lambert (Can) 0:00:14.308 67 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:14.817 68 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:15.062 69 Matt Zdriluk (Can) 0:00:15.243 70 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:15.538 71 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:16.131 72 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:00:18.576 73 Alex Bond (GBr) 0:00:18.761 74 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:22.266 75 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:00:23.723 76 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:26.442 77 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:59.969 78 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:01:28.448 79 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:08:01.228 DNF Romain Paulhan (Fra) DNF Matthew Beer (Can)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 96 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 72 3 Commencal 60 4 Scott 11 57 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 54 6 MS Evil Racing 44 7 Lapierre International 44 8 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 33 9 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 32 10 Devinci Global Racing 30 11 Riding Addiction Commencal 26 12 Mondraker Factory Team 21 13 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 21 14 Alpine Commencal Austria 20 15 Team GR 18 16 SC - Intense 16 17 CG Racing Brigade 12 18 Team Sunn Montgenevre 9 19 Madison Saracen 7 20 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 7 21 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 5 22 Team Cingolani Trek 1