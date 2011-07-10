Gwin wins home World Cup
Peat puts in impressive second fastest ride ahead of Neethling
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) capped a strong weekend of racing at the World Cup in Windham, New York, with the first American World Cup victory on home soil in over a decade when he won the men's downhill. Gwin finished over two seconds ahead of Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), with Andrew Neethling (Giant) taking third. Gwin's fourth win of the season gives him an almost insurmountable lead in the overall World Cup standings.
Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) set the first sub-2:30 time, despite having to do a re-run when Romain Paulhan (Giant Planete 2 Roues) crashed hard ahead of him, requiring a race delay while he was removed from the mountain. Fabien Barel (Mondraker) immediately bumped Bryceland out of the hot seat, but the time gaps were marginal, as riders chipped away at the lead. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) continued to struggle with this course, and eventually finished 12th. Neethling, at 10 riders to go, recorded the next big drop in the leading time, only to be immediately topped by Peat, who recorded 2:26.376 .
This is where it stood, as the final rider, Gwin, was about to start. Expectations among the spectators were high, after Gwin qualified first, and the partisan nature of the crowd was clear, with American flags everywhere. The Trek rider was fastest through every part of the course, finishing 2.339 seconds ahead of Peat.
He was mobbed by adoring fans and patiently signed autographs and posed for photos. "It was awesome today, all week actually. It was so great to race in front of the hometown crowd. They were all so cool to me. It's been a fun weekend. I'm very happy."
Peat was also having a great time with the whole scene. This was an astounding 52nd World Cup podium appearance for the legendary Brit. "I was very confident and I felt good in practice. I had some problems in qualifying but it came together well today. I've had a bit of problem being consistent recently, and I'm stoked to be able to have it come all together to claim second place."
Behind Neethling, in fourth place, was Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) at 3.476. "I'm really pumped to be on the podium. I had a massive, massive mistake at the top of the course that cost me some time. I thought it put me out of the race but I was able to make some time on the bottom of the course. I'm happy to have the fourth."
With his fourth win of the five races so far in the World Cup, Gwin has a total of 1,110 points. Greg Minnaar sits in second with 776 points. Gee Atherton (Commencaly) is in third with 657 points after finishing 11th today. Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz) continues to lead the junior standings after finishing eighth in Windham.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:02:24.037
|2
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:02.339
|3
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:03.207
|4
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:03.476
|5
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:03.545
|6
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:03.683
|7
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:04.597
|8
|Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:04.811
|9
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:04.914
|10
|Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:05.251
|11
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:05.763
|12
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:05.810
|13
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:05.874
|14
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:05.993
|15
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:06.146
|16
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:06.388
|17
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:00:06.487
|18
|Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:07.079
|19
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:07.152
|20
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense
|0:00:07.347
|21
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:07.360
|22
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:07.372
|23
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|0:00:07.376
|24
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:07.777
|25
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:08.003
|26
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense
|0:00:08.036
|27
|Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:08.050
|28
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:08.128
|29
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:08.154
|30
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek
|0:00:08.392
|31
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:08.395
|32
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:08.407
|33
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:08.502
|34
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:08.696
|35
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:08.712
|36
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:08.929
|37
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:09.110
|38
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:09.127
|39
|Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:09.195
|40
|Kyle Sangers° (Can)
|0:00:09.606
|41
|Mitch Ropelato (USA)
|0:00:09.823
|42
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:09.943
|43
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|0:00:10.049
|44
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:10.096
|45
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:10.111
|46
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:10.159
|47
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:10.389
|48
|Michael Hannah (Aus)
|0:00:10.510
|49
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:11.012
|50
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:11.037
|51
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|0:00:11.161
|52
|Cody Warren (USA)
|0:00:11.346
|53
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:00:11.709
|54
|Gavin Vaughan (USA)
|0:00:11.842
|55
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|0:00:12.073
|56
|Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:00:12.452
|57
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:12.728
|58
|Dean Tennant (Can)
|0:00:12.757
|59
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense
|0:00:13.217
|60
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:13.490
|61
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:13.563
|62
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:13.635
|63
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:13.936
|64
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing
|0:00:13.966
|65
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:14.054
|66
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|0:00:14.308
|67
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|0:00:14.817
|68
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:15.062
|69
|Matt Zdriluk (Can)
|0:00:15.243
|70
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:15.538
|71
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:16.131
|72
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:00:18.576
|73
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:18.761
|74
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:22.266
|75
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:00:23.723
|76
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:26.442
|77
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|0:00:59.969
|78
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:01:28.448
|79
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:08:01.228
|DNF
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|DNF
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek World Racing
|96
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|72
|3
|Commencal
|60
|4
|Scott 11
|57
|5
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|54
|6
|MS Evil Racing
|44
|7
|Lapierre International
|44
|8
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|33
|9
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|32
|10
|Devinci Global Racing
|30
|11
|Riding Addiction Commencal
|26
|12
|Mondraker Factory Team
|21
|13
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|21
|14
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|20
|15
|Team GR
|18
|16
|SC - Intense
|16
|17
|CG Racing Brigade
|12
|18
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|9
|19
|Madison Saracen
|7
|20
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|7
|21
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|5
|22
|Team Cingolani Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|1118
|pts
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|776
|3
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|657
|4
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|606
|5
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|602
|6
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|570
|7
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|523
|8
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|499
|9
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|478
|10
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|461
|11
|Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|424
|12
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|422
|13
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|385
|14
|Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|384
|15
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|366
|16
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|325
|17
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|315
|18
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|307
|19
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek
|302
|20
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|279
|21
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|278
|22
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|268
|23
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|260
|24
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing
|258
|25
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride
|254
|26
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense
|246
|27
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|245
|28
|Michael Hannah (Aus)
|240
|29
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|226
|30
|Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing
|224
|31
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|217
|32
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|215
|33
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing
|213
|34
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|212
|35
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|194
|36
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|194
|37
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|189
|38
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride
|188
|39
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|184
|40
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|182
|41
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|178
|42
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|177
|43
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|176
|44
|Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|172
|45
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense
|164
|46
|Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|163
|47
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|160
|48
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|158
|49
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|155
|50
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|155
|51
|Mitch Ropelato (USA)
|153
|52
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|150
|53
|Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|135
|54
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|130
|55
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|126
|56
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|120
|57
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|113
|58
|Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|110
|59
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|108
|60
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|101
|61
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|100
|62
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|97
|63
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|87
|64
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|83
|65
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|80
|66
|Kyle Sangers° (Can)
|80
|67
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|80
|68
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|80
|69
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|79
|70
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|76
|71
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride
|74
|72
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|72
|73
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|70
|74
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|68
|75
|Dean Tennant (Can)
|68
|76
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)
|67
|77
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|64
|78
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|59
|79
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|58
|80
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|57
|81
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|57
|82
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|55
|83
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|53
|84
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|48
|85
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|47
|86
|Wyn Masters (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|47
|87
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|46
|88
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense
|40
|89
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|39
|90
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|36
|91
|Will Rischbieth (Aus)
|35
|92
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen
|35
|93
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|32
|94
|Marcel Beer (Swi)
|31
|95
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|30
|96
|Cody Warren (USA)
|29
|97
|Chris Del Bosco (Can)
|29
|98
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|28
|99
|Gavin Vaughan (USA)
|27
|100
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|27
|101
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|26
|102
|Yann Gauvin (Can)
|25
|103
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|25
|104
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|23
|105
|Hayden Brown (RSA)
|23
|106
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|23
|107
|Simon Cardon (Fra) XCYTT Racing
|22
|108
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|22
|109
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|17
|110
|Daniel Pombo (Por)
|16
|111
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|15
|112
|Kelvin Purchase (RSA)
|15
|113
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|15
|114
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|14
|115
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|14
|116
|Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)
|13
|117
|Matt Zdriluk (Can)
|12
|118
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|12
|119
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|11
|120
|Seanan O'riordan (Irl)
|11
|121
|Francesco Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek
|11
|122
|Hajime Imoto (Jpn)
|11
|123
|Roman Roschi (Swi)
|10
|124
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|10
|125
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|9
|126
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|8
|127
|Arthur Parret° (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
|8
|128
|Yuki Kushima° (Jpn)
|8
|129
|Christopher Mcglinchey° (Irl)
|8
|130
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|8
|131
|Jérôme Payet (Fra)
|7
|132
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|6
|133
|Daniel Sims (NZl)
|6
|134
|Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|5
|135
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde - Racing
|5
|136
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|4
|137
|Daniel Critchlow (GBr)
|4
|138
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|3
|139
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|3
|140
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing
|3
|141
|Travis Browning (RSA)
|3
