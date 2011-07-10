Trending

Oakes wins in Windham

Person is the best of the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Oakes (Cyclecraft Bulldog)1:36:30
2Greg Carpenter (Team Edge - Oakley)0:00:58
3Fredrik Ericsson (Team Cykelcity.se)0:03:42
4Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)0:03:50
5Scott Levreault (Joe's Garage)0:05:09
6Greg Waggoner (CRCA/sids Bikes NYC)0:08:07
7Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike)0:08:08
8Ben Williams (CCI Racing/town Cycle)0:08:41
9Robert Stine0:09:17
10Johan Koserius (Bethel Cycle Sport Club)0:11:35
11Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles)0:15:43
12Cristian Velasquez (Greenwich Bicycles)0:16:17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jane Pearson (Yorktowncycles- Raw Revolution)1:38:09
2Jimena Dolzadelu0:02:42

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Berliner (Bliss Racing)1:20:53
2Zeb Leister (Paradise Racing)0:02:09
3Michael Sampson (Rhino Bike Works)0:02:10
4Matthew Owens (Bliss Racing)0:04:24
5Adam Vandenbos (team towncycle)0:06:06
6Jacob Stern (The Bicycle Planet)0:06:55
7Samuel Longenbach (Bliss Racing)0:08:58
8Taggart Francis0:11:42
9Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)0:12:02
10Michael Sciancalepore ("team Martys, Fox Racing Shox")0:15:21

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)1:17:03
2Billy Melone0:02:44
3Mike Jaworski (CCI Racing Town Cycle)0:05:25
4Nathan Pepin (Competitive Edge Cycling)0:05:58
5Matthew Green (Luxe Wheelworks)0:06:34
6Lukas Grob (Pawling Cycle & Sport)0:06:36
7Paul Meier (Team Marty's)0:07:28
8Juan Diaz0:07:30
9Eric Carlson (Team Edge)0:08:23
10Paul Dotsenko0:09:02
11Chad Mccurdy (Guys Racing)0:09:26
12James Honda (Expo/Superior Energy)0:09:28
13Ian Herchenroder (Peace)0:09:34
14Joshua Krzyzek (Union Velo)0:11:11
15Ian Mcgrew (Team Overlook Mtb Bikes/ Adida)0:13:08
16Neil Auty (tHE bIKE wORKS)0:16:32
17Lorenzo Serra (Msnpreowned.Com)0:17:59
18Zane Enders (University Of Utah)0:18:53

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Frappier (Opus OGC)1:20:42
2Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft Cycling Team)0:00:53
3Andy Gould (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:01:11
4Paul Fronhofer (Clockwork Construction)0:02:28
5Ross Anderson (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)0:02:29
6David Mccutcheon (Kingston Cyclery)0:02:43
7Martin Allen (TOROLOCOCYCLING)0:02:51
8Jim Komarmi (University Of Vermont)0:03:03
9Thomas Harris (Mason Dixon Velo The Cycle Wor)0:03:59
10Jason Grobbel (Createx/benidorm/ebcc)0:04:20
11Mark Romanovsky (Yorktown Cycles)0:04:41
12Mark Ritchey (38 Special)0:06:55
13Alex Combes (Createx/benidorm/ebcc)0:08:26
14James Fox0:10:01
15Jonathan Favata (Favata's Table Rock Tours)0:10:42
16Thomas Jacius (Createx-Benidorm-Ebcc)0:11:30
17Keith Reynolds (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)0:13:02
18Edward Whritner0:13:38
19Oreilly Frank0:14:46
20William Henke (Battenkill United)0:16:40
21Alex Roskin (Bikeman.Com / Funk Cycles)0:21:47
22Tony Combs (Bike Doctor W aldorf/somd Crew)0:30:18

Cat. 1 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Thomas (Table Rock Tours)1:19:42
1Alec Petro (Corner Cycle)
3Gregg Galletta (CRCA/SIDS Bikes)1:22:49
4Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle And Sport)1:23:06
5Jeff Wittbrodt (Team Specialized)1:23:30
6Jason Clark (Targetraining)1:24:10
7Todd Cassan (Westwood Velo)1:26:37
8Brad Patches1:30:44
9Robert Carmen (Team Edge)1:31:20
10Sylvian Loize (Providence Velo Club Caster's)1:31:48
11Brian Rutter (domnarskifarm.com)1:32:00
12Jason Defabio (Favata's Table Rock Tours / Re)1:32:19
13Michael Kelly (Team Edge)1:32:51
14David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)1:33:11
15James Davall1:33:51
16Esteban Rodriguez (CRCA/SIDS BIKES NYC www.Sidsbi)1:34:06
17Werner Freymann (Easy Riders Cycling)1:34:13
18Wyatt Robert (TEAM OVERLOOK)1:34:45
19Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)1:35:26
20Mark Mahoney (Bethel Cycle)1:37:00
21Douglas Southwick1:39:21
22Sascha Marbury (Speedwell Racing)1:40:14
23Alex Pearson (Yorktown Cycles - Raw Revoluti)1:44:46
24Paul Debartolo (Crca - Finkraft Cycling Team)1:46:06
25Frank Petty (Union Velo)1:46:27
26Bill Orr (Team Overlook/Adidas Eyewear/H)1:59:55

Cat. 1 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Labombard (Joe's Garage)1:25:13
2Jay Dodge (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)0:00:40
3Ken Welch (Bryan's Bikes)0:01:05
4Andrew Chambers (Nerac Earth)0:03:03
5Brad Young (Team Tinney's Tavern Cycling)0:04:34
6Paul Nyberg (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)0:09:27
7Anthony Muffatti (Bethel Cycle)0:16:10
8Chris Logan (Norms Ski and Bike)0:16:27
9Paul Speranza (Corning/notubes Race Team)0:19:10
10Lawrence Woolson (Norm's Ski & Bike)0:22:08
11William Gentile (thru-it-all body shop)0:23:27
12Ron Beliveau (Createx Colors-Benidorm Bikes-)0:25:48
13Jeffrey Oakes0:27:00
14James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club)0:54:47

Cat. 1 Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Kelley (Pawling Cycle And Sport)1:27:36
2Jeremy Swift (Team Campmor)0:04:29
3Ken Van Buren (Clammy Chamois)0:05:35
4Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB)0:06:08

Cat. 1 Women 34 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Barclay (Notubes/freezethaw/honeystinge)1:33:09
2Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)0:17:48
3Rachel Chambers (Nerac Earth)0:22:28
4Michelle Packer (Union Velo)0:46:07

Cat. 1 Women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Liu (TENAFLY BICYCLE WORKSHOP HRRT)1:17:00
2Susan Lynch (Union Velo)0:00:24
3Katina Walker (crankskins.com)0:03:18
4Anna Millenson (Team Overlook)0:06:07
5Shasta Jensen (Sids Bikes Nyc)0:08:22
6Felicia Kearsley (windham mountain outfitters)0:09:05
7Mary Fuchs0:12:09
8Stacey Moseley0:14:03
9Margaret Thompson (HammerNutrition/NoTubes/DickSo)0:19:06

Latest on Cyclingnews