Oakes wins in Windham
Person is the best of the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Oakes (Cyclecraft Bulldog)
|1:36:30
|2
|Greg Carpenter (Team Edge - Oakley)
|0:00:58
|3
|Fredrik Ericsson (Team Cykelcity.se)
|0:03:42
|4
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)
|0:03:50
|5
|Scott Levreault (Joe's Garage)
|0:05:09
|6
|Greg Waggoner (CRCA/sids Bikes NYC)
|0:08:07
|7
|Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike)
|0:08:08
|8
|Ben Williams (CCI Racing/town Cycle)
|0:08:41
|9
|Robert Stine
|0:09:17
|10
|Johan Koserius (Bethel Cycle Sport Club)
|0:11:35
|11
|Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles)
|0:15:43
|12
|Cristian Velasquez (Greenwich Bicycles)
|0:16:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jane Pearson (Yorktowncycles- Raw Revolution)
|1:38:09
|2
|Jimena Dolzadelu
|0:02:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Berliner (Bliss Racing)
|1:20:53
|2
|Zeb Leister (Paradise Racing)
|0:02:09
|3
|Michael Sampson (Rhino Bike Works)
|0:02:10
|4
|Matthew Owens (Bliss Racing)
|0:04:24
|5
|Adam Vandenbos (team towncycle)
|0:06:06
|6
|Jacob Stern (The Bicycle Planet)
|0:06:55
|7
|Samuel Longenbach (Bliss Racing)
|0:08:58
|8
|Taggart Francis
|0:11:42
|9
|Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|0:12:02
|10
|Michael Sciancalepore ("team Martys, Fox Racing Shox")
|0:15:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)
|1:17:03
|2
|Billy Melone
|0:02:44
|3
|Mike Jaworski (CCI Racing Town Cycle)
|0:05:25
|4
|Nathan Pepin (Competitive Edge Cycling)
|0:05:58
|5
|Matthew Green (Luxe Wheelworks)
|0:06:34
|6
|Lukas Grob (Pawling Cycle & Sport)
|0:06:36
|7
|Paul Meier (Team Marty's)
|0:07:28
|8
|Juan Diaz
|0:07:30
|9
|Eric Carlson (Team Edge)
|0:08:23
|10
|Paul Dotsenko
|0:09:02
|11
|Chad Mccurdy (Guys Racing)
|0:09:26
|12
|James Honda (Expo/Superior Energy)
|0:09:28
|13
|Ian Herchenroder (Peace)
|0:09:34
|14
|Joshua Krzyzek (Union Velo)
|0:11:11
|15
|Ian Mcgrew (Team Overlook Mtb Bikes/ Adida)
|0:13:08
|16
|Neil Auty (tHE bIKE wORKS)
|0:16:32
|17
|Lorenzo Serra (Msnpreowned.Com)
|0:17:59
|18
|Zane Enders (University Of Utah)
|0:18:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Frappier (Opus OGC)
|1:20:42
|2
|Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|3
|Andy Gould (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:01:11
|4
|Paul Fronhofer (Clockwork Construction)
|0:02:28
|5
|Ross Anderson (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)
|0:02:29
|6
|David Mccutcheon (Kingston Cyclery)
|0:02:43
|7
|Martin Allen (TOROLOCOCYCLING)
|0:02:51
|8
|Jim Komarmi (University Of Vermont)
|0:03:03
|9
|Thomas Harris (Mason Dixon Velo The Cycle Wor)
|0:03:59
|10
|Jason Grobbel (Createx/benidorm/ebcc)
|0:04:20
|11
|Mark Romanovsky (Yorktown Cycles)
|0:04:41
|12
|Mark Ritchey (38 Special)
|0:06:55
|13
|Alex Combes (Createx/benidorm/ebcc)
|0:08:26
|14
|James Fox
|0:10:01
|15
|Jonathan Favata (Favata's Table Rock Tours)
|0:10:42
|16
|Thomas Jacius (Createx-Benidorm-Ebcc)
|0:11:30
|17
|Keith Reynolds (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
|0:13:02
|18
|Edward Whritner
|0:13:38
|19
|Oreilly Frank
|0:14:46
|20
|William Henke (Battenkill United)
|0:16:40
|21
|Alex Roskin (Bikeman.Com / Funk Cycles)
|0:21:47
|22
|Tony Combs (Bike Doctor W aldorf/somd Crew)
|0:30:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Thomas (Table Rock Tours)
|1:19:42
|1
|Alec Petro (Corner Cycle)
|3
|Gregg Galletta (CRCA/SIDS Bikes)
|1:22:49
|4
|Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle And Sport)
|1:23:06
|5
|Jeff Wittbrodt (Team Specialized)
|1:23:30
|6
|Jason Clark (Targetraining)
|1:24:10
|7
|Todd Cassan (Westwood Velo)
|1:26:37
|8
|Brad Patches
|1:30:44
|9
|Robert Carmen (Team Edge)
|1:31:20
|10
|Sylvian Loize (Providence Velo Club Caster's)
|1:31:48
|11
|Brian Rutter (domnarskifarm.com)
|1:32:00
|12
|Jason Defabio (Favata's Table Rock Tours / Re)
|1:32:19
|13
|Michael Kelly (Team Edge)
|1:32:51
|14
|David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|1:33:11
|15
|James Davall
|1:33:51
|16
|Esteban Rodriguez (CRCA/SIDS BIKES NYC www.Sidsbi)
|1:34:06
|17
|Werner Freymann (Easy Riders Cycling)
|1:34:13
|18
|Wyatt Robert (TEAM OVERLOOK)
|1:34:45
|19
|Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
|1:35:26
|20
|Mark Mahoney (Bethel Cycle)
|1:37:00
|21
|Douglas Southwick
|1:39:21
|22
|Sascha Marbury (Speedwell Racing)
|1:40:14
|23
|Alex Pearson (Yorktown Cycles - Raw Revoluti)
|1:44:46
|24
|Paul Debartolo (Crca - Finkraft Cycling Team)
|1:46:06
|25
|Frank Petty (Union Velo)
|1:46:27
|26
|Bill Orr (Team Overlook/Adidas Eyewear/H)
|1:59:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Labombard (Joe's Garage)
|1:25:13
|2
|Jay Dodge (Scott Rc Mountain Bike Team)
|0:00:40
|3
|Ken Welch (Bryan's Bikes)
|0:01:05
|4
|Andrew Chambers (Nerac Earth)
|0:03:03
|5
|Brad Young (Team Tinney's Tavern Cycling)
|0:04:34
|6
|Paul Nyberg (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)
|0:09:27
|7
|Anthony Muffatti (Bethel Cycle)
|0:16:10
|8
|Chris Logan (Norms Ski and Bike)
|0:16:27
|9
|Paul Speranza (Corning/notubes Race Team)
|0:19:10
|10
|Lawrence Woolson (Norm's Ski & Bike)
|0:22:08
|11
|William Gentile (thru-it-all body shop)
|0:23:27
|12
|Ron Beliveau (Createx Colors-Benidorm Bikes-)
|0:25:48
|13
|Jeffrey Oakes
|0:27:00
|14
|James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club)
|0:54:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Kelley (Pawling Cycle And Sport)
|1:27:36
|2
|Jeremy Swift (Team Campmor)
|0:04:29
|3
|Ken Van Buren (Clammy Chamois)
|0:05:35
|4
|Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB)
|0:06:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicki Barclay (Notubes/freezethaw/honeystinge)
|1:33:09
|2
|Elizabeth Allen (Danielson Adventure Sports)
|0:17:48
|3
|Rachel Chambers (Nerac Earth)
|0:22:28
|4
|Michelle Packer (Union Velo)
|0:46:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Liu (TENAFLY BICYCLE WORKSHOP HRRT)
|1:17:00
|2
|Susan Lynch (Union Velo)
|0:00:24
|3
|Katina Walker (crankskins.com)
|0:03:18
|4
|Anna Millenson (Team Overlook)
|0:06:07
|5
|Shasta Jensen (Sids Bikes Nyc)
|0:08:22
|6
|Felicia Kearsley (windham mountain outfitters)
|0:09:05
|7
|Mary Fuchs
|0:12:09
|8
|Stacey Moseley
|0:14:03
|9
|Margaret Thompson (HammerNutrition/NoTubes/DickSo)
|0:19:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy