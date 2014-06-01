Image 1 of 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Erin Huck (US National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 Catharine Pendrel talks to Adelheid Morath, who crashed in the final lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 Podium: Tanja Zakelj, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jolanda Neff, Catharine Pendrel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 The startline (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) was well away on lap 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC Team), Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 Top team Liv Pro XC Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) and Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC), showed that her win last weekend in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, in the round 3 of the cross country World Cup was no fluke, by recording her second victory in a row in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday.

The women's seven-lap race saw Ferrand Prevot shoot into the lead on the first lap, never to relinquish it. By the end of lap one, she was almost 30 seconds ahead, and continued to set the fastest lap times through the race, to win by nearly three minutes.

Behind, Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) moved into second place on lap two, but her lead over a chase group containing World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC), Catharine Pendrel (Luna), Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools), Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC), was never more than 30 seconds.

Dahle Flesjaa managed to hold on for second, while Neff made a last lap surge to take third and pad her lead in the overall standings.

"I felt a little pressure before the start," said Ferrand Prevot, "so I tried to relax. I started fast and I felt good. I am very, very happy to take my second win. I had a small crash before the finish, but it was nothing really. I was not so fresh and just lost some concentration."

Ferrand Prevot will now return to the road, and will not mountain bike again until Worlds.

Behind, Pendrel commented that she felt like she was "stuck in a Liv Giant sandwich". With Ferrand Prevot's teammates Neff and Wloszczowska in the chase group but not contributing to the chase, it was left to Pendrel and Morath to do the work.

Neff now leads the overall World Cup standings after four of seven races with 650 points. Dahle Flesjaa jumped to second from sixth, and now has 560 points, with Ferrand Prevot moving into third with 500 points.

Results

Elite women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 1:30:59 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:59 3 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 0:03:19 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:03:39 5 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:03:53 6 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:04:05 7 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 0:04:14 8 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 0:05:07 9 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:06:23 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:06:44 11 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:07:01 12 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 0:07:22 13 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:27 14 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:07:37 15 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:07:51 16 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:52 17 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:08:03 18 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:08:17 19 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:08:35 20 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team 0:08:44 21 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:09:28 22 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:10:04 23 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:10:21 24 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 0:10:41 25 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:11:13 -1lap Erin Huck (USA) -1lap Chengyuan Ren (Chn) -1lap Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) -1lap Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team -1lap Evelyn Dong (USA) -1lap Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-Kmc -1lap Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) -1lap Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing -1lap Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol -1lap Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) -1lap Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol -1lap Lene Byberg (Nor) -1lap Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC -1lap Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb -2laps Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team -2laps Qinglan Shi (Chn) -2laps Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team -2laps Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) -2laps Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team -2laps Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team -2laps Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) -2laps Karla Stepanova (Cze) -2laps Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) -2laps Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team -2laps Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) -2laps Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team -3laps Anna Villar Argente (Spa) -3laps Hielke Elferink (Ned) -3laps Marine Groccia (Swi) -3laps Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) -3laps Lucie Vesela (Cze) -3laps Tory Thomas (Aus) -3laps Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) -3laps Lenka Bulisova (Cze) -3laps Katherine O'neill (NZl) -3laps Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) -3laps Zhuanzhuan Ye (Chn) -3laps Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) -3laps Nadine Rieder (Ger) -4laps Maxine Filby (GBr) -4laps Cindy Montambault (Can) -4laps Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) -4laps Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) -4laps Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) -4laps Cherie Vale (RSA) -4laps Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team -4laps Erica Tingey (USA) -4laps Franziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team -4laps Andréanne Pichette (Can) -5laps Joana Barbosa (Por) -5laps Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) DNF Serena Calvetti (Ita) DNF Chloe Woodruff (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liv Pro XC Team 96 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing 57 3 Luna Pro Team 53 4 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 48 5 Specialized Racing XC 37 6 Multivan Merida Biking Team 35 7 Trek Factory Racing 33 8 Unior Tools Team 30 9 Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 22 10 Trek-Kmc Trade Team 11 11 Kross Racing Team 10 12 Orange Monkey Pro Team 8 13 Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 7

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 650 pts 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 560 3 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 500 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 480 5 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 458 6 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 450 7 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 443 8 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 442 9 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 430 10 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 393 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 391 12 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 390 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 353 14 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 340 15 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 302 16 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 291 17 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 288 18 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 285 19 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 281 20 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 281 21 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-Kmc 246 22 Kate Fluker (NZl) 186 23 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 178 24 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Kmc 164 25 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 152 26 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 150 27 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 150 28 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 148 29 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 148 30 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 145 31 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 144 32 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 144 33 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 138 34 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 136 35 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team 128 36 Tory Thomas (Aus) 125 37 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 112 38 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 112 39 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb 111 40 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 108 41 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team 104 42 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 88 43 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 82 44 Erin Huck (USA) 81 45 Evelyn Dong (USA) 76 46 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 64 47 Lene Byberg (Nor) 60 48 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 59 49 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 58 50 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 56 51 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team 54 52 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 54 53 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 53 54 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 53 55 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 52 56 Sarah Riley (Aus) 50 57 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 48 58 Cindy Montambault (Can) 46 59 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 45 60 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team 44 61 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 44 62 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 40 63 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team 39 64 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol 38 65 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 29 66 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 27 67 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 26 68 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team 24 69 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 18 70 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 18 71 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 15 72 Marine Groccia (Swi) 14 73 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 14 74 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 10 75 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 9 76 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 9 77 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 8