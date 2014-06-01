Trending

Ferrand Prevot wins women's cross country at Albstadt World Cup

Neff defends overall World Cup lead

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing XC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Erin Huck (US National Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Catharine Pendrel talks to Adelheid Morath, who crashed in the final lap

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Podium: Tanja Zakelj, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jolanda Neff, Catharine Pendrel

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The startline

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC Team) was well away on lap 1

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC Team), Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Top team Liv Pro XC Team

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) and Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC), showed that her win last weekend in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, in the round 3 of the cross country World Cup was no fluke, by recording her second victory in a row in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday.

The women's seven-lap race saw Ferrand Prevot shoot into the lead on the first lap, never to relinquish it. By the end of lap one, she was almost 30 seconds ahead, and continued to set the fastest lap times through the race, to win by nearly three minutes.

Behind, Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) moved into second place on lap two, but her lead over a chase group containing World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC), Catharine Pendrel (Luna), Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools), Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC), was never more than 30 seconds.

Dahle Flesjaa managed to hold on for second, while Neff made a last lap surge to take third and pad her lead in the overall standings.

"I felt a little pressure before the start," said Ferrand Prevot, "so I tried to relax. I started fast and I felt good. I am very, very happy to take my second win. I had a small crash before the finish, but it was nothing really. I was not so fresh and just lost some concentration."

Ferrand Prevot will now return to the road, and will not mountain bike again until Worlds.

Behind, Pendrel commented that she felt like she was "stuck in a Liv Giant sandwich". With Ferrand Prevot's teammates Neff and Wloszczowska in the chase group but not contributing to the chase, it was left to Pendrel and Morath to do the work.

Neff now leads the overall World Cup standings after four of seven races with 650 points. Dahle Flesjaa jumped to second from sixth, and now has 560 points, with Ferrand Prevot moving into third with 500 points.

Results

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team1:30:59
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:59
3Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team0:03:19
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:03:39
5Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:03:53
6Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:04:05
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team0:04:14
8Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC0:05:07
9Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:06:23
10Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:06:44
11Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:07:01
12Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:22
13Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:07:27
14Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:37
15Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:07:51
16Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:07:52
17Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:08:03
18Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:08:17
19Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:08:35
20Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team0:08:44
21Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:09:28
22Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:10:04
23Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:10:21
24Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team0:10:41
25Kate Fluker (NZl)0:11:13
-1lapErin Huck (USA)
-1lapChengyuan Ren (Chn)
-1lapJanka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
-1lapKathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
-1lapEvelyn Dong (USA)
-1lapHanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-Kmc
-1lapRocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
-1lapMikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
-1lapPeta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
-1lapAgustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
-1lapEva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
-1lapLene Byberg (Nor)
-1lapCorina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
-1lapAlice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb
-2lapsBarbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
-2lapsQinglan Shi (Chn)
-2lapsEsther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
-2lapsJitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
-2lapsNataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
-2lapsPaula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
-2lapsEkateryna Anoshina (Rus)
-2lapsKarla Stepanova (Cze)
-2lapsLaura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
-2lapsIryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
-2lapsAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
-2lapsSamara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
-3lapsAnna Villar Argente (Spa)
-3lapsHielke Elferink (Ned)
-3lapsMarine Groccia (Swi)
-3lapsAnna Oberparleiter (Ita)
-3lapsLucie Vesela (Cze)
-3lapsTory Thomas (Aus)
-3lapsIsabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
-3lapsLenka Bulisova (Cze)
-3lapsKatherine O'neill (NZl)
-3lapsAlexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
-3lapsZhuanzhuan Ye (Chn)
-3lapsElvira Khayrullina (Rus)
-3lapsNadine Rieder (Ger)
-4lapsMaxine Filby (GBr)
-4lapsCindy Montambault (Can)
-4lapsElisabeth Brandau (Ger)
-4lapsRaiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
-4lapsLucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
-4lapsCherie Vale (RSA)
-4lapsMio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
-4lapsErica Tingey (USA)
-4lapsFranziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
-4lapsAndréanne Pichette (Can)
-5lapsJoana Barbosa (Por)
-5lapsAsuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
DNFSerena Calvetti (Ita)
DNFChloe Woodruff (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liv Pro XC Team96pts
2Ghost Factory Racing57
3Luna Pro Team53
4Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team48
5Specialized Racing XC37
6Multivan Merida Biking Team35
7Trek Factory Racing33
8Unior Tools Team30
9Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team22
10Trek-Kmc Trade Team11
11Kross Racing Team10
12Orange Monkey Pro Team8
13Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team7

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team650pts
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team560
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team500
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team480
5Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team458
6Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing450
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team443
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol442
9Irina Kalentieva (Rus)430
10Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing393
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing391
12Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC390
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing353
14Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team340
15Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team302
16Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing291
17Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team288
18Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team285
19Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team281
20Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC281
21Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-Kmc246
22Kate Fluker (NZl)186
23Serena Calvetti (Ita)178
24Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Kmc164
25Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team152
26Daniela Campuzano (Mex)150
27Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team150
28Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing148
29Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team148
30Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)145
31Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team144
32Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team144
33Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC138
34Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team136
35Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team128
36Tory Thomas (Aus)125
37Nina Wrobel (Ger)112
38Vera Andreeva (Rus)112
39Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb111
40Chengyuan Ren (Chn)108
41Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team104
42Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)88
43Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team82
44Erin Huck (USA)81
45Evelyn Dong (USA)76
46Katherine O'neill (NZl)64
47Lene Byberg (Nor)60
48Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)59
49Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC58
50Qinglan Shi (Chn)56
51Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team54
52Karen Hanlen (NZl)54
53Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)53
54Karla Stepanova (Cze)53
55Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)52
56Sarah Riley (Aus)50
57Tracy Moseley (GBr)48
58Cindy Montambault (Can)46
59Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)45
60Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team44
61Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)44
62Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)40
63Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team39
64Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol38
65Anna Villar Argente (Spa)29
66Lucie Vesela (Cze)27
67Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)26
68Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team24
69Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)18
70Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)18
71Hielke Elferink (Ned)15
72Marine Groccia (Swi)14
73Chloe Woodruff (USA)14
74Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)10
75Lenka Bulisova (Cze)9
76Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)9
77Andréanne Pichette (Can)8

Teams World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liv Pro XC Team294pts
2Ghost Factory Racing233
3Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team201
4Luna Pro Team144
5Trek Factory Racing141
6Specialized Racing XC127
7Multivan Merida Biking Team102
8Unior Tools Team100
9Team Colnago Sudtirol75
10BH-Suntour-Kmc63
11Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team63
12Kross Racing Team24
13Fischer-BMC21
14Trek-Kmc Trade Team20
15Orange Monkey Pro Team20
16Wheeler - Ixs Team19
17Focus XC Team17
18Scott-3Rox Racing15
194F Racing Team13
20Ktm Houffalize Team11
21Team Merida Wallonie Mtb8
22Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team7

 

