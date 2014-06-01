Ferrand Prevot wins women's cross country at Albstadt World Cup
Neff defends overall World Cup lead
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Liv Pro XC), showed that her win last weekend in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, in the round 3 of the cross country World Cup was no fluke, by recording her second victory in a row in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday.
The women's seven-lap race saw Ferrand Prevot shoot into the lead on the first lap, never to relinquish it. By the end of lap one, she was almost 30 seconds ahead, and continued to set the fastest lap times through the race, to win by nearly three minutes.
Behind, Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) moved into second place on lap two, but her lead over a chase group containing World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC), Catharine Pendrel (Luna), Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools), Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC), was never more than 30 seconds.
Dahle Flesjaa managed to hold on for second, while Neff made a last lap surge to take third and pad her lead in the overall standings.
"I felt a little pressure before the start," said Ferrand Prevot, "so I tried to relax. I started fast and I felt good. I am very, very happy to take my second win. I had a small crash before the finish, but it was nothing really. I was not so fresh and just lost some concentration."
Ferrand Prevot will now return to the road, and will not mountain bike again until Worlds.
Behind, Pendrel commented that she felt like she was "stuck in a Liv Giant sandwich". With Ferrand Prevot's teammates Neff and Wloszczowska in the chase group but not contributing to the chase, it was left to Pendrel and Morath to do the work.
Neff now leads the overall World Cup standings after four of seven races with 650 points. Dahle Flesjaa jumped to second from sixth, and now has 560 points, with Ferrand Prevot moving into third with 500 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team
|1:30:59
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:59
|3
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:03:19
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:03:39
|5
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:53
|6
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:04:05
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:04:14
|8
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|0:05:07
|9
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:06:23
|10
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:06:44
|11
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:07:01
|12
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:07:22
|13
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:27
|14
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:07:37
|15
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:07:51
|16
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:52
|17
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:08:03
|18
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:17
|19
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:35
|20
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team
|0:08:44
|21
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:09:28
|22
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|0:10:04
|23
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:10:21
|24
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|0:10:41
|25
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|0:11:13
|-1lap
|Erin Huck (USA)
|-1lap
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|-1lap
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|-1lap
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|-1lap
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|-1lap
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-Kmc
|-1lap
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|-1lap
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|-1lap
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|-1lap
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|-1lap
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|-1lap
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|-1lap
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|-1lap
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb
|-2laps
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|-2laps
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|-2laps
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|-2laps
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|-2laps
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|-2laps
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|-2laps
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|-2laps
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|-2laps
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|-2laps
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|-2laps
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|-2laps
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
|-3laps
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|-3laps
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|-3laps
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|-3laps
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|-3laps
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|-3laps
|Tory Thomas (Aus)
|-3laps
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|-3laps
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|-3laps
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|-3laps
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|-3laps
|Zhuanzhuan Ye (Chn)
|-3laps
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|-3laps
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|-4laps
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|-4laps
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|-4laps
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|-4laps
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|-4laps
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|-4laps
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|-4laps
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
|-4laps
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|-4laps
|Franziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|-4laps
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|-5laps
|Joana Barbosa (Por)
|-5laps
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|DNF
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|DNF
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liv Pro XC Team
|96
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing
|57
|3
|Luna Pro Team
|53
|4
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|48
|5
|Specialized Racing XC
|37
|6
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|35
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|33
|8
|Unior Tools Team
|30
|9
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|22
|10
|Trek-Kmc Trade Team
|11
|11
|Kross Racing Team
|10
|12
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|8
|13
|Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|650
|pts
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|560
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team
|500
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|480
|5
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|458
|6
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|450
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|443
|8
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|442
|9
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|430
|10
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|393
|11
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|391
|12
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|390
|13
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|353
|14
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|340
|15
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|302
|16
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|291
|17
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|288
|18
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|285
|19
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|281
|20
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|281
|21
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-Kmc
|246
|22
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|186
|23
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|178
|24
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Kmc
|164
|25
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|152
|26
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|150
|27
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|150
|28
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|148
|29
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|148
|30
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|145
|31
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|144
|32
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|144
|33
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|138
|34
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|136
|35
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team
|128
|36
|Tory Thomas (Aus)
|125
|37
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|112
|38
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|112
|39
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb
|111
|40
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|108
|41
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
|104
|42
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|88
|43
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|82
|44
|Erin Huck (USA)
|81
|45
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|76
|46
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|64
|47
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|60
|48
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|59
|49
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|58
|50
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|56
|51
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
|54
|52
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|54
|53
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|53
|54
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|53
|55
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|52
|56
|Sarah Riley (Aus)
|50
|57
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|48
|58
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|46
|59
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|45
|60
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|44
|61
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|44
|62
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|40
|63
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|39
|64
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|38
|65
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|29
|66
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|27
|67
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|26
|68
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|24
|69
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|18
|70
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|18
|71
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|15
|72
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|14
|73
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|14
|74
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|10
|75
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|9
|76
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|9
|77
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liv Pro XC Team
|294
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing
|233
|3
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|201
|4
|Luna Pro Team
|144
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|141
|6
|Specialized Racing XC
|127
|7
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|102
|8
|Unior Tools Team
|100
|9
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|75
|10
|BH-Suntour-Kmc
|63
|11
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|63
|12
|Kross Racing Team
|24
|13
|Fischer-BMC
|21
|14
|Trek-Kmc Trade Team
|20
|15
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|20
|16
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|19
|17
|Focus XC Team
|17
|18
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|15
|19
|4F Racing Team
|13
|20
|Ktm Houffalize Team
|11
|21
|Team Merida Wallonie Mtb
|8
|22
|Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|7
