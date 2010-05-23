Trending

Pendrel, Gould go one-two for Luna in Offenburg

Süss finishes third

Image 1 of 30

Canada's Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) crosses the line alone.

Canada's Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) crosses the line alone.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 30

Anja Gradl (Central Pro) in Offenburg

Anja Gradl (Central Pro) in Offenburg
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 3 of 30

Sabine Spitz signs autographs in the expo area.

Sabine Spitz signs autographs in the expo area.
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 4 of 30

Elite women's World Cup podium at Offenburg.

Elite women's World Cup podium at Offenburg.
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 5 of 30

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) begins her World Cup season.

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) begins her World Cup season.
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 6 of 30

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) in the women's field in Offenburg.

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) in the women's field in Offenburg.
(Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)
Image 7 of 30

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) wins the Offenburg World Cup.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) wins the Offenburg World Cup.
(Image credit: Patrick Reimann)
Image 8 of 30

Catharine Pendrel leads Luna teammate Georgia Gould at the Offenburg World Cup.

Catharine Pendrel leads Luna teammate Georgia Gould at the Offenburg World Cup.
(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
Image 9 of 30

Pua Sawicki races a technical World Cup course in Offenburg, Germany.

Pua Sawicki races a technical World Cup course in Offenburg, Germany.
(Image credit: Ron Sawicki)
Image 10 of 30

Lisi Osl (Central Pro) in Offenburg.

Lisi Osl (Central Pro) in Offenburg.
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 11 of 30

Mary McConneloug (Kenda Seven No Tubes) would finish 10th

Mary McConneloug (Kenda Seven No Tubes) would finish 10th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 30

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) finished 12th in her comeback race.

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) finished 12th in her comeback race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 30

Former World Champion Margarita Fullana (Massi) was not a contender

Former World Champion Margarita Fullana (Massi) was not a contender
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 30

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) crashed on lap one and had to run 1km to the tech zone.

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) crashed on lap one and had to run 1km to the tech zone.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 30

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on her way to 34th

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on her way to 34th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 30

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her first win of 2010.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her first win of 2010.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 30

Esther Süss rides to third place.

Esther Süss rides to third place.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 30

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) has struggled in 2010.

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) has struggled in 2010.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 30

The start of the women's race.

The start of the women's race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 30

Catharine Pendrel, new World Cup leader.

Catharine Pendrel, new World Cup leader.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 30

Elite women's podium: Premont, Gould, Pendrel, Suss, Osl.

Elite women's podium: Premont, Gould, Pendrel, Suss, Osl.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 30

Second place for Georgia Gould.

Second place for Georgia Gould.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 30

Sabine Spitz warms up for the start of her first World Cup of 2010.

Sabine Spitz warms up for the start of her first World Cup of 2010.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 30

Georgia Gould at the front a the start.

Georgia Gould at the front a the start.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 30

Catharine Pendrel took charge.

Catharine Pendrel took charge.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 30

Georgia Gould was no match for Pendrel.

Georgia Gould was no match for Pendrel.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 30

World Cup Houffalize winner Eva Lechner could only manage seventh.

World Cup Houffalize winner Eva Lechner could only manage seventh.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 30

Julie Bresset enjoying her champagne.

Julie Bresset enjoying her champagne.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 30

The U23 women's podium: Tanja Zakelj, Julie Bresset, Alexandra Engen.

The U23 women's podium: Tanja Zakelj, Julie Bresset, Alexandra Engen.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 30 of 30

Willow Koerber lost the overall lead to Pendrel.

Willow Koerber lost the overall lead to Pendrel.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

This season, every cross country race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup has seen a new winner and a new leader for the series. Round three, in Offenburg, Germany, was no different, with Catharine Pendrel (Luna) taking the women's victory, and the overall lead for the World Cup.

Pendrel became the first Canadian rider in three years to don the leader's jersey in the World Cup series. Pendrel dominated the women's race, leading her American teammate Georgia Gould for the first two laps of the five lap race before dropping her on the third to solo in for her first European World Cup win, and the third World Cup victory of her career.

Gould finished second, 28 seconds behind Pendrel. Esther Süss of Switzerland was third, and 2008 World Cup champion Marie-Hélène Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) put a second Canadian on the podium by finishing fourth. 2009 World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) took the final podium spot.

After Offenburg, Pendrel holds a 40-point lead over American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) in the World Cup standings, with three events remaining.

"I knew that I had the form for this," confirmed Pendrel. "The first two World Cups, I had the strength, but I just didn't have the best races that I could have. Here, I had a bit of a poor start, but I was able to make my way up to Georgia by the end of the first lap, and we rode together for the first couple of laps. When I heard that some chasers were catching us, I decided that it was time to go."

Gould went straight to the front at the conclusion of the start loop, opening up a small gap on traditional fast starter Katrin Leumann. It took Pendrel most of the first lap to work her way up to Gould, but when she did, the Canadian champion immediately went to the front to drive the pace. Behind, U23 series leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) and Süss took up the chase, managing to hold the gap to less than 30 seconds for the first two laps, until Pendrel upped the pace.

Koerber, who had been remarkably consistent through the first two race, with two second places, came up short in Offenburg, finishing back in 13th. "It was a day when I just didn't have anything. Some days, you just don't have it," she said. "I'm just glad I didn't get passed more than I did."

Mary McConneloug (Kenda - Seven - No Tubes) finished 10th, putting two Americans in the top-10.

Race notes

- A number of riders who had done well in the first two races struggled in Offenburg - Koerber, Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Marga Fullana (Massi) were a few. Some complained of "dead legs" or no power, and few admitted that they may have overtrained.

- The cross country series now takes a very long break - until late July. Most riders say that they will take a break, get a good training block in and then race national series races (plus national championships) before returning to the World Cup for the final three rounds prior to the Worlds in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec.

Full Results

Elite / Under 23* women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:37:24
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:28
3Esther Süss (Swi)0:00:38
4Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:01:22
5Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team0:02:12
6Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour0:02:38
7Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:03:18
8Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:03:33
9Katrin Leumann (Swi)
10Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:03:44
11Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:04:00
12Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team0:04:16
13Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:04:56
14Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:05:03
15Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:05:13
16Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:05:32
17Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:05:39
18Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team0:05:48
19Katherine Compton (USA)0:06:30
20Hanna Klein (Ger)0:06:51
21Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:07:14
22Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:07:18
23Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea0:07:48
24Margarita Fullana (Spa) Massi Team0:08:02
25Anna Villar (Spa)0:08:26
26Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:08:50
27Alexandra Engen* (Swe)0:08:54
28Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:09:05
29Amanda Sin (Can)0:09:13
30Annika Langvad (Den)0:09:50
31Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:10:16
32Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:10:21
33Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:10:49
34Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:11:00
35Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
36Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)0:11:24
37Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:11:39
38Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour0:11:47
39Barbara Benko* (Hun)0:11:56
40Nicola Leary (NZl)0:12:03
41Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:12:11
42Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour0:12:29
43Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:12:36
44Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:12:43
45Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)0:12:48
46Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:13:14
47Judith Pollinger* (Ita)0:13:33
48Julie Krasniak* (Fra)0:14:02
49Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:14:15
50Vera Andreeva* (Rus)0:14:18
51Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
52Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:14:31
53Annie Last* (GBr)0:15:07
54Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea0:15:17
55Tatjana Dold (Ger)
56Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)0:15:26
57Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour0:15:37
58Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)0:15:40
59Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)0:15:44
60Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:16:18
61Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition0:16:23
62Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:16:25
63Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:16:29
64Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:16:35
65Ivonne Kraft (Ger)0:18:46
66Alla Boyko* (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:18:54
67Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:19:01
68Kajsa Snihs* (Swe)
69Karin Groen (Ned)0:19:17
70Lorraine Truong* (Swi)0:19:24
71Elena Gogoleva (Rus)0:20:07
72Noga Korem* (Isr)0:20:21
73Alexa Hüni (Ger)0:20:49
74Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi)0:20:52
75Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:21:04
76Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:21:34
77Viktoria Sultanova* (Ukr)0:22:40
78Rebecca Henderson* (Aus)-1lap
79Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.
80Evgenia Belozerova (Rus)
81Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
82Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
83Angelica Edvardsson* (Swe)
84Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
85Lily Matthews* (GBr)
86Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
87Camille Pousse* (Fra)
88Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
89Sabria Cristina Mascarreras (Spa) Conor - Forallac-2laps
90Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
91Joana Barbosa* (Por)
92Nadine Rieder* (Ger)
93Tanja Starkermann* (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
94Louise Blot* (Fra)
95Daria Zaitseva* (Rus)
96Catherine Lohri (Swi)
97Nadezhda Orlova* (Rus)
98Kiona Harbers (Ned)-3laps
DNFMaaike Polspoel* (Bel)
DNFRocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
DNFSarah Bosch* (Ger)
DNFStephanie Wiedner (Aut)
DNFAlba Larragoiti (Mex)
DNFAsa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
DNFChristina Verhas (Aut)
DNSInbar Ronen (Isr)
DNSCorina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC

Elite women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team75pts
2Central Pro Team60
3Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol39
4Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain30
5Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team29
6Subaru-Gary Fisher28
7BH-Suntour26
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team23
9JBG-2 Professional MTB Team17
10Bikepark.ch Scott16
11Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo14
12MBK Orbea8
13Massi Team7
14Team Merida Combee3

World Cup elite women's standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team520pts
2Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher480
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol455
4Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team440
5Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team428
6Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour420
7Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team380
8Esther Süss (Swi)364
9Katrin Leumann (Swi)330
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team260
11Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain260
12Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher234
13Mary Mcconneloug (USA)233
14Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team232
15Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott214
16Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol208
17Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing190
18Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea188
19Hanna Klein (Ger)180
20Margarita Fullana (Spa) Massi Team178
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team176
22Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International165
23Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team164
24Alexandra Engen* (Swe)164
25Annika Langvad (Den)156
26Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice146
27Anna Villar (Spa)145
28Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing143
29Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee134
30Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team132
31Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)129
32Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo122
33Rosara Joseph (NZl)122
34Annie Last* (GBr)108
35Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)108
36Janka Stevkova (Svk)108
37Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)102
38Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour100
39Rie Katayama (Jpn)99
40Amanda Sin (Can)92
41Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team85
42Nicola Leary (NZl)80
43Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)74
44Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team73
45Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC73
46Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour72
47Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice69
48Katherine Compton (USA)68
49Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team62
50Barbara Benko* (Hun)61
51Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)52
52Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team52
53Ivonne Kraft (Ger)46
54Catherine Vipond (Can)45
55Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)45
56Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)42
57Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour42
58Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott41
59Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice40
60Mical Dyck (Can)38
61Vera Andreeva* (Rus)38
62Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice36
63Judith Pollinger* (Ita)34
64Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)32
65Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)29
66Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea28
67Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo25
68Evelyn Staffler (Ita)22
69Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)21
70Julie Krasniak* (Fra)20
71Silke Schmidt (Ger)19
72Lily Matthews* (GBr)17
73Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC17
74Tatjana Dold (Ger)13
75Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team13
76Melanie Spath (Ger)12
77Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team11
78Daniela Veronesi (SMr)10
79Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team10
80Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane9
81Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)8
82Mirre Stallen (Ned)8

World Cup elite women's team standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team230pts
2Subaru-Gary Fisher133
3Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol121
4Central Pro Team119
5BH-Suntour84
6Topeak Ergon Racing Team81
7Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team58
8Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain53
9JBG-2 Professional MTB Team47
10Specialized Factory Racing42
11Bikepark.ch Scott41
12Massi Team31
13MBK Orbea28
14CCC Polkowice26
15Lapierre International19
16Trek World Racing19
17Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo14
18Team Merida Combee6
19Giant Swiss Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews