Image 1 of 30 Canada's Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) crosses the line alone. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 30 Anja Gradl (Central Pro) in Offenburg (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 3 of 30 Sabine Spitz signs autographs in the expo area. (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 4 of 30 Elite women's World Cup podium at Offenburg. (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 5 of 30 Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) begins her World Cup season. (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 6 of 30 Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) in the women's field in Offenburg. (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 7 of 30 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) wins the Offenburg World Cup. (Image credit: Patrick Reimann) Image 8 of 30 Catharine Pendrel leads Luna teammate Georgia Gould at the Offenburg World Cup. (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 9 of 30 Pua Sawicki races a technical World Cup course in Offenburg, Germany. (Image credit: Ron Sawicki) Image 10 of 30 Lisi Osl (Central Pro) in Offenburg. (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 11 of 30 Mary McConneloug (Kenda Seven No Tubes) would finish 10th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 30 Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) finished 12th in her comeback race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 30 Former World Champion Margarita Fullana (Massi) was not a contender (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 30 Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) crashed on lap one and had to run 1km to the tech zone. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 30 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on her way to 34th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 30 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took her first win of 2010. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 30 Esther Süss rides to third place. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 30 Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) has struggled in 2010. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 30 The start of the women's race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 30 Catharine Pendrel, new World Cup leader. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 30 Elite women's podium: Premont, Gould, Pendrel, Suss, Osl. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 30 Second place for Georgia Gould. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 30 Sabine Spitz warms up for the start of her first World Cup of 2010. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 30 Georgia Gould at the front a the start. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 30 Catharine Pendrel took charge. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 30 Georgia Gould was no match for Pendrel. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 30 World Cup Houffalize winner Eva Lechner could only manage seventh. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 30 Julie Bresset enjoying her champagne. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 30 The U23 women's podium: Tanja Zakelj, Julie Bresset, Alexandra Engen. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 30 Willow Koerber lost the overall lead to Pendrel. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

This season, every cross country race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup has seen a new winner and a new leader for the series. Round three, in Offenburg, Germany, was no different, with Catharine Pendrel (Luna) taking the women's victory, and the overall lead for the World Cup.

Pendrel became the first Canadian rider in three years to don the leader's jersey in the World Cup series. Pendrel dominated the women's race, leading her American teammate Georgia Gould for the first two laps of the five lap race before dropping her on the third to solo in for her first European World Cup win, and the third World Cup victory of her career.

Gould finished second, 28 seconds behind Pendrel. Esther Süss of Switzerland was third, and 2008 World Cup champion Marie-Hélène Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) put a second Canadian on the podium by finishing fourth. 2009 World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) took the final podium spot.

After Offenburg, Pendrel holds a 40-point lead over American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) in the World Cup standings, with three events remaining.

"I knew that I had the form for this," confirmed Pendrel. "The first two World Cups, I had the strength, but I just didn't have the best races that I could have. Here, I had a bit of a poor start, but I was able to make my way up to Georgia by the end of the first lap, and we rode together for the first couple of laps. When I heard that some chasers were catching us, I decided that it was time to go."

Gould went straight to the front at the conclusion of the start loop, opening up a small gap on traditional fast starter Katrin Leumann. It took Pendrel most of the first lap to work her way up to Gould, but when she did, the Canadian champion immediately went to the front to drive the pace. Behind, U23 series leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) and Süss took up the chase, managing to hold the gap to less than 30 seconds for the first two laps, until Pendrel upped the pace.

Koerber, who had been remarkably consistent through the first two race, with two second places, came up short in Offenburg, finishing back in 13th. "It was a day when I just didn't have anything. Some days, you just don't have it," she said. "I'm just glad I didn't get passed more than I did."

Mary McConneloug (Kenda - Seven - No Tubes) finished 10th, putting two Americans in the top-10.

Race notes

- A number of riders who had done well in the first two races struggled in Offenburg - Koerber, Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Marga Fullana (Massi) were a few. Some complained of "dead legs" or no power, and few admitted that they may have overtrained.

- The cross country series now takes a very long break - until late July. Most riders say that they will take a break, get a good training block in and then race national series races (plus national championships) before returning to the World Cup for the final three rounds prior to the Worlds in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec.

Full Results

Elite / Under 23* women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:37:24 2 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:28 3 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:00:38 4 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:01:22 5 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 0:02:12 6 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:02:38 7 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:03:18 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:03:33 9 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 10 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:03:44 11 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:04:00 12 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team 0:04:16 13 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:04:56 14 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:05:03 15 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:05:13 16 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:05:32 17 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:05:39 18 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 0:05:48 19 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:06:30 20 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:06:51 21 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:14 22 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:07:18 23 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:07:48 24 Margarita Fullana (Spa) Massi Team 0:08:02 25 Anna Villar (Spa) 0:08:26 26 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:08:50 27 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 0:08:54 28 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:09:05 29 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:09:13 30 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:09:50 31 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:10:16 32 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:10:21 33 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:10:49 34 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:11:00 35 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 36 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 0:11:24 37 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 0:11:39 38 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:11:47 39 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 0:11:56 40 Nicola Leary (NZl) 0:12:03 41 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:12:11 42 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:12:29 43 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:12:36 44 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:12:43 45 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 0:12:48 46 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 0:13:14 47 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 0:13:33 48 Julie Krasniak* (Fra) 0:14:02 49 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 0:14:15 50 Vera Andreeva* (Rus) 0:14:18 51 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 52 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 0:14:31 53 Annie Last* (GBr) 0:15:07 54 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:15:17 55 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 56 Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus) 0:15:26 57 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:15:37 58 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 0:15:40 59 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 0:15:44 60 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 0:16:18 61 Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 0:16:23 62 Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:16:25 63 Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:16:29 64 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:16:35 65 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 0:18:46 66 Alla Boyko* (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:18:54 67 Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 0:19:01 68 Kajsa Snihs* (Swe) 69 Karin Groen (Ned) 0:19:17 70 Lorraine Truong* (Swi) 0:19:24 71 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) 0:20:07 72 Noga Korem* (Isr) 0:20:21 73 Alexa Hüni (Ger) 0:20:49 74 Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi) 0:20:52 75 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 0:21:04 76 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:21:34 77 Viktoria Sultanova* (Ukr) 0:22:40 78 Rebecca Henderson* (Aus) -1lap 79 Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D. 80 Evgenia Belozerova (Rus) 81 Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane 82 Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 83 Angelica Edvardsson* (Swe) 84 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team 85 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 86 Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 87 Camille Pousse* (Fra) 88 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 89 Sabria Cristina Mascarreras (Spa) Conor - Forallac -2laps 90 Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco 91 Joana Barbosa* (Por) 92 Nadine Rieder* (Ger) 93 Tanja Starkermann* (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 94 Louise Blot* (Fra) 95 Daria Zaitseva* (Rus) 96 Catherine Lohri (Swi) 97 Nadezhda Orlova* (Rus) 98 Kiona Harbers (Ned) -3laps DNF Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) DNF Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) DNF Sarah Bosch* (Ger) DNF Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) DNF Alba Larragoiti (Mex) DNF Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) DNF Christina Verhas (Aut) DNS Inbar Ronen (Isr) DNS Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC

Elite women's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 75 pts 2 Central Pro Team 60 3 Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 39 4 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 30 5 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 29 6 Subaru-Gary Fisher 28 7 BH-Suntour 26 8 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 23 9 JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 17 10 Bikepark.ch Scott 16 11 Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 14 12 MBK Orbea 8 13 Massi Team 7 14 Team Merida Combee 3

World Cup elite women's standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 520 pts 2 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 480 3 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 455 4 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 440 5 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 428 6 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 420 7 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 380 8 Esther Süss (Swi) 364 9 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 330 10 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 260 11 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 260 12 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 234 13 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 233 14 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 232 15 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 214 16 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 208 17 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 190 18 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 188 19 Hanna Klein (Ger) 180 20 Margarita Fullana (Spa) Massi Team 178 21 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 176 22 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 165 23 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 164 24 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 164 25 Annika Langvad (Den) 156 26 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 146 27 Anna Villar (Spa) 145 28 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 143 29 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 134 30 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 132 31 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 129 32 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 122 33 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 122 34 Annie Last* (GBr) 108 35 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 108 36 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 108 37 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 102 38 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 100 39 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 99 40 Amanda Sin (Can) 92 41 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team 85 42 Nicola Leary (NZl) 80 43 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 74 44 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 73 45 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 73 46 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 72 47 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 69 48 Katherine Compton (USA) 68 49 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 62 50 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 61 51 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 52 52 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 52 53 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 46 54 Catherine Vipond (Can) 45 55 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 45 56 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 42 57 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 42 58 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 41 59 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 40 60 Mical Dyck (Can) 38 61 Vera Andreeva* (Rus) 38 62 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 36 63 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 34 64 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 32 65 Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus) 29 66 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 28 67 Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 25 68 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 22 69 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 21 70 Julie Krasniak* (Fra) 20 71 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 19 72 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 17 73 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 17 74 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 13 75 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 13 76 Melanie Spath (Ger) 12 77 Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 11 78 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 10 79 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team 10 80 Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane 9 81 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 8 82 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 8