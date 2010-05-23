Pendrel, Gould go one-two for Luna in Offenburg
Süss finishes third
This season, every cross country race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup has seen a new winner and a new leader for the series. Round three, in Offenburg, Germany, was no different, with Catharine Pendrel (Luna) taking the women's victory, and the overall lead for the World Cup.
Pendrel became the first Canadian rider in three years to don the leader's jersey in the World Cup series. Pendrel dominated the women's race, leading her American teammate Georgia Gould for the first two laps of the five lap race before dropping her on the third to solo in for her first European World Cup win, and the third World Cup victory of her career.
Gould finished second, 28 seconds behind Pendrel. Esther Süss of Switzerland was third, and 2008 World Cup champion Marie-Hélène Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) put a second Canadian on the podium by finishing fourth. 2009 World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) took the final podium spot.
After Offenburg, Pendrel holds a 40-point lead over American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) in the World Cup standings, with three events remaining.
"I knew that I had the form for this," confirmed Pendrel. "The first two World Cups, I had the strength, but I just didn't have the best races that I could have. Here, I had a bit of a poor start, but I was able to make my way up to Georgia by the end of the first lap, and we rode together for the first couple of laps. When I heard that some chasers were catching us, I decided that it was time to go."
Gould went straight to the front at the conclusion of the start loop, opening up a small gap on traditional fast starter Katrin Leumann. It took Pendrel most of the first lap to work her way up to Gould, but when she did, the Canadian champion immediately went to the front to drive the pace. Behind, U23 series leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) and Süss took up the chase, managing to hold the gap to less than 30 seconds for the first two laps, until Pendrel upped the pace.
Koerber, who had been remarkably consistent through the first two race, with two second places, came up short in Offenburg, finishing back in 13th. "It was a day when I just didn't have anything. Some days, you just don't have it," she said. "I'm just glad I didn't get passed more than I did."
Mary McConneloug (Kenda - Seven - No Tubes) finished 10th, putting two Americans in the top-10.
Race notes
- A number of riders who had done well in the first two races struggled in Offenburg - Koerber, Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Marga Fullana (Massi) were a few. Some complained of "dead legs" or no power, and few admitted that they may have overtrained.
- The cross country series now takes a very long break - until late July. Most riders say that they will take a break, get a good training block in and then race national series races (plus national championships) before returning to the World Cup for the final three rounds prior to the Worlds in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1:37:24
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:00:38
|4
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:01:22
|5
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|0:02:12
|6
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:02:38
|7
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:03:18
|8
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:03:33
|9
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|10
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:03:44
|11
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:04:00
|12
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|0:04:16
|13
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:04:56
|14
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:05:03
|15
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:05:13
|16
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:05:32
|17
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:05:39
|18
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|0:05:48
|19
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:06:30
|20
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:06:51
|21
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:14
|22
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:07:18
|23
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:07:48
|24
|Margarita Fullana (Spa) Massi Team
|0:08:02
|25
|Anna Villar (Spa)
|0:08:26
|26
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:08:50
|27
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|0:08:54
|28
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:09:05
|29
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:09:13
|30
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:09:50
|31
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:10:16
|32
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:10:21
|33
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:10:49
|34
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:11:00
|35
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|36
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|0:11:24
|37
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|0:11:39
|38
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:11:47
|39
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|0:11:56
|40
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|0:12:03
|41
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:12:11
|42
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:12:29
|43
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:12:36
|44
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:12:43
|45
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|0:12:48
|46
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|0:13:14
|47
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|0:13:33
|48
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|0:14:02
|49
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|0:14:15
|50
|Vera Andreeva* (Rus)
|0:14:18
|51
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|52
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:14:31
|53
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|0:15:07
|54
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:15:17
|55
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|56
|Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)
|0:15:26
|57
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:15:37
|58
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|0:15:40
|59
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|0:15:44
|60
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:16:18
|61
|Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|0:16:23
|62
|Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:16:25
|63
|Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:16:29
|64
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:16:35
|65
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|0:18:46
|66
|Alla Boyko* (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|67
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|68
|Kajsa Snihs* (Swe)
|69
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|0:19:17
|70
|Lorraine Truong* (Swi)
|0:19:24
|71
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus)
|0:20:07
|72
|Noga Korem* (Isr)
|0:20:21
|73
|Alexa Hüni (Ger)
|0:20:49
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi)
|0:20:52
|75
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:21:04
|76
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:21:34
|77
|Viktoria Sultanova* (Ukr)
|0:22:40
|78
|Rebecca Henderson* (Aus)
|-1lap
|79
|Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.
|80
|Evgenia Belozerova (Rus)
|81
|Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|82
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|83
|Angelica Edvardsson* (Swe)
|84
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|85
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|86
|Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|87
|Camille Pousse* (Fra)
|88
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|89
|Sabria Cristina Mascarreras (Spa) Conor - Forallac
|-2laps
|90
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
|91
|Joana Barbosa* (Por)
|92
|Nadine Rieder* (Ger)
|93
|Tanja Starkermann* (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|94
|Louise Blot* (Fra)
|95
|Daria Zaitseva* (Rus)
|96
|Catherine Lohri (Swi)
|97
|Nadezhda Orlova* (Rus)
|98
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|-3laps
|DNF
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|DNF
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|DNF
|Sarah Bosch* (Ger)
|DNF
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|DNF
|Alba Larragoiti (Mex)
|DNF
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Christina Verhas (Aut)
|DNS
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|DNS
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|75
|pts
|2
|Central Pro Team
|60
|3
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|39
|4
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|30
|5
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|29
|6
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|28
|7
|BH-Suntour
|26
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|23
|9
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|17
|10
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|16
|11
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|14
|12
|MBK Orbea
|8
|13
|Massi Team
|7
|14
|Team Merida Combee
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|520
|pts
|2
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|480
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|455
|4
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|440
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|428
|6
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|420
|7
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|380
|8
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|364
|9
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|330
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|260
|11
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|260
|12
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|234
|13
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|233
|14
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|232
|15
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|214
|16
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|208
|17
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|190
|18
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|188
|19
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|180
|20
|Margarita Fullana (Spa) Massi Team
|178
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|176
|22
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|165
|23
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|164
|24
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|164
|25
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|156
|26
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|146
|27
|Anna Villar (Spa)
|145
|28
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|143
|29
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|134
|30
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|132
|31
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|129
|32
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|122
|33
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|122
|34
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|108
|35
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|108
|36
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|108
|37
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|102
|38
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|100
|39
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|99
|40
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|92
|41
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|85
|42
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|80
|43
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|74
|44
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|73
|45
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|73
|46
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|72
|47
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|69
|48
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|68
|49
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|62
|50
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|61
|51
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|52
|52
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|52
|53
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|46
|54
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|45
|55
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|45
|56
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|42
|57
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|42
|58
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|41
|59
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|40
|60
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|38
|61
|Vera Andreeva* (Rus)
|38
|62
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|36
|63
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|34
|64
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|32
|65
|Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)
|29
|66
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|28
|67
|Sandra Santanyes (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|25
|68
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|22
|69
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|21
|70
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|20
|71
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|19
|72
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|17
|73
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|17
|74
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|13
|75
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|13
|76
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|12
|77
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|11
|78
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|10
|79
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team
|10
|80
|Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|9
|81
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|8
|82
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|230
|pts
|2
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|133
|3
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|121
|4
|Central Pro Team
|119
|5
|BH-Suntour
|84
|6
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|81
|7
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|58
|8
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|53
|9
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|47
|10
|Specialized Factory Racing
|42
|11
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|41
|12
|Massi Team
|31
|13
|MBK Orbea
|28
|14
|CCC Polkowice
|26
|15
|Lapierre International
|19
|16
|Trek World Racing
|19
|17
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|14
|18
|Team Merida Combee
|6
|19
|Giant Swiss Team
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy