Image 1 of 5 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) win the junior women's race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Winner Jolanda Neff (Sui) Switzerland (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Two-time Olympic champion Paola Pezzo is working with the Italian Junior women (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Linda Indergand (MK - Zentralschweiz) finished 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Podium: Linda Indergand, Jolanda Neff, Johanna Techt (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Cross country racing got underway today at the Offenburg World Cup with the junior races. Jolanda Neff (Swiss National) won the junior women's race, which was run concurrently with the junior men's race. Neff easily pulled away from her competition and soloed to victory.

The rain that has been hammering the region for the past couple of days appears to have moved on, and racers were treated to sun and blue skies, with the temperature rapidly climbing into the high 20s (Celsius).

