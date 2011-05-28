Trending

Neff and Indergand go one-two for Switzerland

Techt earns bronze medal

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) win the junior women's race

Winner Jolanda Neff (Sui) Switzerland

Two-time Olympic champion Paola Pezzo is working with the Italian Junior women

Linda Indergand (MK - Zentralschweiz) finished 2nd

Podium: Linda Indergand, Jolanda Neff, Johanna Techt

Cross country racing got underway today at the Offenburg World Cup with the junior races. Jolanda Neff (Swiss National) won the junior women's race, which was run concurrently with the junior men's race. Neff easily pulled away from her competition and soloed to victory.

The rain that has been hammering the region for the past couple of days appears to have moved on, and racers were treated to sun and blue skies, with the temperature rapidly climbing into the high 20s (Celsius).

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland0:55:57
2Linda Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz0:00:19
3Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany0:00:35
4Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Italy0:02:06
5Lena Putz (Ger) Germany0:02:19
6Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland0:03:22
7Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:40
8Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden0:04:28
9Eliane Mueggler (Swi) Switzerland0:05:24
10Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France0:05:27
11Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain0:05:32
12Anais Simon (Fra) France0:05:43
13Ramona Forchini (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz0:05:56
14Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:06:06
15Cecile Delaire (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:06:07
16Saskia Hauser (Ger) Germany0:06:15
17Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Italy0:06:26
18Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic
19Chiara Eberle (Ger) Germany0:07:07
20Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:07:15
21Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:40
22Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria0:07:45
23Marion Gauthier (Fra) France0:07:51
24Lea Moussouteguy (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre0:07:55
25Lena Hauser (Ger) Germany0:08:05
26Elea Boissy (Fra) France
27Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:08:07
28Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Italy0:08:51
29Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) United States Of America0:08:56
30Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany0:09:33
31Fabienne Andres (Swi) Switzerland0:09:35
32Katy Winton (GBr) Great Britain0:09:48
33Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr) Israel0:10:13
34Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Czech Republic0:10:19
35Lena Wehrle (Ger) Germany - B0:10:26
36Miriam Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:10:27
37Alessandra Bianchetta (Ita) Italy0:10:35
38Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Czech Team0:10:51
39Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia0:10:52
40Lucie Mullerova (Cze) Czech Republic0:11:22
41Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel0:11:24
42Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Italy0:11:35
43Shayna Powless (USA) United States Of America0:11:47
44Romaine Wenger (Swi) Switzerland0:11:57
45Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:12:12
46Margot Moschetti (Fra) France0:12:42
47Michelle Vollenweider (Swi) Switzerland0:13:10
48Isabeau Cordurier (Fra) France0:13:44
DNFAlexis Ryan (USA) United States Of America
DNSAnnefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams

