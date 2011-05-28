Neff and Indergand go one-two for Switzerland
Techt earns bronze medal
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Cross country racing got underway today at the Offenburg World Cup with the junior races. Jolanda Neff (Swiss National) won the junior women's race, which was run concurrently with the junior men's race. Neff easily pulled away from her competition and soloed to victory.
The rain that has been hammering the region for the past couple of days appears to have moved on, and racers were treated to sun and blue skies, with the temperature rapidly climbing into the high 20s (Celsius).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:55:57
|2
|Linda Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
|0:00:19
|3
|Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany
|0:00:35
|4
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Italy
|0:02:06
|5
|Lena Putz (Ger) Germany
|0:02:19
|6
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:22
|7
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:40
|8
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden
|0:04:28
|9
|Eliane Mueggler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:24
|10
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France
|0:05:27
|11
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:32
|12
|Anais Simon (Fra) France
|0:05:43
|13
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
|0:05:56
|14
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:06
|15
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:06:07
|16
|Saskia Hauser (Ger) Germany
|0:06:15
|17
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Italy
|0:06:26
|18
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Chiara Eberle (Ger) Germany
|0:07:07
|20
|Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:07:15
|21
|Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:40
|22
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria
|0:07:45
|23
|Marion Gauthier (Fra) France
|0:07:51
|24
|Lea Moussouteguy (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|0:07:55
|25
|Lena Hauser (Ger) Germany
|0:08:05
|26
|Elea Boissy (Fra) France
|27
|Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:08:07
|28
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Italy
|0:08:51
|29
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) United States Of America
|0:08:56
|30
|Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany
|0:09:33
|31
|Fabienne Andres (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:35
|32
|Katy Winton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:48
|33
|Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr) Israel
|0:10:13
|34
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:10:19
|35
|Lena Wehrle (Ger) Germany - B
|0:10:26
|36
|Miriam Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|0:10:27
|37
|Alessandra Bianchetta (Ita) Italy
|0:10:35
|38
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:10:51
|39
|Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
|0:10:52
|40
|Lucie Mullerova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:11:22
|41
|Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel
|0:11:24
|42
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Italy
|0:11:35
|43
|Shayna Powless (USA) United States Of America
|0:11:47
|44
|Romaine Wenger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:57
|45
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:12:12
|46
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) France
|0:12:42
|47
|Michelle Vollenweider (Swi) Switzerland
|0:13:10
|48
|Isabeau Cordurier (Fra) France
|0:13:44
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (USA) United States Of America
|DNS
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy