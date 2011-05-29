Image 1 of 21 Julien Absalon (Orbea) takes his 5th win on the Offenburg circuit. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 21 Julien Absalon (Orbea) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) at the front at the end of the start loop (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 A popular spot for spectators (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 Top Team, Specialized Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 Stander, Kulhavy, Absalon, Marotte, Coloma (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) was with the leaders but crashed and then flatted (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 Christoph Sauser used a cooling vest before the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 21 Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 Derek Zandstra (Team Canada) was the top North American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 Maxime Marotte (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) flatted (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Samuel Schultz (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 World Cup leader: Julien Absalon (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (Orbea) came into Offenburg undefeated during the past four years, and he left in the same fashion, after a dominating performance that also put him into the World Cup leader's jersey. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), the World Cup leader coming into the race finished second, while Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour Peisey Vallandry) took third.

Absalon came into Offenburg with two second places for the season in the World Cup, but he had stated earlier that he was building for this race, which he calls "the best World Cup course in the world".

A group of 12 riders formed at the front of the race on the first lap of seven, and rode away from the rest of the field along with Absalon, Kulhavy and Marotte, Burry Stander (Specialized), Christoph Sauser (Specialized), world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic), Nicolas Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek), Rudi van Houts and Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Giant Italia).

By lap three, Coloma, Alvarez Gutierrez and van Houts were gone, and then Hermida flatted. Sauser crashed while chasing Absalon and Kulhavy and later suffered a broken wheel afte getting a flat and riding his rim. Both had to run to the next tech zone on lap four.

Absalon launched his attack on the same lap, exploding the group. Kulhavy took off in solo pursuit, but couldn't close the gap, followed by Marotte just in front of Stander. They would finish in that order, with Coloma jumping back into the final podium spot after posting the fastest split for the sixth lap.

"I tried first to attack on the first lap," said Absalon, "but I saw six guys on my wheel, so I said, 'ok, I need to wait a little'. I sat in for two laps on wheels and I saw Kulhavy was very strong. I knew I needed to attack in the beginning of a long climb, like I have done each year, and so I did the same."

"In the third and fourth lap, I was waiting on the downhill and I attacked just at the first feed zone and I did the long climb at the front. After I took 15 sec on Kulhavy, I felt good. I made no mistakes. To win a World Cup you need to do a perfect race because the gaps are small. I planned the beginning of my season to peak for this race because I like it so much and it is only two hours from my home." He was greeted with hugs and kisses from his wife and baby.

Kulhavy was not surprised at Absalon's strong showing, saying, "Julien was way strong today and I did what I could to race for the finish. I knew Julien would be strong here and in fact, he was."

Absalon's win moved him 40 points ahead of Kulhavy for the lead in the World Cup, but he has stated that he will not attend the two North American race (Mont Ste. Anne), so he will lose the lead in the next round.

Additional reporting by Sue George

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 1:46:21 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:00:29 3 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:00:41 4 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:01:05 5 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:02:30 6 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:33 7 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:02:35 8 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:36 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:02:45 10 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:02:53 11 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 0:02:57 12 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:03:06 13 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:03:20 14 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:29 15 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:31 16 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 17 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:03:40 18 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:03:44 19 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:04:02 20 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:04:21 21 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:04:43 22 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:04:45 23 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:04:47 24 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 25 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:04:53 26 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:04:56 27 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:05:09 28 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:30 29 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:31 30 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek 0:05:38 31 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:05:39 32 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:05:48 33 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:05:50 34 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:05:51 35 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:05:54 36 Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 0:06:05 37 Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:17 38 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:06:21 39 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 0:06:23 40 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:06:28 41 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:33 42 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:06:50 43 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:06:56 44 Marek Galinski (Pol) JGB - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:07:17 45 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:07:29 46 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:38 47 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:07:45 48 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) 49 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:07:48 50 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:07:49 51 Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:07:53 52 Filip Eberl (Cze) 0:08:29 53 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:35 54 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:08:40 55 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:08:47 56 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:08:53 57 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:07 58 Rene Tann (Ger) 0:09:12 59 Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:09:27 60 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:09:44 61 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:09:55 62 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:10:11 63 Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) 0:10:24 64 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:10:32 65 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:10:36 66 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:10:40 67 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:10:54 68 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:11:10 69 Jonathan Galante (Fra) 0:11:28 70 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:11:33 71 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:11:35 72 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:39 73 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:11:54 74 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 0:12:02 75 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:12:13 76 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 77 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:12:17 78 Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:12:32 79 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:12:58 80 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team 0:13:09 81 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) 0:13:14 82 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:13:23 83 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:13:43 84 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:14:31 85 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:14:40 -1lap Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) -1lap Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. -1lap Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team -1lap Jonas Baumann (Swi) -1lap Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team -1lap Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -1lap Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott Les Saisies -1lap Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team -1lap Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) -1lap Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) -1lap Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) -1lap Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -2laps Jorgen Flion (Bel) -2laps Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger -2laps Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee -2laps Michael Broderick (USA) -2laps Paul Remy (Fra) -2laps Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor -2laps Christopher Maletz (Ger) -2laps Samuele Porro (Ita) -2laps Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -2laps Lukas Sablik (Cze) -2laps Steffen Thum (Ger) -2laps Klaus Nielsen (Den) -2laps Heiko Gutmann (Ger) -2laps Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz) -2laps Raphael Gagne (Can) -2laps Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour -2laps Sang Hoon Na (Kor) -2laps Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) -2laps Robby De Bock (Bel) -3laps Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team -3laps Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona -3laps Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek -3laps Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team -3laps Brian Lopes (USA) -3laps Rafal Hebisz (Pol) -3laps Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) -3laps Brice Scholtes (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team -3laps Lucien Besancon (Swi) -4laps Chris Jongewaard (Aus) -4laps Matthias Waldhart (Aut) -5laps Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team -5laps Besik Gavasheli (Geo) DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) DNF Christoph Soukup (Aut) DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) DNF Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop DNF Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team DNF Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea DNF Magnus Darvell (Swe) DNF Matthias Lauk (Swi) DNF Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi DNF Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut) DNF Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. DNF Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team DNF Max Plaxton (Can) DNS Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry

Teams

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 83 pts 2 Orbea 59 3 Wildwolf - Trek Racing 39 4 Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 38 5 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 35 6 Cannondale Factory Racing 34 7 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 32 8 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 30 9 Giant Italia Team 21 10 Trek World Racing 19 11 Multivan Merida Biking Team 18 12 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 17 13 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 15 14 TX Active Bianchi 12 15 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 7 16 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 6 17 Team Protek 1

Elite men individual World Cup standings after three rounds