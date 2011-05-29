Trending

Absalon wins his fifth Offenburg World Cup

Perfect record intact despite challenges from Kulhavy and Marotte

Image 1 of 21

Julien Absalon (Orbea) takes his 5th win on the Offenburg circuit.

Julien Absalon (Orbea) takes his 5th win on the Offenburg circuit.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

Julien Absalon (Orbea)

Julien Absalon (Orbea)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

Burry Stander (Specialized Racing)

Burry Stander (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) at the front at the end of the start loop

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) at the front at the end of the start loop
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

A popular spot for spectators

A popular spot for spectators
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Top Team, Specialized Racing

Top Team, Specialized Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Stander, Kulhavy, Absalon, Marotte, Coloma

Stander, Kulhavy, Absalon, Marotte, Coloma
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) was with the leaders but crashed and then flatted

Christoph Sauser (Specialized) was with the leaders but crashed and then flatted
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

Christoph Sauser used a cooling vest before the start

Christoph Sauser used a cooling vest before the start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team)

Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

Derek Zandstra (Team Canada) was the top North American

Derek Zandstra (Team Canada) was the top North American
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team)

Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

Maxime Marotte (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

Maxime Marotte (BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) flatted

José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) flatted
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Samuel Schultz (Subaru - Trek)

Samuel Schultz (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

World Cup leader: Julien Absalon

World Cup leader: Julien Absalon
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (Orbea) came into Offenburg undefeated during the past four years, and he left in the same fashion, after a dominating performance that also put him into the World Cup leader's jersey. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), the World Cup leader coming into the race finished second, while Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour Peisey Vallandry) took third.

Absalon came into Offenburg with two second places for the season in the World Cup, but he had stated earlier that he was building for this race, which he calls "the best World Cup course in the world".

A group of 12 riders formed at the front of the race on the first lap of seven, and rode away from the rest of the field along with Absalon, Kulhavy and Marotte, Burry Stander (Specialized), Christoph Sauser (Specialized), world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic), Nicolas Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek), Rudi van Houts and Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Giant Italia).

By lap three, Coloma, Alvarez Gutierrez and van Houts were gone, and then Hermida flatted. Sauser crashed while chasing Absalon and Kulhavy and later suffered a broken wheel afte getting a flat and riding his rim. Both had to run to the next tech zone on lap four.

Absalon launched his attack on the same lap, exploding the group. Kulhavy took off in solo pursuit, but couldn't close the gap, followed by Marotte just in front of Stander. They would finish in that order, with Coloma jumping back into the final podium spot after posting the fastest split for the sixth lap.

"I tried first to attack on the first lap," said Absalon, "but I saw six guys on my wheel, so I said, 'ok, I need to wait a little'. I sat in for two laps on wheels and I saw Kulhavy was very strong. I knew I needed to attack in the beginning of a long climb, like I have done each year, and so I did the same."

"In the third and fourth lap, I was waiting on the downhill and I attacked just at the first feed zone and I did the long climb at the front. After I took 15 sec on Kulhavy, I felt good. I made no mistakes. To win a World Cup you need to do a perfect race because the gaps are small. I planned the beginning of my season to peak for this race because I like it so much and it is only two hours from my home." He was greeted with hugs and kisses from his wife and baby.

Kulhavy was not surprised at Absalon's strong showing, saying, "Julien was way strong today and I did what I could to race for the finish. I knew Julien would be strong here and in fact, he was."

Absalon's win moved him 40 points ahead of Kulhavy for the lead in the World Cup, but he has stated that he will not attend the two North American race (Mont Ste. Anne), so he will lose the lead in the next round.

Additional reporting by Sue George

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea1:46:21
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing0:00:29
3Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:00:41
4Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:01:05
5Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:02:30
6Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:02:33
7Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:02:35
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:36
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:02:45
10Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team0:02:53
11Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:02:57
12Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea0:03:06
13Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:03:20
14Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:29
15José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:31
16Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
17Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:03:40
18Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:03:44
19Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:04:02
20Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:04:21
21Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:04:43
22Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:04:45
23Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:47
24Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
25Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:04:53
26Derek Zandstra (Can)0:04:56
27Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:05:09
28Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:30
29Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:31
30Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek0:05:38
31Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:05:39
32Martino Fruet (Ita)0:05:48
33Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:05:50
34Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:05:51
35Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:05:54
36Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team0:06:05
37Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:17
38Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:06:21
39Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:06:23
40Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:06:28
41Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor0:06:33
42Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:06:50
43Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:06:56
44Marek Galinski (Pol) JGB - 2 Professional MTB Team0:07:17
45Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek0:07:29
46Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:07:38
47Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:07:45
48Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
49Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:07:48
50Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:07:49
51Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:07:53
52Filip Eberl (Cze)0:08:29
53Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:35
54Michal Lami (Svk)0:08:40
55Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:08:47
56Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:08:53
57Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:09:07
58Rene Tann (Ger)0:09:12
59Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling0:09:27
60Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:09:44
61Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:09:55
62Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:10:11
63Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:10:24
64Bjorn Brems (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:10:32
65Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:10:36
66Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:10:40
67Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:10:54
68Andrew Watson (Can)0:11:10
69Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:11:28
70Philip Buys (RSA)0:11:33
71Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:11:35
72Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:11:39
73Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:11:54
74Mattias Wengelin (Swe)0:12:02
75Torsten Marx (Ger)0:12:13
76Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
77Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:12:17
78Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:12:32
79Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:12:58
80Pascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team0:13:09
81Pascal Schmutz (Swi)0:13:14
82Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:13:23
83Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling0:13:43
84Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:14:31
85Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:14:40
-1lapBenjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
-1lapUmberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
-1lapJelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
-1lapJonas Baumann (Swi)
-1lapSimon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
-1lapSimon Gegenheimer (Ger)
-1lapAlexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
-1lapJeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
-1lapCristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
-1lapMarc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
-1lapKazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
-1lapSeverin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-2lapsJorgen Flion (Bel)
-2lapsMarco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger
-2lapsBas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
-2lapsMichael Broderick (USA)
-2lapsPaul Remy (Fra)
-2lapsSeiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
-2lapsChristopher Maletz (Ger)
-2lapsSamuele Porro (Ita)
-2lapsGiancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-2lapsLukas Sablik (Cze)
-2lapsSteffen Thum (Ger)
-2lapsKlaus Nielsen (Den)
-2lapsHeiko Gutmann (Ger)
-2lapsArtyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
-2lapsRaphael Gagne (Can)
-2lapsMarco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
-2lapsSang Hoon Na (Kor)
-2lapsMarios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
-2lapsRobby De Bock (Bel)
-3lapsEmil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
-3lapsSpencer Paxson (USA) Kona
-3lapsGeorgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek
-3lapsGabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
-3lapsBrian Lopes (USA)
-3lapsRafal Hebisz (Pol)
-3lapsKirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
-3lapsBrice Scholtes (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team
-3lapsLucien Besancon (Swi)
-4lapsChris Jongewaard (Aus)
-4lapsMatthias Waldhart (Aut)
-5lapsFrank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
-5lapsBesik Gavasheli (Geo)
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
DNFChristoph Soukup (Aut)
DNFPascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFEvgeny Nikolaev (Rus)
DNFAndrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
DNFOleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team
DNFRuben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
DNFMagnus Darvell (Swe)
DNFMatthias Lauk (Swi)
DNFTony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
DNFPierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
DNFFabio Ursi (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
DNFAlban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
DNFMax Plaxton (Can)
DNSPierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry

Teams

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing83pts
2Orbea59
3Wildwolf - Trek Racing39
4Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing38
5Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team35
6Cannondale Factory Racing34
7BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry32
8Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team30
9Giant Italia Team21
10Trek World Racing19
11Multivan Merida Biking Team18
12BMC Mountainbike Racing Team17
13Giant Factory Off-Road Team15
14TX Active Bianchi12
15Giant Swiss SR - Suntour7
16Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team6
17Team Protek1

Elite men individual World Cup standings after three rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea650pts
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing610
3Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing470
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing410
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry395
6Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing360
7Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing325
8Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing320
9José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team298
10Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing270
11Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team268
12Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Tx Active Bianchi268
13Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team260
14Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team259
15Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team231
16Rudi Van Houts (Ned)226
17Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing214
18Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing209
19Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea205
20Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing194
21Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing188
22Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team172
23Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team168
24Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour168
25Derek Zandstra (Can)144
26Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing138
27Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing136
28Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team122
29Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team118
30Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team114
31Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)108
32Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea102
33Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec99
34Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team96
35Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain91
36Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team91
37Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team89
38Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team87
39Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team86
40Martino Fruet (Ita)79
41Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team79
42Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team77
43Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling75
44Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team73
45Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)73
46Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek70
47Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team65
48Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)64
49Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team56
50Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek52
51Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team50
52Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling48
53Chris Jongewaard (Aus)47
54Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek46
55Christoph Soukup (Aut)42
56Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team38
57Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team38
58Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team37
59Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team37
60Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team35
61Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix33
62Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team32
63Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)32
64Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team30
65Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team30
66Jeremiah Bishop (USA)29
67Tony Longo (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi29
68Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor27
69Michal Lami (Svk)24
70Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team22
71Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek21
72Max Plaxton (Can)20
73Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec19
74Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team19
75Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team18
76Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan17
77Filip Eberl (Cze)16
78Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team13
79Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team11
80Rene Tann (Ger)10
81Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.9

 

