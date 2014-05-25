Image 1 of 20 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) wins the Nove Mesto World Cup cross country race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 A large field at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Andrea Tiberi (Tropix-FRM) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida Biking Team) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 Miguel Martinez (Tropix-FRM) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 Martin Fanger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 Stéphane Tempier (BH-Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Sergio Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 Moritz Milatz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 Podium: Daniel Mcconnell, Stéphane Tempier, Nino Schurter, Moritz Milatz, Julien Absalon (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, always produces exciting racing, and this year was no different for the third round of the 2014 Cross-country World Cup, held under almost perfect weather conditions, in front of almost 20,000 spectators. Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) finally ended the unusual dry spell that had kept him off the top step of the podium this year, taking his third victory at Nove Mesto.

The men's race was expected to be a showdown between Julien Absalon (BMC), winner of the first two rounds, and world champion Schurter, who flatted in the first round and skipped the second for a stint on the road. Schurter threw the gauntlet down by attacking immediately, and was in the lead by the first lap. A chase group containing Absalon, Martin Fanger (BMC), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo) and Andrea Tiberi (Tropix-FRM).

The group gradually thinned, with local favourite Kulhavy well in the mix until he flatted, only to run into chain problems after getting a fresh wheel in the pits, and eventually dropping out. Only Fanger was able to bridge across to Schurter, with the two riding together until Fanger flatted on the fifth lap, leaving Schurter alone in the lead, which he held to the finish. Stephane Tempier (BH-Suntour-KMC) steadily worked his way up to claim second, with German champion Moritz Milatz (BMC) taking third. Australian champion Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) outsprinted Absalon to take fourth.

"Nove Mesto is an awesome place," commented Shurter. "The spectators are so cool here. It is a really nice atmosphere to race here. I always come with a good feeling to this race."

"My plan was to start fast because Absalon is always struggling a bit at the start. I had a good start, I went from the beginning in the front. Mid-race I was not feeling that good, but then Martin Fanger flatted and I was again alone in the lead, and I just gave my best. Luckily I made it to the finish. I'm very happy abut my third victory here."

Absalon continues to hold a commanding lead, with 640 points after three rounds. Hermida moves up from fourth to second in the standings with 410 points, with Dan MConnell (Trek Factory Racing) jumping from seventh to third at 400 points, after finishing fourth here.

In the Under-23 category, Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) took the men's win, with Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC) holding onto the leader's jersey after finishing second.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 1:28:33 2 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:00:08 3 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:14 4 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 5 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:29 6 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:47 7 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:00:48 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:02 9 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 0:01:27 10 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:28 11 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 12 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:01:49 13 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:50 14 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:22 15 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 16 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:44 17 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:53 18 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:03:30 19 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 0:03:34 20 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:04:11 21 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 0:04:16 22 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:29 23 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:04:37 24 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:04:48 25 Sven Nys (Bel) 0:05:20 26 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:05:22 27 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:05:28 28 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:31 29 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:05:47 30 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 31 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:05:50 32 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:05:52 33 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team 0:06:10 34 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 35 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:06:15 36 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:06:18 37 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 0:06:20 38 Matous Ulman (Cze) 0:06:32 39 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:06:34 40 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:06:35 41 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:06:44 42 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 0:06:45 43 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 44 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:01 45 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 0:07:03 46 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:07 47 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 0:07:11 48 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team 0:07:20 49 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:07:27 50 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 0:07:37 51 Christian Helmig (Lux) 0:07:56 52 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:08:02 53 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:08:16 54 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:18 55 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 0:08:23 56 David Valero (Spa) 0:08:28 57 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team 0:08:33 58 Paul Oldham (GBr) 0:08:40 59 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 0:08:45 60 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 0:08:52 61 Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 62 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:09:11 63 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:09:25 64 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 65 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 0:09:38 66 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:09:56 67 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 68 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 69 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:10:17 70 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:10:19 71 Zhen Wang (Chn) 72 Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:10:44 73 Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:10:50 74 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:10:53 75 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 0:11:04 76 Ola Kjören (Nor) 0:11:08 77 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:11:13 78 Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:11:21 79 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:11:30 80 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:11:32 81 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:12:24 82 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) 0:12:46 83 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 0:18:10 -1lap Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team -1lap Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team -1lap Mariusz Kowal (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team -1lap José Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu) -1lap Maximilian Holz (Ger) -1lap Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) -1lap Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing -1lap Martin Haring (Svk) -1lap Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa -1lap Daniele Braidot (Ita) -1lap David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team -1lap Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team -1lap Steffen Thum (Ger) -1lap Markus Preiss (Aut) -1lap Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -2laps Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing -2laps Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) -2laps Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom) -2laps Christopher Maletz (Ger) -2laps Ruben Almeida (Por) -2laps Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can) -2laps Luca Braidot (Ita) -2laps Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -2laps Michael Hutter (Swi) -2laps Daniel Grossi Soares De Souza (Bra) -2laps Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team -2laps Marcin Kawalec (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team -2laps Enrique Morcillo (Spa) -2laps Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) -2laps Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) -2laps Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System -2laps Markus Bauer (Ger) -2laps Robert Wardell (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team -2laps Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) Format-Udmurtia -2laps Lucian Logigan (Rom) -2laps Silvio Busser (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team -3laps Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) -3laps Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -3laps Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo) -3laps Heiko Redecker (Nam) -3laps Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) -3laps Piotr Kurczab (Pol) -3laps Manfred Zöger (Aut) -3laps Daniel Eliad (Isr) -4laps Pawel Wojczal (Pol) -4laps Mateusz Kacilowicz (Pol) -4laps George-Vlad Sabau (Rom) -4laps Marco Antonio Escarcega (Mex) -4laps Cesar Lettoli (Arg) -4laps Besik Gavasheli (Geo) DNF Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC DNF Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) DNF Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm DNF Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz) DNF Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team DNF Giancarlo Sax (Swi) DNF Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team DNF Carl Jones (NZl) DNF Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) DNF Ivan Smirnov (Rus) DNF Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team DNF Mario Matijevic (Bel) DNF Christoph Soukup (Aut) DNF Miguel Valadez (Mex) DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNS Miha Halzer (Slo) DNS José Juan Escarcega (Mex) DNS Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) DNS Rok Skaza (Slo)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 78 pts 2 Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 64 3 BH-Suntour-KMC 51 4 Multivan Merida Biking Team 47 5 Trek Factory Racing 44 6 Giant Pro XC Team 32 7 Cannondale Factory Racing 31 8 Tropix-Frm 22 9 I.Idro Drain Bianchi 19 10 Focus XC Team 13 11 Mmr Bikes Pro Team 12 12 Sram Rubena Trek 7 13 Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 5 14 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 5

Elite men World Cup standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 640 pts 2 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 410 3 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 400 4 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 396 5 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 380 6 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 366 7 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 356 8 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 335 9 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 310 10 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 297 11 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 282 12 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 262 13 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 240 14 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 225 15 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 210 16 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 208 17 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 206 18 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 179 19 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 176 20 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 168 21 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 165 22 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 160 23 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 154 24 Raphael Gagne (Can) 138 25 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 130 26 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 130 27 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 123 28 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 116 29 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 112 30 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 102 31 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 100 32 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 99 33 Michal Lami (Svk) 96 34 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 95 35 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 94 36 Luca Braidot (Ita) 92 37 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 92 38 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 88 39 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 84 40 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 80 41 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 80 42 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 66 43 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 64 44 Andrew Blair (Aus) 64 45 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 64 46 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 60 47 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 58 48 Martin Gluth (Ger) 58 49 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 57 50 Sven Nys (Bel) 56 51 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 52 52 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 52 53 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa 50 54 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 48 55 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 47 56 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 46 57 Carl Jones (NZl) 44 58 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 44 59 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 42 60 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team 40 61 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 38 62 Paul Oldham (GBr) 37 63 Kerry Werner (USA) 36 64 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 35 65 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 34 66 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 32 67 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 31 68 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 69 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 30 70 Philip Buys (RSA) 29 71 Dirk Peters (NZl) 29 72 Shaun Lewis (Aus) 28 73 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 26 74 Steffen Thum (Ger) 26 75 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 25 76 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 25 77 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 25 78 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 24 79 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 23 80 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 22 81 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 21 82 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 21 83 Markus Bauer (Ger) 21 84 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team 20 85 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 19 86 Travis Frisby (Aus) 19 87 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 18 88 Christian Helmig (Lux) 17 89 Ola Kjören (Nor) 16 90 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 15 91 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 15 92 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 13 93 David Valero (Spa) 12 94 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team 11 95 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 11 96 Renay Groustra (RSA) 10 97 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 9 98 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 9 99 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 8