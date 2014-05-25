Trending

Schurter wins Nove Mesto cross country World Cup

Absalon continues to lead World Cup standings

Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, always produces exciting racing, and this year was no different for the third round of the 2014 Cross-country World Cup, held under almost perfect weather conditions, in front of almost 20,000 spectators. Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) finally ended the unusual dry spell that had kept him off the top step of the podium this year, taking his third victory at Nove Mesto.

The men's race was expected to be a showdown between Julien Absalon (BMC), winner of the first two rounds, and world champion Schurter, who flatted in the first round and skipped the second for a stint on the road. Schurter threw the gauntlet down by attacking immediately, and was in the lead by the first lap. A chase group containing Absalon, Martin Fanger (BMC), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo) and Andrea Tiberi (Tropix-FRM).

The group gradually thinned, with local favourite Kulhavy well in the mix until he flatted, only to run into chain problems after getting a fresh wheel in the pits, and eventually dropping out. Only Fanger was able to bridge across to Schurter, with the two riding together until Fanger flatted on the fifth lap, leaving Schurter alone in the lead, which he held to the finish. Stephane Tempier (BH-Suntour-KMC) steadily worked his way up to claim second, with German champion Moritz Milatz (BMC) taking third. Australian champion Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) outsprinted Absalon to take fourth.

"Nove Mesto is an awesome place," commented Shurter. "The spectators are so cool here. It is a really nice atmosphere to race here. I always come with a good feeling to this race."

"My plan was to start fast because Absalon is always struggling a bit at the start. I had a good start, I went from the beginning in the front. Mid-race I was not feeling that good, but then Martin Fanger flatted and I was again alone in the lead, and I just gave my best. Luckily I made it to the finish. I'm very happy abut my third victory here."

Absalon continues to hold a commanding lead, with 640 points after three rounds. Hermida moves up from fourth to second in the standings with 410 points, with Dan MConnell (Trek Factory Racing) jumping from seventh to third at 400 points, after finishing fourth here.

In the Under-23 category, Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) took the men's win, with Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC) holding onto the leader's jersey after finishing second.

 

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team1:28:33
2Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:00:08
3Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:14
4Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
5Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:29
6José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:47
7Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:48
8Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:02
9Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm0:01:27
10Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:28
11Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
12Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi0:01:49
13Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:50
14Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:22
15Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
16Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:44
17Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:53
18Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team0:03:30
19Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team0:03:34
20Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:11
21Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:04:16
22Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:29
23Raphael Gagne (Can)0:04:37
24Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:04:48
25Sven Nys (Bel)0:05:20
26Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:05:22
27Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:05:28
28Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:31
29David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:05:47
30Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
31Michal Lami (Svk)0:05:50
32Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:05:52
33Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team0:06:10
34Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
35Martin Gluth (Ger)0:06:15
36Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:06:18
37Matthias Wengelin (Swe)0:06:20
38Matous Ulman (Cze)0:06:32
39Philip Buys (RSA)0:06:34
40Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:06:35
41Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi0:06:44
42Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:06:45
43Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
44Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:07:01
45Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team0:07:03
46Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:07:07
47Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team0:07:11
48Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team0:07:20
49Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:07:27
50Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:07:37
51Christian Helmig (Lux)0:07:56
52Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:08:02
53Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:08:16
54Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:18
55Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:08:23
56David Valero (Spa)0:08:28
57Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team0:08:33
58Paul Oldham (GBr)0:08:40
59Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:08:45
60Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team0:08:52
61Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
62Kerry Werner (USA)0:09:11
63Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:09:25
64Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
65Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:09:38
66Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:09:56
67Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
68Pavel Priadein (Rus)
69Martino Fruet (Ita)0:10:17
70Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:10:19
71Zhen Wang (Chn)
72Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:10:44
73Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:10:50
74Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC0:10:53
75Mark Tupalski (Aus)0:11:04
76Ola Kjören (Nor)0:11:08
77Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:11:13
78Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:11:21
79Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:11:30
80Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:11:32
81Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team0:12:24
82Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)0:12:46
83Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team0:18:10
-1lapDaniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
-1lapSergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
-1lapMariusz Kowal (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
-1lapJosé Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu)
-1lapMaximilian Holz (Ger)
-1lapSven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
-1lapRussell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
-1lapMartin Haring (Svk)
-1lapMatiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
-1lapDaniele Braidot (Ita)
-1lapDavid Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
-1lapCatriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
-1lapSteffen Thum (Ger)
-1lapMarkus Preiss (Aut)
-1lapSebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-2lapsDerek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
-2lapsZhiqiang Duan (Chn)
-2lapsTudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom)
-2lapsChristopher Maletz (Ger)
-2lapsRuben Almeida (Por)
-2lapsSébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
-2lapsLuca Braidot (Ita)
-2lapsOleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-2lapsMichael Hutter (Swi)
-2lapsDaniel Grossi Soares De Souza (Bra)
-2lapsTomasz Drozdz (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
-2lapsMarcin Kawalec (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
-2lapsEnrique Morcillo (Spa)
-2lapsZdenek Vobecky (Cze)
-2lapsKirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
-2lapsTitouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
-2lapsMarkus Bauer (Ger)
-2lapsRobert Wardell (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
-2lapsEvgenii Pechenin (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
-2lapsLucian Logigan (Rom)
-2lapsSilvio Busser (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
-3lapsDmitry Medvedev (Rus)
-3lapsSimon Gegenheimer (Ger)
-3lapsBostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
-3lapsHeiko Redecker (Nam)
-3lapsPaul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
-3lapsPiotr Kurczab (Pol)
-3lapsManfred Zöger (Aut)
-3lapsDaniel Eliad (Isr)
-4lapsPawel Wojczal (Pol)
-4lapsMateusz Kacilowicz (Pol)
-4lapsGeorge-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
-4lapsMarco Antonio Escarcega (Mex)
-4lapsCesar Lettoli (Arg)
-4lapsBesik Gavasheli (Geo)
DNFJaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
DNFPaolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
DNFMiguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
DNFArtyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
DNFMathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
DNFGiancarlo Sax (Swi)
DNFUwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
DNFCarl Jones (NZl)
DNFCristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
DNFIvan Smirnov (Rus)
DNFKornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team
DNFMario Matijevic (Bel)
DNFChristoph Soukup (Aut)
DNFMiguel Valadez (Mex)
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DNSMiha Halzer (Slo)
DNSJosé Juan Escarcega (Mex)
DNSSepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
DNSRok Skaza (Slo)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Mountainbike Racing Team78pts
2Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team64
3BH-Suntour-KMC51
4Multivan Merida Biking Team47
5Trek Factory Racing44
6Giant Pro XC Team32
7Cannondale Factory Racing31
8Tropix-Frm22
9I.Idro Drain Bianchi19
10Focus XC Team13
11Mmr Bikes Pro Team12
12Sram Rubena Trek7
13Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team5
14Topeak Ergon Racing Team5

Elite men World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team640pts
2José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team410
3Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing400
4Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC396
5Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team380
6Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC366
7Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing356
8Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team335
9Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team310
10Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing297
11Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team282
12Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team262
13Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team240
14Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi225
15Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team210
16Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team208
17Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team206
18Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi179
19Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing176
20Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm168
21Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team165
22Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team160
23Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team154
24Raphael Gagne (Can)138
25Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)130
26Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team130
27Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team123
28Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC116
29Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team112
30Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team102
31Daniele Braidot (Ita)100
32Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team99
33Michal Lami (Svk)96
34Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC95
35Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team94
36Luca Braidot (Ita)92
37Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team92
38Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team88
39Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team84
40Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team80
41Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team80
42Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB66
43Jonas De Backer (Bel)64
44Andrew Blair (Aus)64
45Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team64
46Matthias Wengelin (Swe)60
47Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek58
48Martin Gluth (Ger)58
49Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team57
50Sven Nys (Bel)56
51Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team52
52Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing52
53Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa50
54David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)48
55Mark Tupalski (Aus)47
56Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team46
57Carl Jones (NZl)44
58Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team44
59Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)42
60Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team40
61Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team38
62Paul Oldham (GBr)37
63Kerry Werner (USA)36
64Brendan Johnston (Aus)35
65Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)34
66Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm32
67Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT31
68Matous Ulman (Cze)30
69Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team30
70Philip Buys (RSA)29
71Dirk Peters (NZl)29
72Shaun Lewis (Aus)28
73Michele Casagrande (Ita)26
74Steffen Thum (Ger)26
75Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team25
76Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team25
77Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls25
78Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team24
79Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)23
80Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team22
81Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team21
82Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)21
83Markus Bauer (Ger)21
84Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team20
85Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing19
86Travis Frisby (Aus)19
87Matthys Beukes (RSA)18
88Christian Helmig (Lux)17
89Ola Kjören (Nor)16
90Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team15
91David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team15
92Tom Meeusen (Bel)13
93David Valero (Spa)12
94Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team11
95Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team11
96Renay Groustra (RSA)10
97Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)9
98Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team9
99Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team8

Team World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Mountainbike Racing Team232pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team204
3BH-Suntour-KMC148
4Trek Factory Racing143
5Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team111
6Giant Pro XC Team90
7Cannondale Factory Racing88
8I.Idro Drain Bianchi77
9Stöckli Pro Team58
10Specialized Racing XC35
11Tropix-Frm34
12Mmr Bikes Pro Team20
13Focus XC Team13
14Orange Monkey Pro Team8
15Titici Lgl International Team7
16Sram Rubena Trek7
17Versluys Team7
18Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team5
19Topeak Ergon Racing Team5
20Sram/Tld Racing4
21Dpa3
22Ötztal Scott Racing Team2

