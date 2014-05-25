Schurter wins Nove Mesto cross country World Cup
Absalon continues to lead World Cup standings
Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, always produces exciting racing, and this year was no different for the third round of the 2014 Cross-country World Cup, held under almost perfect weather conditions, in front of almost 20,000 spectators. Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) finally ended the unusual dry spell that had kept him off the top step of the podium this year, taking his third victory at Nove Mesto.
The men's race was expected to be a showdown between Julien Absalon (BMC), winner of the first two rounds, and world champion Schurter, who flatted in the first round and skipped the second for a stint on the road. Schurter threw the gauntlet down by attacking immediately, and was in the lead by the first lap. A chase group containing Absalon, Martin Fanger (BMC), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo) and Andrea Tiberi (Tropix-FRM).
The group gradually thinned, with local favourite Kulhavy well in the mix until he flatted, only to run into chain problems after getting a fresh wheel in the pits, and eventually dropping out. Only Fanger was able to bridge across to Schurter, with the two riding together until Fanger flatted on the fifth lap, leaving Schurter alone in the lead, which he held to the finish. Stephane Tempier (BH-Suntour-KMC) steadily worked his way up to claim second, with German champion Moritz Milatz (BMC) taking third. Australian champion Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) outsprinted Absalon to take fourth.
"Nove Mesto is an awesome place," commented Shurter. "The spectators are so cool here. It is a really nice atmosphere to race here. I always come with a good feeling to this race."
"My plan was to start fast because Absalon is always struggling a bit at the start. I had a good start, I went from the beginning in the front. Mid-race I was not feeling that good, but then Martin Fanger flatted and I was again alone in the lead, and I just gave my best. Luckily I made it to the finish. I'm very happy abut my third victory here."
Absalon continues to hold a commanding lead, with 640 points after three rounds. Hermida moves up from fourth to second in the standings with 410 points, with Dan MConnell (Trek Factory Racing) jumping from seventh to third at 400 points, after finishing fourth here.
In the Under-23 category, Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) took the men's win, with Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC) holding onto the leader's jersey after finishing second.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|1:28:33
|2
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:00:08
|3
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|5
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:29
|6
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|0:01:27
|10
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|12
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|0:01:49
|13
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:22
|15
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|16
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:44
|17
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:53
|18
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:03:30
|19
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|0:03:34
|20
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:04:11
|21
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:04:16
|22
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:04:29
|23
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:04:37
|24
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|0:04:48
|25
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|0:05:20
|26
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:05:22
|27
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:05:28
|28
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:31
|29
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:05:47
|30
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|31
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:05:50
|32
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:05:52
|33
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team
|0:06:10
|34
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|35
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:06:15
|36
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:06:18
|37
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:06:20
|38
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:06:32
|39
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:06:34
|40
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:06:35
|41
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|0:06:44
|42
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:06:45
|43
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|44
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:07:01
|45
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|0:07:03
|46
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:07:07
|47
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
|0:07:11
|48
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|0:07:20
|49
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:07:27
|50
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:07:37
|51
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|0:07:56
|52
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:08:02
|53
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:08:16
|54
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:08:18
|55
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:08:23
|56
|David Valero (Spa)
|0:08:28
|57
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
|0:08:33
|58
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:08:40
|59
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|0:08:45
|60
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|0:08:52
|61
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|62
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:09:11
|63
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:09:25
|64
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|65
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:09:38
|66
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:09:56
|67
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|68
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|69
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:10:17
|70
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:10:19
|71
|Zhen Wang (Chn)
|72
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|0:10:44
|73
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:10:50
|74
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:10:53
|75
|Mark Tupalski (Aus)
|0:11:04
|76
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:11:08
|77
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:11:13
|78
|Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:11:21
|79
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:11:30
|80
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:11:32
|81
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|0:12:24
|82
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|0:12:46
|83
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|0:18:10
|-1lap
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|-1lap
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|-1lap
|Mariusz Kowal (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|-1lap
|José Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu)
|-1lap
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|-1lap
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|-1lap
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|-1lap
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|-1lap
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
|-1lap
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|-1lap
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|-1lap
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|-1lap
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|-1lap
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|-1lap
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|-2laps
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|-2laps
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn)
|-2laps
|Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom)
|-2laps
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|-2laps
|Ruben Almeida (Por)
|-2laps
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|-2laps
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|-2laps
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-2laps
|Michael Hutter (Swi)
|-2laps
|Daniel Grossi Soares De Souza (Bra)
|-2laps
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|-2laps
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
|-2laps
|Enrique Morcillo (Spa)
|-2laps
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|-2laps
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|-2laps
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
|-2laps
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|-2laps
|Robert Wardell (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|-2laps
|Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|-2laps
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|-2laps
|Silvio Busser (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|-3laps
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|-3laps
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|-3laps
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|-3laps
|Heiko Redecker (Nam)
|-3laps
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|-3laps
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|-3laps
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|-3laps
|Daniel Eliad (Isr)
|-4laps
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|-4laps
|Mateusz Kacilowicz (Pol)
|-4laps
|George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
|-4laps
|Marco Antonio Escarcega (Mex)
|-4laps
|Cesar Lettoli (Arg)
|-4laps
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
|DNF
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|DNF
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|DNF
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|DNF
|Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
|DNF
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|DNF
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|DNF
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|DNF
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|DNF
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|DNF
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|DNF
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|DNF
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|DNF
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|DNF
|Miguel Valadez (Mex)
|DNF
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|DNS
|Miha Halzer (Slo)
|DNS
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|DNS
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|DNS
|Rok Skaza (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|78
|pts
|2
|Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|64
|3
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|51
|4
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|47
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|44
|6
|Giant Pro XC Team
|32
|7
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|31
|8
|Tropix-Frm
|22
|9
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|19
|10
|Focus XC Team
|13
|11
|Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|12
|12
|Sram Rubena Trek
|7
|13
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|5
|14
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|640
|pts
|2
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|410
|3
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|400
|4
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|396
|5
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|380
|6
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|366
|7
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|356
|8
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|335
|9
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|310
|10
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|297
|11
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|282
|12
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|262
|13
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|240
|14
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|225
|15
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|210
|16
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|208
|17
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|206
|18
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|179
|19
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|176
|20
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|168
|21
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|165
|22
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|160
|23
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|154
|24
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|138
|25
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|130
|26
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|130
|27
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|123
|28
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|116
|29
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|112
|30
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|102
|31
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|100
|32
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|99
|33
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|96
|34
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|95
|35
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|94
|36
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|92
|37
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|92
|38
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|88
|39
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|84
|40
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|80
|41
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|80
|42
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|66
|43
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|64
|44
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|64
|45
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|64
|46
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|60
|47
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|58
|48
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|58
|49
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|57
|50
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|56
|51
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|52
|52
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|52
|53
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
|50
|54
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|48
|55
|Mark Tupalski (Aus)
|47
|56
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|46
|57
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|44
|58
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|44
|59
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|42
|60
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team
|40
|61
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|38
|62
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|37
|63
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|36
|64
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|35
|65
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|34
|66
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|32
|67
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|31
|68
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|69
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|30
|70
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|29
|71
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|29
|72
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|28
|73
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|26
|74
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|26
|75
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|25
|76
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
|25
|77
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|25
|78
|Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|24
|79
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|23
|80
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|22
|81
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
|21
|82
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|21
|83
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|21
|84
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|20
|85
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|19
|86
|Travis Frisby (Aus)
|19
|87
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|18
|88
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|17
|89
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|16
|90
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|15
|91
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|15
|92
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|13
|93
|David Valero (Spa)
|12
|94
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
|11
|95
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|11
|96
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|10
|97
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|9
|98
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
|9
|99
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|232
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|204
|3
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|148
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|143
|5
|Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|111
|6
|Giant Pro XC Team
|90
|7
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|88
|8
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|77
|9
|Stöckli Pro Team
|58
|10
|Specialized Racing XC
|35
|11
|Tropix-Frm
|34
|12
|Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|20
|13
|Focus XC Team
|13
|14
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|8
|15
|Titici Lgl International Team
|7
|16
|Sram Rubena Trek
|7
|17
|Versluys Team
|7
|18
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|5
|19
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|5
|20
|Sram/Tld Racing
|4
|21
|Dpa
|3
|22
|Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|2
