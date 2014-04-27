Image 1 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 18 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) finishing 4th (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) on his way to winning World Cup number 28 (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 18 Stephen Ettinger (BMCMountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 18 After days of rain, a beautiful sunny day for the XC (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 18 Julien Absalon (BMC) makes it two from two in 2014 World Cup rounds (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 11 of 18 The Men's podium after a muddy round two (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 12 of 18 French champion Julien Absalon (BMC) (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 13 of 18 Australian champion Dan McConnell (Trek) crossing the line in fourth (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 14 of 18 World Cup leader Julien Absalon wins the Cairns round (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 15 of 18 Dan McConnell (Trek) tries to cool down (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 16 of 18 Dan McConnell (Trek) (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 17 of 18 Julien Absalon alone and out in front (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 18 of 18 World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Julien Absalon (BMC) was the prohibitive favourite for round 2 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Cairns, Australia, especially given the absence of his usual rival, Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo), who is taking a respite from mountain biking to race a few road races.

The chaotic beginning produced two crashes during the start loop of the six-lap race, but the top riders all managed to avoid getting tangled up. One who didn't was American Stephen Ettinger (BMC), who came out the start loop in 43rd place, but rode his way back to 12th by the finish.

Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) jumped into the lead in the confusion and rode to an 11-second gap at the end of the first lap, ahead of Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory) and Sergio Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing), with Absalon and Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli Racing) at 19 seconds.

Absalon was closing on Litscher by the mid point of lap 2 when he flatted his front tire, and dropped to ninth before he was fitted with a new wheel in the technical zone. Fluckiger took up the chase of Litscher, while Absalon began racing back through the field. It was then Litscher's turn to flat in the third lap, which put Fluckiger in the lead, with Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC) chasing in second, but being rapidly overhauled by Absalon.

Absalon and Marotte finally made contact with Fluckiger midway through the fifth lap, and Absalon attacked, taking Fluckiger with him as the riders began their final lap. It was merely a matter of time before Absalon attacked again, and he did so on the main climb, almost sprinting away from Fluckiger to then cruise to the finish for the 28th World Cup win of his career, the only man to win this many World Cup cross country races, and tying him with American Julie Furtado and Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) for the most wins ever.

"I had the flat in the second lap at the top of the climb," Absalon said, "but it was important to be calm and get down to the tech zone without losing too much time. It was a good course for me, so I knew that I could do well here. But it was important to keep hydrated all race because it was incredibly hot. It is a very good start to the season for me, with two wins, so I just hope that I can continue to do well when we return to Europe for the next races."

Absalon leads the overall World Cup standings with a perfect 500 score of points, followed by Marotte with 320 and Jose Hermida at 310 points.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 1:38:22 2 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 0:00:24 4 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 5 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:32 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:16 8 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:43 9 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 0:02:56 10 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc 0:03:20 11 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro Xc Team 0:03:23 12 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:26 13 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:45 14 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:04:09 15 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:04:10 16 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xc Team 0:04:11 17 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:04:15 18 Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 19 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 0:04:48 20 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:11 21 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:05:52 22 Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:19 23 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 0:06:37 24 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:06:54 25 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:07:18 26 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:07:26 27 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 0:08:06 28 Andrew Blair (Aus) 0:08:07 29 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc 0:08:47 30 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 0:09:21 31 Carl Jones (NZl) 0:09:44 32 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb 0:10:13 33 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus Xc Team 0:11:06 34 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team 0:11:38 35 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:12:04 36 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus Xc Team 0:12:26 37 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 0:12:42 38 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 0:13:21 39 Dirk Peters (NZl) 0:13:22 40 Shaun Lewis (Aus) 0:13:52 41 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 0:15:57 42 Steffen Thum (Ger) 43 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 44 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 45 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 46 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 47 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 48 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team 49 Travis Frisby (Aus) DNS Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNS Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 77 pts 2 Multivan Merida Biking Team 75 3 Trek Factory Racing 56 4 Bh-Suntour-Kmc 54 5 Stöckli Pro Team 35 6 Giant Pro Xc Team 35 7 I.Idro Drain Bianchi 33 8 Specialized Racing Xc 23 9 Cannondale Factory Racing 17 10 Tropix-Frm 12 11 Mmr Bikes Pro Team 8 12 Versluys Team 7 13 Sram/Tld Racing 4 14 Titici Lgl International Team 1

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 500 pts 2 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 320 3 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 310 4 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 280 5 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 266 6 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 260 7 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 250 8 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 240 9 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 225 10 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 166 11 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro Xc Team 152 12 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 152 13 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xc Team 146 14 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 140 15 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 130 16 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 130 17 Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 128 18 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc 116 19 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 110 20 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 102 21 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 100 22 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc 95 23 Luca Braidot (Ita) 92 24 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 92 25 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 90 26 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 85 27 Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 85 28 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 81 29 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 80 30 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 80 31 Raphael Gagne (Can) 78 32 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 70 33 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus Xc Team 69 34 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 68 35 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb 66 36 Andrew Blair (Aus) 64 37 Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 62 38 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 60 39 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team 60 40 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team 57 41 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 52 42 Michal Lami (Svk) 52 43 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa 50 44 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 48 45 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 47 46 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 46 47 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus Xc Team 46 48 Carl Jones (NZl) 44 49 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 44 50 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 42 51 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 38 52 Kerry Werner (USA) 36 53 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 35 54 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 34 55 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 32 56 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 30 57 Dirk Peters (NZl) 29 58 Shaun Lewis (Aus) 28 59 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 28 60 Paul Oldham (GBr) 27 61 Steffen Thum (Ger) 26 62 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 26 63 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 25 64 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 25 65 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 24 66 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 23 67 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 22 68 Martin Gluth (Ger) 22 69 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 21 70 Markus Bauer (Ger) 21 71 Travis Frisby (Aus) 19 72 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 18 73 Ola Kjören (Nor) 16 74 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 15 75 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt 13 76 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 11 77 Renay Groustra (RSA) 10 78 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 9