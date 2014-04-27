Absalon wins men's cross country at Cairns World Cup
Frenchman extends World Cup lead
Julien Absalon (BMC) was the prohibitive favourite for round 2 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Cairns, Australia, especially given the absence of his usual rival, Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo), who is taking a respite from mountain biking to race a few road races.
The chaotic beginning produced two crashes during the start loop of the six-lap race, but the top riders all managed to avoid getting tangled up. One who didn't was American Stephen Ettinger (BMC), who came out the start loop in 43rd place, but rode his way back to 12th by the finish.
Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) jumped into the lead in the confusion and rode to an 11-second gap at the end of the first lap, ahead of Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory) and Sergio Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing), with Absalon and Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli Racing) at 19 seconds.
Absalon was closing on Litscher by the mid point of lap 2 when he flatted his front tire, and dropped to ninth before he was fitted with a new wheel in the technical zone. Fluckiger took up the chase of Litscher, while Absalon began racing back through the field. It was then Litscher's turn to flat in the third lap, which put Fluckiger in the lead, with Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC) chasing in second, but being rapidly overhauled by Absalon.
Absalon and Marotte finally made contact with Fluckiger midway through the fifth lap, and Absalon attacked, taking Fluckiger with him as the riders began their final lap. It was merely a matter of time before Absalon attacked again, and he did so on the main climb, almost sprinting away from Fluckiger to then cruise to the finish for the 28th World Cup win of his career, the only man to win this many World Cup cross country races, and tying him with American Julie Furtado and Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) for the most wins ever.
"I had the flat in the second lap at the top of the climb," Absalon said, "but it was important to be calm and get down to the tech zone without losing too much time. It was a good course for me, so I knew that I could do well here. But it was important to keep hydrated all race because it was incredibly hot. It is a very good start to the season for me, with two wins, so I just hope that I can continue to do well when we return to Europe for the next races."
Absalon leads the overall World Cup standings with a perfect 500 score of points, followed by Marotte with 320 and Jose Hermida at 310 points.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|1:38:22
|2
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc
|0:00:24
|4
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|5
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|7
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:16
|8
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:43
|9
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc
|0:02:56
|10
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc
|0:03:20
|11
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro Xc Team
|0:03:23
|12
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:26
|13
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:45
|14
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|0:04:09
|15
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|0:04:10
|16
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xc Team
|0:04:11
|17
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:04:15
|18
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|19
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|0:04:48
|20
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:11
|21
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:05:52
|22
|Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:19
|23
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|0:06:37
|24
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:06:54
|25
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:07:18
|26
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:07:26
|27
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|0:08:06
|28
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|0:08:07
|29
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc
|0:08:47
|30
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|0:09:21
|31
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|0:09:44
|32
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb
|0:10:13
|33
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus Xc Team
|0:11:06
|34
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|0:11:38
|35
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:12:04
|36
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus Xc Team
|0:12:26
|37
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|0:12:42
|38
|Mark Tupalski (Aus)
|0:13:21
|39
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:13:22
|40
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|0:13:52
|41
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|0:15:57
|42
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|43
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
|44
|Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|45
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|46
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|47
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|48
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team
|49
|Travis Frisby (Aus)
|DNS
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNS
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|77
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|75
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|56
|4
|Bh-Suntour-Kmc
|54
|5
|Stöckli Pro Team
|35
|6
|Giant Pro Xc Team
|35
|7
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|33
|8
|Specialized Racing Xc
|23
|9
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|17
|10
|Tropix-Frm
|12
|11
|Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|8
|12
|Versluys Team
|7
|13
|Sram/Tld Racing
|4
|14
|Titici Lgl International Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|500
|pts
|2
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc
|320
|3
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|310
|4
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|280
|5
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|266
|6
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|260
|7
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|250
|8
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|240
|9
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|225
|10
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc
|166
|11
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro Xc Team
|152
|12
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|152
|13
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xc Team
|146
|14
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|140
|15
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|130
|16
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|130
|17
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|128
|18
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc
|116
|19
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|110
|20
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|102
|21
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|100
|22
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc
|95
|23
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|92
|24
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|92
|25
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|90
|26
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|85
|27
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|85
|28
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|81
|29
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|80
|30
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|80
|31
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|78
|32
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|70
|33
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus Xc Team
|69
|34
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|68
|35
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb
|66
|36
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|64
|37
|Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|62
|38
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|60
|39
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team
|60
|40
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|57
|41
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|52
|42
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|52
|43
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
|50
|44
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|48
|45
|Mark Tupalski (Aus)
|47
|46
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|46
|47
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus Xc Team
|46
|48
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|44
|49
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|44
|50
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|42
|51
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|38
|52
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|36
|53
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|35
|54
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|34
|55
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|32
|56
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|30
|57
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|29
|58
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|28
|59
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|28
|60
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|27
|61
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|26
|62
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|26
|63
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
|25
|64
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|25
|65
|Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|24
|66
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|23
|67
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|22
|68
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|22
|69
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|21
|70
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|21
|71
|Travis Frisby (Aus)
|19
|72
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|18
|73
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|16
|74
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|15
|75
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt
|13
|76
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|11
|77
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|10
|78
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|157
|pts
|2
|Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|154
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|99
|4
|Bh-Suntour-Kmc
|97
|5
|Stöckli Pro Team
|58
|6
|Giant Pro Xc Team
|58
|7
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|58
|8
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|57
|9
|Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|47
|10
|Specialized Racing Xc
|35
|11
|Tropix-Frm
|12
|12
|Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|8
|13
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|8
|14
|Titici Lgl International Team
|7
|15
|Versluys Team
|7
|16
|Sram/Tld Racing
|4
|17
|Dpa
|3
|18
|Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|2
