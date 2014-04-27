Trending

Absalon wins men's cross country at Cairns World Cup

Frenchman extends World Cup lead

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) finishing 4th

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) on his way to winning World Cup number 28

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Stephen Ettinger (BMCMountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
After days of rain, a beautiful sunny day for the XC

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon (BMC) makes it two from two in 2014 World Cup rounds

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
The Men's podium after a muddy round two

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
French champion Julien Absalon (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Australian champion Dan McConnell (Trek) crossing the line in fourth

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
World Cup leader Julien Absalon wins the Cairns round

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Dan McConnell (Trek) tries to cool down

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Dan McConnell (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Julien Absalon alone and out in front

(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Julien Absalon (BMC) was the prohibitive favourite for round 2 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Cairns, Australia, especially given the absence of his usual rival, Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo), who is taking a respite from mountain biking to race a few road races.

The chaotic beginning produced two crashes during the start loop of the six-lap race, but the top riders all managed to avoid getting tangled up. One who didn't was American Stephen Ettinger (BMC), who came out the start loop in 43rd place, but rode his way back to 12th by the finish.

Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) jumped into the lead in the confusion and rode to an 11-second gap at the end of the first lap, ahead of Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory) and Sergio Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing), with Absalon and Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli Racing) at 19 seconds.

Absalon was closing on Litscher by the mid point of lap 2 when he flatted his front tire, and dropped to ninth before he was fitted with a new wheel in the technical zone. Fluckiger took up the chase of Litscher, while Absalon began racing back through the field. It was then Litscher's turn to flat in the third lap, which put Fluckiger in the lead, with Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-KMC) chasing in second, but being rapidly overhauled by Absalon.

Absalon and Marotte finally made contact with Fluckiger midway through the fifth lap, and Absalon attacked, taking Fluckiger with him as the riders began their final lap. It was merely a matter of time before Absalon attacked again, and he did so on the main climb, almost sprinting away from Fluckiger to then cruise to the finish for the 28th World Cup win of his career, the only man to win this many World Cup cross country races, and tying him with American Julie Furtado and Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) for the most wins ever.

"I had the flat in the second lap at the top of the climb," Absalon said, "but it was important to be calm and get down to the tech zone without losing too much time. It was a good course for me, so I knew that I could do well here. But it was important to keep hydrated all race because it was incredibly hot. It is a very good start to the season for me, with two wins, so I just hope that I can continue to do well when we return to Europe for the next races."

Absalon leads the overall World Cup standings with a perfect 500 score of points, followed by Marotte with 320 and Jose Hermida at 310 points.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team1:38:22
2Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:00:16
3Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc0:00:24
4Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
5José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:32
6Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:16
8Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:43
9Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc0:02:56
10Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc0:03:20
11Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro Xc Team0:03:23
12Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:26
13Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:45
14Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi0:04:09
15Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi0:04:10
16Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xc Team0:04:11
17Luca Braidot (Ita)0:04:15
18Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
19Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm0:04:48
20Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:11
21Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:05:52
22Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:19
23Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team0:06:37
24Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:06:54
25Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:07:18
26Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:07:26
27Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing0:08:06
28Andrew Blair (Aus)0:08:07
29Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc0:08:47
30Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team0:09:21
31Carl Jones (NZl)0:09:44
32Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb0:10:13
33Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus Xc Team0:11:06
34Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team0:11:38
35Kerry Werner (USA)0:12:04
36Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus Xc Team0:12:26
37Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm0:12:42
38Mark Tupalski (Aus)0:13:21
39Dirk Peters (NZl)0:13:22
40Shaun Lewis (Aus)0:13:52
41Brendan Johnston (Aus)0:15:57
42Steffen Thum (Ger)
43Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
44Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
45Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
46Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
47Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
48Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team
49Travis Frisby (Aus)
DNSRudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNSMatthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team77pts
2Multivan Merida Biking Team75
3Trek Factory Racing56
4Bh-Suntour-Kmc54
5Stöckli Pro Team35
6Giant Pro Xc Team35
7I.Idro Drain Bianchi33
8Specialized Racing Xc23
9Cannondale Factory Racing17
10Tropix-Frm12
11Mmr Bikes Pro Team8
12Versluys Team7
13Sram/Tld Racing4
14Titici Lgl International Team1

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team500pts
2Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc320
3Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team310
4José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team280
5Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing266
6Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team260
7Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing250
8Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team240
9Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing225
10Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc166
11Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro Xc Team152
12Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi152
13Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xc Team146
14Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi140
15Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team130
16Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)130
17Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team128
18Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc116
19Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing110
20Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team102
21Daniele Braidot (Ita)100
22Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc95
23Luca Braidot (Ita)92
24Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team92
25Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team90
26Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team85
27Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team85
28Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team81
29Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team80
30Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team80
31Raphael Gagne (Can)78
32Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team70
33Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus Xc Team69
34Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm68
35Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb66
36Andrew Blair (Aus)64
37Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team62
38Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team60
39Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team60
40Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team57
41Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing52
42Michal Lami (Svk)52
43Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa50
44Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team48
45Mark Tupalski (Aus)47
46Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team46
47Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus Xc Team46
48Carl Jones (NZl)44
49Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team44
50Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)42
51Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team38
52Kerry Werner (USA)36
53Brendan Johnston (Aus)35
54Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)34
55Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm32
56Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team30
57Dirk Peters (NZl)29
58Shaun Lewis (Aus)28
59Matthias Wengelin (Swe)28
60Paul Oldham (GBr)27
61Steffen Thum (Ger)26
62Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team26
63Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team25
64Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls25
65Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team24
66Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)23
67Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team22
68Martin Gluth (Ger)22
69Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)21
70Markus Bauer (Ger)21
71Travis Frisby (Aus)19
72Matthys Beukes (RSA)18
73Ola Kjören (Nor)16
74David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team15
75Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt13
76Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team11
77Renay Groustra (RSA)10
78Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team9

Team World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Multivan Merida Biking Team157pts
2Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team154
3Trek Factory Racing99
4Bh-Suntour-Kmc97
5Stöckli Pro Team58
6Giant Pro Xc Team58
7I.Idro Drain Bianchi58
8Cannondale Factory Racing57
9Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team47
10Specialized Racing Xc35
11Tropix-Frm12
12Mmr Bikes Pro Team8
13Orange Monkey Pro Team8
14Titici Lgl International Team7
15Versluys Team7
16Sram/Tld Racing4
17Dpa3
18Ötztal Scott Racing Team2

 

