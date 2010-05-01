World Champion Graves cruises to win
Czechs take second, third in four cross World Cup opener
Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox), the current World Champion, 2009 World Cup champion and defending Houffalize champion easily repeated to take the win in the first round of the 2010 four cross World Cup. The victory also gave him the lead in the men's series.
The Houffalize World Cup is run at night, under lights, with fans pouring into the small Ardennes village to hang out course side, drink the local Chouffe beer, and eat frites.
The spectators are there to cheer any daring pass, and, of course, the inevitable crashes. The race course was almost unchanged from last season. However, dry weather had turned the track into a dust bowl, with the final rider of any foursome almost completely obscured by billowing dust. Loose gravel made every corner treacherous, and there were multiple crashes.
"On those first two turns you had to be careful," said Graves, "because anything could happen there. A good start definitely helps on this course, but you still aren't completely safe, because there are plenty of spots to get passed. It is definitely good to start the season off with a win, because it takes the pressure off, so I'm pretty happy right now."
Graves was untouchable in the men's heats, often three or four bike lengths clear of his competitors by the first corner. He was joined in the final by Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross Racing), Michal Prokop (Agang Racing) and Dutch mainstay Roger Rinderknecht. Once again, Graves got the holeshot, with the two Czech riders Slavik and Prokop bumping elbows through the first couple of corners before Slavik finally pulled ahead in the lower half of the run for second place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|2
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|3
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|4
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|6
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain Uk
|7
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|8
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
|10
|Sidney Gerber (Swi)
|11
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|12
|Clément Doby (Fra)
|13
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|14
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|15
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|16
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|17
|David Graf (Swi)
|18
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|19
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|20
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|21
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|22
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|23
|Kristof Lenssens (Bel)
|24
|Florian Gottschlich (Ger)
|25
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|26
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|27
|Martin Söderström (Swe)
|28
|Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
|29
|Stepan Novotny (Cze)
|30
|Lukasz Baran (Pol)
|31
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|32
|Jan Novak (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|33
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|34
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
|35
|Matthieu Faury (Fra)
|36
|Nico Seidel (Ger)
|37
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
|38
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|39
|Jakub Pytlik (Cze)
|40
|Benoit Bresset (Fra)
|41
|Stephen Simms (GBr)
|42
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|43
|Duncan Ferris (GBr)
|44
|Benoît Quaegebeur (Fra)
|45
|Kieran Mcavoy (GBr)
|46
|Richard Norton (GBr)
|47
|Will Longden (GBr)
|48
|Laurent Georges (Bel)
|49
|Johnny Magis (Bel)
|50
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|51
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|52
|William Evans (GBr)
|53
|Renato Rufener (Swi)
|54
|Maximilian Wrstala (Ger)
|55
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|56
|Benjamin Kistner (Sui)
|57
|Jeremy Morland (Fra)
|58
|Ziga Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|59
|Werner Muther (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|60
|Ludovic Gadois (Fra)
|61
|Dominik Gladen (Ger)
|62
|Ghislain Ricci (Fra)
|63
|Stefan Scherz (Ger)
|64
|Joey Van Veghel (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|64
|pts
|2
|Suspension Center
|45
|3
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|40
|4
|Agang Racing
|30
|5
|Rocky Mountain UK
|20
|6
|Commencal
|18
|7
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|16
|8
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|6
|9
|2Stage Factory
|5
|10
|Thoemus Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|125
|pts
|2
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|100
|3
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|75
|4
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|60
|5
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|50
|6
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
|40
|7
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|30
|8
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|25
|9
|Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
|20
|10
|Sidney Gerber (Swi)
|17
|11
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|14
|12
|Clément Doby (Fra)
|11
|13
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|8
|14
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|6
|15
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|4
|16
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|64
|pts
|2
|Suspension Center
|45
|3
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|40
|4
|Agang Racing
|30
|5
|Rocky Mountain UK
|20
|6
|Commencal
|18
|7
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|16
|8
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|6
|9
|2Stage Factory
|5
|10
|Thoemus Racing Team
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy