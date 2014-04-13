Image 1 of 22 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) wins the elite women's cross country at the Pietermaritzburg World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 22 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 22 Maja Wloszczowska (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 22 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 22 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 22 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing Xc) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 22 Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 22 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 22 Tereza Hurikova (Specialized Racing Xc) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 22 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 22 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 22 Irina Kalentieva (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 22 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 22 The start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 22 South Africa's major hopeful in the women's elite Cross Country event, Mariske Strauss, produced a determined ride and ended in 19th place in her maiden elite race (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 16 of 22 After claiming the 2013 World Championship title in Pietermartizburg in 2013 Julie Bresset of Team BH-Suntour-KMC could not repeat her feat of seven months prior as she ended in eighth in the women's Cross Country World Cup (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 17 of 22 Former winner in Pietermaritzburg and former World Champion Maja Wloszczowska was chasing Liv Pro XC Team team-mate Jolanda Neff throughout (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 18 of 22 Veteran rider and eight time World Champion Gunn-Rita Dahla Flesjaa produced one of the performances of the day to end in second place in the women's Cross Country in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 19 of 22 Liv Pro XC Team star Jolanda Neff recorded her second victory in as many outings to the Cascades MTB Park after she won her maiden elite World Cup leg (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 20 of 22 In her first year of elite cross country racing, Liv Pro XC Team rider Jolanda Neff produced a dominant display, despite a crash on her second lap, to claim the World Cup leaders jersey after her win in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 21 of 22 World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 22 Elite women's podium at Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) won the first elite World Cup of her career in the women's race at the first round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Sunday.

The 5.7-kilometre course is completely new from the one riders saw last fall at the world championships, and most riders considered it to be harder. It challenged riders with technical rock gardens and jumps, and gave them no chance to rest with multiple climbs per lap. The heat also took its toll, particularly during the women's race in the early afternoon.

Neff, the under 23 world champion in Pietermaritzburg last fall, chose to ride with the elite field this season, and she came into the race as a favourite after dominating early season races in Europe. She did not disappoint, jumping to an early lead on the first of five laps, and did not relinquish the front spot for the rest of the race.

The young Swiss rider had a bit of a scare on the second lap when a moment's inattention led to a crash, forcing her to stop and straighten her saddle, but she managed to hold onto the lead by a slim nine seconds over a chasing Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), who was shadowed by Neff's teammate Maja Wloszczowska.

Once Neff had stopped and banged her saddle straight, she extended her lead slowly over the remainder of the race to finish 25 seconds ahead of Dahle Flesjaa, with Wloszczowska taking third, a minute down on her teammate.

"I had a crash on the second lap after I had a lead of over a minute and when I crashed I lost a lot of time and hurt myself, and my saddle was out of place so I had to get off and fix it," Neff said. "It is not the best thing that can happen, but I was happy that I could find the rhythm again in the next lap and keep the lead until the finish line."

"It is such an amazing feeling; I knew that I was in good shape after I had a really good winter, where I could do a lot of good training, so I knew my shape was good. It is always really special when you can put it together when it counts, and it is amazing that I could do it today."

In the under 23 race held earlier in the day, Swedish national champion JennyRissveds (Scott-Odlo) took the title.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 1:38:00 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:25 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 0:01:00 4 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 0:01:37 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 0:01:55 6 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:02:04 7 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 0:02:08 8 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:02:48 9 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:05 10 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:03:27 11 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:04:08 12 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:04:18 13 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:04:43 14 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:05:00 15 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:06:10 16 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:38 17 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:08:58 18 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:09:22 19 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:11:14 20 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:11:39 21 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:12:00 22 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:12:21 23 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:13:02 24 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:13:21 25 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:13:35 26 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:13:59 27 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 0:14:16 28 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:14:31 29 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 0:16:46 30 Cindy Montambault (Can) 0:17:13 31 Tory Thomas (Aus) 0:19:43 -1lap Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) -2laps Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) DNF Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team DNS Lene Byberg (Nor) DNS Cherie Vale (RSA) DNS Jenni King (Aus)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liv Pro XC Team 72 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing 63 3 Specialized Racing XC 51 4 Trek Factory Racing 37 5 BH-Suntour-KMC 36 6 Multivan Merida Biking Team 35 7 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 32 8 Fischer-BMC 21 9 Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 20 10 Team Colnago Sudtirol 18 11 Unior Tools Team 17 12 Orange Monkey Pro Team 12 13 Wheeler - Ixs Team 11 14 Luna Pro Team 10 15 4F Racing Team 9 16 Focus XC Team 4

Elite women World Cup standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 250 pts 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 200 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 160 4 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 150 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 140 6 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 130 7 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 120 8 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 110 9 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 100 10 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 95 11 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 90 12 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 85 13 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 80 14 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 78 15 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 76 16 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 74 17 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 42 18 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 40